Honduras - Switzerland: Live Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup 2014
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

That's all form me, Jonathan Walsh, tonight. I do hope you enjoyed my coverage. Be sure to tune in to vavel.com/en for more sports news and coverage of the World Cup and Wimbledon!

Switzerland will face Argentina in the last 16 after a 3-0 win over Honduras, thanks to a Xherdan Shaqiri hat-trick and Ecuador drawing 0-0. A great achievement for Hitzfeld and his charges who get out of the groups for the first time since 2006.

ECUADOR DRAW 0-0, THE SWISS ARE THROUGH!

FULL TIME: SWITZERLAND 3-0 HONDURAS

92' Chavez swings in a hopeful cross but it evades everyone, all eyes to turn the Maracana soon. Sepp Blatter appears on the big screen? Chorus of boos!

90' A 30 yarder from Maynor Figueroa forces Benaglio into a routine save, 3 mintues added on. Still goalless in Rio.

87' Some great play across the pitch by Switzerland, but they over play and eventually Rodriguez is offside. Bengtson goes close at the other end too. Hat-trick hero Shaqiri makes way for Blerim Dzemaili. Still 0-0 in the Maracana..

82' Valladares then does well to save a Mehmedi shot, here's a photo of some excellent Switzerland fans:

80' Magnificent save from Benaglio! Chavez has made a real difference this half, his cross finds Bengtson and his header is saved, somehow, at point blank range by the Wolfsburg 'keeper.

78' Mehemedi and Shaqiri combine again, but the latter drags his shot wide. Xherdan Shagiri's hat-trick is the 50th in World Cup history, Switzerland are home and dry. All eyes are on the Maracana..

76' Chavez is back up and both sides are making a change. Xhaka is off for Lang and Boniek Garcia makes way for Andy Najar.

73' Josip Drmic's assist is his last action tonight and he makes way for Haris Seferovic. Sub Chavez is done after a hard challenge from Lichtsteiner.

71' Josip Drmic picks up a long ball and beats his man, squares for an on-rushing Xherdan Shaqiri and he slots past Valladares to make it 3-0.

THREE FOR SHAQIRI, THREE FOR SWITZERLAND!

70' Scoreline still favours the Swiss in the Maracana, as Ecuador are still goalless with France. A goal from their French friends would help greatly.

68' It's that man Schar who defends excellently as Switzerland continue to live dangerously. Juan Carlos Garcia whips in a great ball and Jerry Palacios heads it back across goal, only for the Basel man to clear brilliantly under pressure.

64' Honduras definitely deserve a goal for their efforts and you can feel it coming. One could lead to two as Switzerland, especially Djourou, look shakey at the back. Jerry Palacios dealing out justice in his own form, picking up a yellow card in the process, Schar goes down injured but is back up again.

61' Djourou showing his Hamburg form and brings down Jerry Palacios, Pitana decides to say no to his penalty appeals but that's a clear as day penalty. Hard to understand how the Argentine has got that one wrong.

59' Shaqiri and Mehmedi toying with the Honduran defence and the latter plays in the Bayern Munich winger, who sees his right footed shot saved well by the Valladeres yet again.

57' Switzerland growing into the second half ever more, with Shaqiri playing in Josip Drmic, the Leverkusen striker fired low but straight at Valladeres.

53' MARVELOUS CLEARANCE! Honduras asking plenty of questions and Bengtson rounds Bengalio and taps into an open goal, own for Ricardo Rodriguez to perform heroics and clear the ball off of the line. Meanwhile, in Rio, Antonio Valencia has been sent off in their game with France.

49' Honduras go inches from scoring, subsitute Chavez whips a wonderful ball in and Bengtson tries to head the ball inches of the ground, missing the ball completely. Surely the striker would have been much better place to simply tap it in? Switzerland survive unscathed.

47' Switzerland get a costless-kick in a decent area out on the right hand side, Shaqiri swings it in and the ball falls to Inler on the edge of the box. Unfortunately, the Napoli man drags his shot well wide from the edge of the box.

We're underway in the second period! Just one change to report, as Chivas' Martin Chavez reaplces Wigan's Roger Espinoza.

Players are in the tunnel now, Switzerland emerging onto the pitch. We're almost ready to get underway again!

Both sides have had chances in the other game in Group E, between Ecuador and France, but it remains goalless in Rio. That means Switzerland will face Argentina and France play Nigeria.

Despite Honduras dominating possession (67%) they've failed to trouble Diego Benaglio. Here's a great photo of Xherdan Shaqiri celebrating his first goal:

Some stats for you, Shaqiri's brace means he's the first Swiss player to score two goals in a World Cup game since they hosted the tournament in 1954. It's also just the second Switzerland goal from outside the box in the last 20 years at the tournament, Hitzfeld's men have scored twice in the first half for the first time since 1966.

47' Valladeres does well to save from Drmic and then get up quickly to retrieve the ball, and that's half-time!

45' Two minutes added on in Manaus.

43' Shaqiri comes centrally and slips in Drmic with a lovely side rule pass, the Leverkusen man lacks support and, on the angle, can only fire straight at Valladeres. Simple for the Hondruan stopper.

42' Benaglio comes and clears a corner, but he still hasn't arisen. A combination of the fall and a bang to the head from Stephan Lichtsteiner's knee has the Wolfsburg keeper dazed, but he will continue.

38' Honduras seemingly becoming more frustrated and are beginning to give away more fouls. Carlos Costly, goalscorer against Ecuador, limps off to the bench and Wilson Palacios' brother, Jerry, will replace him. The Honduran's fourth highest all time goalscorer looks understandably devastated.

36' Honduras look to get back into the game and try to do so in a simialr fashion after they fell behind initally. Bengston tries one from range but flies well over Benaglio's bar. Xhaka then fires one wide from the angle, going across goal seemed a much better option there.

32' The Bayern man slots home after fellow Bundesliga player Josip Drmic plays him in. He punces on a great ball by Inler and plays a beautiful through ball to Shaqiri, he goes one on one with Valladeres and sends him the wrong way with a composed finish. Switzerland can't do anything more now, they just have to hope France can curtail Ecuador.

TWO FOR SWITZERLAND AND TWO FOR SHAQIRI!

28' Honduras going in heavily on the Swiss players, the same story is true for Switzerland. Rodriguez and Djourou with a pair of crunching tackles, the players are with standing them but the pitch is taking a battering.

25' Update from the Maracana, where Ecuador are facing France, it's good news of the Swiss. It's still 0-0 in Rio, I'll keep you updated as it happens. Meanwhile, Benaglio's poor clearance almost catches of Djourou, but Oscar Garcia's cross is greatly overhit and nothing comes of it.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrating his opener with Gokhan Inler:

21' Garcia tracking Shaqiri religiously on the left hand side and the Swiss attacker gets a shot away on the edge of the box, but trickles wide of Valladeres' goal. Honduras, now, force their first corner of the game. Beckeles swings wildly at the ball but nothing comes of it, handball appeals against Xhaka fall on deaf ears.

19' Palacios, who was sent off against France, taking no prisoners and wipes out goalscorer Shaqiri. The Bayern winger with a Zidane-esque roulette round his opponent, he's still feeling the full force of that tackle.

16' Xhaka's costless-kick smashes into the wall and goes out for a corner, Rodriguez' delivery is far too deep and is easily cleared at the back post.

15' Honduras have enjoyed 70% possession in the opening quarter of an hour, but look toothless. Switzerland pressing well and force Bernardez into fouling Shaqiri 25 yards out.

10' Honduras have responded well, but are yet to force Benaglio into a meaningful save.

6' Shaqiri dribbles around the edge of the box and unleashes a shot from 25 yards on the angle and curls in off the bar, Valladeres left helpless as the Bayern man puts Switzerland 1-0 up with a stunner! Here's a vine of that goal: