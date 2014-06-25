Honduras - Switzerland: Live Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup 2014

That's all form me, Jonathan Walsh, tonight. I do hope you enjoyed my coverage. Be sure to tune in to vavel.com/en for more sports news and coverage of the World Cup and Wimbledon!

Switzerland will face Argentina in the last 16 after a 3-0 win over Honduras, thanks to a Xherdan Shaqiri hat-trick and Ecuador drawing 0-0. A great achievement for Hitzfeld and his charges who get out of the groups for the first time since 2006.

ECUADOR DRAW 0-0, THE SWISS ARE THROUGH!

FULL TIME: SWITZERLAND 3-0 HONDURAS

92' Chavez swings in a hopeful cross but it evades everyone, all eyes to turn the Maracana soon. Sepp Blatter appears on the big screen? Chorus of boos!

90' A 30 yarder from Maynor Figueroa forces Benaglio into a routine save, 3 mintues added on. Still goalless in Rio.

87' Some great play across the pitch by Switzerland, but they over play and eventually Rodriguez is offside. Bengtson goes close at the other end too. Hat-trick hero Shaqiri makes way for Blerim Dzemaili. Still 0-0 in the Maracana..

82' Valladares then does well to save a Mehmedi shot, here's a photo of some excellent Switzerland fans:

80' Magnificent save from Benaglio! Chavez has made a real difference this half, his cross finds Bengtson and his header is saved, somehow, at point blank range by the Wolfsburg 'keeper.

78' Mehemedi and Shaqiri combine again, but the latter drags his shot wide. Xherdan Shagiri's hat-trick is the 50th in World Cup history, Switzerland are home and dry. All eyes are on the Maracana..

76' Chavez is back up and both sides are making a change. Xhaka is off for Lang and Boniek Garcia makes way for Andy Najar.

73' Josip Drmic's assist is his last action tonight and he makes way for Haris Seferovic. Sub Chavez is done after a hard challenge from Lichtsteiner.

71' Josip Drmic picks up a long ball and beats his man, squares for an on-rushing Xherdan Shaqiri and he slots past Valladares to make it 3-0.

THREE FOR SHAQIRI, THREE FOR SWITZERLAND!

70' Scoreline still favours the Swiss in the Maracana, as Ecuador are still goalless with France. A goal from their French friends would help greatly.

68' It's that man Schar who defends excellently as Switzerland continue to live dangerously. Juan Carlos Garcia whips in a great ball and Jerry Palacios heads it back across goal, only for the Basel man to clear brilliantly under pressure.

64' Honduras definitely deserve a goal for their efforts and you can feel it coming. One could lead to two as Switzerland, especially Djourou, look shakey at the back. Jerry Palacios dealing out justice in his own form, picking up a yellow card in the process, Schar goes down injured but is back up again.

61' Djourou showing his Hamburg form and brings down Jerry Palacios, Pitana decides to say no to his penalty appeals but that's a clear as day penalty. Hard to understand how the Argentine has got that one wrong.

59' Shaqiri and Mehmedi toying with the Honduran defence and the latter plays in the Bayern Munich winger, who sees his right footed shot saved well by the Valladeres yet again.

57' Switzerland growing into the second half ever more, with Shaqiri playing in Josip Drmic, the Leverkusen striker fired low but straight at Valladeres.

53' MARVELOUS CLEARANCE! Honduras asking plenty of questions and Bengtson rounds Bengalio and taps into an open goal, own for Ricardo Rodriguez to perform heroics and clear the ball off of the line. Meanwhile, in Rio, Antonio Valencia has been sent off in their game with France.

49' Honduras go inches from scoring, subsitute Chavez whips a wonderful ball in and Bengtson tries to head the ball inches of the ground, missing the ball completely. Surely the striker would have been much better place to simply tap it in? Switzerland survive unscathed.

47' Switzerland get a costless-kick in a decent area out on the right hand side, Shaqiri swings it in and the ball falls to Inler on the edge of the box. Unfortunately, the Napoli man drags his shot well wide from the edge of the box.

We're underway in the second period! Just one change to report, as Chivas' Martin Chavez reaplces Wigan's Roger Espinoza.

Players are in the tunnel now, Switzerland emerging onto the pitch. We're almost ready to get underway again!

Both sides have had chances in the other game in Group E, between Ecuador and France, but it remains goalless in Rio. That means Switzerland will face Argentina and France play Nigeria.

Despite Honduras dominating possession (67%) they've failed to trouble Diego Benaglio. Here's a great photo of Xherdan Shaqiri celebrating his first goal:

Some stats for you, Shaqiri's brace means he's the first Swiss player to score two goals in a World Cup game since they hosted the tournament in 1954. It's also just the second Switzerland goal from outside the box in the last 20 years at the tournament, Hitzfeld's men have scored twice in the first half for the first time since 1966.

47' Valladeres does well to save from Drmic and then get up quickly to retrieve the ball, and that's half-time!

45' Two minutes added on in Manaus.

43' Shaqiri comes centrally and slips in Drmic with a lovely side rule pass, the Leverkusen man lacks support and, on the angle, can only fire straight at Valladeres. Simple for the Hondruan stopper.

42' Benaglio comes and clears a corner, but he still hasn't arisen. A combination of the fall and a bang to the head from Stephan Lichtsteiner's knee has the Wolfsburg keeper dazed, but he will continue.

38' Honduras seemingly becoming more frustrated and are beginning to give away more fouls. Carlos Costly, goalscorer against Ecuador, limps off to the bench and Wilson Palacios' brother, Jerry, will replace him. The Honduran's fourth highest all time goalscorer looks understandably devastated.

36' Honduras look to get back into the game and try to do so in a simialr fashion after they fell behind initally. Bengston tries one from range but flies well over Benaglio's bar. Xhaka then fires one wide from the angle, going across goal seemed a much better option there.

32' The Bayern man slots home after fellow Bundesliga player Josip Drmic plays him in. He punces on a great ball by Inler and plays a beautiful through ball to Shaqiri, he goes one on one with Valladeres and sends him the wrong way with a composed finish. Switzerland can't do anything more now, they just have to hope France can curtail Ecuador.

TWO FOR SWITZERLAND AND TWO FOR SHAQIRI!

28' Honduras going in heavily on the Swiss players, the same story is true for Switzerland. Rodriguez and Djourou with a pair of crunching tackles, the players are with standing them but the pitch is taking a battering.

25' Update from the Maracana, where Ecuador are facing France, it's good news of the Swiss. It's still 0-0 in Rio, I'll keep you updated as it happens. Meanwhile, Benaglio's poor clearance almost catches of Djourou, but Oscar Garcia's cross is greatly overhit and nothing comes of it.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrating his opener with Gokhan Inler:

21' Garcia tracking Shaqiri religiously on the left hand side and the Swiss attacker gets a shot away on the edge of the box, but trickles wide of Valladeres' goal. Honduras, now, force their first corner of the game. Beckeles swings wildly at the ball but nothing comes of it, handball appeals against Xhaka fall on deaf ears.

19' Palacios, who was sent off against France, taking no prisoners and wipes out goalscorer Shaqiri. The Bayern winger with a Zidane-esque roulette round his opponent, he's still feeling the full force of that tackle.

16' Xhaka's costless-kick smashes into the wall and goes out for a corner, Rodriguez' delivery is far too deep and is easily cleared at the back post.

15' Honduras have enjoyed 70% possession in the opening quarter of an hour, but look toothless. Switzerland pressing well and force Bernardez into fouling Shaqiri 25 yards out.

10' Honduras have responded well, but are yet to force Benaglio into a meaningful save.

6' Shaqiri dribbles around the edge of the box and unleashes a shot from 25 yards on the angle and curls in off the bar, Valladeres left helpless as the Bayern man puts Switzerland 1-0 up with a stunner! Here's a vine of that goal:

SHAQIRI SILENCES HIS CRITICS! HE MAKES IT 1-0!

4' As I say that, Palacios loses the ball and Drmic breaks down the left, his cross reaches Shaqiri and his shot is smartly saved by Valladeres. Rodriguez attempts to kick the ball and takes a massive sod out of the pitch, not a great start.

2' Honduras almost exclusively with the ball in the opening stages, Suarez' men in no rush.

Kick off! We are underway in Manaus, Honduras kick-off. Enjoy the game!

20:55. National anthem time, Honduras will be first and then the Swiss.

20:52. The teams are in the tunnel, we're almost ready to get underway!

20:50. My prediction for tonight, is that Switzerland will dominate. Their class should be too much for the Honduran's hard work to cope with and that will tell in the end, I'm going for a 2-0 win for Hitzfeld's men.

20:45. Xherdan Shaqiri will be desperate to prove his doubters wrong in the tournament tonight, who criticised him for his lack of goals and assists. On the other hand, the Bayern man has created more chances (7) than anyone else at the World Cup.

20:40. Switzerland fans are in extremely high hopes ahead of the game in Amazonia, maybe a little too high!

20:35. Just under half an hour to kick-off, should Switzerland qualify, most likely in second place, they'll face Argentina. Lionel Messi was in fine form as he scored twice to secrure a 3-2 win for his side. If Honduras qualify, the turnaround will make history.

20:30: A similar view from inside Luis Saurez' side's changing room:

20:25. Here's the view inside the Switzerland dressing room beofre the game, featuring captaon Gokhan Inler's locker:

20:23. Both teams will be hoping to avoid a dull 0-0 draw like the last meeting in 2010, a result that saw both be knocked out.

20:20. Switzerland are favourites for tonight's clash and have never lost against a CONCACAF team (W1 D2). Three of Ottmar Hitzfeld's side's goals have came in the last 10 minutes of their games, so late drama could well be on the cards. The Swiss defence, renown for it's strength, conceded five goals against France, more than they cocneded in their last 9 World Cup matches.

20:15. Honduras' winless run at the finals, all 8 games, means they've taken longer to break their duck at the finals than any other side. Such is the Honduran plight, Carlo Costly's goal against Ecuador was their first in 559 minutes of football. However, this World Cup has been crazy, to say the least, so who is to say that they won't perform the aforementioned miracle?

20:10. Switzerland need to better Ecuador's result tonight to qualify for the knockout round. If the Ecuadorians win, it would take an mathematical miracle for the Swiss to qualify. Honduras would need a miracle and then some to reach the last 16, especially seeing as the CONCACAF side have never won a World Cup game.

20:02. Honduras also make two changes. Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre makes way for Juan Carlos Garcia, while Stoke City's Wilson Palacios returns from suspension and replaces Luis Garrido in the heart of midfield.

20:00. Switzerland make two changes to the side that got thumped by France. That means Fabian Schar comes in for Steve von Bergen, a long overdue change in my book, and Bayer Leverkusen's Josip Drmic forces Haris Seferovic onto the bench.

19:56. Honduras XI: Valladares; Beckeles, Bernardez, Figueroa, Carlos Garcia; Oscar Garcia, Palacios, Claros, Espinoza; Bengtson, Costly.

19:55. Team news is in! Switzerland XI: Benaglio; Lichtsteiner, Schar, Djourou, Rodriguez; Inler, Behrami; Mehmedi, Xhaka, Shaqiri; Drmic.

19:50. Xherdan Shaqiri has come underfire for his performances this World Cup, here's what he had to say, “We have enough players in the national team that can be decisive. Not just me,” Shaqiri told Blick. “It’s about the team. Always. I feel very comfortable in the team. What bothers me is that I am criticised much harder when something is not working. I’m exactly the same as everyone else.” Despite France recording a huge win against Switzerland, the former Basel man thought their mini-comeback was a massive boost. “We have just been totally run over by the French. In the second half we tried to play football. I think to some extent we succeeded. It’s certainly good for morale that we scored two goals. It wasn’t easy, we had to chase the ball a lot. We were always a step too late. The performance of the whole team was not optimal."

19:40. These two sides met at the World Cup back in 2010, with the match finishing 0-0, that result saw both teams exit at the group stage. This was in spite of the Swiss managing to beat eventual champions Spain. Honduras are winless at the World Cup so far and look to continue that historic trend. However, they've picked up at least one point in every World Cup they've been to, Suarez and his men will hang onto that as a good omen.

19:30. Tonight's referee is Nestor Pitana. The 39 year old Argentine refereed the Copa Libertadores Final in 2013, along with three matches in the U17 World Cup the same year. Pitana also officiated the South Korea-Russia game on his birthday, June 19th, and has been one of the few 'men in the middle' that has excelled in the tournament.

19:20. Swiss central defender Johan Djourou spoke to the media after the 5-2 thrashing against France: "It's tough to take," the defender told reporters at Arena Fonte Nova. "We were expecting a better result. Or at the very least, a better performance. It was hard. Conceding two goals so quickly was a big blow for us. At this level, it's hard to come back from that. We made it so easy for them." Said the former Arsenal centre-half, "I think we have to be more cautious and also better on the ball in our next game, against Honduras. We're usually very good in possession, because that's our philosophy, but today we were lacking a bit of concentration." He continued, "You saw that with the goals we conceded. We have to stay positive, though. This team has great potential. We've shown it before. We have three points and if we win our next game, we should qualify."

19:10. Honduras manager Luis Suarez was speaking to the media before their game against Switzerland, "It's worth Honduras continuing to fight. What we have not lost is the will to fight." Suarez added that, despite the loss to Ecuador, he believes his side can take confidence from certain aspects of their performance. "The good things we did give us confidence," he continued. "But the bad things are what journalists remember. We can only do what we can. Hopefully the players have the awareness of what they have to do."

19:00. France, despite winning both games, have still not qualified. Les Bleus are on six points, but both Switzerland and Ecuador would have to win handsomely to deny Didier Deschamps a place in the last 16. Honduras would have do put multiple goals past the Swiss and hope that Ecuador lose to France in order for them to qualify. The battle for second place between is simple, whoever gains the better result goes through. With both sides on thee points and Ecuador with a far superior goal difference, matching the Swiss result would suffice.

18:50. Despite taking the lead against Ecuador, Honduras fell to another defeat. Here's their first World Cup goal since 1982 and the rest of the highlights from the loss.

18:40. Here are the highlights from Switzerland's defeat to France.

18:30. Steve von Bergen won't be taking any further part in Switzerland's World Cup campaign. The Young Boy's defender had his cheekbone broken after a clash with Olivier Giroud during his side's 5-2 defeat. Stoke City's Wilson Palacios will return to the Honduras starting eleven, if selected by Suarez, after serving a one game suspension following his sending off against France.

18:20. The Arena Amazonia has already hosted England 1-2 Italy, Cameroon 0-4 Croatia and Portugal 2-2 USA. The stadium was purpose built for the tournament, the $300m investment has been heavily criticised and even the Rio de Janiero mayor has said 'it was a mistake' to select 12 host cities instead of the recommended 8.

18:10. Honduras and Switzerland both lost their previous games in Group E. Switzerland were dismantled 5-2 by France, as Hitzfeld's side were torn apart on the counter. Granit Xhaka and Blerim Dzemaili scored two fantastic goals, albeit at 5-0, with the Napoli man scoring the first direct costless-kick of the tournament. Honduras fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador, despite Carlo Costly's opener, their lead was canceled out by an Enner Valencia brace.

18:00. Good evening, I'm Jonathan Walsh, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Honduras versus Switzerland in Group E in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. This evening's game takes place in the Arena Amazônia, Manaus.