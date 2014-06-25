Ecuador - France: Live of World Cup 2014

90+4': Walter Ayovi to deliver the corner kick in arguably the last set piece of the match. Corner is caught by Hugo Lloris.

90+3': Ecuador with lots of possession, but has not threatened Hugo Lloris.

90+3': The match in Manaus has ended, as Switzerland beat Ecuador 3-0. Ecuador will become the first South American team and second team in the Americas to not advance to the Round of 16 (after Honduras).

90+2': Giroud is played in, but Dominguez saves his header.

90': Felipe Caicedo comes in for Christian Noboa. Ecuador is out of subs. And Alexander Dominguez is down.

88': Paul Pogba undresses Oswaldo Minda 1v1 and has a go on goal with Benzema and Remy costless as well. Dominguez stops Pogba's effort.

86': More France pressure forces Alexander Dominguez to parry out a few more shots.

84': Here is Shaqiri's third goal

84': Hugo Lloris forced into a save off the effort by Enner Valencia.

83': Frickson Erazo also receives a YELLOW CARD for a hard challenge.

80': Michael Arroyo takes on Laurent Koscielny 1v1 but he cannot get his shot on frame. He also is subbed off for Gabriel Achillier.

78': France make their final change. Loic Remy comes on for Antoine Griezmann.

76': Benzema played through, but Frickson Erazo recovered.

73': Worse news for Ecuador. Xherdan Shaqiri just completed his hat trick. Switzerland 3, Honduras 0.

72': Pogba is played through, but Pogba pulls his header wide.

67': Olivier Giroud comes in for Blaise Matuidi. That's their second change of the night.

63': Renato Ibarra comes in for a struggling Jefferson Montero.

62': Pogba picks out Karim Benzema but Alexander Dominguez snuffs out the play. Then Benzema's hold-up play leads in Blaise Matuidi, whose shot is saved by Dominguez. Corner kick for France.

61': Ecuador with some pressure inside the France 18. But Walter Ayovi is down. France bringing in Raphael Varane on for Mamadou Sakho.

57': Karim Benzema finds a costless Paul Pogba inside the 18, but Jorge Guagua gets there in time to block the shot and get Ecuador out of trouble.

57': Jefferson Montero with a slaloming run and draws a 1v1 situation. But he flubs the chance to take his opponent 1v1.

55': Laurent Koscielny with a rash challenge on Enner Valencia.

53': Enner Valencia wins the ball in the midfield and springs a counter and passes to a costless Noboa in space. But Christian Noboa cannot put his shot on frame.

Shaqiri's second goal to put Switzerland up 2-0.

Xherdan Shaqiri's opening goal against Honduras.

HT': Hugo Lloris's save on Antonio Valencia that has kept the score tied at 0-0. (Vine credit: 6 Second Savage)

45+1': Mamadou Sakho is lying on the ground after taking an elbow to the face on a 50-50 ball. And one additional minute (two total) is given.

44': Karim Benzema takes a shot on goal from 18 yards out, but misses the target.

40': Ecuador with a chance. Enner Valencia cannot beat Hugo Lloris on the counter. Best chance of the night for Ecuador.

38': Parades shoves Griezmann who is on to take the costless kick near the corner flag.

35': Ecuador and France trading possession. But it's France with a well-worked buildup which finds Paul Pogba in space, but the Juventus man cannot beat Alexander Dominguez with the header.

33': Switzerland double their lead to 2-0. Xherdan Shaqiri This is bad news for Ecuador as the next goal for Switzerland means Ecuador cannot advance by matching Switzerland. Ecuador on the counter. Blaise Matuidi is down.

29': Jefferson Montero makes a rushed pass, but Michael Arroyo recovers (slightly). Chance is ended.

28': Ecuador gets some possession but the France defenders are really quick to close down the ball and force Ecuador to go outside. Christian Noboa gets a knock on the head and is getting treatment. The Ecuador midfielder will likely need headgear to keep playing.

27': Bacary Sagna with a cross, but Karim Benzema cannot get to it for France. Goal kick.

20': Good buildup by France goes behind for a goal kick. Ecuador with a chance on the counter but France recover..

18': Enner Valencia walks under his own power to the Ecuador bench. Ecuador momentarily down to 10 men.

17': Ecuador training staff still attending to Enner Valencia. He has all three of Ecuador's goals this World Cup.

16': Ecuador's night has turned for the worse as Enner Valencia is down on the ground after getting his ankle stomped on by a France player.

15': Aly Sissoko tries to finish off a France buildup, but his shot falls safely into the arms of Alexander Dominguez,

12': Juan Carlos Parades attacking down the right, but an overlap pass goes out for a goal kick.

11': If the results hold as they are, France and Switzerland are through. Antoine Griezmann takes a shot but it does not find the target. Goal kick.

6': Antonio Valencia finds Jefferson Montero on the counterattack. Mamadou Sakho gets away with an elbow on Oswaldo Minda.

5': Corner kick for France. But Ecuador clears it out. France still has the ball.

3': France opening the match with most of the possession.

20:59: One minute till kickoff. Also of note. Raphael Varane is out of the match due to a stomach bug.

19:45: France fans earlier today in Rio awaiting the start of the match.

19:45: The France XI has been confirmed. This is also the XI predicted by L'Equipe. Lloris (c); Sagna, Koscielny, Sakho, Digne; Schneiderlin, Pogba, Matuidi; Sissoko, Benzema, Griezmann.

19:40: Images from the France dressing room. They will be wearing their white change kits.

19:31: Ecuador bring in Michael Arroyo, who is very shot-happy. For Hugo Lloris, this will be a strike corps that loves to shoot and score whenever there is space available. So he will be have to be on his best game. With regards to Arroyo, the Atlante man's shooting single-handedly kept Atlante's hopes of staying in Liga MX alive in Round 15, and prevented Atlante from losing terribly to costless-scoring Santos Laguna by more goals. However, despite Arroyo's shooting, Atlante allowed one more goal than they scored that day, which sealed their fate of being relegated.

19:30: Here is Ecuador's lineup. (Courtesy: @fefecuador)

19:20: The Yanks are coming! The Yanks are coming! It's just Univision reporter Felix Rodriguez on the Maracana pitch.

19:20: More France supporters willing their team on to capturing Group E (and facing Nigeria in the next round).

19:20: More Ecuador supporters going all out to will their team to advance to the Round of 16.

19:15: Ecuador supporters also hyped up for the match outside the Maracana. (Vine credit: Jack Lang)

19:15: France supporters outside tthe Maracana. (Vine credit: Jack Lang (@snapkakapop))

18:35: France training at the Maracana before the match.

2014 FIFA World Cup Group E Ecuador - France Live Inline and Goals

16:00: L'Equipe is predicting the following France lineup as a 4-3-3. Lloris; Sagna, Koscielny, Sakho, Digne; Pogba, M. Schneiderlin, Matuidi; Sissoko, Benzema, Griezmann

16:00: Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi will be big challenges for Ecuador and Chivas USA holding midfielder Oswaldo Minda, who has played admirably in replacing Segundo Castillo as the destroyer in Ecuador's midfield.

16:00: BeIN Sports and ESPN FC contributor Jonathan Johnson explains why France could be poised for a deep run in Brazil.

Ecuador - France live inline.

16:00: Catch France's pressers in the video inline link below. (Courtesy: @fff and DailyMotion)

16:00: The two teams have only met once before which occurred in a 2008 friendly. France won that match 2-0 with the help of now-Swansea man Bafetimbi Gomis, who is not on the 2014 World Cup squad.

16:00: Ivory Coast referee Noumandiez Doué will be the man in the middle for this match. Joining him as assistant referees are Songuifolo Yeo (CIV) and Jean-Claude Birumushahu (Burundi). The fourth and fifth officials are the Dutch pair of Bjorn Kuipers and Sander van Roskel. Kuipers was the man in the middle for France's 5-2 win over Switzerland and was most notoriously the referee who missed Luis Suarez's first biting incident while the Uruguayan was with Ajax in the Eredivisie.

16:00: After walloping Honduras 4-0, France showed that they might be Europe's best hope for the 2014 World Cup by thrashing a deep Switzerland 5-2. Here are the video highlights from both matches.

16:00: Ecuador won their match against Honduras 2-1 to overcome a crushing 2-1 loss against a good Switzerland side. Here are the highlights from those matches.

16:00: Ecuador will have more players that could be suspended for a Round of 16 clash against Argentina or Nigeria/Iran. Right fullback Juan Carlos Paresedes, wide midfielders Antonio Valencia and Jefferson Montero, and striker Enner Valencia will have to a booking this match.

16:00: France will have a mostly full-strength lineup. However, they will be without holding midfield linchpin Yohan Cabaye. The PSG man is serving a one match ban after picking up his second yellow of the tournament in the dying stages of France's 5-2 rout of Switzerland. Only Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra are in danger of missing France's Round of 16 clash if they pick up a booking in this match.

16:00: A La Tri elimination would be the first (and/or second depending on whether Honduras can overcome seemingly impossible odds) side from the Americas to get eliminated from the 2014 FIFA World Cup. All the other Americas sides (besides Honduras), Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, and the United States either in the Round of 16, or in good position to make it to the Round of 16, The United States will play its final match tomorrow at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife against Germany, but controls its own destiny in Group G.

16:00: Ecuador would likely need to beat France to secure their place in the next round, but La Tri could also advance with a draw an Switzerland draw/loss. If Ecuador lose by one goal, Switzerland would have to beat Honduras by two or goals. Any other result in which Ecuador matching Switzerland in points, and the Swiss gaining a 3 goal differential over Ecuador would see La Tri eliminated from the World Cup.

16:00: Group leaders France that with a win or a draw, they are through for sure. France are also through with a loss, as long as the combination of Switzerland's goal differential over Honduras (if Switzerland win), and Ecuador's margin of victory do not add up to +7.