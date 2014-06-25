Ecuador - France: Live of World Cup 2014
90+4': Walter Ayovi to deliver the corner kick in arguably the last set piece of the match. Corner is caught by Hugo Lloris.

90+3': Ecuador with lots of possession, but has not threatened Hugo Lloris.

90+3': The match in Manaus has ended, as Switzerland beat Ecuador 3-0. Ecuador will become the first South American team and second team in the Americas to not advance to the Round of 16 (after Honduras).

90+2': Giroud is played in, but Dominguez saves his header.

90': Felipe Caicedo comes in for Christian Noboa. Ecuador is out of subs. And Alexander Dominguez is down.

88': Paul Pogba undresses Oswaldo Minda 1v1 and has a go on goal with Benzema and Remy costless as well. Dominguez stops Pogba's effort.

86': More France pressure forces Alexander Dominguez to parry out a few more shots.

84': Here is Shaqiri's third goal