Nigeria vs Argentina Live of FIFA World Cup 2014

Thank you so much for joining the live inline this evening for our coverage of the Nigeria v Argentina match live from Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre. I have been Oderinde Olufemi. Follow on twitter @odezzlle

90+4' It was a wonderful experience for every football lover to behold this hugely entertaining encounter. The players have shown their best, making the game very attractive. The away team was superior today. The home side were defending patiently to win the ball off the opponent and to launch the counter. On the contrary, the away side let the ball move and the were waiting to find a gap in the defence.

90+4' The end of the match.

90+4' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) brings his opponent down with a tackle, and Nicola Rizzoli blows a whistle for a foul. Argentina get a costless kick.

90+2' Juwon Oshaniwa (Nigeria) is able to continue to play.

90+2' Nigeria are showcasing great team work and neat passing move.

90+1' Juwon Oshaniwa (Nigeria) needs to receive medical help.

90+1' Substitution. Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) will be replaced by Lucas Biglia (Argentina).

90' We will have 4 min. of added time.

90' Javier Mascherano (Argentina) decides to try his luck with a long-range blast after receiving a precise pass. His effort was aimed to the middle of the goal. However, Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) has a clear vision and makes a comfortable save.

88' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) produces an unsuccessful corner kick.

87' What a great touch by Efe Ambrose (Nigeria) as he controls a fine pass into the box. He finds some space for a shot and whips the ball close to the right post. Unfortunately for him it has been cleared away by one of the defending players, who pulled off a piece of magical defending to deny his attempt. The ball went out of play. Nigeria will have a chance to score from a corner.

85' Angel Di Maria (Argentina) produces a promising shot after his wonderful solo run, but Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) thwarted his effort, which went to the middle of the goal, with a fabulous save, and the score doesn't change.

83' 2:12 – the statistic of corner kicks.

82' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) is trying to pass the ball into the penalty area but it's blocked.

82' This corner is not going into the box. Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) decides to take it with a short pass.



81' John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) produces a lovely ball into the penalty area in order to find one of his teammates. The opposing defender manages to intercept and comfortably averts the danger. The main referee and his assistant both point at the corner flag. Nigeria will have an opportunity to endanger the opposition's goal.

80' We are about to witness a substitution. Uche Nwofor (Nigeria) is replacing Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria).



80' Angel Di Maria (Argentina) sends a terrific cross into the box. Ezequiel Garay (Argentina) gets on the end of it but his header from the centre of the box goes just wide of the right post.



79' Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) takes a short corner kick.



79' A pass, produced by Ricardo Alvarez (Argentina), ends up in the no man's land, and the attacking effort comes to an end. Argentina win a corner.



79' Angel Di Maria (Argentina) executes the corner kick with a short exchange.



78' Great touch by Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) as he received a precise pass deep into the box. He releases a shot, but is denied by the keeper. The ball has crossed the goal line. Argentina are awarded a corner kick.



77' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) was trying to get to the ball but hit the legs of the opponent as well. Nicola Rizzoli blows the whistle for infingement. Argentina earn a costless kick which can lead to a goal-scoring opportunity.

76' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) is disappointed with himself because he got into a good area, but he produces a poor cross.



75' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) times his run too early, and the assistant referee raises his flag, offside. The opposition will take an indirect costless kick.

75' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) latches on to lofted pass, and from the edge of the box he unleashes a volley that goes high over the bar.

74'Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) launches a powerful cross from the corner into the box, but the ball is intercepted by the defender.

73' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) crosses the ball into the box, but one of the defending players averts the threat. Good work from Nigeria as they win a corner.

73' The attendance is 43285.

72'Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) produces a poor pass. He attempts to get the ball into the box but it's hacked away.

71' Pablo Zabaleta (Argentina) was too harsh with his tackle which made Nicola Rizzoli interrupt the game and signal for a set piece.

69' Ricardo Alvarez (Argentina) quickly takes the corner kick with a short pass.

69' Ricardo Alvarez (Argentina) sends a lofted cross into the penalty area. Unfortunately for him, the opponent's defence deals with his cross comfortably and intercepts a long ball. The assistant referee makes a right call and Argentina will have a corner.

69' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) is picked out by Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria), but one of the defenders came with a clearance.

67' Ezequiel Garay (Argentina) attempts to whip in a crossfield pass, the defence does well to intercept the ball.

66' The corner from Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) is intercepted by the defence.

66' No, Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) cannot continue to play due to injury and has to substitute. Michael Uchebo (Nigeria) replaces him.

64' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) is clearly asking for a medical treatment with his painful gestures. How serious is his injury is yet to be found out.

63' The referee signals a substitution. Ricardo Alvarez (Argentina) is brought on as a substitute for Lionel Messi (Argentina).

62'Angel Di Maria (Argentina) receives a pass and fires a shot from long range, but it is blocked. The referee signals for a corner kick, Argentina are awarded.

62' John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) picks up a rebound inside the penalty area and sends a shot, aiming to the middle of the goal, but gets denied by Sergio Romero (Argentina) who makes a reflexive save.

61' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) takes the corner kick but the ball finds only the head of an opponent.

61' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) found some space to dink a cross from the side into the box, but it would have to be more precise to threaten the opponent. The referee blows his whistle, Nigeria are awarded a corner kick.

59' This would have been a magnificent goal from Lionel Messi (Argentina), who collected the ball inside the box and prodded a first-time shot on goal that flew just narrowly wide of the left post.

58' The defence clears the ball to safety after a dangerous cross from the corner, taken by Lionel Messi (Argentina).



58' Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) makes it all the way inside the box, but his final pass is captured by the opponent's defence. Argentina have a corner.



57' Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) dispossess an opponent, but the referee blows his whistle, and a costless kick is given.



55' Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) comes close to scoring. For that to happen, he would have had to use the delivery better. His poor attempt from close range ended up in the gloves of Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria).



53' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) commits an ugly challenge, violating the rules. The referee sees it and immediately blows the whistle.



51'Juwon Oshaniwa (Nigeria) is awarded a yellow card for his tackle. He doesn't seem to agree with the decision, but Nicola Rizzoli won't hear any protests.



50' Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) produces a cross from the resulting corner to find Marcos Rojo (Argentina) inside the box. He pulls the trigger and scores, sending the ball inside the right post. What a brilliant finish. 2:3.



50'Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) will take a corner kick.



50'Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) makes a brilliant save! Angel Di Maria (Argentina) met a rebound outside the box and attempted to beat the keeper, directing his shot to the top of the net. The referee points to the corner flag. Argentina are given a corner.



50' Lionel Messi (Argentina) produces a cross into the box. The opposition's defence clears the ball to safety.



49' Argentina win a costless kick and they are able to continue with another attacking move.



49' This foul is worth of a card! And it is a yellow shown by referee Nicola Rizzoli to the guilty Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria).



47'Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) receives a killer pass, finds himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and drills the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal. Magnificent finish.



47' Nicola Rizzoli blows his whistle and signals a foul after Michel Babatunde (Nigeria) brought his opponent down.



46' Efe Ambrose (Nigeria) can't slip the ball through and the move breaks down.



46' The game restarts for the second half.

45+2' There has been no time for the supporters to get bored during the eventful opening 45 minutes. Both teams' performances were spiced up with some breathtaking situations. In most features of the game, the visiting team dominated the game and made the opponent struggle to keep up. The home side is creating their opportunities using lightning-fast counter-attacks. The tactic of the away side is slow build-up play.

45+3' The match has reached half-time.

45+1' Lionel Messi (Argentina) scores a great goal from the resulting costless kick from mid-range. He sends the ball directly inside the right post.

45' Fourth official shows 2 min. of added time.

44' Lionel Messi (Argentina) works the corner short instead of sending the ball into the penalty area.



44' Lionel Messi (Argentina) tries his luck from a long-range costless kick and fires the ball to the top right corner, but Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) is alert and thwarts the effort. Argentina get a chance to score from a corner kick.

42' Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) fizzes over a cross which can't cause any danger.

41' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) sends a crossfield pass, but there is nobody to take up the ball and finish.

40' A cross following a corner kick finds its way to Federico Fernandez (Argentina) inside the box and he manages to steer it under the bar. He is about to start celebrating a goal, but Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) comes with a save in the nick of time and denies the change of the score. The main referee points to the corner flag, Argentina will take a corner.



40' It's going to be a corner kick. Angel Di Maria (Argentina) will execute it.

39' Ezequiel Garay (Argentina) crosses into the box from near the side line, but he doesn't hit it as he wanted, and it's averted by the well-organized defence. The ball goes behind for a corner. Argentina will have an opportunity to endanger the opposition's goal.

38' None of the attacking players in the penalty area were able to connect with the lofted pass from John Obi Mikel (Nigeria). He'll need to improve his accuracy for the next time.

38' The manager is forced to make a change. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) limps off the pitch due to his injury. Ezequiel Lavezzi (Argentina) replaces him.

37' The game is interrupted now, Sergio Agüero (Argentina) picks up a knock and the physio has to come.

36' Javier Mascherano (Argentina) was pulling his opponent's jersey and was seen by Nicola Rizzoli who signals for a set piece. Nigeria are awarded a costless kick from a dangerous position.

35' Angel Di Maria (Argentina) flights in the cross, but the defender is alert and clears to safety.

33' Lionel Messi (Argentina) steps up to take the corner. He launches the ball into the penalty area, but it only finds the head of one of the opposition's players who averts the danger.



32' Sergio Agüero (Argentina) sends a close-range header after a rebound in a good direction, but is denied by one of the defenders. His bold save didn't let the score change. The ball is out of play. Argentina manage to earn a corner.



32' Angel Di Maria (Argentina) sends a lofted cross into the box, but the opponent's defence heads the ball out of danger.

31' Marcos Rojo (Argentina) controls a cross inside the six-yard box, but sends his shot slightly wide of the left post.

31' This corner kick is taken with a short pass by Lionel Messi (Argentina).

30' Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) blocks a long-range effort from Angel Di Maria (Argentina), which was directed towards the bottom right corner. The main referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner kick. It will be taken by Argentina.

29' Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) are trying to find each other with some accurate passes ever since the match has started. These two are definitely the most combining and most creative players of their team.

27' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) receives a pass and decides to smash the ball from long range. His poor effort sails high over the bar.

25' Angel Di Maria (Argentina) produces an inaccurate low pass into the box that is blocked by the one of the defenders. If this pass had slipped through, the ball would have probably ended inside the net.

23' A crossfield pass from Federico Fernandez (Argentina) failed to find any of his teammates.

21' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) collects a pass and has an effort from distance which is blocked.

21' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) delivers a long cross in an attempt to surprise the opponent's sleepy defence.

19' Nicola Rizzoli blows the whistle for a foul. Juwon Oshaniwa (Nigeria) hacks down one of his opponents.

17' Lionel Messi (Argentina) swings in the corner, but the goalkeeper does a brilliant job to intercept the effort.

17' Sergio Agüero (Argentina) swings in a cross, but the ball is cleared to safety by one of the defending players. It will be a corner kick for Argentina.

16' Sergio Agüero (Argentina) sent a low side foot pass into the penalty area, but the opponent managed to capture the ball and clear it upfield.

15' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) played too fiercely and breached the rules with his tackle. The referee Nicola Rizzoli didn't miss it and blew his whistle.

14' Lionel Messi (Argentina) plays a one-two with Angel Di Maria (Argentina), but the move breaks down.

13' Efe Ambrose (Nigeria) attempts to find one of his teammates with a fine lofted pass, but the defence reacts well to intercept the effort.

11' Marcos Rojo (Argentina) attempts to find his teammate with a final pass from outside of the box, but one of the defenders clears the ball to safety.

9' Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) receives a precise pass inside the box and takes a shot that goes just wide of the left post.

8' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) is obviously not following the Golden Rule: „Treat others as you want to be treated.“ He makes a bad challenge, and Nicola Rizzoli is left with no other option than to blow for a foul.

7' Long pass, produced by Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria), missed precision to reach his teammates.

5' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) has acres of space after latching on to a precise pass into the box. He doesn't hesitate to unleash a great effort which ends up inside the right side of the goal.

5' Goal! Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) displays his shooting ability and the ball sails inside the back of the net!

3' Goal! Lionel Messi (Argentina) fires the rebound into the roof of the net after the ball breaks to him in the box. The score is 0:1.

3' Lionel Messi (Argentina) scores!

1' Sergio Agüero (Argentina) starts his run too early and the referee blows for an offside.

1' Argentina seeing far more of the ball now.

1' The match has just begun.

This match promises to be very exciting this evening and so Vavel urges you to tag along for a wonderful experince.

16:50- Coach Keshi prefers a 4-4-2- formation this evening, a change from his 4-3-3 tactics. Coach Sabella will stic to his famous 4-3-3 formation though.

16:30 - Argentina XI: Romero, Garay, Zabaleta, Gago, Di Maria, Higuain, Messi, Mascherano, Rojo, Fernandez, Aguero

16:27 - The last time both teams met was during an international friendly in Bangladesh in 2011. Here are the highlights of the goals.

16:22 - Nigeria gave a vastly-improved display in their 1-0 win over Bosnia, having struggled for fluency in the goalless draw with Iran, and they can give Argentina a good game. The favourites rode their luck in their 1-0 win over Iran but their extra quality up front should prove decisive.

16:20 - Key Stat: Argentina have conceded only one goal in their last seven internationals

16:15 - Nigeria starting XI - ARG : Enyeama; Efe, Omeruo, Yobo (c), Juwon; Onazi, Mikel, Babatunde; Odemwingie, Emenike, Musa

16:15- OFFICIALS

Referee:

Nicola RIZZOLI ItalyITA

Assistant Referee 1:

Renato FAVERANI (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2:

Andrea STEFANI (ITA)

Fourth official:

Svein Oddvar MOEN (NOR)

Both teams have met a total six times. Argentina has four wins, Nigeria one win and both have shared the spoils just once. Total goals scored: eight by Argentina and six by Nigeria

Match Day, live pictures from Porto Alegre

16:10 - Nigeria supporters are expecting about this match:

16:05 - Possible starting lineups:

Nigeria: Enyeama; Ambrose, Oshaniwa, Omeruo, Yobo; Mikel, Onazi, Emenike, Babatunde; Odemwingie, Musa

Argentina: Romero; Zabaleta, Rojo, Mascherano, Garay; Fernandez, Gago, Di Maria; Palacio, Lavezzi, Higuain

Nigeria: DDDLDW Argentina: WDWWWW

Located in a picture-postcard setting, on reclaimed land on the banks of the River Guaiba, the Estadio Beira-Rio is the home of Internacional, arch-rivals to their Porto Alegre neighbours Gremio. The venue of many a thrilling city derby and no fewer than four Copa Libertadores finals, the stadium is prepared to host five games at the 2014 World Cup, among them a Round-of-16 tie.

15:50 - Nigeria News: Victor Moses, Godfrey Oboabona and Reuben Gabriel are all doubtful for Nigeria. Veteran captain, Joseph Yobo remain in the side to receive his 100th cap for the national side if he starts, or Keshi will try to reunite Kenneth Omeruo with his regular defensive partner.

Argentina news: la albiceleste have no fresh injury concerns.

15:45 - ArgentinaSquadList:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Monaco), Mariano Andujar (Catania), Agustin Orion (Boca Juniors).

Defenders: Federico Fernandez (Napoli), Ezequiel Garay (Benfica), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Basanta (Monterrey), Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan).

Midfielders: Fernando Gago (Boca Juniors), Augusto Fernandez (Celta Vigo), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Maxi Rodriguez (Newell’s Old Boys), Ricardo Alvarez (Inter Milan), Enzo Perez (Benfica).

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan).

15:40 - Nigeria SquadList

Goalkeepers: Vincent Enyeama (Lille), Austin Ejide (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United)

Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Godfrey Oboabona (Rizespor), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Kenneth Omeruo (Middleborough), Juwon Oshaniwa (Ashdod), Joseph Yobo (Norwich, on loan from Fenerbahce), Kunle Odunlami (Sunshine Stars).

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel (Chelsea), Ramon Azeez (Almeria), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Reuben Gabriel (Waasland-Beveren), Michael Babatunde (Volyn Lutsk) Ejike Uzoenyi (Enugu Rangers).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Shola Ameobi (Newcastle), Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce), Michael Uchebo (Cercle Brugge), Peter Odemwingie (Stoke), Victor Moses (Liverpool, on loan from Chelsea), Uche Nwofor (Heerenveen).

15:35- Alejandro Sabella doesn't have to worry about any injuries or exclusions; however Victor Moses, Godfrey Oboabona and Reuben Gabriel are all doubts for Nigeria.

15: 30- La Albiceleste will be looking to finish the group with a perfect record of 9 points to remain top and earn an "easier" draw in the round of 16. Meanwhile Lionel Messi will be eager to continue his goalscoring form, having netted 2 goals in 2 games.

15:25- Argentina themselves have been unconvincing so far despite wins against Bosnia (2-1) and Iran (1-0), thanks to Lionel Messi and hey have already secured their place in the knockout phase of the tournament.

15:20- Coach Stephen Keshi will have to approach the match with caution as his side come up against Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria et al.

15:15- The Super Eagles sit second in Group F after drawing with Iran in a dull 0-0 before defeating debutants Bosnia 1-0, although The Super Eagles were not very impressive in either match.

15:10- Nigeria knows that even a draw is sufficient enough to see them into the last 16 of the World Cup, when they face Argentina in Porto Alegre this evening regardless of what happens in Salvador where Bosnia face Iran.

15:05- The African champions go face to face with an Argentine squad that is yet to impress on this evening. Can the reigning African champions make the last 16?

15:00- Hello everybody, its Oderinde Olufemi here to bring you the live coverage of Nigeria vs Argentina match (Group F) of the FIFA world cup as the group stages reaches its conclusion.