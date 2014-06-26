Portugal - Ghana Text Commentary and Scores World Cup 2014

18:58: And that's all from my end. Thank you for joining me, Sinan Memon, for what has been an enthralling encounter. Stay tuned in with VAVEL for a comprehensive review of this match aswell as anything World Cup related.

18:55: Ronaldo got his goal but it just wasn't his day. With that being said he certainly can't be faulted for not giving it his all.

18:54: The other game has ended aswell and it's Germany and the US who progress to the Round of 16.

18:53: AND IT'S ALL OVER

18:52: You have to feel for Ronaldo. Would have had 5 on another day. Just isn't coming off for him

18:50: AND AGAIN! Make that 5. Ronaldo somehow kept out.

18: 48: RONALDO! SO CLOSE AGAIN! Would have had 4 tonight.

18:46: Portugal come close once again but nothing comes of it.

18:45: Beto seems to have pulled a hamstring. He's taken off for Eduardo.

18:44: Desparation is starting to leek in as Veloso gives away an unnessacary costless-kick.

18:42: Every attack and every move starts and ends with Ronaldo. A true captian's performance from Cristiano Ronaldo.

18:41: ALMOST FROM RONALDO! Utterly close from Ronaldo as his shot is parried away by the keeper.

18:40: Ayew for Wakaso as Ghana make a change.

18:39: Portugal overwhelming Ghana now. They almost get a third but Ghana do enough to keep Ronaldo out.

18:38: GOAL!!!!- Ronaldo has his goal! There is a slimmer of hope after all for Portugal. No celebration from the Madrid man.

18:36: Jordan Ayew shown a YELLOW CARD for a challenge on Carvahlo.

18:35: Ghana sitting deep now, look more than confident that Portugal will go all out and they will get chances on the counter.

18:33: Change for Ghana as Rabiu comes off for Affiu.

18:31: Ronaldo brought down in the box but the ref doesn't seem interested. They've been given for much less this World Cup

18:30: We have 20 minutes left and you feel Portugal need to score one now if they are to have a chance in the dying minutes.

18:29: Change for Ghana as Waris comes off for Jordan Ayew

18:28: RONALDO! The Ballon d'Or winner bursts down the wing in traditional style but his cross fails to find anyone. That was a chance.

18:27: Eder is now brought off with Viernha coming on for Bento's side.

18:27: Varela attempts a pair of crosses but finds nobody in a red shirt.

18:25: The initial ball doesn't beat the first man and the corresponding shot is well wide of the target.

18:24: Costless-kick now for Ghana at the edge of the box.

18:22: Portugal throwing men forward has left things open at the back. No way this one is ending in a draw.

18:20: Portugal finding it hard to keep the ball. Definatley feeling the pressure here

18:19: A very attacking change from Bento as he brings on Varela for Periera.

18:18: CLOSE! Ghana nearly take the lead. That would have seen them take the second spot in the group.

18:18: Asamoah Gyan has now scored 41 goals in 81 appearances for Ghana in all competitions

18:16: Doesn't seem so good for Portugal now. Have to score three without reply to be in it with a chance.

18:15: GOAL! Gyan strikes with a header and keeps Ghana's World Cup dream alive.

18:14: UPDATE: from the other game as Muller has given Germany the lead. It's now 1-0 for the Germans!

18:13: Portugal once again come close with Nani and Amorim but fail to penetrate the solid Ghanaian back-line.

18:11: A pair of sublime back-heels from Portugal, nearly unlocks the Ghanian defence. Well dealt by Boye.

18:08: GYAN! Close from the forward. Takes a shot from 30 yards out but it goes marginally wide.

18:07: Portugal look very dangerous everytime they get a chance to break. Reminds me of the 2011-12 Real Madrid side.

18:05: Portugal with an excuisite piece of football almost get their second. Veloso's shot is deflected for a corner.

18:04: Ghana doesn't look to have lost anything over the break. Still pressing with great intensity.

18:03: And off we go for the SECOND HALF

18:01: The players have come out for the second half. No changes for either side.

18:00: Here's a rather interesting statistic for you: Cristiano Ronaldo is the second player to hit the post in 3 straight World Cups (2006-2010-2014), after Uwe Seeler (1962-1966-1970)

17:57: Here's a picture of the incredible save by Duada of a Ronaldo header

17:55: As it stands both Germany and USA will progress regardless of the results of this match

17:47: Here are some statistics for the first-half via WhoScored.com

17:46: And thats HALF-TIME. Portugal will be the happier of the two sides but would have really liked another

17:45: ALMOST ANOTHER OWN GOAL: John Boye nearly made a World Cup record there. Almost sliced yet another one in.

17:45: A minute of added time now

17:44: Eder wins the ball in the final third. Sets up Nani, but the Manchester United winger fires the shot into the crowd.

17:42: Shouts for a penalty at the other end but the referee is uninterested in Ghanian claims.

17:41: Eder once again spurns a great chance to start an attack. The Braga forward just doesn't look confident.

17:40: Cross from Nani nearly finds Ronaldo but the keeper is there to claim.

17:38: Ronaldo is yet again brought down and Afful is shown a YELLOW CARD

17:37: Both Alves and Pepe have been impressive so far. They've dealt with anything dangerous.

17:36: US and Germany are both still deadlocked at 0-0

17:35: GYAN! Gyan has a glorious chance but fails to substantial contact from the header

17:33: AMORIM! Close from Amorim as he nearly curls the ball in from a wide position

17:31: Goal seems to have lifted Portugal. Ronaldo cuts in and fires a shot in but it's parried away by the keeper.

17:30: GOAL! Own goal from Boye. Veloso whips a cross in from the left and takes touch from Boye on its way into the net.

17:29: Ayew's shot bounces off the referee as Portugal are released on the counter-attack.

17:28: Ghana's pressing is making it hard for Portugal to play out from the back.

17:28: Chance for Portugal as Ronaldo releases Veloso but his cross is claimed by the keeper.

17:27: In 26 minutes of football we have seen 14 costless-kicks already!

17:26: Ronaldo wins yet another costless-kick. It seems everytime the Ballon d'Or winner gets the ball he's brought down.

17:24: Ghana with succesive corners are finding it hard to out jump this rather tall Portugal side.

17:23: But Gyan's header is right at Beto.

17:22: Costless-kick for Ghana in a dangerous position from the right wing.

17:21: Ronaldo should consider himself unlucky not to have opened the scoring already. He's come close on more than one occasion.

17:19: NOW A SAVE AT THE OTHER END! Beto keeps out a Gyan effort.

17:18: INCREDIBLE SAVE! Dauda somehow keeps out a Ronaldo header. Not sure how that hasn't gone in.

17:17: Eder with a great chance to make something happen from the left wing, but is unable to deliever a cross.

17:16: A rather exciting start to the game, both sides are really going for it.

17:15: Excellent pressing from Ghana is making life difficult for the likes of Moutinho and Veloso to create anything.

17:13: Ghana have a chance at the other end but the cross from Atsu is right at the keeper.

17:12: Ronaldo strikes a trademark costless-kick but is denied by the keeper. A few inches more to the right and Ronaldo would have had his first goal of this World Cup.

17:11: Portugal dictating play in these first few minutes. Ronaldo bursts forward but is brought down and earns a costless kick in a dangerous position.

17:07: Veloso crosses it to Eder, but the Braga forward can't control it.

17:05: RONALDO HITS THE BAR The Real Madrid man crashes one off the bar from a wide position. Not sure if that was a cross or a shot.

17:04: Play has been paused as Moutinho is down with a head injury. Doesn't seem too serious.

17:02: Early exhanges being controlled by Portugal, as Ronaldo bursts down the right flank only to be stopped by Mensah

17:00: And we have KICK-OFF

16:59: Ghana has changed their formation from 4-3-3 to a 4-2-2-2. A far more attacking approach from the Black Stars.

16:58: Nawaf Shukralla will be the referee for todays decisive clash

16:57: Here are the national anthems and if anyones intrested Ronaldo has a new haircut!

16:43: Not too long to go now and if Portugal want to win 3-0, both Nani and Eder must step up to help their captain.

16:17: Here are the starting line-ups aswell as the average rating for each player for this World Cup (via WhoScored.com)

16:14: Sporting Lisbon starlet, William Carvahlo gets his first start in this World Cup. He came on as a substitute in the first two games but has earned a starting role for this decisive clash.

16:09: Ghanian coach Appiah has also made several changes, although despite the abscence of Muntari, Essien does not get a start.

16:08: Bento makes several changes including the goalkeeper, with Beto replacing Rui Patricio and William Carvalho replacing Raul Meireles.

16:02: Ghana STARTING LINE-UP: Dauda, Gyan, Atsu, Agyemang Badu, A. Ayew, Rabiu, Waris, Mensah, Asamoah, Boye, Afful

16:01: Portugal STARTING LINE-UP: Beto, Bruno Alves, Pepe, Miguel Veloso, Carvalho, Ronaldo, Moutinho, Eder, Nani, Amorim, Pereira

15:58: Here is the Ballon d'Or winner in Portugal's last training session.

15:56: But ofcourse all eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Real Madrid man is far from 100% fit but will once again play through the pain for his nation.

15:51: Before the match Pepe was optimistic of their chances, "I do believe in miracles. I think we can still make it. It will be difficult, but we have to fight," the Madrid defender told reporters at the pre-match press conference"

15:49: Portugal will welcome back Pepe who served his one match suspension against the US. However both Coentrao and Positga have been ruled out with injuries.

15:45: Portugal will surely fancy their chances against this rather depleted Ghana side.

15:41: These decisions have left the Ghanian squad amidst chaos and any chance of qualification for the Round of 16 have surely left with Boateng and Muntari.

15:36: The other massive news from the Ghanian camp is that both Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng have been sent home. A statement on the Ghanian FA website stated ‘The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended Sulley Ali Muntari indefinitely from the Black Stars with immediate effect. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also approved coach Kwesi Appiah’s decision to suspend Kevin-Prince Boateng indefinitely from the Black Stars"



15:31: Here is an image of the armoured transport taking the €3 million through the streets of Brasilia.

15: 26: Much of the build-up for this game was masked by a Ghanian protest against a non-payment issue. The African team had initially refused to play this match unless they were paid their bonuses. The issue however was swiftly resolved by the Ghanian FA who delieved €3 million to the players earlier this morning.

15: 21: Ghana find themself in a better position than the Portuguese, and a win against Portugal coupled with a win for the Germans should see them through.

15:19: Portugal need to beat Ghana by atleast 3 goals and hope that the Germans can do them a favour by beating USA by atleast 2 goals.

15:18: This is set to be a thrilling encounter with both sides fighting for a place in the Round of 16.

15: 15: Hello, I'm Sinan Memon, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Portugal vs. Ghana.