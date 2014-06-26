Algeria - Russia Text Commentary and Score World Cup 2014

I've been Stephen Killen (@DragabckDraxler) thanks for tuning and in and enjoy the rest of the World Cup.

Algeria will play Germany in the Round of 16 at the World Cup and Belgium will face USA.

The Group H table is:

1) Belgium 6 points

2) Algeria 4 points

3) Russia 3 points

4) South Korea 1 point

Confirmation of the score, Algeria 1-1 Russia.

FULL TIME ALGERIA QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP KNOCKOUT STAGES FOR THE FIRST TIE IN THEIR HISTORY.

94' Ignashevich judged to came through the back of Ghilas, costless kick taken and it goes straight out for a throw in

93' Soudani fouled and Algeria look to waste even more time.

Referee yellow cards an Algerian substitute for kicking the ball away. Cadamuro the player.

Soundani on for Mesbah for Algeria.

Four minutes for Russia to salvage a win and progress.

90' He delivers towards Ignashevich his header is wide but the referee blew for a costless kick.

89' Kombarov wins a corner in the last minute of normal time.

87' Samedov delivers straight down M'Bolhi's throat.

86' Yellow card for the Substitute Ghilas for a foul on Samedov. Samedov to take the costless kick

Russia retaining possession looking for gaps in Algeria's defensive line.

83' Samedov delivers looking for Kanunnikov but its too high and Algeria look to waste as much time as they can.

82' Samedov delivers but it is poor and bounces out for a Russia throw in.

81' Kanunnikov drives down the far side, he crosses but Belkalem clears for a corner.

Kerzhakov off for Kanunnikov.

Last 10 minutes of this game. Kombarov goes for a cross/shot but it rockets wide.

In the other game Jan Vertonghen has given Belgium the lead in the 77th minute. Great news for Algeria.

Kokorin to Samedov, Samedov's through ball to Dzagoev but the Russia winger couldn't adjust his feet and the ball runs through to Algeria's goalkeeper M'Bolhi.

Ghilas comes off the bench to replace Djabou for Russia.

76' Samedov crosses, it deflects into the box, Halliche wins the ball and a costless kick.

74' Feghouli recieves the ball on the far side, he does a couple of step overs to wrong foot Kozlov, however his shot is weak and Akinfeev makes another easy catch.

Brahimi comes off and Yebda is his replacement for Algeria.

70' Kokorin's left footed shot is cleared, Fayzulin plays to Dzagoev his cross is cleared.

69' Kerzhakov shots across goal, M'Bolhi dives down to his great to save the shot.

Dzagoev on for Shatov for Russia

66' Fayzulin wins a corner. Kombarov takes but it is cleared. Ignashevich flicks it back into the area. Kokorin is offside, the Algerian goes down to the dismay of Kokorin.

64' Feghouli plays out wide to the near side, Medjani shoots left footed but its an easy catch for Akinfeev

GOLLLLL de Slimani!!!! Empata #ALG 1-1 - #RUS!!! Ya era merecido

62' Fayzulin shoots right footed, M'Bolhi fumbles but with two players bearing down he smothers the loose ball.

60' Brahimi delivers to the far post Akinfeev missed it SLIMANI!!! GOALLLLLL THE EQUALISER!

60' Kozlov is yellow card after a tussle and tumble with Djabou. Brahimi to deliver again..

59' Brahimi takes right footed, Slimani wins the header again which forces Akinfeev into a great save but the referee deemed Slimani's jump unfair and awards Russia a foul

58' Kombarov is yellow carded for pulling back the wounded Feghouli.

57' Fayzulin plays in Kerzhakov but he edged offside. Costless kick taken short by Algeria.

Algeria starting to go to their 'Plan B' early in the second half, theyre looking to play lofted through balls which for the moment are just running through to Akinfeev

54' Kerzhakov recieves it out wide again, he delievers from a promising position but his cross is a poor one.

51' Samedov takes the resulting corner, he plays it short to Kombarov, he whips it in Kerzhakov jumps over but no one is behind to get it and Algeria clear.

51' Kerzhakov breaks his opens up onto his left foot and wins a corner. The Russian's looking very dangerous on the counter attack.

49' Djabou takes the corner, inswinging and Akinfeev punches clear.

48' Denisov's first contribution is to synically foul Brahimi.

46' Samedov exploits a hole in the Algeria defence, Samedov plays a one-two with Kokorin, Samedov bears down on goal his shot was well saved by M'Bolhi, the rebound cannons back off Samedov and Algeria have a goal kick.

There was a substituion at half time, for the leaders Russia, Igor Denisov on for Denis Glushakov.

45' We're ready to kick off. Russia get us back underway

Both teams are emerging out of the tunnel.

Half Time Stats:

Total shots

ALG 5-5 RUS

Shots on target

ALG 3-3 RUS

Fouls

ALG 9-5 RUS

Possession (%)

ALG 49%-51% RUS

Corners

ALG 2-0 RUS

Saves

ALG 2-3 RUS

Offsides

ALG 2-1 RUS

In other news, Belgium and South Korea are 0-0. Belgiums Stefan Defour was sent off on the stroke of half time.

GOLAZOOOO de Kokorin!! Cabezazo letal. #RUS 1-0 #ALG

Half time Algeria 0-1 Russia. Kokorin with the goal on six minutes gives the Russians the lead at the break

45' Samedov with a burst through the middle, he sees Kerzhakov's run his pass is a little bit over cooked but he still gets to it under the pressure of two tackles but its an easy diving save for M'Bolhi. And the referee brings the half to a close.

One minute added time at the end of the first half.

44' Kozlov fouls Djabou, this is a good crossing position for Mesbah. Mesbah delivers Belkalem wins it but its sails over the bar.

42' Djabou forces Kozlov to concede a corner on 42 minutes. Brahimi takes Slimani wins the header once AGAIN! Straight at Akinfeev, poor execution either side of Akinfeev could've been the equaliser.

40' Kombarov takes, Algeria clear but only for a throw in.

39' Mesbah pulls Kerzhakov to the floor and is yellow carded. Costless kick Russia.

39' Costless kick to Russia 40 yards out. Samedov stands over it, he looks to whip it but he puts too much power into the cross and M'Bolhi lets it run out.

37' Feghouli to Brahimi but Brahimi is outmuscled after being closed down by four Russian players.

36' Brahimi shoots from 20 yards prior to that he jinxed past two defenders but his shot was weak and Akinfeev dives over the ball.

33' Costless kick Russia, Mesbah fouls Fayzulin. Russia play is short and their break down passing continues. Shatov's touch is poor and Algeria attack, Kozlov saves Russia after Russia were left napping after a diagonal ball from Mandi.

31' Algeria have a shout for a penalty, referee is blind sighted. Djabou seemed to have been dragged back by Kozlov.

30' Corner is delviered it is flicked on to Slimani, HIS HEADER GOAL WARDS! FINE SAVE FROM AKINFEEV! But the referee blows for a foul for infringement.

29' Mesbah plays down the line to Djabou, he looks to out swing his cross at the by-line by Berezutskiy is there to block, Corner Algeria.

27' Chance for Algeria Mesbah looks to make the breakthrough, he turns and shoots it takes a slight deflection and Akinfeev makes a standard catch

26' Belkalem plays a poor pass and Russia have possesion. Shatov drives cutting inside he shoots its swerving wide and it only just scrapes the post.

25' Kombarov swarlems past Algerian defenders but its on his weaker right foot but he gets his shot off, only for it to be blocked.

24' Feghouli fouls Shatov. Once again he is off the pitch due to blood coming out of his head once again.

20' Russiia once again looking to break down Algeria slowly. Samedov now, he plays a disguised pass to Kerzhakov but the striker was offside.

18' Throw in Russia won by Samedov, poor clearance by Algeria and Samedov delivers Glushakov gets his head to it but it bounces wide. Goal kick

16' Samedov fouled on the halfway line by Medjani

15' Russia look to tire Algeria with their passing, currently in their own half without little pressure from Algeria.

14' Feghouli to Brahimi but Akinfeev bravely intercepts.

In the opening ten minutes Algeria have had 55% of possession where as for Russia the remaining 45%.

8' Diagonal costless kick taken for Algeria, it is cleared by Kozlov to Bentaleb at the edge of the box, his attempted volley wide.

8' Feghouli was off the field as Russia made it 1-0, nasty head round.

6' Kombarov crosses early with his left foot he finds Kokorin in the middle... GOAL RUSSIA 1-0! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL HEADER, HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE WORLD CUP. RUSSIA ARE SECOND WITH FOUR POINTS AS IT STANDS

5' Algeria currently having more of the possession. The Curtiba sun sets in the back drop of this stadium.

3' A lot of head tennis in the opening minutes of the game.

1' Algeria kick off in all white kicking left to white, Russia playing in red and gold.

20:58. The fair play handshake is completed, all we are waiting for is the referee's whistle to get this match underway!

20:56. Now for the Russians!

20:55. Algeria's national anthem is first anthem to be played.

20:53. Teams are ready in the tunnel and are making their way out.

20:30. Almost 50 years have passed since the pair’s only previous tussle, a 2-2 friendly draw played out in November 1964.

19:50. Algeria line up announced: Mbolhi, Belkalem, Halliche, Mesbah, Feghouli, Brahimi, Medjani, Slimani, Bentaleb, Djabou, Mandi

19:45. Russia Line up announced: Akinfeev; Kozlov, Ignashevich, Glushakov, Kokorin, Kerzhakov, Berezutskiy (c), Shatov, Samedov, Fayzulin, Kombarov.

19:40. This is the first time ever those two teams will square off.

19:35. Russia striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov is the joint-top scorer for the team alongside Vladimir Beschastnykh with 26 goals.

19:30. Algeria scored four goals last week against South Korea, which was more than they have scored in all of their previous seven World Cup games combined.

19:25. This is the first time Algeria amass more than just one point at the World Cup since 1986.

Pre Match Facts

19:20. Capello may be tempted to start Aleksandr Kerzhakov in attack ahead of Alexander Kokorin, who is yet to find the net in Brazil and hasn't repicated his Russian Premier League form.

19:15. "We've always tried to win, even against Belgium. We did the same against South Korea, but unfortunately we were beaten in the last minutes by Belgium and we know that now we have to win," he said.

19:10. Manager Fabio Capello was accused of taking a reserved approach with the way he has set his sides up so far in Brazil, earlier in the week, but he insists there is only ever one thing on his mind.

19:05. Unless Russia can beat Algeria, then they will be heading for an early exit from Brazil having managed to pick up just one point in their opening two games.

19:00. "The objective is elementary, it is basic, we have to win in any way possible we and that is what we are going to try and do."

18:55. Algeria coach Halilhodzic could stick with the same team that emphatically beat South Korea in Porto Alegre with opening goalscorer Islam Slimani set to continue in attack.

18:50. Nabil Bentaleb has been ever-present in midfield, while Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is pushing for a return after finding himself on the bench against South Korea.

18:45. Halilhodzic: "We played some very attacking football and we need to repeat that against Russia," he said.

18:40. "It won't be easy but it wasn't easy (against Korea) either and that didn't stop us from keeping our calm and playing some good football."

18:35. IF South Korea are unable to win convincingly against Belgium, a point would be enough to send Algeria through, but a win would guarantee a place in the last 16 without having to worry about the outcome in Sao Paulo.