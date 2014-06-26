South Korea 0-1 Belgium: Vertonghen strike sets up clash with USA

A Jan Vertonghen tap in with 13-minutes of the game remaining proved to be enough for dark horses Belgium as they set up a clash with USA in the next round.

Captain Koo Ja-cheol stated how optimistic his side were about progression earlier in the week and his men would have been hopeful of putting pressure on Algeria, their conquerors in the previous game, after Steven Defour was sent down the tunnel after a dangerous challenge.

South Korea and Belgium went into the game both needing points for very different reasons. The latter were already through to the second stage after claiming six points from their opening two matches but wanted one more to secure top spot. Their opponents have disappointed and subsequently needed a shock victory while hoping Russia would do them a favour in Curitiba.

Marc Wilmots rested a number of players as many thought he would. In total seven changes were made by the Red Devils as they looked towards a Round-of-16 clash with the runners up of Group G. Hong Myung-Bo decided to drop the rather flimsy Jung Sung-ryong between the sticks after the under fire shotstopper failed to perform in both of his previous fixtures. Kim Shin-Wook started up front after a decent display against Algeria as the Taegeuk Warriors had to go forward in an attempt to make up a three goal gap in goal difference between themselves and Les Verts.

Two early penalty claims for the Korean Republic would have livened things up but both were rightly waved away by Benjamin Williams. Despite what the possession stats will tell you, the Asian giants had the edge during the opening 20 minutes. A pass played into the impressive Son Heung-min should have been collected better as the Bayer Leverkusen winger dallied too long on the ball. This came just after a counter-attack where a brave block disrupted the move that may have resulted in the opening goal.

Some terrific defending from centre-back Kim Young-gwon denied Kevin Mirallas a shot on goal in what was the country’s first signs of attacking intent. Minutes later a long throw in was contested well by Fellaini, ultimately the ball found it’s way to Dries Mertens after a series of deflections. The Napoli man has managed to stand out in an exciting young team but could only blaze the Brazuca over the crossbar unmarked from six-yards out. Chance squandered.

Swansea’s Ki Sung-yeung is more of a celebrity than a footballer in his native country, but the 25-year-old midfielder showed he is far more than a poster boy. A strike from outside of the box was the first to test Courtois, who duly tipped it past the post. A mele in the box from the resulting corner kick could have made the save insignificant but a Defouler clearance off the line prevented a Vertonghen own goal from standing. No goal-line technology needed in this instance.

The game looked to be petering out before half-time but Steven Defour's challenge on Kim Shin-Wook warranted a straight red card. The Porto playmaker went in two footed and that was enough to be deemed dangerous and would have certainly changed the team talks in the dressing rooms.

A positive change following the interval saw Lee Keun-Ho come off the bench to make use of that man advantage. Countless crosses and corners failed to connect with Kim Shin-Wook, the giant of a striker was receiving extra attention in the 18-yard box. Another penalty appeal went begging as Fellaini was tripped in the area just before the hour mark, the Red Devil got to the ball first and was unlucky not to get the decision from the part time PE teacher.

The game was heating up in the football mad city of Sao Paulo. Mertens’ last action of the match almost saw him atone for his earlier error but the strike was palmed away from Kim Seung-gyu on his sixth calling for the national team. Immediately afterwards Son went up the other end and aimed for one of his countrymen with a whipped ball, although this did not have the desired effect it rattled the frame of the goal.

The atmosphere was picking up around the Arena Corinthians and that seemed to inspire the two sides. Further changes including match winner Origi and Nacer Chadli gave Belgium a new lease of life but the two banks of four behind Origi gave the Koreans no space to weave through the defence.

A broken down move from the team in all white enabled Fellaini to surge forward with four in support. It was initially dealt with but Lee Kuen-Ho failed the clear his lines and was picked upon by the Belgians. Origi received the ball, the 19-year-old turned and drove a stinging shot along the ground which the stand in goalkeeper could only push into the path of an onrushing Spurs defender. The suspicion of offside and the immense pressure to score did not phase him as he slotted it into the net.

On the verge of elimination the all but defeated Koreans showcased their tremendous spirit once more as they conjured up a couple of half chances to no avail. A draw between their group rivals 250 miles away ensured Algeria would be advancing in their place. A tough game for Belgium only allows their doubters to divulge in talk about their deficiencies but they are through. They will have to improve as an attacking force but with Hazard, Witsel and Lukaku rested it only puts them as favourites to win yet again.