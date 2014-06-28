Brazil - Chile Text Commentary and Football Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

20.15: Thanks for joining me for what was one of the best games in recent World Cup history. Commiserations to Chile, they gave their all but the Brazilian dream lives on until Friday at least.

20.05: Brazil have made it through but Chile made them earn every inch of that victory. How much will it take out of them? Luiz Gustavo will be suspended for the next game and he will be a huge loss.

Jara needs to score and doesn't. He hits the inside of the post and BRAZIL win.

Neymar now. Sends Bravo the wrong way, 3-2.

Diaz next, scores, down the middle. 2-2.

Hulk blasts it and Bravo stops it with his legs.

Aranguiz now. What a penalty. Top corner and it's 2-1.

Marcelo for Brazil. Bravo gets a hand on it but it's in. 2-0.

Sanchez for Chile. Shoots left and Cesar saves again.

Willian next. He puts it wide.

Pinilla for Chile. Cesar stays in the middle and saves it.

David Luiz up first. Sends Bravo the wrong way. 1-0.

After 120 minutes the teams can't be seperated and penalties will decide the first knockout tie.

FULL TIME Brazil 1-1 Chile

120' WHAT A CHANCE!!! Pinilla beats Thiago Silva and fires a shot from the edge of the box and it crashes against the crossbar.

116' More Chile players down. 4 minutes remain.

113' Aranguiz lays a pass off to Diaz but his shot is well off target.

112' Dani Alves shoots from 40 yards but it's miles over.

110' The Chileans are dropping like flies now. Hardly surprising given the work they have put in.

108' Medel comes off for Chile and is replaced by Rojas.

106' Neymar breaks costless on the left but he can't find Jo with his cross. It's a Brazil corner and this time Neymar does find Jo but it's over the bar.

106' Willian comes on for Oscar.

HALF TIME EXTRA TIME Fifteen minutes from a penalty shootout in Belo Horizonte.

103' Hulk has come to life and fires a fine shot from 25 yards but Bravo is equal to it.

102' Pinilla is booked for a trip.

101' Hulk beats the defender before crossing to Oscar but the header lacks power and is easily saved.

100' Jo gets away from Medel but can't contact well with the shot and it's easily saved.

95' Diaz shoots from range but it's well wide.

FULL TIME Brazil 1-1 Chile

87' Pinilla comes on for Vidal.

83' Hulk beats two men before swinging a vicious right foot at it but Bravo makes a superb save.

81' Dani Alves puts in an excellent cross to Neymar whose header is straight at Bravo.

74' Hulk does well down the left and plays a lovely ball into Jo who misses the ball and the chance is gone.

72' Ramires is coming on for Brazil and Fernandinho is the man who makes way.

68' We are three quarters of the way through the ninety and Chile look the more likely at the moment.

64' Julio Cesar makes a sublime save from Aranguiz after good work down the Chilean right.

64' Jo comes on for Brazil replacing Fred.

60' Luiz Gustavo is booked and if Brazil progress he will miss the next game.

58' We are seeing replays of the disallowed goal and it is very tough to call.

56' Chile make the first change. Vargas comes off and is replaced by Gutierrez.

55' Hulk scores and celebrates for a few seconds before Webb consults with his assistant and rules it out for a handball. Hulk also sees yellow. I think the Englishman may have got that wrong.

49' Fernandinho tries one from 25 yards but it's off target.

46' No changes at the break and Brazil have got us underway again..

18.00: Sampaoli will be glad to have got the equaliser when they did but he will need to find a way to stop Neymar as he is getting the better of his defenders.

17.56: Scolari will be looking at how to change things to force his team over the line here . Removing Hulk would be a good place to start. He has been anonymous on the left and the only incident of note was a poor pass that led to Chile's equaliser. Bernard could be on soon.

17.52: What a game!!! It has been played at a fantastic tempo with both sides looking to win this game rather than taking a cautious approach.

HALF TIME Brazil 1-1 Chile

46' Sanchez plays the ball into Aranguiz whose shot is blocked by a last gasp tackle.

45' Two minutes added on.

45' Neymar goes at the Chile defence and puts a nice ball in but Fred and Fernandinho get in each others way.

44' Fred finds himself costless in the penalty area but mishits his shot and it's another chance gone.

42' Dani Alves tries his luck from 30 yards and Bravo does well to tip it over the bar.

40' Silva of Chile sees yellow for a challenge on Neymar. He will also miss the quarter-final if Chile get there.

39' Oscar finds Neymar with a long diaganol and he stutters over his shot again. A loose ball rebounds off Fred but goes over.

37' David Luiz lets rip again with a 60 yard pass to Oscar. The defender just about gets there to knock it out for a corner.

36' Neymar goes close with a header. Oscar puts a great ball in but Neymar's header is deflected wide by Silva.

32' GOAL CHILE 1-1!!! Brazil bring it on themselves with a poor throw in. They lose possession and Vargas passes to Sanchez who side foots past Julio Cesar.

29' Neymar is down again after a heavy challenge from Arturo Vidal.

28' David Luiz finds Dani Alves on the right with a sublime pass but Alves is unable to find a team mate in the box.

26' There is the counter and Neymar breaks away but his left footed shot is woeful and trickles away.

25' Brazil have everyone behind the ball and Chile are passing the ball about patiently. Chile need to be careful of the counter attack here as Brazil have plenty of pace in attack.

23' Chile are pushing for an equaliser but Brazil are defending well

18' GOAL BRAZIL 1-0!!! Neymar takes the resulting corner and Thiago Silva flicks it on at the near post. David Luiz gets on the end of it and forces it in at the back post.

17' Mena picks up the first yellow of the game for a deliberate hand ball and if Chile progress he will be suspended. Hulk swings in a pacey cross but Bravo punches it over the bar.

16' Neymar gets onto a loose pass and looks to be clear but he tries to get it onto his right foot and the chance is lost.

13' Hulk links up well with Neymar and receives a pass which puts him in but he goes down under a challenge. There is contact but it's minimal and again Webb waves play on.

11' Sanchez gets away down the right but he puts a poor cross into Vargas who goes down under a challenge from Luiz but Webb isn't interested.

8' Worrying for Brazil as Neymar goes across to get treatment after a heavy challenge from Aranguiz.

6' A Brazil corner is cleared as far as Marcelo and he does a neat litle drag back before shooting wide from 20 yards.

3' Fernandinho clatters Aranguiz from behind and Howard Webb isn't happy but keeps his cards in his pocket.

0' Chile get us underway.

16.55: Both sides sing beyond the music. Real passion.

16.50: National anthem time and these two do it better than most.

16.40: Brazil are understandably favourties here but Chile have been improving in recent years and the Selecao will be pushed all the way here and if they don't perform the dream of making up for 1950 will be over.

16.30: We are now thirty minutes away from the start of the knockout stages.

16.25: You will be able to keep up to date with that game and indeed every game of the 2014 FIFA World Cup right here on VAVEL.

16.20: The winners of this game will play in Forataleza on Friday. Their opponents will be the winners of tonight's 9pm clash between Colombia and Uruguay.

16.15: With forty-five minutes to go why not take a look at what happened when these sides met at this stage in South Africa four years ago.