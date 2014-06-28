Brazil - Chile Text Commentary and Football Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014

20.15: Thanks for joining me for what was one of the best games in recent World Cup history. Commiserations to Chile, they gave their all but the Brazilian dream lives on until Friday at least.

20.05: Brazil have made it through but Chile made them earn every inch of that victory. How much will it take out of them? Luiz Gustavo will be suspended for the next game and he will be a huge loss.

Jara needs to score and doesn't. He hits the inside of the post and BRAZIL win.

Neymar now. Sends Bravo the wrong way, 3-2.

Diaz next, scores, down the middle. 2-2.

Hulk blasts it and Bravo stops it with his legs.

Aranguiz now. What a penalty. Top corner and it's 2-1.

Marcelo for Brazil. Bravo gets a hand on it but it's in. 2-0.

Sanchez for Chile. Shoots left and Cesar saves again.

Willian next. He puts it wide.

Pinilla for Chile. Cesar stays in the middle and saves it.

David Luiz up first. Sends Bravo the wrong way. 1-0.

After 120 minutes the teams can't be seperated and penalties will decide the first knockout tie.

FULL TIME Brazil 1-1 Chile

120' WHAT A CHANCE!!! Pinilla beats Thiago Silva and fires a shot from the edge of the box and it crashes against the crossbar.

116' More Chile players down. 4 minutes remain.

113' Aranguiz lays a pass off to Diaz but his shot is well off target.

112' Dani Alves shoots from 40 yards but it's miles over.

110' The Chileans are dropping like flies now. Hardly surprising given the work they have put in.

108' Medel comes off for Chile and is replaced by Rojas.

106' Neymar breaks costless on the left but he can't find Jo with his cross. It's a Brazil corner and this time Neymar does find Jo but it's over the bar.

106' Willian comes on for Oscar.

HALF TIME EXTRA TIME Fifteen minutes from a penalty shootout in Belo Horizonte.

103' Hulk has come to life and fires a fine shot from 25 yards but Bravo is equal to it.

102' Pinilla is booked for a trip.

101' Hulk beats the defender before crossing to Oscar but the header lacks power and is easily saved.

100' Jo gets away from Medel but can't contact well with the shot and it's easily saved.

95' Diaz shoots from range but it's well wide.

87' Pinilla comes on for Vidal.

83' Hulk beats two men before swinging a vicious right foot at it but Bravo makes a superb save.

81' Dani Alves puts in an excellent cross to Neymar whose header is straight at Bravo.

74' Hulk does well down the left and plays a lovely ball into Jo who misses the ball and the chance is gone.

72' Ramires is coming on for Brazil and Fernandinho is the man who makes way.

68' We are three quarters of the way through the ninety and Chile look the more likely at the moment.

64' Julio Cesar makes a sublime save from Aranguiz after good work down the Chilean right.

64' Jo comes on for Brazil replacing Fred.

60' Luiz Gustavo is booked and if Brazil progress he will miss the next game.

58' We are seeing replays of the disallowed goal and it is very tough to call.

56' Chile make the first change. Vargas comes off and is replaced by Gutierrez.

55' Hulk scores and celebrates for a few seconds before Webb consults with his assistant and rules it out for a handball. Hulk also sees yellow. I think the Englishman may have got that wrong.

49' Fernandinho tries one from 25 yards but it's off target.

46' No changes at the break and Brazil have got us underway again..

18.00: Sampaoli will be glad to have got the equaliser when they did but he will need to find a way to stop Neymar as he is getting the better of his defenders.

17.56: Scolari will be looking at how to change things to force his team over the line here . Removing Hulk would be a good place to start. He has been anonymous on the left and the only incident of note was a poor pass that led to Chile's equaliser. Bernard could be on soon.

17.52: What a game!!! It has been played at a fantastic tempo with both sides looking to win this game rather than taking a cautious approach.

HALF TIME Brazil 1-1 Chile

46' Sanchez plays the ball into Aranguiz whose shot is blocked by a last gasp tackle.

45' Two minutes added on.

45' Neymar goes at the Chile defence and puts a nice ball in but Fred and Fernandinho get in each others way.

44' Fred finds himself costless in the penalty area but mishits his shot and it's another chance gone.

42' Dani Alves tries his luck from 30 yards and Bravo does well to tip it over the bar.

40' Silva of Chile sees yellow for a challenge on Neymar. He will also miss the quarter-final if Chile get there.

39' Oscar finds Neymar with a long diaganol and he stutters over his shot again. A loose ball rebounds off Fred but goes over.

37' David Luiz lets rip again with a 60 yard pass to Oscar. The defender just about gets there to knock it out for a corner.

36' Neymar goes close with a header. Oscar puts a great ball in but Neymar's header is deflected wide by Silva.

32' GOAL CHILE 1-1!!! Brazil bring it on themselves with a poor throw in. They lose possession and Vargas passes to Sanchez who side foots past Julio Cesar.

29' Neymar is down again after a heavy challenge from Arturo Vidal.

28' David Luiz finds Dani Alves on the right with a sublime pass but Alves is unable to find a team mate in the box.

26' There is the counter and Neymar breaks away but his left footed shot is woeful and trickles away.

25' Brazil have everyone behind the ball and Chile are passing the ball about patiently. Chile need to be careful of the counter attack here as Brazil have plenty of pace in attack.

23' Chile are pushing for an equaliser but Brazil are defending well

18' GOAL BRAZIL 1-0!!! Neymar takes the resulting corner and Thiago Silva flicks it on at the near post. David Luiz gets on the end of it and forces it in at the back post.

17' Mena picks up the first yellow of the game for a deliberate hand ball and if Chile progress he will be suspended. Hulk swings in a pacey cross but Bravo punches it over the bar.

16' Neymar gets onto a loose pass and looks to be clear but he tries to get it onto his right foot and the chance is lost.

13' Hulk links up well with Neymar and receives a pass which puts him in but he goes down under a challenge. There is contact but it's minimal and again Webb waves play on.

11' Sanchez gets away down the right but he puts a poor cross into Vargas who goes down under a challenge from Luiz but Webb isn't interested.

8' Worrying for Brazil as Neymar goes across to get treatment after a heavy challenge from Aranguiz.

6' A Brazil corner is cleared as far as Marcelo and he does a neat litle drag back before shooting wide from 20 yards.

3' Fernandinho clatters Aranguiz from behind and Howard Webb isn't happy but keeps his cards in his pocket.

0' Chile get us underway.

16.55: Both sides sing beyond the music. Real passion.

16.50: National anthem time and these two do it better than most.

16.40: Brazil are understandably favourties here but Chile have been improving in recent years and the Selecao will be pushed all the way here and if they don't perform the dream of making up for 1950 will be over.

16.30: We are now thirty minutes away from the start of the knockout stages.

16.25: You will be able to keep up to date with that game and indeed every game of the 2014 FIFA World Cup right here on VAVEL.

16.20: The winners of this game will play in Forataleza on Friday. Their opponents will be the winners of tonight's 9pm clash between Colombia and Uruguay.

16.15: With forty-five minutes to go why not take a look at what happened when these sides met at this stage in South Africa four years ago.

16.10: Medel and Vidal start for Chile as they start the same eleven players that beat Spain. Both sides are at full strength in what looks like a being a fantastic opener to the round of sixteen.

16.05: Chile - Bravo; Medel, Silva, Jara; Isla, Mena; Aranguiz, Diaz, Vidal; Sanchez, Vargas.

16.00: Scolari has made an unforced change!!! Scolari has always been known for sticking with his eleven and has made a huge decision to drop Paulinho. Fernandinho who was excellent on Monday comes in.

15.55: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Dani Alves, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, David Luiz; Luiz Gustavo, Fernandinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

15.50: YELLOW CARD WATCH - Both sides have four players on a yellow card and another today would see them miss the quarter-finals if there team gets there. Brazil's four are Neymar, Luiz Gustavo, Thiago Silva and Ramires. For Chile Charles Aranguiz, Eugenio Mena, Arturo Vidal and Francisco Silva will be looking to keep out of the referee's notebook.

15:45: Scolari mixed things up a little in a training game on Thursday. Fernandinho played with the first team ahead of Paulinho and at half time we also put Maicon and Ramires into the starting eleven in place of Dani Alves and Hulk. Was this Scolari's way of sending a message to certain players or has he saw enough of the underperformers and is ready to change?

15.35: We are now under ninety minutes from kick off and team news should be coming out any minute now.

15.00: We are now two hours from kick off in Belo Horizonte.

14.50: Chile's star forward Alexis Sanchez was full of confidence in his press conference. "We are going out to win the game. We came to the World Cup to make history, and that is what we are doing. We beat the world champions. I am proud of my team mates. We are going to show that we can do great things, as we did against Spain."

14.45: Fernandinho has spoken of his pride at playing for his country in the World Cup. "I've always dreamed of playing in the World Cup and wearing the Selecao jersey, but I know how difficult that was, what with me playing in Ukraine for Shakhtar. Last year though, when I moved to England and began playing in a much bigger league with a much higher profile, I could see things coming together for me. I fought hard, chased my dream and got the call-up for the friendly with South Africa in March. Everything I did from June 2013 onwards was with the goal of making it here to the World Cup."

14.40: Chile are far from a one man team though and have had other impressive performers. Gary Medel, Claudio Bravo, Arturo Vidal and Charles Aranguiz have also been stand out performers and the Chilean system relies more on team work than individuals. They will have to be at their best today to beat the hosts.

14.35: Alexis Sanchez is the main man for Chile and he has been in good form so far despite scoring just one goal. He also got an assist against Australia and was a constant threat against Spain and the Netherlands. He has a lot more weight on his shoulders for Chile than he does for Barcelona and seems to really thrive on the extra responsibility.

14.30: If Brazil are going to win this World Cup they cannot afford to carry passengers and they have had to do just that throughout the group stage. Paulinho and Hulk have been particularly poor and Fred has also come in for a lot of criticism. This game could be perfect for Fred as Chile's defence aren't particularly imposing and if Brazil can get good balls into the box Fred will fancy his chances of getting on the end of them.

14.25: Neymar is Brazil's star man and he has been having a fantastic tournament. He has four goals in three games and is the man Scolari's team rely on most. He struggled with injuries in his first season with Barcelona but he has never struggled in a Brazil shirt and has 35 goals in his 52 caps for the Selecao.

14.20: Webb has found himself in the middle of a storm after Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and the Chilean media suggested he may favour Brazil. Brazil's team spokesman Rodrigo Paiva was unhappy at this and said "this kind of pressure I think is ridiculous. Brazil doesn't need a referee to win the match and you should respect a little bit more the Brazilian national team and the Brazilian people."

14.15: England may have been eliminated early but there is at least one English team capable of performing at the top level in Brazil. Referee Howard Webb and his assistants, Darren Cann and Mike Mullarkey will take charge of tonight's game and with England going home early they will be hoping to stay in Brazil as long as possible.

14.10: This World Cup has really forced the teams to travel. Should either of these sides make it right to the Final they will have played their seven games in five different stadiums across Brazil. Should the hosts make the Final their route would be Sao Paulo, Fortaleza, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro. Chile's route would be Cuiaba, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro.

14.05: Four games in the group stages were played in Belo Horizonte. Colombia 3-0 Greece, Belgium 2-1 Algeria, Argentina 1-0 Iran and Costa Rica 0-0 England were all played here and after today's game the stadium won't be used again until the 8th July when one of these sides could be back for a semi-final.

14.00: Today's game takes place in the Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto, Belo Horizonte. It is the home stadium of Brazilian giants, Cruzeiro and the capacity is 58,170. Brazil beat Uruguay here in the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup and they will looking for a similar result today.

13.55: Sampaoli's only doubt is Cardiff City's Gary Medel who has a muscle strain. He will most likely undergo a late fitness test. Arturo Vidal who didn't play against the Netherlands is expected to make his return to the starting lineup.

13.50: Chile manager, Jorge Sampaoli spoke of wanting his team to change history. "We have a chance to change history. We will play with courage as we did in the qualifiers and the group. If we don't fight against a team that has the whole stadium, the whole nation behind them, then the result will be quite clear. Chile have improved a lot, we have developed a lot, nowadays we can play without fear. Chile will play to win. We don't want to be forgotten. Brazil already have a beautiful history, we want to make a history of our own.

13.45: Scolari looks to have a full squad to choose from with David Luiz being the only doubt with a back injury but he looks fit to play. The only other possible change would be Fernandinho coming in for Paulinho after the Manchester City's excellent display from the bench against Cameroon but Scolari is extremely stubborn and will most likely stick with Paulinho who has been in poor form throughout the tournament.

13.40: In yesterday's press conference Scolari spoke of the tension within the squad. "It is normal for us to be anxious especially now in the knockout stage where we cannot lose. We become more afraid, more nervous, it is normal. Not because it is in Brazil but because it is a World Cup. You only get the chance to get to the final if you win."

13.35: Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has been thinking about the possibility of meeting Chile in this game since the draw in December. "I hope Chile don't qualify. I'd rather play any of the others. They're a pain to play against. They're well organised, they're intelligent, they have a good side. It's better to play against a European team."

13.30: The sides met twice in 2013. In April they drew 2-2 in the same stadium that will host tonight's match in Belo Horizonte. They met again in Toronto, Canada in November and Brazil got the better of their rivals winning 2-1.

13.25: Today will be the fourth meeting between the sides in the World Cup and Brazil have won the previous three games in 1962, 1998 and 2010. Brazil will be feeling confident of extending that record on home soil. Chile need to ignore their poor record against Brazil. They have aleady beaten the defending World Cup winners, Spain so there's no reason why they can't beat a Brazil side that have yet to find top form.

13.20: Brazil and Chile have met sixty-eight times over the years and Brazil have been dominant, losing just seven and winning forty-eight of the meetings. Chile's last win over Brazil came in a World Cup qualifier back in 2000. They won that game 3-0 but in twelve meetings since Brazil have won ten times and drew twice.

13.15: Chile got her by finishing second in Group B behind the Netherlands. A 3-1 win over Australia and a 2-0 win against Spain were enough to confirm their place in the last sixteen but a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in the final game saw them finish second in the group.

13.10: Brazil got here by winning Group A on goal difference ahead of Mexico. They enjoyed wins over Croatia and Cameroon but were unable to get past Guillermo Ochoa in the Mexican goal and had to settle for a goalless draw. 3-1 and 4-1 wins over Croatia and Cameroon were enough to see them top the group ahead of Mexico who could only manage 3-1 and 1-0 wins over the same opponents.

13.05: This is the first game of the knockout stages and Brazil will be favourites to progress with home advantage but if Chile play to the best of their ability they could spring a major surprise.

13.00: Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Brazil v Chile in the second round of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. I'm Gerry Johnston and I'm here to take you through all the action as and when it happens.