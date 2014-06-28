Colombia - Uruguay Text Commentary and FIFA World Cup Scores
22:54. Thank you for following our live coverage of today's round of 16 games, a review of tonight's game will be up shortly.

22:52. Colombia are through to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history! They will now face hosts Brazil, in what promises to be an entralling encounter.

Full Time: Colombia 2-0 Uruguay

90' Three minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

85' James Rodriguez is replaced by Adrian Ramos.

84' Decent effort from Cavani! The ball makes it's way out to Cavani on the left of the penalty area after a deflected through ball from Ramirez. His subsequent right footed low volley, is pushed out of play by Ospina.

80' Guarin replaces Cuadrado for Colombia.

79' Chance! A deflected pass falls to Pereira on the right of the penalty area, however his attempted prod into the net is well smothered by Ospina.

77' It would be interesting to see how Colombia would fare if Uruguay score in these last few minutes. They haven't really been tested yet in this knockout encounter.

70' Bar the odd long range strike, Uruguay simply haven't done enough offensively to take anything from tonight's game. Very disappointing performance, so far, from Uruguay.

69' A defensive substitution from Pekerman, who is now clearly intent on keeping hold of his side's two goal advantage.

68' Colombia's Mejia comes on for Gutirrez.

67' Abel Hernandez replaces Gonzalez for Uruguay.

63' Good effort! Christian Rodriguez burst through the centre of the Colombian midfield before unleashing a powerful effort on goal. The shot however, is punched clear by Ospina. Great play from Rodriguez.

58' Gonzalez rifles the ball low toward the Ospina's goal, however the keeper does well to smother the effort. Uruguay simply haven't done enough so far, they don't look like they can get back into this game.

53' We've seen two of the best of the tournament tonight, both from the tournaments top scorer, James Rodriguez.

52' Double substitution for Uruguay: Stuani on for Forlan, and Ramirez replaces Pereira.

47' Fantastic team goal! After some lovely interplay in the centre of the midfield, the ball is played out wide to Armero,who crosses the ball to the back post. Cuadrado, instead of heading the ball toward goal, heads it into the path of the onrushing James Rodriguez, who taps the ball into Muslera's goal.

GOAL!!!! James Rodriguez grabs his second goal of the night!

47' Uruguay have made their intentions of getting forward in much greater numbers explicit in the opening minutes of the half.

We're underway for the second half!

21:56. Hopefully we will see a much more entertaining second half of football!

21:52. Other than James' goal, the first half was very anticlimatic, as Uruguay's defensive set up rather stifled the spectacle.

Half Time: Colombia 1-0 Uruguay

45' Uruguay have been quite tame going forward over the past ten minutes or so, and have, in truth, lacked cohesion in the final third.

45' One minute to be added on at the end of the half.

38' Good save from Ospina! Gonzalez volleys the ball toward the corner of Ospina's goal from the right hand side of the penalty area, however the Colombian number 1 gets across well to palm the ball out of the danger area.

