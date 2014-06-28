Colombia - Uruguay Text Commentary and FIFA World Cup Scores

22:54. Thank you for following our live coverage of today's round of 16 games, a review of tonight's game will be up shortly.

22:52. Colombia are through to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history! They will now face hosts Brazil, in what promises to be an entralling encounter.

Full Time: Colombia 2-0 Uruguay

90' Three minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

85' James Rodriguez is replaced by Adrian Ramos.

84' Decent effort from Cavani! The ball makes it's way out to Cavani on the left of the penalty area after a deflected through ball from Ramirez. His subsequent right footed low volley, is pushed out of play by Ospina.

80' Guarin replaces Cuadrado for Colombia.

79' Chance! A deflected pass falls to Pereira on the right of the penalty area, however his attempted prod into the net is well smothered by Ospina.

77' It would be interesting to see how Colombia would fare if Uruguay score in these last few minutes. They haven't really been tested yet in this knockout encounter.

70' Bar the odd long range strike, Uruguay simply haven't done enough offensively to take anything from tonight's game. Very disappointing performance, so far, from Uruguay.

69' A defensive substitution from Pekerman, who is now clearly intent on keeping hold of his side's two goal advantage.

68' Colombia's Mejia comes on for Gutirrez.

67' Abel Hernandez replaces Gonzalez for Uruguay.

63' Good effort! Christian Rodriguez burst through the centre of the Colombian midfield before unleashing a powerful effort on goal. The shot however, is punched clear by Ospina. Great play from Rodriguez.

58' Gonzalez rifles the ball low toward the Ospina's goal, however the keeper does well to smother the effort. Uruguay simply haven't done enough so far, they don't look like they can get back into this game.

53' We've seen two of the best of the tournament tonight, both from the tournaments top scorer, James Rodriguez.

52' Double substitution for Uruguay: Stuani on for Forlan, and Ramirez replaces Pereira.

47' Fantastic team goal! After some lovely interplay in the centre of the midfield, the ball is played out wide to Armero,who crosses the ball to the back post. Cuadrado, instead of heading the ball toward goal, heads it into the path of the onrushing James Rodriguez, who taps the ball into Muslera's goal.

GOAL!!!! James Rodriguez grabs his second goal of the night!

47' Uruguay have made their intentions of getting forward in much greater numbers explicit in the opening minutes of the half.

We're underway for the second half!

21:56. Hopefully we will see a much more entertaining second half of football!

21:52. Other than James' goal, the first half was very anticlimatic, as Uruguay's defensive set up rather stifled the spectacle.

Half Time: Colombia 1-0 Uruguay

45' Uruguay have been quite tame going forward over the past ten minutes or so, and have, in truth, lacked cohesion in the final third.

45' One minute to be added on at the end of the half.

38' Good save from Ospina! Gonzalez volleys the ball toward the corner of Ospina's goal from the right hand side of the penalty area, however the Colombian number 1 gets across well to palm the ball out of the danger area.

35' Here is a clip of James Rodriguez's outstanding opener:

33' Close! Cavani curls the costless kick over the wall, and also over the crossbar. Good effort from the PSG forward however.

32' Christian Rodriguez wins a costless kick in a dangerous area...

31' The goal was exactly what this game needed. Uruguay will have to push forward with some intent now.

27' Undoubtedly the goal of the tournament so far!!! James Rodriguez controls the ball with his chest 20 yards from goal before unleashing and oscillating volley which hits the under side of the bar and, subsequently, the back of Muslera's net. A special goal from a special player.

27' GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!! UNBELIEVABLE FROM JAMES RODRIGUEZ!

19' Uruguay have dropped very deep already, lining two banks of four on the edge of their penalty area.

11' Zuniga rifles an effort from long range after a quick Colombian break. The Uruguayan number one, Muslera, however, gathers the ball comfortably.

5' Rodriguez's subsequent set piece is punched clear of danger by Muslera.

4' Cuadrado has been very lively in the opening moments. The Fiorentina man dribbles through the challenges of a number of Uruguayan midfielders before being chopped down in a dangerous, slightly to the right of the penalty area.

We're underway for the first half!

20:54. The two sides are emerging from the Maracana tunnel!

20:49. Odds: 23/20 Colombia 11/4 Uruguay

20:32. Both sides will utilise a traditional 4-4-2 formation:

20:24. Colombia's trequartista, James Rodriguez, is currently second in the goalscoring charts with three goals, behind Muller, Neymar and Messi who are currently tied at the top with four goals apiece.

20:13. Uruguay starting XI: Muslera; Caceres, Gimenez, Godin; Maxi Pereira, Arevalo Rios, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvaro Pereira; Forlan, Cavani.

20:12. Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Zuniga, Zapata, Yepes, Armero; Sanchez, Aguilar, Cuadrado, Rodriguez; Gutierrez, Jackson.

19:59. The winner of tonight's game will face Brazil, who have beaten Chile 3-2 in a penalty shoot out.

19:14. Stats (courtesy of Opta and Daily Mail):

Uruguay have won six of the last eight meetings between the two sides.

32 goals have been scored in their previous nine meetings.

Colombia and Uruguay last met in the World Cup in 1962, a game which La Celeste won 2-1.

19:06. Tonight's venue is the Maracana in Rio:

18:40. Head to head: Played 38 - Uruguay 18 Drawn 8 Colombia 11

18:28. Star Man: James Rodriguez - The breakout star of the World Cup so far. Rodriguez scored in all three of Colombia's Group C games, including a wonderful solo effort in their 4-1 win over Japan. The 22 year old could be the difference between the two nations tonight.

18:19. Star Man: Edinson Cavani - Without Luis Suarez, Uruguay's offensive potency will boil down to the form for PSG forward, Cavani. The former Napoli man enjoyed a solid first season in Paris, and has already opened his account in Brazil, with a goal against Costa Rica in the opening game.

18:16. The Colombian forward shone in his side's final group game, scoring two goals, the first two for his country in five years.

18:11. With five teams still in the competition, Jackson Martinez believes that a South American side will win this year's FIFA World Cup (quotes via Daily Mirror):

“I believe Colombia are superior to Uruguay but we need to show that on the pitch. It will be a big rivalry and now they will increase their battle to beat us. Uruguay is a very difficult opponent and we will have to be concentrated and focused if we are to reach the quarter finals. We know Uruguay’s strengths and they know about us so there will be little surprise of advantage for either team. There is no doubt that this World Cup is about the South America teams. It has a South American flavour. I am convinced that it will be a South American champion. The conditions, the atmosphere and everything suits us."

18:05. Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Colombia manager, Jose Pekerman, stated that his side are not getting carried away with their successes so far in Brazil:

"We've exceeded expectations and that's a big achievement in itself because pre-tournament predictions don't often prove to be right. But we need to tread carefully and be aware that every game from now on will be harder than the last, because only the best teams are left in the competition."

17:59. Incredibly, after the Luis Suarez bite incident, team mate, Diego Lugano slammed Giorgio Chiellini for play acting (quotes via Marca):

"The images don't show anything, it was a tussle. We saw the photo of Chiellini. What was his name again? Chielllini? They are old scars, anyone stupid can realise that, you have to be really stupid not to realise they are old scars. Italy were loyal to their history, they were very physical and time wasted like there was no tomorrow, it's part of the game and we respect that. But if Chiellini comes out and accuses Suárez after the game, we won't respect him for that."

17:57. Tabarez also stated that Suarez's ban will spur his side on ahead of their round of 16 clash with Colombia:

"To Luis Suarez, to Luis Suarez the person who has lived with us and worked with us, someone we know better than anyone else. To the fans, they, like us and are moved by the severity of this punishment. I want to let them know that we are hurt, but we desire more than ever to do well against Columbia and we will do our utmost to win."

17:49. Ahead of tonight's clash, Uruguayan coach, Oscar Tabarez, described Luis Suarez as a "scapegoat" (quotes via Daily Star):

"We forget the scapegoat is a person who has rights. In this specific case, of Luis Suarez, besides the mistakes he might have committed, he's made significant contributions to football on the pitch and the essence of World Cups. They [FIFA] depend upon the contributions by such great players like him."

17:47. The ban means that Uruguay will be without their star man for the rest of the tournament.

17:44. While Colombia have, so far, been the more entralling side to look, Uruguay have undoubtedly been the most controversial. Suarez's bite on Chiellini and subsequent four month ban has proved to be the key talking point of the group stages:

17:38. Perhaps the most impressive performance by either side game from the James Rodriguez inspired Colombians on the final matchday, when Colombia comfortably saw off Japan by four goals to one:

17:36. Uruguay on the otherhand, were much less entertaining, but recorded crucial victories over England and Italy to secure second place in Group D behind surprise package, Costa Rica.

17:31. Group D final standings:

17:29. Colombia were arguably the most impressive team in Brazil during the group stages. Los Cafeteros scored nine goals in three games on their way to securing top spot in Group C.

17:23. Group C final standings:

17:15. During qualification, Colombia hammered Uruguay 4-0 in the two nation's first meeting, before Tabarez's men exacted revenge in Montevideo:

17:11. In the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, Colombia qualified in second place, while Uruguay scraped through after a play off win over Jordan.

17:10. This will be the second of the all South American round of 16 fixtures.

17:00. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the round of 16 meeting between Colombia and Uruguay.