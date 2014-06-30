World Cup Preview: Switzerland square off against Argentina in World Cup Last 16

Tuesday's last sixteen ecounter will see Ottmar Hitzfeld’s Switzerland take on Alejandro Sabella’s Argentina, as both sides aim to make it to the quarter finals of the World Cup. This is the first time Switzerland made it to the second stage since 2006, when they made history by becoming the only side to exit the competition without conceding a goal. The Argentinians will be aiming to go a step further than their last two World Cups, where they exited at the quarter-finals, and are striving to reach the semi-final, at least. La Albiceleste have failed to achieve a semi-final berth, or further, since Italia 1990, where they finished runners-up.

Sabella’s charges are keen to emulate the famous sides of the late 1970’s, through to the early 1990’s—none more so than a certain Lionel Messi. The Barcelona forward has been tasked with recreating the achievements of Argentine legend Diego Maradona, the diminutive attacker led his team to World Cup glory in 1986 and to the final in 1990.

Messi has done just that so far, leading the race for the golden boot (4 goals) and has been instrumental in Argentina progressing from their group. However, Messi won’t have Sergio Aguero to partner him against Switzerland. The Manchester City forward has been ruled out of the last sixteen clash after tearing his hamstring, a reccurring problem for Aguero, who can’t get a solid run of games together because of it.

Thankfully for Sabella, he is not short in attacking depth—players like Ezequiel Lavezzi and Rodrigo Palacio are more than adequate replacements. Angel di Maria will equally as keen, the Real Madrid man, who ran Atletico Madrid ragged in the Champions League final, has been medicore so far. However, just like his performance in Lisbon, can turn it on at any time.

Argentina topped their group, being one of four sides to pick up maximum points in the first round. That was largely down to Lionel Messi, who scored the winner against Bosnia, Iran, and managed a brace against Nigeria. The other Argentine goalscorer was Sporting Lisbon defender Marcos Rojo, who scored the winner against Nigeria. He spoke to FIFA after the game and had this to say, “To score my first goal for Argentina, and for it to come at the World Cup and to secure three points for us – that’s what dreams are made of,” he told FIFA's official website.

"I couldn’t ask for more, although it wasn’t a particularly beautiful goal. The key factor in our improved performance today was an increase in space, because Nigeria were attacking and trying to win the match.”

"That inevitably makes the match more open. And we knew that if we had more space available to us than in the first two matches, we’d create more chances."

Rojo then went onto heaped praise onto Lionel Messi, following his brace, as he looked forward to the rest of the tournament saying, "Just being able to look him from defence is such a fantastic experience, now a whole new competition begins," as he heaped praise on the Barcelona man. "There's no longer any margin for error. We either win or go home. As far as I'm concerned, it’s the best part of the tournament."

This will be the first time these sides have met competitively since the 1966 World Cup, when Argentina ran out 2-0 winners. Switzerland have never beaten their South American opponents—their last meeting being in 2011, in which the Swiss lost out to a Lionel Messi hat-trick on that occasion. However, Hitzfeld’s men are three years more mature and astute, and have improved a lot since the aforementioned meeting.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored in the 3-1 loss in 2011, spoke to the media following his hat-trick against Honduras, "It's going to be a great match [v Argentina] and while we also know that we are not the favourites, we will do whatever we can," the Bayern Munich winger continued, saying, "Anything is possible for us; you never know. This has been a dream; little Switzerland in the World Cup. And now we are at the round of 16, we can really be proud."

Shaqiri was delighted with his personal performance against Honduras. However, the Swiss international refused to accept all of the praise: "I am obviously very happy, as a hat-trick doesn't happen every day," he stated. "I will never forget this. There has been a lot of speculation about the weather and towards the end things were getting tougher but we managed to deal with this well.”

"I am very happy with what the team has done. We wanted to show our football and that's what we did. Without my team I wouldn’t have scored three. I am very proud, as I played very well today.”

Switzerland will be without Steve von Bergen for this game, after he had his cheekbone broken against France. Fabian Schär has deputised fantastically for the Young Boys centre-half, with the 22-year-old looking much more composed than his elder partner Johan Djourou. Switzerland will also be missing Mario Gavranovic, the FC Zurich striker tore his ACL in lead up to the game and has returned home. Ricardo Rodriguez has also impressed greatly this tournament, adding to his fantastic season at Wolfsburg, the left-back’s stock has risen markedly over the last two weeks.

The Swiss have a vast Bundesliga contingent and Ottmar Hitzfeld will need his star players to step up to the plate, if they are to progress. The reputation of Switzerland’s staunch defensive approach needs to come to fruition against the fearsome Argentine attack. Even the best defences in the world have trouble stopping Messi, so the Swiss will have their work cut out. At the other end, Drmić and Shaqiri must take any chances that fall their way.

Prediction

Argentina 2-1 Switzerland. (Messi x2/Shaqiri) Many people tipped Argentina to go all the way before the tournament and it’s unlikely that Switzerland will stop their march towards the Maracana. Hitzfeld’s men will put up a tough challenge, but will fall just short, as Argentina have the quality to go the extra mile. That, along with Messi's determination to deliver for his country, is a fearsome combination.

Predicted XI’s

Argentina XI: Romero; Zabaleta, Garay, Fernández, Rojo; Mascherano, Gago, Di Maria; Lavezzi, Messi, Higuain.

Switzerland XI: Benaglio; Lichtsteiner, Schär, Djourou, Rodríguez; Inler, Behrami; Mehmedi, Xhaka, Shaqiri; Drmić.