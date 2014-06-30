Arjen Robben apologises for diving

Netherlands midfielder Arjen Robben has said sorry for diving in the round of 16 game against Mexico.

In a dramatic ending, Robben's side scored two very late goals to overturn Mexico's one goal lead and secure their place in the quarter final.

Giovani dos Santos had put the Mexicans into the lead, before an 88th minute strike by Wesley Sneijder put Holland on level terms.

Mexico, who had been the better side for the majority of the match, were then on the back foot and hanging on for the draw that would take the game to extra time.

But when Robben was judged to have been brought down by Marquez in the box, the Netherlands had a penalty, which Klaas-Jan Hunterlaar coolly converted.

Replays are inconclusive as to whether Robben was tripped or not, and with the Bayern Munich man's reputation for simulation, many were left doubting the referee's decision to award the spot kick.

The most serious of those doubters was Mexico manager Miguel Herrera.

He told a news conference: "Out of the four matches here, in all of them, the refereeing was disastrous.

"Robben did three dives and he should have been cautioned. You should caution a guy who is trying to cheat, and then if Robben did it again, he would be sent off.

"The doubtful decisions were always against us. We have to say it in capital letters, in three matches we had horrible refereeing. The man with the whistle knocked us.

"I want the referee committee to take a look and that the referee goes home just like us."

After the game, Robben was quick to respond to Herrera's comments, stating that he was sorry for diving earlier on in the game but that he was fouled for the decisive penalty.

He told Dutch television channel NOS: "The one at the end was a penalty, I was fouled.

"At the same time, I have to apologise as in the first half I took a dive and I really shouldn't do that.

"That was a stupid, stupid thing to do but sometimes you're expecting to be struck and then they pull their leg away at the last minute."