Germany - Algeria Live and Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014

I've been Ben Johnson for VAVEL and I'd like to thank you for joining me tonight, for what has been a wonderful game. Stay tuned for our match report, coming soon.

It was a stunning effort from this Algerian side, but eventually they bow out to Joachim Low's Germany 2-1 after extra time. The Germans will now go on to play France in the quarter-finals in what promises to be a great game, but Algeria have done themselves proud and will go home with their heads held high.

Full time: Germany 2-1 Algeria (AET).

31+1 (ET). Algeria get what seems like a consolation, as they storm forward in numbers. Djabou finds the finish at the back post in the area after a superb ball.

31+1 (ET). GOAL. Germany 2-1 Algeria (Djabou).

31' (ET). Ozil misses his initial shot when he's one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the area. He gets a second bite at the cherry, however, as the Algerian defenders are dead on their feet and can't clear - and lashes the ball into the goal. Germany are through and will play France in the quarter-finals.

30' (ET). Germany 2-0 Algeria (Ozil).

28' (ET). Slimani receives a sublime ball played through up the field and almost finds himself through. He's dead on his feet, however, and the German defence clears up.

27' (ET). Kramer has his shot saved by M'Bolhi after a Muller through ball. Muller gets it back, rounds the goalkeeper, but can't find anyone through the middle.

25' (ET). Germany try slot the ball through to Muller but Essaid Belkalem is alert to the danger. Algeria trying to press forward on the break in search of an equaliser here, but Germany are defending in numbers.

23' (ET). Djabou attempts to cross the ball into the German area but Lahm blocks and the leaders bring the ball clear.

21' (ET). Djabou given offside - and rightly so - after a promising foray down the left from Algeria.

19' (ET). Schweinsteiger can hardly walk through cramp and departs the field for Christoph Kramer.

18' (ET). It's whipped in but none of the Algeria players can get onto the ball. It runs through to Neuer.

17' (ET). Lahm brings down Brahimi and knows exactly what he is doing. Yellow card given.

16' (ET). We're underway in the second period of extra time.

So Germany finally get their goal and now, as the tiredness sets in, will be looking to control the game and keep the ball moving. Do Algeria have anything left?

Half-time: Germany 1-0 Algeria (ET).

15+1 (ET). We're into the one minute of added time.

14 (ET). Khedira drives into the box but can't find Schurrle in the middle. Algeria clear as the first period of extra time winds to a close.

13' (ET). Ozil wins a corner on the far side.

12' (ET). Algerian corner falls to Mustefi inside the area who takes a wild swing at it and sees his effort go wide. A real chance there.

10' (ET). Soudani is replaced by Djabou for Algeria.

9' (ET). Muller drives from difference but sees his shot fly past the post. Germany will get chances as Algeria take risks here.

6' (ET). Ozil breaks costless but is stopped in the middle by Halliche who tidies up but has such bad cramp that he needs treatment. Eventually it's the end of his night and he's replaced by Madjid Bougherra.

3' (ET). Muller finds Schurrle in the middle and he finishes with a sublime piece of skill. What do Algeria have left in the tank?

2' (ET). GOAL. Germany 1-0 Algeria.

1' (ET). Here we go with the first period of extra time.

There'll be thirty additional minutes as we end the ninety with a stalemate. Who will go on from here to clutch victory? Are we heading for another penalty shoot-out?

Full-time: Germany 0-0 Algeria.

90+3'. Schurrle crosses but the Algerian defender beats Lahm to the ball. Out for a corner.

90'. Four added minutes announced by the fourth official.

90'. Schweinsteiger finds himself unmarked in the area but the cross lacks pace and he can't power the header enough to beat the keeper, who holds.

89'. Feghouli doesn't have the legs to run clear of the German defence, and once again Neuer scrambles out of his area and clears.

88'. Germany try an elaborate costless-kick and Muller slips and falls flat on his face in the most comedic fashion.

86'. There's a pause while Halliche receieves treatment. Kroos' corner is eventually cleared and a harsh handball is given against Algeria from a resulting strike. Germany have a costless-kick.

83'. Ozil can't find the final ball, and it's deflected clear for a corner. Poor cross there from the Arsenal man.

82'. CHANCE. Muller misses another golden chance. Shimmies his way into the area but his shot drifts wide. Struggled to get the ball out of his feet there, but he arguably should have scored twice in the last two minutes.

81'. Algeria break but cannot find that final ball into the box. Neuer collects.

80'. CHANCE. Muller heads straight at the goalkeeper - after Khedira finds him in the middle with a great cross - who makes a good save. The resulting corner is scrambled clear by Algeria.

79'. Muller storms into the box and crosses for Schweinsteiger. He can't get his head to the ball.

78'. Algeria make a substitution - their first. Taider comes off from Brahimi.

76'. Boateng cuts out a ball across the area and Algeria are causing problems once again. The final ball has deserted them so far in this game.

75'. Slimani gets another shot away, this time from distance. Neuer holds.

74'. Snap shot from Feghouli who sees his shot just drift wide. Neuer wasn't expecting that.

73'. Kroos swings another cross in but Algeria clear. The Germans win the ball back and Schurrle shoots from distance. Comfortably held by M'Bholi.

71'. The ball is played down the middle towards Slimani who can't get the touch before the keeper Neuer comes out and deals with it once again.

70'. Khedira replaces Mustafi and Lahm moves to right-back for Germany.

67'. The camera pans to Algerian manager Vahid Halilhodzic, who looks like you wouldn't want to come up against him in a poker competition. Mustafi is down and injured here for Germany - play stops while he receives treatment.

64'. Schurrle gives away a costless-kick. Algeria win a subsequent throw-in but the ball is cleared from the Germans.

63'. Schurrle is causing problems on the right side of the field. Algeria need to keep their heads and shape here.

60'. Schurrle balloons a shot over the bar from distance. A waste of possession from the German midfielder.

59'. Germany probing now, moving the ball from side to side. Algeria trying to remain tight and compact - keeping their shape well.

55'. Lahm hits a shot well but M'Bolhi stops it again for Algeria.

51'. Pulsating start to the second half with chances at either end. Very open game now, with both teams searching for the opening goal.

50'. Manuel Neuer picks out Andre Schurrle with a excellent pass. He looks through but is tackled by Ghoulam.

49'. Germany finding themselves more comfortable in possession, just as they need to be. Time to find second gear.

46'. Algeria get us underway in the second half.

46'. Germany have made a change at the interval, with André Schürrle coming on for Mario Goetze.

Lots to think about for Germany manager Joachim Low. Changes imminent?

It has been a fine performance from the Algerians so far here tonight, and it will give them a lot of confidence for the second half. They've unsettled Germany for long periods of time, and the expected dominance from the Germans has not materialised.

Half time: Germany 0-0 Algeria.

45'. The fourth official signals for one minute of added time.

43'. Kroos hits a shot over the bar from distance.

41'. The Algerian keeper keeps them in the game with a fine save after the ball had been parried out.

39'. Mustefi hits a shot from distance and it deflects away for a corner off Boateng. Ball could have gone anywhere.

37'. Ozil takes a shot from distance and the keeper struggles to deal with it, as it bounces out of his hands.

34'. Chance for Muller but he puts the header over the bar.

32'. ... which Feghouli blazes over the bar.

32'. Algeria break forward but can't take advantage of the numbers. They do, however, win a costless-kick...

28'. Germany's back line looks tense and jittery at the minute - everything sent over the top is causng problems.

26'. Joachim Low is not amused on the Germany touchline and sends five players out to warm up.

25'. Corner from Germany, but it comes to nothing.

21'. The Germans are struggling here, and are rocking against this Algerian attack. The passing isn't as smooth as usual and they need to calm things down quickly.

19'. CHANCE. Ghoulam finds himself in the area but he whips his shot wide from a tight angle. Fantastic passing move from Algeria.

17'. Disallowed goal from Slimani for offside. He thunders the header into the back of the net but it won't count.

15'. CHANCE. Feghouli has a chance to pull it back from the German byline but goes for goal from an impossible angle. Wrong decision made there.

14'. Good strike from distance from Schweinsteiger which the keeprer palms in the air and collects at the second time of asking.

11'. Bright start from Algeria here and if the Germans did not realise it already, they will now: Algeria are not just here to roll over and be another German conquest.

9'. Neuer makes an error of judgement and tries to rush out as Slimani has the ball and is away behind the German defence. A slide tackle from the keeper deals with the situation.

6'. Toni Kroos fouled as the Germans look to move the ball around midfield. They look - as expected - comfortable going forward.

4'. Possession will be in short supply for the Algerians tonight and they have to make the most of the ball when they get it.

3'. Linesman gives offside as Germany try get in behind the back of the defence. Replays show Mustafi was onside.

1'. Germany get us underway left to right.

The national anthems are being roared out in true patriotic fashion, and the crowd is ready. Who will book their place in the last eight and get themselves a game against France?

The teams are coming out of the tunnel at the Estadio Beira-Rio. Here we go in this quarter-final game.

We're just ten minutes away from kick-off for tonight's World Cup quarter-final between Germany and Algeria. Can the Fennec Foxes cause an upset?

Algeria have a fully fit side, and Tottenham's Bentaleb starts on the bench.

The main team news is that Mats Hummels will not start for Germany tonight, as he is ill. Mustafi takes his place in the German side.

Some interesting Opta facts:

- Germany have lost both their previous meetings with Algeria in all competitions.

- Their most notable meeting came in Spain 1982, when Algeria beat West Germany 2-1, before being stitched up and eliminated by the famous "Shame of Gijon", when Germany and Austria conspired to record a mutually beneficial result that eliminated Algeria from the tournament.

- Germany have reached the semi-finals of the past three World Cups. No country has ever made the last four in four successive tournaments.

- Jogi Löw's side attempted 1999 passes (including crosses and corners) in the group stage, more than any other side.

- Algeria's six goals at Brazil 2014 have been scored by five different players. Only - Colombia (six) had more scorers during the group stages.

- Miroslav Klose needs one more goal to be the highest scorer in World Cup history. - He is currently joint top with Brazil's Ronaldo.

Inside Algeria's dressing room before their biggest ever World Cup game:

We're just over thirty minutes away from kick-off at the Estadio Beira-Rio for the game between Germany and Algeria. Who do you think will win this one? Tweet me your predictions @driftedoffside.

Germany XI: Neuer; Mustafi, Mertesacker, Boateng, Höwedes; Lahm (c), Schweinsteiger, Kroos; Özil, Götze, Müller.

Algeria XI: Mbolhi, Ghoulam, Belkalem, Halliche (c), Lacen, Feghouli, Slimani, Soudani, Taider, Mandi, Mostefa.

Tonight's referee is Sandro Ricci from Brazil.

Germany team training ahead of tonight's game.

In tonight's other last 16 match, France face off against Nigeria at the Estádio Nacional de Brasilia for the right to face the winner of this game.

The venue for tonight's match will be the Estádio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre.

Germany's probable starting XI (4-3-3): Neuer - Boateng, Mertesacker, Hummels, Howedes - Kroos, Lahm, Schweinsteiger - Ozil, Muller, Gotze.

Algeria's probable starting XI (4-2-3-1): M'Bolhi - Mandi, Halliche, Belkalem, Mesbah - Bentaleb, Medjani, Feghouli, Brahimi, Djabou - Slimani.

For Algerian fans looking for inspiration, they need look no further than the head-to-head records between these two teams. Germany have only ever played Algeria twice, and have lost boths times: 2-0 in 1964, and the famous 2-1 loss to them in the 1982 World Cup. Die Adler will be hoping history does not repeat itself tonight.

Algeria Live Inline

No one player has stood out in the Algerian side - with their six goals being scored by five different players - but they will hope that it's their collective spirit that can drive them to an unlikely upset here tonight. One thing is for sure, they are riding on a wave of intense celebration at the moment.

All eyes will be on German superstar Thomas Muller who has already stunned this tournament with four goals in the group stages, and who is looking to become the first person ever to retain the Golden Boot award. His sublime finish was enough to divide the sides in the game against the United States.

Algeria's midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has painted a similar picture, at least in public: "We have to make our own history and we have to write our own page," said the Tottenham player. "Now it's a new story."

Joachim Low thinks not and has sought to draw the attention away from the past and into the present. "I find it irritating when I read that this is a match about vengeance", he said. "Why should players who weren't even born then want revenge? Maybe some on the other side want to make an issue out of it to motivate Algeria."

Much of the build up to tonight's game has focused around the infamous 'Disgrace of Gijon' in the 1982 World Cup - a game in which Germany contrived to beat Austria 1-0, a result that would ensure both teams' qualification, at the expense of Algeria. Algeria's manager Vahid Halilhodzic as said the side have discussed it: "We have not forgotten about it," he said. "Everyone talks about Algeria and Germany from 1982". So will revenge be on their minds?

Algeria will be delighted that they have no current injury worries, and the team that lined up against Russia in the final group stage match will be expected to be thh starting eleven tonight.

Germany's Mario Gotze is expected to earn himself a recall for the quarter-final against Algeria and Bastian Schweinsteiger could retain his place ahead of Sami Khederia. Joachim Low's side will be without Lukas Podolski who is out with a thigh injury, but the manager will expect to have Jerome Boateng back to full fitness.

Algeria, on the other hand, only just edged qualification to the last 16 with a 1-1 draw against Russia in their final game. Despite this, they surpassed all expectations by getting through, and the celebrations were wild and widespread. The Algerians lost their first game 2-1 to eventual group winners Belgium, but a 4-2 win over South Korea showed the promise that eventually saw them through with four points.

Germany secured qualifaction to the knockout stages with relative ease - but with the feeling that they have another level if needed - as they topped Group G. A Muller-inspired 4-0 victory over Portugal got them off to the best of starts, before an entertaining 2-2 draw with Ghana all but put them through. A 1-0 victory over the United States meant they topped the group at their expense of The Stars and Stripes.

Hi there, I'm Ben Johnson and I'd like to welcome you to the VAVEL live coverage of this FIFA World Cup game in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Tonight's match promises to be a cracker, with Germany taking on Algeria in the last 16 of the tournament, and a quarter-final spot up for grabs.