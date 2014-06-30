Nigeria - France Text Commentary and Scores of 2014 FIFA World Cup

Thanks for following Vavel's coverage of the match between France and Nigeria. I hope you've been truly entertained this evening. Thanks again. Follow me on twitter @odezzlle. Bye for now.

90+6' The players of both teams deserve praise from their managers and supporters for their performance on the pitch. If they carry on with this attractive football in future games, they surely won't lose the fans' support. We were watching very balanced game in last 90 minutes. Both teams attempted to hold onto the ball for as long as possible.



90+6' The referee blows for the end of today's match.



90+3' The referee signals a substitution. Moussa Sissoko (France) is brought on as a substitute for Mathieu Valbuena (France).

90+2' Joseph Yobo (Nigeria) has scored an own goal! No one would like to be in his shoes right now.



90+1' The players of France are exchanging some short passes, and they control the game at the moment, but one of the defending players steps in and intercepts the effort. The main referee points to the corner flag, France will take a corner.

90' We will have 5 min. of added time.



90' Karim Benzema (France) quickly takes the corner kick with a short pass.



90' Paul Pogba (France) can't slip the ball through and the move breaks down. The assistant referee points to the corner flag, France are going to take it.



89' The manager is making a substitution. Victor Moses (Nigeria) walks off the pitch and is replaced by Uche Nwofor (Nigeria).



88' Mathieu Valbuena (France) works the corner short.



87' Decent spell from France here and they're keeping the pressure on, until one of the defending players comes in. France force a corner. They send men into the box.



86' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) puts a dangerous cross into the box, but the corner is cleared by the first man.

85' Victor Moses (Nigeria) collects a pass inside the box, and he unleashes a shot which is brilliantly blocked by a defender. Nigeria have a corner.



84' Mathieu Valbuena (France) takes the corner which is cleared.



84' Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) pulls off a great save to deny Antoine Griezmann (France) who makes himself some space inside the box and unleashes a quick shot towards the underside of the crossbar. The referee blows his whistle, France are awarded a corner kick.



81' Reuben Gabriel (Nigeria) should know this behaviour is beyond the rules. He was too careless with his challenge and made Mark Geiger blow the whistle.



79' Paul Pogba (France) gets to the rebound in the goalmouth and plants a header home.



79' Mathieu Valbuena (France) is heading toward the corner flag to execute the set piece.



79' Karim Benzema (France) leaps highest inside the penalty area to get on the end of a cross from the set piece, and he produces a promising goal-bound header, but Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) pulls off a decent save to deny the effort that is directed to the underside of the crossbar. The ball goes behind the goal line. France are awarded a corner kick.

77' Yohan Cabaye (France) shoots a rebound from mid-range only to hit the bar.

76' Laurent Koscielny (France) rose like a stag to produce a header from a corner, but one of the defending players intercepts the ball and averts the threat. The ball is out of play, and the assistant referee points at the corner flag. France will take it.

76' Corner kick. Mathieu Valbuena (France) steps up to execute it.

73' Karim Benzema (France) makes a yard for himself and attempts to endanger the opponent's goalkeeper with a long-range shot. His effort isn't going anywhere near the goal as it sails miles wide of the left post.

70' Karim Benzema (France) must feel embarrassed now. He received a killer pass, but his finish from the six-yard box was a disaster. He miskicked and made it very easy for Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) to get hold of the ball.

69' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) takes the corner but fails to find any of his teammates as he overhits the effort.

68' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) slips past one challenge, but is unable to feed a low pass into the path of his teammates. Good work from Nigeria as they win a corner.

67' The costless kick is taken by Mathieu Valbuena (France), but the delivery it's cleared.

66' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) gives away a costless kick for tripping his opponent. Even though he is protesting that first he hit the ball, the referee is sure about his call. Costless kick. France will probably try to move the ball towards the opposition's goal.

65' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) releases a shot from about 20 metres after his amazing solo run. It goes low to the middle of the goal, but Hugo Lloris (France) doesn't get beaten so easily and pulls off an exquisite save to keep the ball out.

64' Mark Geiger blows the whistle for a foul. Victor Moses (Nigeria) hacks down one of his opponents.

62' Substitution. Antoine Griezmann (France) in, Olivier Giroud (France) out.

60'Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) produces an awful long-range shot that goes high and wide.

59' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) is leaving the pitch due to injury. Reuben Gabriel (Nigeria) will take his place on the pitch.

58' The corner from Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) is cleared away by the defence.

58' Efe Ambrose (Nigeria) didn't find any of his teammates inside the box as his pass was blocked. The assistant referee makes a right call and Nigeria will have a corner.

55' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) is clearly asking for a medical treatment with his painful gestures. How serious is his injury is yet to be found out.

54' Blaise Matuidi (France) is booked after bringing down an opponent. Decision of Mark Geiger is crystal clear.

54' Raphaël Varane (France) is moving again okay after that injury scare.

53' The game is interrupted now, Raphaël Varane (France) picks up a knock and the physio has to come.

52' Flag goes up against Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria). The referee blows the whistle for offside.

51' Juwon Oshaniwa (Nigeria) probably picked up a minor injury, but it looks like he will be able to continue in the match.

51' Mathieu Valbuena (France) swings in the corner, but it's comfortably cleared away.

50' Raphaël Varane (France) sends the ball into the box from the side of the pitch, but his cross is blocked. France have been awarded a corner kick. The main referee and one of the assistants point at the corner flag.

49' Juwon Oshaniwa (Nigeria) needs to receive medical help.

48' The ball is whipped in from the corner by Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria), but one of the defenders gets it clear.



47' Victor Moses (Nigeria) tries to send a pass but it's blocked. The ball has crossed the goal line. Nigeria are awarded a corner kick.

46' Olivier Giroud (France) is disappointed with himself because he got into a good area, but he produces a poor cross. The main referee and his assistant both signal a throw-in for Nigeria.

46' The whistle blows and Mark Geiger starts the second half.

45+3' That's all for the first half. The referee blows his whistle, and players are heading into their locker rooms.

45+2' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) brings his opponent down with a tackle, and Mark Geiger blows a whistle for a foul. France are given a costless kick. Will they create any chance from that?

45+1' Fourth official shows 2 min. of added time.

44' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) fires from the edge of the penalty area. The ball travels towards the middle of the target, but Hugo Lloris (France) comes with a save and doesn't allow it any further.

42' Mathieu Debuchy (France) searched for the head of a teammate in the box but in vain. He misplaced his cross, and it didn't find its target. The ball has crossed the sideline. Nigeria are taking a throw-in.

41' A pass into the penalty area from Patrice Evra (France) is intercepted by the defence. The assistant referee makes a right call and France will have a corner.

40' Mathieu Valbuena (France) plays a lovely pass for Mathieu Debuchy (France), but he can't find the target. His strike from inside the box goes narrowly wide of the right post.

39' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) swings the ball into the box from the corner kick but it's a bit too strong and it goes out of play.

38' Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) attempts to send a pass but the effort is blocked. Nigeria have been awarded a corner kick.

35' Very promising chance by Yohan Cabaye (France). The assistant referee's flag went up, and Yohan Cabaye (France) was forced to stop with his attacking effort.

34' Mathieu Debuchy (France) fires the ball on goal, but he sends it into the orbit.



32' Mathieu Valbuena (France) is taking a corner kick.

32' Blaise Matuidi (France) sent a low side foot pass into the penalty area, but the opponent managed to capture the ball and clear it upfield. France get a chance to score from a corner kick.

31' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) and one of his opponents battle for the ball and Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) commits an attacking foul.

31' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) will take a corner kick.

31' Efe Ambrose (Nigeria) sends a lofted cross into the penalty area. Unfortunately for him, the opponent's defence deals with his cross comfortably and intercepts a long ball. The ball leaves the pitch. Nigeria have been awarded a corner kick.

30' Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) collects a pass on the edge of the box and unleashes a shot which is brilliantly blocked by a defender.

29' Mathieu Valbuena (France) acted too fiercely in his attempt to get the ball from his opponent, and Mark Geiger makes a call.

28' A cross into the penalty area from Mathieu Debuchy (France) would have to be more accurate in order to create a goal-scoring opportunity for his team. The ball is out of bounds. Nigeria will have a throw-in.

27'Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) takes the corner kick but the ball finds only the head of an opponent.

26' Victor Moses (Nigeria) crosses into the box from near the side line, but he doesn't hit it as he wanted, and it's averted by the well-organized defence. Nigeria will take a corner kick.

25' A fine lofted pass into the box, sent by Ahmed Musa (Nigeria), is intercepted by the opposition's defence. The referee signals for a corner kick, Nigeria are awarded.

24' Mathieu Valbuena (France) takes the corner but only sends it into the huddle of the defenders as one of them makes a good clearance.

24' Karim Benzema (France) is trying to get into the box. He sends a low pass, but the opponent's defence blocks it and captures the ball. The ball is out of bounds. France win a corner kick.

23' There's an opportunity for Mathieu Valbuena (France) to deliver the ball into the box from a corner.

22' Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria) earns an applause from the crowd! He dives superbly to deny a dangerous first-time effort, which was sent from the edge of the six-yard box. Paul Pogba (France) is the one who tested his reflexes. Nice piece of goalkeeping skills. France get a corner.

21' An offensive foul by Blaise Matuidi (France) was seen by Mark Geiger who didn't hesitate to blow the whistle.

20' The assistant referee raises his flag, and an attacking effort is stopped by the main referee's whistle. Karim Benzema (France) is the one, who got caught in the offside position.

19' Gooal! No wait, it's been ruled out for offside. Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) disagrees, but the assistant referee is sure about his call.

18' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) unleashes a shot from a mid-range costless kick, but it goes high over the bar. High, wide and not at all pretty.

16' Blaise Matuidi (France) tackles a bit over-zealously. Mark Geiger blows for a foul against his team. Nigeria are awarded a costless kick from a dangerous position.

16' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) seems to be alright and rejoins the game.

15' Olivier Giroud (France) receives a precise pass on the edge of the box and shoots. His poorly placed shot flies way wide of the left post.

15' A costless kick from outside the box by Peter Odemwingie (Nigeria) ends only in the gloves of the keeper instead on the head of one of the offensive players.

13' The game is interrupted now, Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) picks up a knock and the physio has to come.



12' Yohan Cabaye (France) brings his opponent down. Mark Geiger sees clearly, blowing his whistle for this foul. There is a costless kick given to Nigeria.

11' A long ball forward to Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) is intercepted.

10' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) gets on the end of a pass and takes a shot from the edge of the box, but it's blocked by one of the defending players.

9' Ogenyi Onazi (Nigeria) crosses the ball forward but it is intercepted. The ball is out of the pitch and it's a goal kick for France.



7' Dangerous play by Yohan Cabaye (France). Mark Geiger blows his whistle for a foul.

5' Olivier Giroud (France) timed his run perfectly to connect with a cross from a corner kick. His finish from around the penalty spot was rather poor as it went way over the bar.



4' Blaise Matuidi (France) sends a pass into the box, but his attempt is thwarted and cleared. France earn a corner.

4' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) steps up to take the corner, but the ball sails only among the defenders.

3' Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria) is trying to send the ball in front of the goal, but the opposition's defence averts the threat. The ball is out of play. Nigeria manage to earn a corner.

3' Mathieu Debuchy (France) attempts to find his teammate with a pass from outside the box, but the opposition's defence is quick to react and thwarts the attack.

2' Ahmed Musa (Nigeria) committed an offensive foul and the referee Mark Geiger immediately signals a set piece.

1' Today's match has just started, enjoy yourself!

16:58- Two minutes before kick-off

16:55- Pre-match formalties going on. The French anthem has been sung and a loud roar from the fans

16:45- Line up:

FRA XI: Lloris; Debuchy, Varane, Koscielny, Evra; Pogba, Matuidi, Cabaye; Valbuena, Giroud, Benzema #FRAvsNGA



NGA XI: Enyeama; Ambrose, Yobo, Oshaniwa, Omeruo; Onazi, Mikel; Musa, Odemwingie, Moses; Emenike #FRAvsNGA



16:40- Highlight of the last slim 1-0 victory match Nigeria - France back in June 2009.

16:35- Venue:

Stadium name: Estadio Nacional

City: Brasilia

Year constructed: 2012

Overall capacity: 69349

16:30- Officials

Referee:

Mark W GEIGER (USA)

Assistant Referee 1:

Mark Sean HURD (USA)

Assistant Referee 2:

Joe FLETCHER (CAN)

Fourth official:

Alireza FAGHANI (IRN)

16:25- Squad List (Nigeria)

Goalkeepers: Vincent Enyeama (Lille), Austin Ejide (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United) Defenders:Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Godfrey Oboabona (Rizespor), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Kenneth Omeruo (Middlesbrough), Juwon Oshaniwa (Ashdod), Joseph Yobo (Norwich, on loan from Fenerbahce), Kunle Odunlami (Sunshine Stars). Midifelders: John Obi Mikel (Chelsea), Ramon Azeez (Almeria), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Reuben Gabriel (Waasland-Beveren), Ejike Uzoenyi (Enugu Rangers), Michael Babatunde (Violyn Lutsk). Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Shola Ameobi (Newcastle), Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce), Michael Uchebo (Cercle Brugge), Peter Odemwingie (Stoke), Victor Moses (Liverpool, on loan from Chelsea), Uche Nwofor (Heerenveen).

16:20- Squad List (France)

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Stephane Ruffier (Marseille), Mickael Landreau (Bastia). Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle), Lucas Digne (Paris St-Germain) Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny, Bacary Sagna (both Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid). Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye, Blaise Matuidi (both Paris St-Germain), Clement Grenier (Lyon), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille). Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad), Loic Remy (Newastle, on loan from QPR), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich).

16:15- Referee Notes: American referee Mark Geiger will be in charge of this match. It is his first match at a FIFA tournament at this late phase. While Geiger has received praise for his refereeing throughout his Group Stage assignments, he tends to leave a lot of fouls go in MLS duty, and tends to be very technical when players are taking penalties. He famously called back a Dwayne De Rosario penalty conversion that would have been given him a milestone 100th MLS goal for players encroaching the penalty area early. He might be liable, if the match goes to penalties, for players having to retake penalties if the goalkeeper moves off his line.

16:10-BettingOdds:France:1-to-2Nigeria:6-to-1

16:05- Quotes:Didier Deschamps has warned France's players they cannot think about anything but Monday's last-16 encounter with Nigeria if they are to make a lasting impression. http://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/y=2014/m=6/news=deschamps-demands-nigeria-focus-2390330.html

16:00- Quotes: Nigeria's captain and would be centurion, Joseph Yobo: I believe in this team http://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/y=2014/m=6/news=yobo-i-believe-in-this-team-2389250.html

15:50- Team news: (Nigeria) Michel Babatunde is the only confirmed absence for Stephen Keshi's side. Babatunde suffered a fractured wrist on a Ogenyi Onazi shot in the Argentina match.

15:45- Team News: (France) Center back Mamadou Sakho is a doubt to go for France due to a thigh injury he picked up against Ecuador. If Sakho cannot go, Laurent Koscielny or Elaquim Mangala could take Sakho's place in the central defense alongside Raphael Varane.

15:40-Treading-the-tightrope:Paul Pogba and Patrice Evra will have to be careful as to not pick up a booking this match. If they do, they could miss a potential quarter-final clash. The Super Eagles go into the match with three players that could pick up a yellow card suspension (that would see them out of the quarterfinal--midfield linchpin John Obi Mikel and defenders Juwon Oshaniwa and Kenneth Omeruo.

15:35- Head-to-head: According to Opta, this will only be the second match ever that France and Nigeria met. The previous time was a 1-0 win by France in a 2009 friendly in Saint-Etienne. In serious international play, this is a new fixture.

15:30- Road to the round of 16: The Super Eagles finished second in Group F. going 1-1-1 (4 pts) in match play. Nigeria thought they could get an easy win and break down Iran, but they could not find an answer and drew the Asian side 0-0. Emmanuel Emmenike bagged the winner for the Super Eagles against Bosnia-Herzegovina, who had an Edin Dzeko goal disallowed to an offside moments early. Then, despite an Ahmed Musa brace, the Super Eagles lost to Argentina. But their passage to the Round of 16 was sealed by what Bosnia-Herzegovina did against Iran that day.

15:25- Road to the round of 16: Les Bleus won their group with ease, going 2-1-0 (7 points) in group (E) play. After a systematic 4-0 destruction of CONCACAF minnows Honduras, they thrashed Switzerland 5-2 in Salvador, and played out to a goalless draw against Ecuador at the Maracana.

15:20- Nigeria are one of two African teams to have made it to the knockout stage of the World Cup but were the first to book their spot after Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina sputtered.

15:15- After a disastrous 2010 World Cup, Les Bleus look to be riding high in 2014 with Paul Pogba firmly establishing himself as one of the best players of the tournament, and perhaps one of the best midfielders in the world.

15:10- Les Bleus hope to ride the skill of a world class attack to the quarterfinals, while Nigeria hopes to shock one of the World Cup favorites.

15:06- The game will be held in the Estadio Nacional, Brasilia; the stadium will be Brasilia’s third, along with the Serejao, the home of Brasiliense, and the Bezerrao, which was recently refurbished and reopened in 2008. Following the world finals the arena will be used to host concerts and major cultural events. The referee for this match is Mark W Geiger (USA).

15:00- Welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie between France and Nigeria. Live coverage of the match will begin from 5PM.