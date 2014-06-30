Graziano Pelle: The story so far

Ever since joining Feyenoord in the 2012, Graziano Pellè has proved to be a clinical finisher and one of the best strikers in the Eredivisie. 50 goals in two seasons for Feyenoord in the league speaks volumes as to how prolific he has become.

He is right footed but can finish with either foot, his tall stature makes him a dominant player in the air and able to muscle off defenders that try to stop him, all this makes him a serious aerial threat for every team to defend against. His shot proximity is the 18 yard box, if there is an attack on for his side he will be in the middle of the box trying to find space to get into and score a goal. He's a poacher but as he's matured as a player he has become much more as he will try to create opportunities for players around him with his ability to hold players off and create space for others to join the attack.

Pellè's career started well as he managed to score 7 goals in 10 games for Italy u20 between 2004 and 2005. At the time he was only 19 years old and playing for hometown Italian Serie A side Lecce but Lecce didn't feel he was ready for Serie A yet so they sent him on loan to three different Serie B clubs in his three year stint at Lecce.

In spells at Catania, Crotone & Cesena on loan from Lecce, Pellè showed some of his potential as he managed 10 goals with Cesena which ended up being his last loan spell from Lecce. In 2007, Pellè was given the choice of going to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivise or staying with Lecce who were going to send him out on loan again to Serie B so he decided to take the gamble of going abroad to AZ who were willing to give him a better chance of first team football than at Lecce.

Pellè didn't learn or know any Dutch in his 4 years at AZ and it didn't go well for him as he didn't get many starting opportunities and barely got enough playing time off the bench to make an impact and show his talent. He did get opportunities in his first season but didn't take his chances enough to warrant more starts and ended his first season with 3 Eredivisie goals. Pellè's other 3 seasons were similar in that he didn't score as many as AZ had hoped he would, Pellè managed 6 goals in his final season which was the most out of the 4 seasons with AZ. In his spare time in Holland, he learnt to speak English & Spanish fluently as teammates around him needed him to know a language that they knew, Pellè only knew Italian when he came to Holland and his linguistic skills will come in handy if he joins Southampton.

After 4 years at AZ, in 2011 they released him and he joined Serie A side Parma on a costless. At the age of 26 he couldn't live off his potential anymore and needed to prove himself more than ever before, he managed 1 goal in 11 games for Parma before being sent out on loan to Serie B side Sampdoria in January where he scored 4 goals in 12 which is better than it sounds as he only started 5 of those matches and managed a brace in consecutive matches which showed that he was not a lost cause yet.

Pellè's goalscoring has been poor throughout his career and it would seem he would remain a below average Italian league striker for the rest of his career but at the start of the 2012/13 season, Feyenoord needed to fill the void of striker John Guidetti who scored 20 goals the season before but was only on loan from Manchester City. Graziano Pellè was their man to come in on loan for the season to fill the Guidetti void despite Pellè's previous goalscoring exploits, Feyenoord knew this was a gamble but they were willing to take it as they didn't have many other options up front apart from two youth players and Guyon Fernandez who scored 8 goals the previous season.

Joining Ronald Koeman's Feyenoord was the best decision Pellè ever made as he became the goalscoring machine that he always had the potential to become. In his first season there was only 9 games out of 29 in the league that he didn't score in as he managed to score a staggering 27 goals altogether which meant he came second in the Eredivisie goalscoring charts behind Wilfried Bony. With his 27 goals, Pellè became the highest Italian goalscorer in a league outside of Italy surpassing players like Christian Vieri and Luca Toni. In January of that season, half way through his loan spell he was awarded a 4 year contract by Feyenoord that would run through till 2017.

2013/14 was his first season as a full Feyenoord player and he was given the number 9 shirt and his career was going the right way for him at the age of 28. He continued his goalscoring from the season before with 23 goals in 28 games in the league, which meant he would finish second in the goalscoring charts again but this time to Alfred Finnbogason.

His manager Ronald Koeman is the man who believed in Pellè at Feyenoord and helped him thrive where he had not before, with Koeman's departure to Southampton and their star striker Ricky Lambert's departure to Liverpool, it only made sense for Koeman to want to bring the Italian to Saint Mary's.

Pellè is certainly a character, this video shows he's not afraid to confront a journalist if he doesn't like what their saying to him, including the great line "You have the face that you are Ajax supporter"

He is 29 years old next month and looks set to join Southampton on a 4 year contract till 2018 and will cost £8m. Southampton need to provide Pellè the right support then this transfer will be a success, with Koeman as manager, Pellè will be the main striker for Southampton next season which means he'll get plenty of opportunities to settle in and score goals for Southampton. Physically he'll be fine in the England as he is a tall strong player, he doesn't have much pace but his game doesn't really involve that.

Pellè's story is an incredible one of failure after failure but managing to turn it around to give himself a brighter future when it seemed like there wasn't a future left for him. This Southampton move would be a big step in his career, he'll be playing in what many consider to be the best league in the world and this will help him challenge for an Italian national team place and to be remembered as one of the great strikers.

