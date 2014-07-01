Argentina - Switzerland Live Scores and Results of FIFA World Cup 2014

19:35 Brilliant game of football, that is what the World Cup is all about. Heartache for Switzerland but it was a moment of magic from Messi who played his part in Di Maria's goa. I've been Daniel Pinder and thank you for tuning in. Belgium vs USA is up later. Be sure to follow me on Twitter: @Dan_Pinder

120+3' Shaqiri brought down on the edge of the box, surely the last kick of the game this costless-kick. The midfielder hits his costless-kick straight at the wall, disappointing.

120+1' Dzemalli hits the post from five yards out, drama at the end. Keeper is up in the Argetine box.

117' Di Maria with the goal but it's all down to Messi. Picking the ball up and driving at the Swiss defence, he finds Di Maria costless who hits it first time, left footed in the far corner.

108' Di Maria nearly redeemed his poor performance with an effort that would have stung the palms of Benalgio's hands.

107' Argentina are going all out as they switch to a 4-2-4 formation, Messi now one of the furthest up with Mascherano and Biglia holding in midfield.

Substitution for Agentina - Biglia replaces Gago as we begin the second half in extra time.

104' Switzerland now enjoying their fair set of possession, even producing 'ole's' from the Brazilian fans.

99' Argentina very sloppy in possession now, no movement at all. Switzerland now looking the more likely to score and it's Shaqiri who looks threatening, playing a ball through to Seferovic who is just caught offside.

93' Messi's costless-kick was met by the head of Palacio who drew a save from Benaglio

90' We're back underway for another 30 minutes of football.

18:49 No goals and we have extra-time, stay tuned!

90+1' Inler whips in a costless-kick, which is met by the head of Schar, but he couldn't keep his header down which goes over the crossbar.

90' Fourth official has sginalled three minutes of added time.

84' Argentina running out of idea as Switzerland stand firm. Di Maria and Co have been quiet in the previous ten minutes. Suspect that Switzerland will be pleased with extra-time. One goal will win it, and both of these teams have scored late, late goals in the tournament so far.

81' Substitution for Switzerland - Seferovic replaces Drmic.

77' Big chance for Messi in the closing stages, starts his move on the edge of the box before weaving his way past three Swiss players before getting his shot away, forcing a great save from Benaglio who wouldn't have seen the ball until late.

74' Palacio's first chance nearly ends up in a goal. Messi lofts the ball in but the striker can't make a good enough connection. Perhaps should have left it to Higuain who was just behind him in a better position.

73' Substitution for Argentina - Palacio replaces Lavezzi.

72' Booking for Switzwerland's Fernandes. Brought down Di Maria who was trying to start a counter, the midfielder knew exactly what he was doing. Yellow card.

70' We're now into the final 20 minutes of the game now. Argentina have been the better side in the second half and are looking the likelier team to score.

66' Zabaleta crosses from the right side and finds Higuain who should have done better. The ball is only cleared as far as many who takes a touch and then shoots from 25-yards, swerving just wide of the Switzerland goal.

65' Substitution for Switzerland - Fernandes replaces Xhaka.

61' Another chance for the Argentines as Rojo gets his cross right this time, met by the head of Higuain who forces a great save from Benaglio.

58' Half chance for Argentina and it was full-back Marcos Rojo. The ball played in to his feet by Messi, seems as though the defender may have gone for a cross and miscued it. The Argentines are turning up the pace in Sao Paulo and are clearly on top now.

53' Who's going to crack first? Surely it has to be Sabella who makes the first subsitute. With Aguero missing it looks as though Inter Milan's Rodrigo Palacio will feature at some point. Hitzfeld will be happy with how his team are playing at the moment, ust need to take that one chance.

46' Game back underway and it's Argentina who have started the brightest. Messi on the right side is brought down by Xhaka, who is lucky to stay on the pitch as he could have earned his second bookable offence.

17:52 A poort half from a spectators point of view. Both teams had chances, the most noticable Drmic, who should have scored. Hitzelf will be the happier of the two managers, keeping Messi relatively quiet. Not quite the spectacle we had been hoping for and at the moment it's looking like there will only be one goal in it.

38' HUGE CHANCE FOR SWITZERLAND. Shaqiri on the counter-attack and played a through ball to Drmic from the halfway line, Romero was thinking about coming but changed his mind, leaving the Swiss forward open. Romero was in no-mans land and he really is lucky after Drmic fluffed his chance, trying to lob the keeper with his first touch, poor.

33' Xherdan Shaqiri is really turning his game up a notch now, toying with the Argentine defence near the corner flag before drawing a fowl from Rojo. The costless-kick is whipped in from the right towards the far post, forcing Romero to unconvincingly punch the ball away.

29' Argentina corner whipped in by Di Maria, just missed from Garay who nearly scored his first goal for his country.

26' Switzerland are really piling on the pressure now. Two successive corners taken short, Shaqiri with the cross to Xhaka who is un-marked on the penalty spot, forces Romero into a first save.

23' Di Maria has moved out to the right side of midfield now, and is again brought down, this time by Swiss striker Mehmedi. Still no booking. Messi whips the costless-kick in which is met by the head of Higuain, who headed over.

19' Great piece of skill from Messi on the right hand side, goes between two defenders but Rodriguez covers well to win the ball back and start a counter-attack, which comes to nothing.

14' Schar and Xhaka soon on Messi as he receives the ball, conceding another costless-kick, their third so far.

10' Switzeland can't handle Di Maria down the left as Xhaka pulls him back forcing another costless-kick. You can only imagine they will only get away with it one more time before someone is booked. The following costless-kick is cleared by Djourou.

8' Swizterland take a short corner out to Inler who shoots from 25 yards. Flies over the crossbar.

7' Shaqiri, Mehmedi and Rodriguez exchanging passes down the left hand side forces a corner.

5' Di Maria knocks the ball past Lichtsteiner who's unlucky not to be booked after holding the midfielder back.

2' Frst foul of the game in conceded by Swizerland's Xherdan Shaqiri

2' Angel Di Maria starting wider than he has in previous games at this tournament. Will look to stretch the Switzerland defence on the counter-attack, as they look to keep possession.

1' Argentina get the game underway, kicking from left-to-right.

16:57 Anthems have been played, it's now time for some football. The winners of this game will play either Belgium or USA.

16:53 We're just minutes away from kick off as the teams make their way out of the tunnel

16:44 Argentina are averaging 65% possession at this years World Cup, the most of any team, and their most since 1966.

16:42 Should be a brilliant game this one. Expect Drmic to improve on his previous games. Rodriguez and Xhaka have improved a lot in their seasons too. Switzerland need to be wary of the counter-attacks from Argentina, as the French demonstrated a few weaknesses in the defence.

16:31 Lionel Messi: "I don't think the team depends heavily on me, far from it. We are a quality team, so I am only a part of this. We can only win as a team."

16:30 Just 30 minutes left until kick-off. Stadium is starting to fill and the Argentines as always, are loud.

16:01 As suspected, Switzerland are unchanged from their 3-0 win whilst Lavezzi comes in for the injured Aguero.

16:00 Tonight's Argentina - Switzerland live referee is Jonas Eriksson from Sweden. A millionaire, Eriksson has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2002 after becoming an official referee in 1994. The 40-year old has officiated 112 international matches as of 2014 and his first match in this years World Cup was between the United States of America and Ghana.

15:57 A win for either team will see them play either Belgium or the USA.

15:54 Confirmed Switzerland line-up: Benaglio, Lichtsteiner, Inler (c), Xhaka, Behrami, Rodriguez, Mehmedi, Drmic, Djourou, Schar, Shaqiri.

15:53 Confirmed Argentina line-up: Romero, Garay, Zabaleta, Gago, Di Maria, Higuain, Messi (c), Mascherano, Rojo, Fernandez, Lavezzi.

15:50 There are a number of players who could clinch the game for Switzerland, Xherdan Shaqiri as proved, can score, but the wide-man can also be the creator. Bayer Leverkusen's Josip Drmic hasn't lived up to the hype, however he does have the ability to score a goal out of nowhere, and given the opportunity, he will probably take it.

15:46 Lionel Messi is the standout player for Argentina, and it's clear to see why. Messi has four goals to his name, two of these were solo goals and the other, probably the best costless-kick in the tournament so far, averaging 61 minutes per goal.

15:42 "We know we have to be very focused and maintain balance," Sabella told Sky Sports. "At this stage there is no margin for error, in the group stage there is a chance of recovery. We have to be very focused, errors become more and more expensive."

15:40 Sabella will be forced into at least one change for the game, Sergio Aguero is ruled out with a thigh problem, and so Ezequiel Lavezzi is likely to replace the Manchester City striker.

15:37 Ottmar Hitzfeld will be without Steve von Bergen for this game, after he had his cheekbone broken against France. Fabian Schar deputised for the injured defender and is likely to start along Johan Djourou. Mario Gavranovic of FC Zurich will also miss the game after he tore his ACL in the days leading up to the tie.

15:34 Switzerland front-man, Admir Mehmedi told Sky Sports: "I know the quality and potential of this team, If we defeat Argentina, we write a piece of World Cup history and many people in Switzerland will be proud of the team."

15:30 This meeting will be the first time the teams have met in a competitive since the 1966 World Cup, when Argentina ran out 2-0 winners. In their previous meeting, during 2011, Messi scored a hat-trick against the Swiss, although you can bet that this game will be a lot closer.

15:26 Following the win, Shaqiri told media: "It's always going to be a great match [vs Argentina] and while we also know that we are not the favourites, we will do whatever we can. This has been a dream; little Switzerland in the World Cup. Now we are at the round of 16, we can really be proud."

15:22 Bayern Munich's Xherdan Shaqiri bagged himself a hattrick in their 3-0 win over Honduras to finish just behind France in Group E.

15:18 Alejandro Sabella's men topped their group with a 3-2 win over Nigeria. Messi grabbed two goals to take him to four in the tournament so far, with Marcos Rojo grabbing the winner.

15:14 Lionel Messi has come under some scrutiny whilst playing for Argentina of late, where he is trying to recreate the achievements of Diego Maradona, who led the Argentines to World Cup glory in 1986 and runners-up in 1990.

15:07 The previous two World Cups has seen Argentina exit at the quarter-finals stage and this year they will be hoping they go further than that, starting with a game against La Nati.

15:02 Today's encounter will be the first time since Switzerland made it to the second stage since 2006, where they made history by becoming the only side to exit the competition without conceding a goal.

15:00 Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Argentina vs Switzerland in the last-sixteen knockout stage of the World Cup. This evening's game will take place at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.