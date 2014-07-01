Rodriguez key to upset in quarter final says Fernandinho



Brazil will be in danger of being on the wrong end of an upset in their World Cup quarter final on Friday if they give Colombian starlet James Rodriguez any space in which he can show his ability says Fernandinho.

Rodriguez has been one of the players of the World Cup in Brazil so far. The 22-year-old has scored five goals in four matches including an sublime volley on the edge of the box in the Round of 16 against Uruguay.

Fernandinho has spoken of how he recognised the talent 'Hames' possessed when he faced him in the Champions League in 2011 while he faced the then Porto man playing for Shakthar Donetsk.

"I played against him in the Champions League. It was at the start of his time in Europe and he wasn't yet a first-choice" for Porto, said Fernandinho.

"Already in that game he showed his technical quality with his left foot. In this World Cup he is showing everyone that the money Monaco paid for him was well invested. The less space he gets against us, the better it will be for Brazil."

Despite these comments, Fernandinho was adamant there was no possibility of Brazil man-marking the €45 million Monaco man. "Wherever I have played, man-marking does not exist anymore. It needs to be done zonally," said the Manchester City midfielder.

