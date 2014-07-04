France - Germany Live and Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014 Quarter Final

I've been Ben Johnson and I'd like to thank you for joining me for this quarter-final game. It's been an exciting, lively affair, but in the end the Germans progress. Can they go all the way? It would be hard to suggest not. Be sure to join all the action LIVE on VAVEL as the World Cup rolls onwards.

That, as they say, is that. The German machine rolls onwards into the semi-finals, somewhat inevitably, to wait the winner of Brazil vs Colombia this evening. In the end, France gave it a go but they weren't quite aggressive enough, and Low's side were comfortable enough to see it through. Germany were excellent defensively, Hummels particularly, and they had their tactics spot on.

Full time: France 0-1 Germany (Hummels 13').

90+4'. Benzema hits a shot from a narrow angle and Neuer nochalently palms it up and away. France are heading home.

90+2'. Kroos off, Kramer on for the Germans.

90'. Four minutes of added time here.

88'. Schurrle finds himself with another chance to put the game beyond doubt but Varane tidies up. France are going out if they don't do something desperate, soon.

85'. Olivier Giroud comes on for Valbuena.

83'. Ozil off, Gotze on for Germany.

81'. Neuer endears himself ot his defenders by claiming a corner and launching a counter-attack with excellent distribution. Ozil bursts the left and plays a low ball into Muller, who faffs at the ball, but fortunately for him, it runs through to Schurrle - but he loses his head. Will they regret missing that golden opportunity?

80'. Schweinsteiger brings down Griezmann and gets himself a yellow card.

76'. Griezmann lifts the ball in the area and Benzema takes it off Valbuena's feet. His shot is blocked but France come again. Neuer punches the ball away from a Matuidi shot and Germany are rocking a little here.

75'. Ozil finds Muller and he tricks his way into the area. His reverse pass can't find anyone in the middle, however, and France clear.

74'. Schurrle flies down the right and gets an opportunity to cut inside, but his shot is weak and into Lloris' arms.

74'. Remy comes on for Cabaye and that's France's statement of intent.

73'. Debuchy finds Benzema in the middle but his touch just escapes him and he can't bring it down. Germany clear. Griezmann finds himself with the ball on the outisde and cuts in. Goes for a wild shot in the far corner and misses.

71'. Twenty minutes left in this game and it's all gone a little flat. France are making a substitution: Sakho is out of the fray for Koscielny.

69'. Muller cuts in and goes for goal. There's an obvious deflection out for a corner but to everyone's amazement, it isn't given.

68'. Germany break nicely down the right hand side but Kroos' cross is a tired one and overhit. Schurrle enters the fray for Klose.

67'. The game has suddenly got a bit edgy, scrappy and tense here. The intensity has wilted.

64'. Valbuena takes a corner short then digs out a cross. Benzema penalised for handball inside the area and replays show that was a harsh call from the referee, as Benzema chests the ball down.

63'. Schweinsteiger penalised for a foul on Valbuena which again seems a harsh decision.

62'. It has been better from France but surely Deschamps has to think about changes soon? It's just not happening for Les Bleus.

60'. Matuidi springs down the left-hand side but his ball is blocked by Schweinsteiger. The corner is long but France find themselves on the ball again. Varane's header from a lovely cross is comfortably held by Neuer.

59'. France developing a bit of a foothold in this game as they look for the equaliser. They're much more of a threat in this half, but still cannot find that elusive final shot.

56'. Germany sweep wonderfully up the field, Muller finding Lahm with a glorious pass, but the shot from distance from Schweinsteiger is woeful.

54'. France break with speed up the field but Khedira brings down Griezmann for the team. Earns himself a yellow card.



53'. Good ball from Cabaye but Griezmann can't control the ball in the area and it rolls off his knee and through to Neuer.

52'. Kroos finds Ozil just inside the area with his space. His threaded ball canons of a defender and goes out for a corner. The subsequent corner gives Germany a costlesskick for a foul on Lloris. Replays shows there's nothing wrong with the challenge from Hummels.

50'. Valbuena wins a soft costless-kick and Evra finds himself with acres of room behind the defence. He can't get anything on the ball, however. France build again but Matuidi can't get the ball in the box from the byline - instead it rolls out for a goal kick. Bright start from his side.

49'. 74,200 official capacity here today - packed to the rafters in the Estádio do Maracanã.

47'. Valbuena bursts down the right hand side of the field but his cross is cleared. Some early pressure here from the French.

46'. Griezmann goes down under a challenge from Schweinsteiger in the area but it's six of one half a dozon of the othere there - referee gets it right.

46'. Here we go in the second half of this quarter-final game. France get us underway from right to left. No changes from either side.

17.59. Karim Benzema only completed one pass during the first half. Ineffective.

17.55. Fantastic shot of the Neuer save:

17.50. Hummels' header divides the sides at half time, but there's plenty of action still left in this game. The Germans are narrowly edging it with their typical smooth, controlled passing, but the French are dangerous on the counter - particularly through Valbuena and Pogba. They will hope to get them on the ball more in the second forty-five minutes.

Half time: France 0-1 Germany (Hummels 13').

45'. Again Valbuena causes problems down the right hand side and puts a cross into the area. Germany nervously clear. There'll be one minute of extra time.

44'. Pogba finds Benzema out wide with a wonderful ball. He cuts in past a couple of players but the shot is ineffective and down the throat of Neuer.

42'. Matuidi finds Benzema with a perfect ball into the area. The subsequent header hits Hummels and there's tentative appeals for a penalty. The ball hits him on the gut, as replays show.

40'. Kroos lofts the ball into the area from a similar position to where the goal was scored, but this time France deal with it and the ball is played off a German player for a goal kick.

37'. Kroos looks for Klose in the middle of the area but Sakho deals with it. Khedira takres a ball to the face and goes down after curiously looking at the referee first. His 'injury' gives everyone the chance to take on fluids.

36'. Pogba feints and rolls past Schweinsteiger bringing whoops of delight from the crowd - but the chance comes to nothing more.

35'. Sakho heads over from the subsequent corner but that's better from France. They look more of a threat in this game.

34'. CHANCE. Valbuena fires in a shot from a tight angle inside the area after being found by Griezmann and it's an excellent one-handed save from Neuer. Rebound falls to Benzema but he can only win a corner off Hummels. The corner fizzes into the area and out for another.

33'. Muller takes a tumble in the area and again it's minimal contact. Referee rightly waves the appeals away.

32'. Matuidi looks for Valbuena but the ball skids through and Neuer is lightning quick of his line to come collect the ball. Excellent reading of the game from the Bayern man.

31'. Kroos puts it into the area and Varane takes it off Lloris' hands and across for a Germany throw in. Pressure intensifying from the leaders.

30'. Evra fouls Klose and Germany have a costless-kick on the right hand side of the field. Ozil puts it into the box and the ball fizzes off Sakho for a corner. Replays show it was the wrong decision.

29'. Valbuena lofts a ball into the area but Lahm cleverly heads it back to his goalkeeper.

27'. Matuidi tries to send the ball over the top to Griezmann but it runs through without danger, to Neuer.

25'. Khedira slots the ball through the defence to try find Muller in the area. Lloris comes out and smothers the ball at his feet.

24'. Muller finds Klose in the middle who can't control the ball for a shot. There's a slight shirt pull but it's a theatrical dive from the German and the referee waves it away.

22'. Valbuena looks in the mood this evening and has been France's biggest threat today. Will he be key in getting Deschamps side back into this game?

20'. Nice football from Germany as they pass their way down the line and win a costless-kick. This time they take it short, moving the ball sideways.

18'. Lovely feet from Paul Pogba as he evades four different German players and finds himself with space. He can't find Griezmann with the final ball, however, and Lahm cuts it out.

16'. France come forward in search of an equaliser but Höwedes sees off the danger of Cabaye and lookes the ball out for a goal kick.

13'. Toni Kroos lofts a wonderful costless-kick into the area and Mats Hummels deftly heads the ball over the arms of Lloris and into the goal. Germany have the lead.

13'. GOAL. France 0-1 Germany (Hummels).

12'. Both defences looking vulnerable early on.

11'. Valbuena finds himself in the area and tries to slot Benzema in. Germany clear but the ball comes right back at them. Griezmann finds himself in behind but can't find anyone in the middle. Cleared by the Germans.

10'. France finally settling into a rhythm as if they have finally realised that being this passive isn't a good move.

7'. France suddenly wake up and there's a chance for Benzema in the area. Valbuena finds him with a neat chipped ball, but the Frenchman side foots the ball wide of the goal.

6'. Germany try a couple of neat touches on the edge of the French area but the ball breaks through into the box and runs away to Lloris.

5'. Leisurely passing across the defence and midfield from the Germans. France quite content to sit back and allow their opposition to come forward.

3'. Sakho looks edgy as he clears a Muller cross into the area, looking for Klose.

2'. Neuer sweeper-keeper look: he gets his first couple of touches outside the area.

1'. Germany get us underway from right to left.

16.55. We're five minutes away from kick-off here and the teams are out on the field for the national anthems. This is it. A World Cup semi-final is up for grabs against the winner of Brazil vs Colombia later on tonight.

16.51. Manuel Neuer celebrates winning a half century of caps in this game and has lost just three times in his previous 49 appearances.

16.48. Germany had 16 shots on goal against Algeria, as many as they had in their three group matches combined.

16.42. Toni Kroos (473) has had more touches than any other player at this World Cup so far. Team-mate Philipp Lahm (437) is the only other player to have more than 400.

16.37. Germany are unbeaten in their last 15 internationals (W10, D5), the best run of any side still involved at the World Cup.

16.30. We're thirty minutes away from kick-off here at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro between France and Germany. Who do you fancy? Tweet your predictions @driftedoffside.

16.26. Mathieu Valbuena completed 94% of his passes in the last round against Nigeria. Controlling the ball in midfield will be key for both teams this evening.

16.23. Les Bleus are now on 10 goals at this World Cup, equalling their tally from the previous three World Cup campaigns combined (2002, 2006 and 2010).

16.20. On the last five occasions that France have progressed past the first round at the World Cup, they have gone on to reach the semi-final stage (1958, 1982, 1986, 1998 and 2006).

16.17. Thomas Muller's total World Cup record is astounding: Played ten games, scored nine goals, assisted five times. Will he add to that today?

16.13. This is the 26th meeting between the sides. France have won 11 times, Germany eight, and there have been six draws.

16.03. Could this be the day that Germany's Miroslav Klose takes the individual WC goal-scoring record?

15.53. As expected Griezmaan starts and Benzema plays as the lone striker. Giroud dropped to the bench.

15.50. France XI - Germany: Lloris; Debuchy, Varane, Sakho, Evra; Cabaye, Matuidi; Valbuena, Pogba, Griezmann; Benzema.

15.47. Big news and changes of personnel in the German ranks. Lahm moves back into his better position in defence. Mertesacker is out, as is Sami Khedira, while Klose starts.

15.45. Germany XI vs. France: Neuer, Lahm, Boateng, Hummels, Höwedes; Schweinsteiger, Khedira; Müller, Kroos, Özil; Klose.

15.40. The referee for tonight's quarter-final is Nestor Pitana from Argentina.

15.30. France train ahead of tonight's match:

15.26. In tonight's other quarter-final fixture, hosts Brazil take on the highly-fancied Colombia for a right to face France or Germany in the semi-finals. That game kicks off at 9PM (GMT).

15.20. The venue for tonight's game will be the iconic Estádio Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

15.05. France's probable starting XI (4-2-1-3): Lloris; Debuchy, Varane, Sakho, Evra; Matuidi, Cabaye; Pogba; Valbuena, Benzema, Griezman.

15.05. Germany's probable starting XI (4-3-3): Neuer; Hummels, Boateng, Mertesacker, Howedes; Schweinsteiger, Lahm, Kroos; Özil, Müller, Götze.

14.55. For France all eyes will be on Karim Benzema, expected to start as the long striker at the spearhead of France's attack. He's proved much more effective than Olivier Giroud and will be looking to fire his side into the semi-finals.

14.50. One man that Deschamps will be particular fearful of, is Thomas Muller, a man who has lit this tournament and is in the running to retain his Golden Boot award. His thunderbolt against the United States in the final group game, was the difference between the two sides and he is capable of settling a game with a single moment of magic.

14.45. He added: 'The level of adversity you face increases as the competition goes along. I have a lot of respect for Nigeria but Germany are a much better side, on paper at least. We have to keep doing what we have done well until now but the demands now will be greater and we need to be capable of dealing with that too.'

14.38. Deschamps is wary, however, and says that Germany are the strongest side they have faced yet at these finals: 'When people were picking out their favourites before the competition, Germany were among them," he said. "Their squad has been practically unchanged since the last two major tournaments. They always reach the latter stages. They are a solid side with excellent individual talents who like to have the ball and impose their game on the opposition'.

14.35. France coach Didier Deschamps insisted that his team have no reason to fear Germany when the sides clash in the World Cup quarter-finals at the Maracana tonight: 'There is no apprehension or fear. There is no reason for us to feel any. Germany are a solid side with lots of experience of this level but this game will be a pleasure for us and we are preparing ourselves as well as possible for it', Deschamps told a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

14.30. Low also praised the technical ability of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, labelling him the 'perfect player'. Speaking on his qualities he said, 'he has the same technical skills as the others, he could play in midfield.' Certainly, this is why Low feels he can take risks, allowing him to 'push up the field', behind a German attack.

14.28. Germany manager Joachim Löw has played down the impact of illness on players ahead of their quarter-final clash against France: 'From yesterday until today, all the players were able to train. Although they have a slight cold, there were no feelings of exhaustion', he said. 'I just hope we all stay stable until tomorrow, so we don’t have any problems over night.'

14.23. This fixture has always brought its fair share of excitement and goals, and football fans will be hoping this game will be no different. The 1982 semi-final game in Seville was described by Michel Platini as 'my most beautiful game', but it threw up one of the but it threw up one of the most controversial moments in the tournament's history. Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher did a horrific challenge on French player Patrick Battiston, and the Frenchman left the field on oxygen with three cracked ribs, two missing teeth and a damaged vertebrae. Will tonight's fixture fire up old rivalries?

14.18 France will be without injury, as defender Mamadou Sakho and should be fit to take the field. Deschamps may decide to remove the ineffective Olivier Giroud from the starting line-up and play the costless-scoring Karim Benzema as the lone striker.

14.15. Germany coach Joachim Low has said that seven of his team are suffering from flu-like symptoms ahead of tonight's game, but that all will be available for selection. Shkodran Mustafi has, however, been ruled out of the rest of the tournament in Brazil with a thigh injury.

14.10. France too waltzed serenely through their group, Group E, taking care of Honduras 3-0, bagging a hatful of goals in a victory over Switzerland 5-2, and then finally drawing 0-0 with Ecuador. Like many other teams, including their opposition tonight, there was also a suggestion that Didier Deschamps' side would have to improve. In the last 16 they did just that, playing patiently to defeat a tricky Nigeria side 2-0, with late goals from Paul Pogba and a Joseph Yobo own goal. They will certainly fancy their chances tonight.

14.05. Germany made light work of Group G to progress to the knockout stages, dispatching Portugal 4-0, drawing with Ghana 2-2 and defeating the United States 1-0 in their final game. There was, however, a feeling that they would have to step up another level if they were to go the distance. The Algeria game did not provide us with the evidence of improvement, as they were taken to extra time and only just saw it out 2-1 (with goals from André Schürrle and Mesut Özil). They will surely have to play better to see off a strong French side tonight.

14:00. Hi there, I'm Ben Johnson and I'd like to welcome you to the VAVEL live coverage of this FIFA World Cup game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Tonight's match promises to be a cracker, with France taking on Germany for a place in the last four of the tournament, a semi-final place up for grabs.