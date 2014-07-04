World Cup Preview: Netherlands - Costa Rica

Versus history:

Costa Rica have played the Netherlands.....Antilles but not yet the Netherlands.

The pair will meet for the first time in their history in this fixture.

Last time out:

The Netherlands left it late and very late at that against Mexico in the round of sixteen. The Dutch found themselves a goal down with just two minutes left of regulation time but sneaked two goals past Ochoa in the Mexican net to win 2-1 within six minutes.

Costa Rica were taken to extra time by Greece who scored late on and then laterlly penalties. The Costa Rican's found themselves down to ten men for the best part of an hour but somehow managed to hang on to what they had and then win 5-4 on penalties.

Current top scorers:

Netherlands: Arjen Robben and Robin Van Persie both 3.

Costa Rica (excluding penalties) : Bryan Ruiz 2.

Pre-match thoughts:

Louis Van Gaal ( Netherlands Coach ) : "Let me tell you the Dutch media thought we would never survive the first round, so how we ended up becoming up favourites, I’ll never know, This group of players is very modest. We have outstanding spirit, outstanding atmosphere, and that led to victory. Costa Rica are very difficult opponents, otherwise they wouldn’t have ended up in a quarter final."

Paulo Wanchope ( Costa Rica assistant ) : "The weakest team on paper will always have the support and the world will want Costa Rica to win. Everyone will expect Holland to win. We will have no pressure and, for sure, I know the players will be ready for that game. We have a great chance. Anything can happen. Everyone will think and expect Holland to win, but with Costa Rica, we have shown a lot of things, a lot of qualities in this World Cup."

Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands:

http://www.footyformation.com/team/view/slug/fI1

Costa Rica

Prediction:

Netherlands 2-0 Costa Rica

The Dutch struggled against the blistering midday heat against Mexico but should be able to pull off a victory against surprise story Coata Rica and set up a glamour tie with either Argentina or Belgium.