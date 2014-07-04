Brazil - Colombia Text Commentary and Scores of FIFA World Cup Quarter Final

23.05: The party in Brazil will continue long into the night but for VAVEL it's over. Thanks for joining me for tonight's game and I'll hopefully be back again next week.

23.00: Colombia played well but they were poor in the final third and didn't really look like equalising. James Rodriguez has been one of the best players in the tournament and he has a real chance of wining the golden boot. He has six goals which is two ahead of Thomas Muller, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

22.57: Brazil have done it. Colombia pushed them all the way but the hosts will advance to play Germany in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday. They will be without Thiago Silva which will be a huge loss for the hosts.

FULLTIME BRAZIL 2-1 COLOMBIA

92' Marcelo gets in just as Yepes has an opening. Corner, Ramos flicks it on but nobody is there. Goal kick.

90' Colombia will have 5 minutes to save their World Cup.

88' Neymar has took a bad knock in that break and has to come off. Henrique is on in his place.

87' Oscar breaks away and has Ramires with him but he can't find him and is fouled in the end.

86' Paulinho makes way for Hernanes.

85' Colombia are wasting no time in getting forward but they have been struggling to stay onside.

82' Ramires comes on for Hulk.

81' Final throw of the dice from Colombia. Quintero on for Cuadrado.

80' GOAL COLOMBIA 2-1!!!! James stutters in the run up and sends Cesar the wrong way. Game on!!!

78' PENALTY COLOMBIA!!!! James plays Bacca in and he clips it over Cesar who brings him down. Cesar is only booked. Not sure how that's not a red. James to take it.

73' Neymar tries a curling effort from outside the box and the keeper doesn't move but it goes just wide.

69' Carlos Bacca comes on for Colombia as they now chase the two goals they need. Gutierrez goes off.

68' GOAL BRAZIL 2-0!!! What a goal from David Luiz. He took the costless kick after James booking and has put it into the top corner from 30 yards. Fantastic!!!!

67' YELLOW! James sees yellow for a late challenge on Hulk.

66' Yepes has a goal disallowed for offside. It looked tight on the replay.

64' YELLOW! Thiago Silva is booked after blocking Ospina's kick out. He will now miss the semi-final if Brazil get there.

64' Cuadrado fouls Neymar on the left but the costless kick is poor and Ospina collects.

60' Brazil have been poor in the second half. Colombia getting on top of them now.

59' James lays the ball back to Guarin but his volley is off target.

55' The game is getting a little scrappy with both sides guilty of gving away needless costless-kicks.

52' Neymar puts a costless kick in and Zapata clears but the referee thinks it was Luiz and awards the goal kick.

46' Colombia Sub - Adrian Ramos comes on for Ibarbo. Ramos had a great season for Hertha Berlin and has just signed for Borussia Dortmund.

22.00: Colombia need to improve in the final third. They have enjoyed some nice possession but they have yet to trouble Julio Cesar in the Brazil goal.

21.55: Brazil just need to keep doing what they are doing. It has been their best half of the tournament by far and if Hulk was a little more composed in the box they could have extended their lead.

21.49: Fantastic first half in Fortaleza. Both sides are going for it and the biggest surprise is we have only had one goal.

HALFTIME BRAZIL 1-0 COLOMBIA

45' One minute added on.

43' Zuniga takes Neymar down in a dangerous area. Neymar puts it just over the bar.

39' Hulk gets past Zuniga but lashes the ball miles over.

36' Colombia awarded a debatable costless kick on the edge of the box. Fernandinho got his leg higher than the Colombian and won the ball but the referee gives Colombia the costless kick. It comes to nothing though and is well blocked.

34' Neymar takes a corner for Brazil and Fernandinho gets there at the near post but his effort is off target.

32' The game is being played at a ferocious pace.

28' This time Marcelo sets up Hulk who fires a left footed shot but Ospina gets down low to make a good save.

27' Hulk plays Marcelo in and he tries a shot with his right foot which Fred gets a head on and puts it over the bar.

22' James breaks away for Colombia and they have men over but Cuadrado gives the ball to Luiz and the chance is gone.

21' This has been the best Brazil have performed in this tournament. First to everything so far.

20' Hulk links up well with Marcelo and gets a shot away with his left foot. Ospina parries it and it goes to Oscar whose shot is easily saved.

17' Cuadrado is dispossessed on the edge of his own box by Hulk and he gets a dangerous ball into the box but Armero gets to it just ahead of Luiz and clears.

13' Fernandinho makes his mark on James and is lucky to escape a booking.

11' Cuadrado goes close with a left footed effort from the edge of the box. It takes a deflection but Brazil clear the corner.

10' Guarin tries his luck from a costless kick 40 yards out but it's a real waste and goes miles over.

7' GOAL BRAZIL 1-0!!! Neymar puts a corner in and it misses everyone except Thiago Silva who scrambles it home at the back post.

6' Ospina isn't taking the goal kicks for Colombia. Worth keeping an eye on.

4' Neymar takes the costless kick but it's weak and goes wide.

3' Costless kick to Brazil as Sanchez takes Fred down. It's about 30 yards out and central.

0' We are underway and Brazil are wearing their traditional yellow jersies while Colombia have had to change to red.

20.58: Complete unity as the Brazilians sing past the band again. Players, staff and fans together.

20.55: National anthem time.

20.50: The teams are on the way out and the captains will read anti-discrimination messages before kick off.

20.40: Brazil are favourites to win tonight but many will fancy Colombia. They have been more impressive in this tournament and Brazil haven't been as good as expected. This one could go all the way.

20.30: We are now thirty minutes from kick off in Fortaleza.

20.25: Both teams are better in attack so this could be an entriguing encounter. You would expect both coaches will try to stop the opponents stars but is either side good enough defensively?

20.15: The news for Colombia is that Jackson Martinez does miss out and will be replaced by Ibarbo. Looks like Colombia will go back to 4-4-2.

20.05: The big news for Brazil is Maicon starts in place of Dani Alves. This was rumoured before the Chile game. Not sure Alves has done much wrong but Scolari clearly hasn't been happy with the Barcelona man.

20.00: Colombia - Ospina; Zuniga, Zapata, Yepes, Armero; Guarin, Sanchez; Cuadrado, Ibarbo, Rodriguez; Gutierrez.

19:55: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Maicon, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, David Luiz; Fernandinho, Paulinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

19.40: The teams should be announced any time now. As soon as they are I will bring them to you.

19.20: Highlights of Brazil v Chile

19.05: The first quarter-final has finished and the winners of tonight's game will take on Germany in the semi-finals. Mats Hummels scored the only goal of the game as Germany beat France 1-0.

19.00: We are two hours from Brazil - Colombia Live kick off in Fortaleza.

18.55: Both sides have players walking the disciplinary tight rope and a booking could mean they miss the semi-final. The players are Neymar, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Hulk, Ramires, Jo, Carlos Sanchez, Pablo Armero and Freddy Guarin.

18.50: This will be the last round of games where yellow cards from the earlier stages are carried on. After the quarter-finals all yellows will be wiped meaning the only way to be suspended for the Final is a red card in the semi-final.

18.45: Neymar caused controversy when he appeared at a press conference wearing a banned pair of headphones. It seems to have dominated the headlines more than what the Brazilian actually said. Luckily for all of Brazil he was confirming that he would be fit for this game.

18.40: James Rodriguez spoke of the pressure being off the Colombians. “There is no pressure on us now, none at all. Obviously, they have good players but they will have to look us very closely because we have proved ourselves very dangerous. Whatever happens it will be a beautiful match and something extraordinary for us to play in.”

18.35: Cuadrado was confident ahead of the game. "The key to this game is that we do not betray our style; that we do not compromise."

18.30: Brazil captain Thiago Silva hit back at critics of his emotional state after the Chile game. "I overcame tuberculosis, I could have died - people are saying silly things. My leader Felipao is beside me. He is the commander and he never went against me. I don’t care what people think because they are not here alongside me every day and are not with me. I am emotional and that is only natural. I am a human being. It doesn’t affect me at any time on the pitch. People are saying silly things. I don’t think it makes anything different. I think it helps me. We need the support of the country. We don’t want anything negative to push us down."

18.25: Scolari did mention those two in his press conference. "There will not be any special marking on James Rodriguez nor on Cuadrado. Chile had strength, they played with spirit and they have a game dynamic which is very difficult to play against, but Colombia is a much better team, and they play good football."

18.20: Another threat to the hosts will be Fiorentina's Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. He has had a fantastic tournament scoring once and adding four assists. He will start on the right but will move around the pitch and cause all sorts of problems for the Brazil defence and Marcelo in particular.

18.15: James Rodriguez has been the star player of the World Cup so far but when it comes to the time to award the Golden Ball to the player of the tournament nobody will remember how good he was in the groups and second round. These awards tend to go to the players who star in the latter stages so James still has work to do. Having said that he is more than capable of continuing his good form and will be a real threat to the hosts dreams of winning the World Cup.

18.10: One of the key areas for Brazil will be centre midfield. Luiz Gustavo has been the star and now that he is suspended Brazil have to find a way of stopping James Rodriguez. Fernandinho will most likely be given the task but he has looked better in a more advanced midfield role. He struggled when played defensively for 45 minutes in a friendly with South Africa and his performance tonight could make or break Brazil.

18.05: Brazil finally got a performance from Zenit St Petersburg forward, Hulk in their last game. He had a poor first half but was the most dangerous player in the second half and extra time. Scolari needs him to keep that form up as Neymar needs more support.

18.00: Carlos Velasco Carballo of Spain will be the official in charge this evening. The 43 year old was the man in the middle for Uruguay's win over England and Bosnia-Herzegovina's win over Iran. He is one of Europe's top referees and is a regular in the Champions League.

17.55: This will be the sixth and final game of this World Cup to be played in Fortaleza. Uruguay 1-3 Costa Rica, Brazil 0-0 Mexico, Germany 2-2 Ghana, Greece 2-1 Ivory Coast and the Netherlands 2-1 Mexico were all played here.

17.50: This evenings game takes place in the Estadio Placido Aderaldo Castelo (Castelao) in Fortaleza. The capacity of the stadium is 67,037. Fortaleza is one of the hottest venues at this World Cup but the temperature should be a little cooler for this 9pm kick off than if the game started earlier in the day.

17.45: Colombia are at full strength tonight and any changes Pekerman makes will be tactical. Will Jackson Martinez be sacrificed for an extra midfielder? Victor Ibarbo started the first two games on the left of midfield could he go back there?

17.40: Colombia's coach, Jose Pekerman expects a good game in Fortaleza. "To progress to the semi-finals is a high leap and this is a defining match because both teams will be at their peak of their performances. On both sides, we can observe great players, and when you have great players on both sides of the pitch, the match will be interesting and very even. Our team always tries to look ahead. For Colombia, each match is a new challenge and a new demanding opponent. So we can't look at the past. We must play our match, in keeping with what we've done. The key is not to feel that there is a favourite. We'll take it as we have taken our matches before."

17.35: Strong words from Scolari but he does have a bit of a selection dilemma coming into tonight's game. Luiz Gustavo who has been having an outstanding tournament is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Chile. It is thought that Paulinho will come back into replace him, with Fernandinho dropping back into a more defensive role. Scolari did experiment with a 3-5-2 in training and there has also been talk of playing Neymar up front and bringing Willian into the side for Fred but it is unlikely Scolari will make such a bold move at this stage.

17.30: Scolari was in a foul mood during his press conference yesterday. "We know every match is knockout and we can be beaten, but have a target. We talk every day about this. Was I the one who gave them the responsibility to win it? If we e it this way we wouldn't have what we have from our fans. If you lose in the first round after the group stage that's not the end of our lives. We're going to continue as a manager and players but we go after the final. This is a path we're going after and we have the skills to get there. Brazil continue in the tournament with one hand on the Cup. But some opponents more difficult than others. They have different characteristics and we play Col respecting their football but they're probably saying the same things. If you like it you like of you don't you don't, just go to hell."

17.25: Brazil and Colombia have met twenty-five times and Colombia have won just twice. Brazil have won fifteen with the other eight being drawn. The last four meetings have been drawn with Brazil's last win coming in 2003. Colombia have to go back as far as 1991 for their last victory.

17.20: James Rodriguez had a contender for goal of the tournament in the win over Uruguay and you can see it here.

17.15: Colombia were a bit more comfortable in their second round win over a Luis Suarez-less Uruguay. James Rodriguez was the star again scoring twice in a 2-0 win.

17.10: Brazil were pushed all the way by Chile in the last round. The sides were locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes and penalties ended up deciding the tie. Brazil were the better side throughout but could easily have lost it in the tying moments when Pinilla hit the bar with a vicious strike from the edge of the box.

17.05: The game kicks off at 9pm UK time and is the second quarter-final. France v Germany has just kicked off in the Maracana and once again VAVEL are covering the game. Just go back to the main screen and the live inline will be on the ticker.

17.00: Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the World Cup quarter-final between Brazil and Colombia. I'm Gerry Johnston and I'm here to take you through all this evenings action.