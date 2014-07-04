Brazil - Colombia Text Commentary and Scores of FIFA World Cup Quarter Final
23.05: The party in Brazil will continue long into the night but for VAVEL it's over. Thanks for joining me for tonight's game and I'll hopefully be back again next week.

23.00: Colombia played well but they were poor in the final third and didn't really look like equalising. James Rodriguez has been one of the best players in the tournament and he has a real chance of wining the golden boot. He has six goals which is two ahead of Thomas Muller, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

22.57: Brazil have done it. Colombia pushed them all the way but the hosts will advance to play Germany in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday. They will be without Thiago Silva which will be a huge loss for the hosts.

FULLTIME BRAZIL 2-1 COLOMBIA

92' Marcelo gets in just as Yepes has an opening. Corner, Ramos flicks it on but nobody is there. Goal kick.

90' Colombia will have 5 minutes to save their World Cup.

88' Neymar has took a bad knock in that break and has to come off. Henrique is on in his place.

87' Oscar breaks away and has Ramires with him but he can't find him and is fouled in the end.

86' Paulinho makes way for Hernanes.

85' Colombia are wasting no time in getting forward but they have been struggling to stay onside.

82' Ramires comes on for Hulk.

81' Final throw of the dice from Colombia. Quintero on for Cuadrado.

80' GOAL COLOMBIA 2-1!!!! James stutters in the run up and sends Cesar the wrong way. Game on!!!

78' PENALTY COLOMBIA!!!! James plays Bacca in and he clips it over Cesar who brings him down. Cesar is only booked. Not sure how that's not a red. James to take it.

73' Neymar tries a curling effort from outside the box and the keeper doesn't move but it goes just wide.

69' Carlos Bacca comes on for Colombia as they now chase the two goals they need. Gutierrez goes off.

68' GOAL BRAZIL 2-0!!! What a goal from David Luiz. He took the costless kick after James booking and has put it into the top corner from 30 yards. Fantastic!!!!

67' YELLOW! James sees yellow for a late challenge on Hulk.

66' Yepes has a goal disallowed for offside. It looked tight on the replay.

64' YELLOW! Thiago Silva is booked after blocking Ospina's kick out. He will now miss the semi-final if Brazil get there.

64' Cuadrado fouls Neymar on the left but the costless kick is poor and Ospina collects.

60' Brazil have been poor in the second half. Colombia getting on top of them now.

59' James lays the ball back to Guarin but his volley is off target.

55' The game is getting a little scrappy with both sides guilty of gving away needless costless-kicks.

52' Neymar puts a costless kick in and Zapata clears but the referee thinks it was Luiz and awards the goal kick.

46' Colombia Sub - Adrian Ramos comes on for Ibarbo. Ramos had a great season for Hertha Berlin and has just signed for Borussia Dortmund.

22.00: Colombia need to improve in the final third. They have enjoyed some nice possession but they have yet to trouble Julio Cesar in the Brazil goal.

21.55: Brazil just need to keep doing what they are doing. It has been their best half of the tournament by far and if Hulk was a little more composed in the box they could have extended their lead.

21.49: Fantastic first half in Fortaleza. Both sides are going for it and the biggest surprise is we have only had one goal.

HALFTIME BRAZIL 1-0 COLOMBIA

45' One minute added on.

43' Zuniga takes Neymar down in a dangerous area. Neymar puts it just over the bar.

39' Hulk gets past Zuniga but lashes the ball miles over.

36' Colombia awarded a debatable costless kick on the edge of the box. Fernandinho got his leg higher than the Colombian and won the ball but the referee gives Colombia the costless kick. It comes to nothing though and is well blocked.

34' Neymar takes a corner for Brazil and Fernandinho gets there at the near post but his effort is off target.

32' The game is being played at a ferocious pace.

28' This time Marcelo sets up Hulk who fires a left footed shot but Ospina gets down low to make a good save.

27' Hulk plays Marcelo in and he tries a shot with his right foot which Fred gets a head on and puts it over the bar.

22' James breaks away for Colombia and they have men over but Cuadrado gives the ball to Luiz and the chance is gone.

21' This has been the best Brazil have performed in this tournament. First to everything so far.

20' Hulk links up well with Marcelo and gets a shot away with his left foot. Ospina parries it and it goes to Oscar whose shot is easily saved.

17' Cuadrado is dispossessed on the edge of his own box by Hulk and he gets a dangerous ball into the box but Armero gets to it just ahead of Luiz and clears.

13' Fernandinho makes his mark on James and is lucky to escape a booking.

11' Cuadrado goes close with a left footed effort from the edge of the box. It takes a deflection but Brazil clear the corner.

10' Guarin tries his luck from a costless kick 40 yards out but it's a real waste and goes miles over.

7' GOAL BRAZIL 1-0!!! Neymar puts a corner in and it misses everyone except Thiago Silva who scrambles it home at the back post.

6' Ospina isn't taking the goal kicks for Colombia. Worth keeping an eye on.

4' Neymar takes the costless kick but it's weak and goes wide.

3' Costless kick to Brazil as Sanchez takes Fred down. It's about 30 yards out and central.

0' We are underway and Brazil are wearing their traditional yellow jersies while Colombia have had to change to red.

20.58: Complete unity as the Brazilians sing past the band again. Players, staff and fans together.

20.55: National anthem time.

20.50: The teams are on the way out and the captains will read anti-discrimination messages before kick off.

20.40: Brazil are favourites to win tonight but many will fancy Colombia. They have been more impressive in this tournament and Brazil haven't been as good as expected. This one could go all the way.

20.30: We are now thirty minutes from kick off in Fortaleza.

20.25: Both teams are better in attack so this could be an entriguing encounter. You would expect both coaches will try to stop the opponents stars but is either side good enough defensively?

20.15: The news for Colombia is that Jackson Martinez does miss out and will be replaced by Ibarbo. Looks like Colombia will go back to 4-4-2.

20.05: The big news for Brazil is Maicon starts in place of Dani Alves. This was rumoured before the Chile game. Not sure Alves has done much wrong but Scolari clearly hasn't been happy with the Barcelona man.

20.00: Colombia - Ospina; Zuniga, Zapata, Yepes, Armero; Guarin, Sanchez; Cuadrado, Ibarbo, Rodriguez; Gutierrez.

19:55: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Maicon, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, David Luiz; Fernandinho, Paulinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

19.40: The teams should be announced any time now. As soon as they are I will bring them to you.

