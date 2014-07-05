South Korea World Cup Review

South Korea were dumped out of the World Cup at the group stages after succumbing to defeat at the hands of Belgium. Starting off with a promising point against Russia, a 4-2 loss to Algeria ultimately put an end to the Korean Republic’s hopes. This was only confirmed following a Jan Vertonghen goal in Sao Paulo.

With qualification settled over a year ago, preparation was vital to keep players mentally and physically fresh for their ninth World Cup finals. Numerous friendlies across the globe and a training camp in Portugal kept the public happy with how the KFA were conducting their business ahead of the finals. The team and their new manager, Hong Myung-Bo, had plenty of time to gel after Choi Kang-Hee guided them through their qualifying group. The former captain observed, assessed and pondered over who would be included in the 23-man squad. So confident he had made the correct decision, no further players were named on the standby list.

The youngest crop of players in Brazil included a host of familiar names to avid Premier League fans. Yoon Suk-young, Ki Sung-yueng, Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Chong-yong, Ji Dong-won and Park Chu-young have all graced English football pitches at one point or another. Shaky goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong made that plane as did Bayer Leverkusen starlet Son Heung-min, who impressed so greatly in the Bundesliga last season.

The draw for the group stages took place in December and paired the Taeguk Warriors with Fabio Capello's Russia, dark horse Belgium and a powerful Algeria side. Arguably the most lacklustre of the tournament, it would, like many predicted, provide an almighty scrap for second place.

Sbornaya awaited and put in a stern test for the South Korean’s in a night overshadowed by goalkeeping howlers. Akinfeev blundered a long range strike from substitute Lee Keun-Ho, a mistake that left the shot-stopper with his head in his gloves. In truth a goal of that nature was coming after drops, slips and unconvincing punches were shared between the two number ones. Although Sung-ryong was not punished in this sense, his team let the lead slip. An attempted clearance rebounded off Dzagoev and fortunately found itself in the path of Kerzhakov. A point put both national teams in good stead but with Russia taking on Belgium in four days time, South Korea had a serious chance of gathering momentum when they faced off with Algeria.

The two warm-up matches South Korea partook in before the tournament were against African teams. A surprise 1-0 loss to minnows Tunisia and a 4-0 drubbing to Ghana showcased their defensive and offensive deficiencies. They conceded four once again, this time where it really mattered. Les Verts had put in a decent performance in their opening match and looked a force to be reckoned with going into this one.

Two quick-fire goals from Slimani and Halliche respectively, made the situation for Myung-Bo’s unchanged XI a dire one. This was cemented further as Djabou added a third through a defensive error committed by Hong Jeong-Ho.

The ever absorbing Son Heung-min was not to be outdone and after missing numerous half chances, found the net just after the break. Long balls were causing problems for both sets of defenders and when a lifted pass was directed towards South Korea’s most exciting prospect, Bougherra mistimed his leap and allowed Son to faint one way and coolly slot through the legs of M'bolhi. The goal put them back on top and only a spectacular save prevented a long range shot from Ki Sung-Yeung finding the top corner.

Alas, this was as close they came to narrowing the margin to just one as Brahimi finished off a beautiful passing move champions Spain would have been proud of. Captain Koo Ja-Cheol decreased the deficit once again but the tremendous spirit up the far end did not manage to make up for the blunders at the other, going into the final game with their futures dependent on others is not something those watching back home would have envisaged.

Penalty claims, goal line clearances and a sending off was not enough to stop the golden generation of Belgian footballers carrying on their 100% record as Jan Vertonghen struck late on. This defeat may be hardest to swallow due to the circumstances that fell in favour of the side donning all white in the Arena Corinthians.

This was to be the end of the World Cup run and they were to finish anchored to the very bottom of Group H. In all honesty it was a disappointing campaign for all of the Asian sides as Japan stalled at the same stage, after making so many friends four years ago. When the players arrived in an airport near Seoul they were pelted with objects that only further demonstrated the frustration felt towards the players, who came home without a win for the first time in 16 years.