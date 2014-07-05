Argentina - Belgium Text Commentary and Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014 Quarter final

18:56. Thank you for following our live coverage of today's game. The match report will be up shortly.

18:55. Argentina are in the World Cup semi finals for the first time in 24 years!

Full Time: Argentina 1-0 Belgium

93' Outstanding save from Courtois! A quick Argentina break leads to Messi finding himself one on one with Courtois. The Argentine captain attempts to flick the ball over the Belgian number one, however Courtois stands up well to block the effort on goal.

90' Five minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

88' Wilmots has thrown Van Buyten forward. All or nothing for the Belgians now!

85' De Bruyne goes close! The Wolfsburg man's 20 yard effort deflects just wide of the post. Much better from Belgium.

83' This game looks like it's set to fizzle out.

80' Argentina substitution: Higuain is replaced by Gago.

76' Hazard has been incredibly disappointing throughout the World Cup, and today was arguably his worst performance of the whole tournament.

74' Belgium substitution: Chadli on for Hazard.

69' Argentina substitution: Palacio on for Lavezzi.

65' Belgium have been given a new lease of life since the changes to the line up. Can they find an equaliser?

61' Chance! Fellaini gets on the end of a Vertonghen cross, however his 12 yard header flies over the bar.

59' Beglium subs: Mertens and Lukaku on for Origi and Mirallas.

56' Belgium are set to make two changes.

55' Higuain hits the crossbar!! After a quick break, Higuain latches onto the ball and nutmegs Kompany, before proceeding into the right side of the penalty area. His shot however, slams off the wrong side of the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

54' It's been all Argentina at the start of this half. Wilmots will need to make some changes if they are going to have any chance of getting back into this game.

50' Higuain goes close! The Napoli forward cuts in from the left hand side and sees his subsequent shot deflect just wide of the post.

We're underway for the 2nd half!

17:53. Belgium have been incredibly poor so far. They have been so lethargic going forward, and have struggled to create any clear cut chances.

Half Time: Argentina 1-0 Belgium

45' Two minutes to be added on at the end of the half.

41' Mirallas... wide! The Everton winger darts to the near post and wins a header from Vertonghen's cross, however it goes wide of Romero's left post.

39' Messi goes close! The number ten rifles an 18 yard costless kick toward the top right corner, but it flies just over the crossbar.

33' Argentina substitution: Perez on for Di Maria

31' Di Maria looks set to leave the field due to a suspected muscle strain.

28' Messi plays a wonderful ball into the path of Di Maria, however, after the Real Madrid man cuts inside, Kompany is able to track back and block his subsequent shot.

26' Better from Belgium! A good spell of possession leads to a 20 yard strike from De Bruyne, which is parried clear of danger by Romero.

21' Argentina have been very comfortable so far. Belgium don't seem to be at the races just yet.

17' Vertonghen wins Belgium their first corner of the game, after his cross is headed clear by Garay. Much better from the Spurs man.

13' De Bruyne has Belgium's first effort on goal, but his long range effort is sliced well wide of the post.

8' Outstanding from Higuain! A deflected pass loops up to Higuain on the edge of the penalty, where he instinctively rifles a volleyed effort into Courtois' bottom left corner.

8' GOALLLL!!!!! HIGUAIN GIVES ARGENTINA THE LEAD!

3' Argentina attack early through Lavezzi on the left side, however his low cross into the six yard box is well defended by Kompany at the near post.

We're underway for the first half in Brasilia!

16:55. As expected the stadium is filled with Argentine supporters.

16:51. The teams are emerging from the tunnel!

16:51. Here is the Argentina side which lined up against Belgium in 1986:

16:39. Ahead of today's game, Marc Wilmots revealed that he believes that Argentina are not a balanced side (quotes courtesy of the Daily Star):

"I am curious whether and how they are going to adapt to us. They have excellent players, but there is no balance. We want to go to the semi finals. I believe we can."

16:32. The referee for today's game is Nicola Rizzoli:

16:27. Despite his impressive display in extra time against the USA, Romelu Lukaku will settle for a place on the Belgian bench today.

16:25. Speaking ahead of today's game, Argentina coach, Alejandro Sabella stated (quotes courtesy of The Guardian):

"It has been a long time since we were in the semi-finals, and we have to cross that Rubicon. But we have confidence we can progress. Judgments are made on results. If you win you are extraordinary, a phenomenon. If you lose, you’re useless. The one who finishes first did everything right, the one who finishes second did everything wrong. So far over here we’ve won four tight matches. We are looking for an improvement in terms of performance, yes, but these tournaments are harder than ever. Football is increasingly more even, more competitive. Teams are better prepared tactically and physically, with players who play all over the world. A lot of games in the round of 16 went to extra time, which shows how tight it all is.”

16:22. The two sides famously met the in the 1986 tournament, when Diego Maradona inspired his side to a 2-0 victory:

16:18. Star Man - Eden Hazard: The Belgian playmaker, despite his odd moment of genius, has, so far, flattered to deceive in Brazil. If Belgium are to record a famous victory today, the will need Hazard to fire on all cylinders.

16:15. Star Man - Lionel Messi: If Argentina win this year's FIFA World Cup, Messi will undoubtedly cement his place among the greats. The 27 year old has enjoyed an impressive tournament so far, scoring 4 goals and assisting the crucial late winner against Switzerland in the round of 16.

16:13. Belgium Starting XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Van Buyten, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, Fellaini; Mirallas, De Bruyne, Hazard; Origi.

16:11. Argentina starting XI: Romero; Zabaleta, Demichelis, Garay, Basanta; Biglia, Mascherano, Di Maria; Higuain, Messi, Lavezzi.

15:34. Thomas Vermaelen returned to training for Belgium this week, though Moussa Demebele picked up an injury against USA.

15:31. Sergio Aguero has returned to training after missing the Last 16 match against Switzerland, while Marcos Rojo misses out today through suspension

15:17. The winners of today's match will play either The Netherlands or Costa Rica in the Semi Finals

15:13. Under two hours until kick-off in Brasilia between Argentina and Belgium in the penultimate Quarter Final of the World Cup