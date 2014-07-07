World Cup Semi Final preview: Brazil - Germany

Brazil meet Germany in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday evening but any advantage Brazil held with home advantage has been lost with the absence of Neymar and Thiago Silva.

Neymar has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a fractured vertebrae after a heavy challenge from Colombia's Camilo Zuniga in Friday night's quarter-final while Thiago Silva is suspended after picking up a silly booking when he blocked a kick out from David Ospina in the Colombian goal.

Brazil enjoyed their best game of the tournament in the 2-1 win over Colombia and just as things were starting to come together Neymar's injury has hit them like a hammer blow.

Germany have also had their ups and downs throughout the tournament but will come into this game full of confidence after a good win over France in the quarter-final. Mats Hummels got the winner with a header in the first half and Manuel Neuer was in fine form to keep out the French as they fought to get back into the game.

It looks like a very intriguing tie so let's take a look in more detail at the sides.

HEAD TO HEAD

Brazil and Germany/West Germany have met twenty-one times over the years but this will only be fifth competitive meeting. Germany have four wins and Brazil have twelve with the other five being drawn. Brazil have won all four competitive meetings.

Remarkably their first competitive meeting was in 1981. It was in Montevideo in a tournament called "Mundialito" which was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first World Cup (It started in December 1980 and ended in January 1981). Brazil won 4-1 on that occasion.

The next meeting was in the 1999 Confederations Cup which Brazil won 4-0 thanks to goals from Ze Roberto, Ronaldinho and Alex(2).

The only World Cup meeting came in the 2002 Final and again Brazil were victorious. Ronaldo got both goals in the 2-0 win on his way to winning the Golden Boot.

The final competitive meeting was in the 2005 Confederations Cup semi-finals when Brazil edged out the Germans 3-2 in a thrilling clash in Nuremberg. Podolski and Ballack scored for the Germans but it wasn't enough as goals from Adriano (2) and Ronaldinho sent Brazil to the Final where they beat Argentina.

The sides have met once since then in a 2011 friendly in Stuttgart. After a scoreless first half the game got fire in the second half and finished 3-2 to Germany. Schweinsteiger, Gotze and Schurrle got the goals for Germany with Robinho and Neymar on target for Brazil.

COACHES

Brazil

Luiz Felipe Scolari or "Felipao" as he is known in Brazil has more than thirty years of managerial experience at club and national level. At club level the stand out prizes are two Copa Libertadores with Gremio in 1995 and Palmeiras in 1999.

His first job as an international manager was a brief stint in charge of Kuwait in 1990 where he led the side victory in the Gulf Cup.

His next stint as an international manager was with Brazil in 2001. They were in danger of missing the 2002 World Cup in Japan/South Korea and Scolari was given the task of guiding his home country to the Finals. Scolari not only managed to lead the Selecao to the Finals but he went onto make them World Champions. In typical Scolari fashion the team were well organised and solid defensively conceding just four goals throughout the entire tournament. They also had the sublime attacking trio of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho who scored fifteen goals between them (Ronaldo (8), Rivaldo (5), Ronaldinho (2)). Together it was a perfect formula and Brazil won all seven games on their way to victory.

Scolari resigned a few months after that victory and his next job was as manager of Portugal whom he was in charge of for five years and led into three major tournaments. The first was as hosts of Euro 2004 where they made it the Final before losing to Greece in one of the biggest upsets in European football history. Scolari also took Portugal to the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup and the quarter-finals of Euro 2008 before leaving for Chelsea.

After several years at various clubs Felipao was back in international management with Brazil in November 2012 and has been there ever since. He led the hosts to victory in last summers Confederation Cup and has done well in negotiating a path to the semi-finals of this tournament. Scolari won't be happy with his work so far and will see anything less than winning the World Cup as failure.

Germany

Joachim Low has twenty years experience in coaching and managing including ten with the German national team (two as assistant and eight as head coach).

"Jogi" as he is known had some success at club level with Vfb Stuttgart and FC Tirol Innsbruck of Austria but his best work has come with the national team.

He hasn't won any silverware with Germany but he has reached the semi-finals at least in every tournament he has been involved in. His first two tournaments were as assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann and he helped lead Germany to third place finishes in the 2005 Confederations Cup and the 2006 World Cup, both on home soil.

When Klinsmann stepped down after the 2006 World Cup, Low took over as head coach. His first tournament was the 2008 Euro's in Austria and Switzerland. Germany made it to the Final but lost 1-0 to Spain.

In the 2010 World Cup Low took a young German side to South Africa and beat England 4-1 and Argentina 4-0 on the way to the semi-finals. Again Low ran into an all conquering Spain and lost 1-0 before beating Uruguay in the third place playoff. Germany were in great form in the 2012 European Championships winning all ten qualifiers, all three group games and beating Greece in the quarter-final. They were strong favourites to beat Italy in the semi-final but they hadn't reckoned on Mario Balotelli's career best performance and they fell 2-1 to the Azzurri.

Low would have fancied his sides chances before this tournament but their hopes looked to be dashed when Borussia Dortmund star, Marco Reus picked up an injury in a friendly that ruled him out of the tournament. Low has dealt with that problem well and whilst it hasn't always been pretty Germany are back in the last four and one senses they believe that they are ready to take those extra steps and become champions.

TEAM NEWS

Brazil

The big news is the absence of Neymar and Thiago Silva and Felipao has a difficult job on his hands to replace two of the Selecao's most vital players.

Scolari does have options though in his squad and will undoubtedly have a plan in place for the biggest game on Brazilian soil since 1950.

Julio Cesar will start in goal and David Luiz will retain his place in defence. Marcelo will be at left back and Maicon didn't do much wrong against Colombia and should start at right back ahead of Dani Alves. Thiago Silva's replacement will be either Dante of Bayern Munich or Henrique of Napoli. Dante will be favourite to start but it is worth noting that Scolari put Henrique on for the dying minutes of the Colombia game ahead of the Bayern Munich star. Dante will be familiar with most of the German players though and it would make sense to start him alongside David Luiz.

Luiz Gustavo should return in centre midfield after missing the quarter-final due to suspension and will most likely play alongside Fernandinho. Oscar and Hulk will start ahead of them with Fred as centre forward and then the final question is who will replace Neymar?

Willian, Bernard, Ramires and Hernanes will all believe they have a chance. Willian and Bernard could easily slot in on the left of the three and look to be the most likely replacements. Ramires has saw some action replacing Hulk for the Mexico game but he didn't impress. Hernanes is another player that Felipao likes and he could play in the middle of the three with Hulk on the left and Oscar on the right. Willian is expected to be the man that starts but there are various options and Felipao will give it plenty of thought before making his final decision.

Germany

The Germans will be without Shkodran Mustafi who has been ruled out with a thigh muscle strain. Everyone else is available for selection which will give Joachim Low various decisions to make.

There are nine players who are almost certain to start. Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Philip Lahm, Mats Hummels, Benedikt Howedes, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Mesut Ozil will start but the questions will start with where Philip Lahm will play.

Lahm started the first four games in midfield which meant Per Mertesacker started in defence. Low decided to drop Mertesacker for the France game and moved Lahm back to his more natural right back position. Germany looked more balanced with a natural fullback on the field instead of the four centre backs they had been playing in the previous rounds. However, Low may decide with Neymar ruled out he can afford to move Lahm back into midfield. With Fred looking likely to lead the line for Brazil Mertesacker's lack of pace won't be exposed and the giant centre-back would thrive on a physical battle with the Brazilian forward.

Should Low decide that he wants to keep Lahm at full back Real Madrid's Sami Khedira will join Schweinsteiger and Kroos in midfield. Khedira was very good when he came on as sub against Algeria in the round of sixteen and Low should have no concerns about starting him.

The final decision for Low will be who to start in attack alongside Ozil and Muller. Miroslav Klose, Lukas Podolski and Mario Gotze have all had their chance starting while Andre Schurrle has impressed coming off the bench in four of Germany's five games. Gotze has started three games but disappointed against Algeria and Low may decide that it's time to give Schurrle the chance to start.

KEY PLAYERS

Luiz Gustavo (Brazil)

Gustavo missed the win over Colombia after picking up his second booking of the tournament against Chile but he will come back in for the hosts. The Wolfsburg man has been impressive for the Selecao and has played his role as the most defensive of Brazil's midfielders to perfection. He is averaging 4.8 interceptions per game which is more than anyone else in the tournament. He doesn't get much credit for his unheralded role but he is absolutely key to Brazil's hopes of making their eighth World Cup Final.

David Luiz (Brazil)

David Luiz is held in much higher esteem in his home country than he ever was by Chelsea or English Premier League fans and when you see how good he has been in this tournament it's not difficult to see why. He has scored two and set up another from centre back including a sensational costless kick that ended up being the winner in the quarter-final. Defensively he has been solid alongside Thiago Silva and Paris St Germain fans will be looking forward to seeing the pair line up together next season.

Mats Hummels (Germany)

Much like Luiz, Hummels is a very solid defender who has popped up with key goals that have helped his side get to the semi-finals. Hummels struggled with injuries this season which saw him miss eleven of Borussia Dortmund's league games this season but he came back in March and got back to the form that saw him become one of the most sought after defenders in Europe after helping Dortmund to the 2012/13 Champions League Final. He was outstanding against France, scoring the only goal and playing his part in the defensive effort that kept France from equalising.

Thomas Muller (Germany)

Muller is well on his way to becoming one of the deadliest marksmen in World Cup history. He scored five in 2010 and has four so far in 2014. Miroslav Klose and Ronaldo hold the record with fifteen goals each but Muller is just twenty-four years old so could realistically play a part in the 2018 and 2022 competitions. Muller wouldn't be regarded as a traditional striker but his goal scoring record is as good as most in the game. He has twenty-one goals in fifty-four games for Germany and at club level he has hit over twenty goals in the last two seasons. If Germany are to go all the way Muller will play a key role and he could become the first man to win the Golden Boot in two World Cups.

Brazil and Germany have excellent records in the World Cup. Together they have won eight titles (Brazil 5-3 Germany) and one of them will get the opportunity to win another in Sunday's Final. Miroslav Klose is the only player in either squad who has played in a World Cup Final and on that occasion he lost to Brazil in Yokohama. There are quite a few of the German players who have played in a semi-final before in 2006 and 2010 so they will at least have those experiences to fall back on. Brazil haven't been in a semi-final since they won it in 2002 and their players don't have that experience. However, their coach Luiz Felipe Scolari was in charge of that 2002 team and he knows exactly what is required to be World Champions.

Will Brazil get the opportunity to go for a sixth crown or will Germany get a chance to join Italy as Europe's most successful nation with four World Cup's? We will find out soon enough and there's no better place to go for coverage than VAVEL where Ben Johnson will be taking you through all the action as it happens as Europe and South America collide in the battle to rule the world.