World Cup 2014: Japan's poor performance on the world stage

Japan travelled to Brazil on the back of three consecutive victories before heading to the World Cup. Wins over Cyprus, Costa Rica and Zambia gave Japan a boost of confidence ahead of their opening game against Ivory Coast.

However, despite taking the lead through Keisuke Honda after 16 minutes, Japan went on to concede two goals against the Ivorians leading them to a defeat in their opening game of Group C. Japan spent most of the game in their own half, after allowing Yaya Toure and Co 21 shots at Eiji Kawashima.

Japans second game was against Greece, where Kawashima was awarded the man of the match with four saves, despite having more possession than the Greeks. Konstantinos Katsouranis was sent off for Greece after just 38 minutes, and despite Japans opposition being down to ten men, they couldn't break the defence down.

The final game saw Japan face favourites Colombia and it wasn't long before the South American side were 1-0 up after Juan Cuardado scored from the spot. Mainz 05's Shinji Okazaki scored seconds from half-time to give Japan some hope of making it to the knockout stages. However, just ten minutes after the restart, Colombia's Jackson Martinez fired them back in front, before grabbing his second eight minutes from time to put any hope of Japan qualifying in doubt. James Rodriguez piled on the misery for Japan and sent them home from Brazil with a beautifully worked goal in the 89th minute.

Honda was Japans key player going in to the games, but also Okazaki who has played who has played 79 games for Japan, scoring 39 goals, means entering the World Cup, the two players would need to be on top form if they were to surpass the group stages. However, Okazaki didn't really show his form in Brazil that he showed in the Bundesliga, where he finished the season in double figures. Inter Milan's Yuto Nagatomo was a threat from the left side, showing his crossing abilities, although no-one really got on the end of them as they had shown in previous matches.

All mentioned above, could have done so much better. Although, Shinji Kagawa of Manchester United will be disappointed with himself. The attacking midfielder started against Ivory Coast and Colombia, although he didn't show any of his ability that we all know he possesses. This could be down to a poor season at Old Trafford, but he looked out of place in the Japanese team, often losing possession of the ball.

Japan enjoyed some success at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, reaching the last-16 and eventually being knocked out by Paraguay on penalties. In 2010, this saw them play a 4-1-4-1 formation, and you wonder how well they would have done against the likes of Ivory Coast and Colombia if they had played this formation. Could they have progressed through? Also, Okazaki is a striker, Alberto Zaccheroni should have played the Mainz player in his best position, rather than out wide, as this could have made space for Kagawa.

In a World Cup group with Colombia, Ivory Coast and Greece, spectators and football fans alike did expect to see them trouble a few teams more than they did. Although they troubled Ivory Coast, they didn't do enough against them, and especially against Greece who were a team that they really should be beating.

So, what is next for Japan? They have been invited to participate in the Copa America, and are the only national team outside of the Americas to do so. They are in search for a new manager and they also need to revamp the squad. Yashuto Endo will be 38 by the time the next World Cup comes round in Russia, and captain Makoto Hasabe will be 34, and may not participate. The forthcoming Japanese manager needs to tinker with a formation that will get Honda and Kagawa playing well together. They are a team with a vast array of talent, and a player not mentioned yet is Hiroshi Kiyotake. The Nurnburg attacking midfield was a key player for his club team, despite them being relegated from the Bundesliga, and he could be Japan's missing piece in the upcoming competitions.