Barcelona: Summer clearance

Runners up in La Liga, runners up in the Copa del Rey, Semi-Final of the Champions League. Second best has never been enough at the Camp Nou, and it never will be. That's why it's time for a change. A big one.

Last season saw a number of "highly-rated" players under-perform. Many of them took their place at Barça for granted. They seemed settled with their place in the squad, and didn't rise to the occasion when it really mattered. Some players used past success to mask their poor form, others saw opportunities hard to come by and didn't take their chance when it was presented to them. Needless to say, a number of players face a nervous summer, as they fear that they could be the next to face the axe from the Barcelona set-up.

Dani Alves

A player who's been at the heart of Barcelona's success over the years. A crucial part of the "Pep Era". But his time at Barça appears to be coming to an end. Which is a real shame. Dani Alves is a cheerful, charismatic character, who's warmed the hearts of Barça fans for a number of years. He's driving, attacking runs down the right-hand side. His assists and long-range strikes. Hiss connection with Lionel Messi has been ever-present since he arrived from Sevilla in 2008. But Alves is 31 now, meaning he can no longer bomb forward, and then bomb back again. Barça fans were made to understand this the hard way last season, with a number of goals being conceded from the large whole in the right side of defence. It's also the fact that Barça could still make quite a sum out of Alves. He can still be a great player, and also a very marketable one. But at the right club. It seems Alves might not be what Barça need in this "New Era".

Adriano

Every squad needs a player like Adriano. Left back, right back, wing-back, even centre back.. You name it, he'll play there. He's been a brilliant servant since he joined - like Alves - from Sevilla in 2010. But he's one of those players, that when you're winning - he's great, a fan favourite. But like last season, when things are going so smoothly, he's one of those players that "doesn't really do that much". He's one of those you wouldn't actually miss until he was gone. But like with Alves, it depends what you could get for him. If the offer is there for around £10-12m, which would retain the money Barça paid for him. Then maybe, just maybe they'll grab it.

Alex Song

Barcelona have made some impressive signings over the years. But they've also made some awful ones. I'm afraid Alex Song would fall into that category. Firstly, let's make a slight defence for Song. He's got Busquets playing in his role, arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world. It was never going to be easy for him to make his mark at Barça. But at the same time, he has had opportunities. And he definitely hasn't taken them. He's also one of those players, that when things go wrong - he'll feel the full force of it. Sometimes, rightly so. He came to Barça for £15m, and let's face it, he's never come close to proving why he was signed by Sandro Rosell. It's quite clear that Song it better off away from Barcelona, and maybe Spain altogether. His game is suited to the Premier league, and maybe - just maybe - he could re-kindle some of his Arsenal form if he left.

Jonathan Dos Santos

Jonathan followed in his brothers footsteps, coming through Barça's famous La Masia academy. But it seems at though this summer, he could end up the same way Giovani did - leaving the club. Injuries have plagued Jonathan's progress over the years, with last season being his chance to finally break into the first team. But it wasn't to be, Jonathan Dos Santos hardly featured during the entire season, and his time at the Camp Nou seems to be up. Reports have it that he'll be joining his brother at Villarreal, which may work for him.

Ibrahim Afellay

A rather similar story to Jonathan. Injuries have blighted Afellay's career at Barça. The Dutch international arrived in Spain for €3m in 2011, he arrived at Barça as one of the hottest prospects in Holland, he could be leaving this summer as nothing more than a "risk". There's nothing doubting his talent, it's just a risk on whether he can stay fit enough to play at the top level. It's a sad story really, which happens to a number of players all over the world. Like with Song, it'll be best if Afellay opts for a new start this summer, and I really hope he has a change in fortune for the peak stage of his career.

Cristian Tello

This story is a frustrating one for Barça fans. Tello broke onto the scene in 2012, scoring twice on his Champions League debut against Bayer Leverkusen. Since then he's shown moments of magic and promise, but has lacked consistency. Last season, was the worst season Tello has had at Barça. It was clear that Tata Martino didn't believe in him for the word go. The season before, he was tempted to leave the club too. It seems that this summer might finally be the summer we see Tello take a different route. Porto has been mentioned as a possible destination for the winger. Whether it be a loan, or a permanent deal, Tello needs game time. He needs an opportunity to showcase his talent on a consistent basis. Unfortunately, it is the belief of Barça fans that this moment may never arrive in the Blaugrana strip.

Isaac Cuenca

Similar again to Jonathan and Afellay. Injuries have been a constant worry for Cuenca over the last two seasons. You have to go back to the "Pep Era" to see the great potential of young Cuenca. That's half the problem though. Cuenca is 23 now and can no longer be treated like a youth. He is either has to take a chance and hope he can showcase his talent - and quickly. Or leave. It's got the stage where Barça need to be firm, and as harsh as it may be, these players need to know where they stand.

Bojan

It's tough to picture Bojan as a Barça player again. After so many years away from the club, and so many plaguing injury problems. It seems highly unlikely he'll be pulling on a Barça shirt again. He's another one who has potential, for sure. But at Barça, you can't just deliver once in a while. You have to it on a consistent basis, you have to deliver when you get your chance. Bojan has spent a few seasons away from Barça, gradually improving with each loan spell. At Ajax he was impressive in places, but not Barça quality. He's a player that could do with a new start and a permanent club. It'll give him a chance to finally start building his career back up again.

Pedro

One of the more controversial of possible player exits. Pedro didn't just arrive on the scene in 2008 - he exploded. He was an influential player during the "Pep Era" not only scoring a sack of goals, but also creating chances for his team-mates. Pedro was quick, clinical and consistent. Everything that defined the brilliant Barça of those glory years. Those years have since passed, and so has Pedro's best form. He had a decent season in La Liga last season, if you choose to look at stats. 15 goals and 8 assists seems to represent some good form for the Spaniard. Well yes, in places. Unfortunately, like so many others, he didn't produce when it really mattered. Just one goal in the Champions League highlighted another inconsistent season for Pedro, who managed to steer clear on injuries - but wasn't always in Tata Martino's starting eleven. Opinion is divided among most fans on Pedro. He's a fan favourite for some, having been an outstanding player for the club under Pep and having progressed from La Masia - which always helps. But other fans believe that it should be Pedro on his way out - and not Alexis. It's a tough choice, but again, a choice that has to be made this summer by Barcelona.

There's other players that could make the list of maybe's. But these are the players that are at real risk this summer. Many of these players - if not all of them may find themselves in different surroundings next season. And this could be the breath of fresh air some of these players need to revive their careers.

A "New Era" dawns at Barça. But who will make the cut?