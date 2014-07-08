Switzerland World Cup Review: Hitzfeld bows out with head held high

Ottmar Hitzfeld exited the dug-out for the final time on July 1st. The Arena Corinthians was the venue, as Angel di Maria's late winner sent the Swiss home. After six years in charge of la Nati, 'Gottmar' retired from coaching. A career that spanned over the course of four decades, it all came to the most bitter of ends in Sao Paulo.

Before the game, Hitzfeld was informed of the tragic passing of his older brother. Losing in such a fashion must have been gut-wrenching. The 65-year-old was offered the chance to return home, but declined and marshalled his men to a fantastic resilient performance against Argentina. Despite this, Hitzfeld was his usual self on the touchline, if a little restrained. As is often eluded too, a manager's style and temperament rubs off on their players, and this was true of the Swiss performance that day. Unfortunately, they fell just short of their first quarter-finals berth since 1954.

The qualification campaign was serene. The preparation 'der General' had put in in years previous was evident, as Switzerland topped their group without losing a game. So fantastic was their run to the World Cup, that they beat Brazil and hit the heady heights of sixth in the world. It meant that they would go into the group stage draw as one of the seeded teams, but the draw was kind and they would face Ecuador, France and Honduras.

The veteran manager was worried about any injuries his side could have picked up in the months before the tournament but, thankfully, the squad remained fully fit. So, Hitzfeld's charges got their tournament off to a good start with a 2-1 win over Ecuador. The old master and his super subs turned the game around, with Admir Mehmedi levelling and Haris Seferovic scoring the latest of late winners. All attentions turned to the game that would decide first place, as Switzerland squared off against France in Salvador. Les Bleus ran out 5-2 winners, with their counter-attacking football leaving Switzerland wanting. A poor display from key players, such as Valon Behrami, only pilled on more misery. A late show made the score-line more respectable, with Blerim Dzemaili and Granit Xhaka reducing the deficit. It all came down to the final game against Luis Suarez' Honduras. A Xherdan Shaqiri hat-trick, and Ecuador drawing with France, meant that Hitzfeld's men advanced to face Argentina.

The Swiss had been lucky in regards to injuries; despite Steve von Bergen breaking his cheekbone and Mario Gavranovic tearing his ACL, they had a fully fit squad to face Argentina. A gritty and hard fought 120 minutes were decided just two minutes from the end, when Angel di Maria scored to break Swiss hearts. Dzemaili almost restored parity with the last kick of the game, but his header hit the post and then cannoned off of his leg, only for the ball to dribble agonisingly wide. Disappointment was etched across the Switzerland players' faces, but to be disappointed in a last minute defeat to one of the world's best is something to be proud of.

A tournament that had its fair share of highs and lows for la Nati ended with a performance that proved there is much more to come from the young, exciting Swiss side. With players like Fabian Schär, Xherdan Shaqiri and Ricardo Rodriguez to build around, Switzerland will be more than just an annoyance to the world's top sides. Hitzfeld's decision to not start with a Schär-von Bergen partnership at the centre of defence baffled many people - but it was justifiable too.

The young Basel centre-half won many admirers with his fantastic displays against Honduras and Argentina, showing maturity beyond his years to marshal the defence. With 23 clearances, eight interceptions and a block to his name, it's clear to see that the 22-year-old is a presence in the heart of the team and a force to be reckoned with. Shaqiri and Rodriguez' talents are obvious, with the latter attracting some of the world's top clubs. Shaqiri is also in high demand, and the winger looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, in his search for regular game time.

The Bayern man did just that with a hat-trick against Honduras - the goals that qualified Switzerland for the last sixteen. Along with his three goals, he created seventeen chances, one of the top figures in the tournament. However, for a lot of people, Shaqiri failed to impress. Against Honduras he was intrusted with set-piece duties, which he failed at miserably. When his Bundesliga compatriot Rodriguez was given the chance, he made it count within two minutes of the re-start. Most of Switzerland's play in the tournament went through their 'star-man', but, as with the set-pieces, Rodriguez made the Swiss look much more dangerous.

Overall, Xherdan Shaqiri was not the player who disappointed the most in the Swiss squad - Gokhan Inler failed to impress at all. The Napoli midfielder was disappointing in the group stages, and while he did step up against Argentina, it was a surprise to see him in such lacklustre form. A formidable opponent in Serie A, Inler may have been credited for his exploits in Naples, but he failed to impose himself in Brazil and went missing, completely, against France.

Taking a look at the tournament as a whole, Switzerland weren't expected to go any further than the last sixteen and that's exactly what they achieved. However, had there not been a monumental collapse against France the Swiss could have faced Nigeria, if they drew against Didier Deschamps' men, and possibly found a route through to the quarter-finals. From most peoples points of view, not utilising Rodriguez enough and not playing Schär from game one were costly mistakes. With quality players coming through and Shaqiri and co. yet to mature, the future looks bright for incoming coach Vladimir Petkovic.