Brazil - Germany Live and Football Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014 Semi Final

22:51. I've been Ben Johnson and I'd like to thank you for following our live coverage tonight, for what has been one of the most incredible World Cup games in history. Look out for our match report, coming soon...

22:49. Now that, was outrageous. The hosts have been truly dismantled by an unbelievable Germany squad. They have been ruthless and clinical and deserve their place in the World Cup final. Now they await tomorrow's result between Argentina and Holland to see who they will play. For now, the celebrations. For Brazil, they sit and try, somehow, to comprehend what has happened tonight.

Full time: Brazil 7-1 Germany.

90'. Consolation from Brazil as a long ball finds Oscar and he puts it away. The Germans are absolutely furious as Neuer loses his clean sheet. Two minutes extra time.

90'. GOAL. Brazil 1-7 Germany (Oscar).

89'. Oscar finds himself in behind the defence but shoots from an impossible angle. Neuer stands tall and the shot is nowhere near threatening his goal. It's almost over for the hosts.

88'. Marcelo misses it completely and the ball breaks to Schurrle. Unselfishly he tries to pass, and the ball bounces out for a corner. Scolari looks depressed - and understandably so.

85'. Neat passing in and around the box from Brazil but Ramires takes the wrong option and shoots from distance. Neuer, of course, watched it all the way into his arms.

83'. Sublime passing and movement from the Germans as they move the ball around to a chorus of olés from the Brazilian fans. Yes, the Brazilian fas. Nothing surprises me tonight.

79'. What an unbelievable finish from Andre Schurrle as he lashes the ball into the back of the net. The remaining Brazilians in the stadium stand and applaud the finish and the team that has dismantled them tonight. That says it all.

79'. GOAL. Brazil 0-7 Germany (Schurrle)

77'. Khedira off and Julian Draxler on for the last thirteen minutes of tortue for the hosts.

76'. It's a training session for Germany, and arguably has been since the half an hour point of this game. They are moving the ball with ease, keeping it simple and effective.

73'. Brazil work the ball again nicely but Paulinho's shot is straight at Neuer who refuses to be beaten tonight.

72'. Brazil come forward again, as if this really isn't happening. Willian cuts inside on his right foot but his shot is wild and over the bar. A summary of Brazil's efforts in the final third, right there.

70'. Just when the game was threatening to go out with a whimper. Beautifully worked by the Germans once again. A neat touch inside to Lahm who then squares it for Schurrle who taps it home with ease. Brazil put Willian on for the anonymous Fred who leaves to a chorus of boos. He's been dreadful tonight.

70'. GOAL. Brazil 0-6 Germany (Schurrle)

68'. Dante booked for a cynical foul on Thomas Muller - the first card of the game.

67'. Fred goes for the spectacular effort with the bicycle kick, but he's given offside. Muller at the other end was storming forward and clear of the defence, but Cesar did well to rush at his feet and clear the danger.

65'. Germany break again but can't find Ozil or Schurrle in the middle. A slight touch off defender Dante just takes it into the goalkeeper's hands.

62. Maicon collects a lofted ball in the area and then dives straight over an outstretched leg. Cheating from the Brazilian there, as the referee rightly waves away the claims. He's lucky to not be booked there.

61'. Top passing from the Germans and Muller finds himself with a yard of space. He shifts it onto his left foot and fires one goalwards. Cesar with a fine save.

59'. A through-ball towards Ramires is cut out. It falls to Fred but his effort is weak. Should have passed to Bernard there. Neuer immediately looks to set the Germans out on the attack. Muller chases a through-ball but can't quite get there and Cesar dives at his feet and just puts it out for a corner.

58'. Record-breaking Klose exits the field for Andre Schurrle. He's done his job again, this time finally breaking Ronaldo's record.

57'. Muller storms into the area and somehow makes the byline. Luiz collects and calmly chests it back into the arms of his keeper, Cesar.

54'. CHANCE. Neuer with an unbelievable save. Paulinho finds himself one on one after a fine dinked ball over the top from Oscar. Neuer palms it right back into his path but then gets a strong palm to Paulinho's second effort. Fine goalkeeping from the Bayern Munich man.

52'. CHANCE. Oscar should score as he finds himself unmarked inside the penalty area, one on one with Neuer. The big German goalkeeper gets his body behind it, but Oscar should have done better with that.

51'. Some nice football results in Ramires getting to the byline. He tries to find Fred in the middle, but Neuer gets a safe hand to it and clears. He will want a clean sheet tonight.

49'. Maicon floats in a cross and Oscar goes down like there is a sniper somewhere in the crowd. Hardly any contact from Boateng there and certainly no penalty.

47'. Brazil come forward and Ramires wriggles around in the area as the ball comes to feet. He can't make anything happen and Germany clear their lines.

46'. Hulk and Fernandinho have been hauled off from Brazil to be replaced by Ramires and Paulinho.

46'. Brazil get us underway from right to left. Germany have brought on Mertesacker on and taken Hummels off - probably to have a rest.

21:57. The fans in Berlin cannot believe it. The scenes are absolutely incredible and they will be in seventh heaven there. Brazil, in their own back yard, are now simply playing for pride after forty-five minutes of a World Cup semi-final. In their worst nightmares they could not have imagined this scenario.

21:52. There was just 179 seconds between Germany's second goal and their fourth. That's just short of three minutes.

21:46. Yes, you're reading that scoreline correctly: Germany are leading the hosts 5-0 in their own back-yard. 5-0. It's been a complete mess from the Brazilians and ruthless Germany efficiency; they have been first to every challenge and have been clinical as well. It's a case of saving pride now for Scolari and his side.

Half time: Brazil 0-5 Germany.

45'. A long ball hit up the field from Brazil is aimless and runs through to Neuer. No creativity, no spark, shambolic defence. It's been truly awful. One minute of added time.

42'. Oscar finds himself with a chance to cut inside and shoot but his shot isn't troubling, and is well blocked by Boateng. You fear for Brazil every time Germany break forward - they look in ruthless form tonight.

40'. Klose has the ball on the edge of the area and he's hungry for another opportunity, snapping around the box. This time the Brazil defence get a challenge in and clear the ball.

38'. Germany have a costlesskick in shooting distance and Ozil blasts it over the wall, and miles over the cross bar. With the players forming a line to have a go he will not be allowed to take the next one.

35'. Germany break again and this time they make the wrong pass, trying to slot the ball through the middle. Thomas Muller was in acres of space on the right-hand side and he screams at his team-mate.

32'. Kroos volleys a shot from the edge of the area and the deflection could have gone anywhere. He thought, for a moment, that he had completed a first half hat-trick and added a sensational sixth goal. It deflects away for a corner.

29'. That's four goals in six minutes and this is truly incredible. Mesut Ozil finds himself in the area again after the ball breaks in midfield due to a poor, desperate lunge from Luiz, and he tees up Sami Khedira in the middle, who slots it home calmly. Awful again from Brazil and this is becoming an embarressment.

29'. GOAL. Brazil 0-5 Germany (Khedira).

26'. It's two goals in quick succession and that, as they say, could be curtains. A sublime volley from Kroos as the ball reached him on the edge of the area, after some more shoddy defending, and then almost from kick-off a lapse in defense from Fernandinho lets Sami Khedira in. He squares it to Kroos who puts this game beyond doubt for his second of the game, and 4-0. There are tears in the crowds as the Brazil fans realise that they have been well and truly taken apart tonight.

26'. GOAL Brazil 0-4 Germany (Kroos).

25'. GOAL. Brazil 0-3 Germany (Kroos).

23'. Some lovely passing football results in the record-breaking goal that Germans have been waiting for. Miroslav Klose nets at the second time of asking after Cesar saved the initial shot. It's a vintage Klose goal and he nets his 16th World Cup goal of all time.

23'. GOAL. Brazil 0-2 Germany (Klose)

20'. Brazil struggling for that final ball and are in danger of being caught on the break. Marcelo and Hulk are losing out on the left-hand side on the field too easily. This has been a fast, open, intense fixture so far. Germany are dangerous on the counter-attack.

17'. Marcelo bursts into the box and Lahm tackles him inch-perfectly. There's a few fisticuffs as the Germans complain that Marcelo went down a little too easily. Brazil corner.

17'. Brazil showing good promise, with Bernard pressing high and causing the Germans problems. Maicon breaks down the right but again he can't clear the first man with his cross.

14'. Brazil need to show what they're made of here, as they come forward with pace. Hulk can't find anyone in the area from the left wing, however, and the ball is cleared. Luiz bursts forward from the rebound but he too can't find a cross.

11'. The outswinging corner finds Thomas Muller completely unmarked in the Brazil area, and he finishes from six yards out. His fifth goal of the tournament gives Germany the lead, but that is terrible defending from the hosts.

11'. GOAL. Brazil 0-1 Germany (Muller)

10'. Khedira breaks down Germany's right, but the ball bounces off Marcelo and out for a corner.

9'. Germany move the ball out wide nicely but Muller is tackled by Marcelo on Brazil's left hand side. He then fouls the Brazilian man while trying to get the ball back.

8'. Germany work the ball well and the cross finds Khedira in the area. Luckily for Brazil his shot hits Kroos on the back and deflects clear. Brazil eventually win a costless-kick.

5'. Germany finally finding a rhythm, moving the ball side to side for the first time in this semi-final.

4'. Hulk gets the ball from a wonderful Luiz ball but he can't find Bernard in the middle and Neuer comes out to collect. Germany then break up the other side but Klose can't look up and find Muller on the wing. Brazil clear.

3'. Marcelo hits a left-footed shot from distance but it flashes harmlessly wide of Neuer's post. Early pressure from Brazil - Germany are yet to settle.

1'. Brazil have an early corner on this near side after a bright start. Oscar swings it in, but Boateng clears the danger.

1'. Germany get us underway from right to left.

20:52. The teams are coming out and we're ready to go. Fasten your seat belts. First, the incredible, passionate national anthems...

20:44. Brazil have scored in every one of their last 10 matches against Germany.

20:40. Brazil and Germany fans alike have been in good spirits ahead of tonight's semi-final:

20:35. We're twenty-five minutes away from kick-off here in the Estádio Mineirão, and the stage is set for what promises to be a spectacle. For the victors, it will be night the players never forget; for the losers, it will be the end of the journey. Will it be Brazil or Germany that make it to the Maracanã?

20:23. Brazil's changing room is a picture of yellow, even the wash basket dons the famous kit's colour:

20:01. Brazil starting XI: Júlio César; D.Luiz (c), Fernandinho, Marcelo, Hulk, Fred, Oscar, Dante, L.Gustavo, Bernard, Maicon.

20:01. Germany starting XI: Neuer; Hoewedes, Hummels, Khedira, Schweinsteiger, Ozil, Klose, Muller, Lahm (c), Kroos, Boateng.

19:46. The Brazil squad wore "Forca Neymar" hats upon their arrival at the stadium today:

19:26. Despite playing over 100 World Cup games each, Brazil and Germany have met once previously in the tournament.

19:04. The German populace breathed a collective sigh of relief ahead of their nation's last World Cup game. Loew opted to revert back to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Khedira coming into the midfield alongside Schweinsteiger. Due to these changes, Germany looked much more assured in their quarter final fixture, and won the midfield battle for arguably the first time in the tournament.

18:49. The PSG centre back's wonderful costless kick against Colombia was one of the best goals of the tournament so far:

18:44. With the absence of both Thiago Silva and Neymar, David Luiz looks set to captain Brazil tonight.

18:36. Brazil famously beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final. Ronaldo was the hero on the night for the Brazilians:

18:06. Indeed, Hasan (@hassen_hasan) seems to agree: 'its gonna be germans 2:1 Brazil'. There seems to be a swing in favour of the Germans tonight, but will the host nation's considerable support get them over the line instead?

17:52. Cammy (@Cammy1885) thinks it'll be a tight encounter, but one in which the Germans will just see it out 2-1 over the hosts. It is a scoreline that seems to be popular tonight.

17:51. Germany's record in their 11 previous semi-finals is four wins, five defeats and two draws - both of which were followed by penalty shootouts, which they won.

17:44. The Germans are the first country to reach four successive World Cup semi-finals.

17:30. Germany (including West Germany) have reached the last four for the 13th time at a World Cup, although this will be their 12th semi-final (they reached the 1974 final after coming through a second group stage).

17:20. Brazil have scored in each of their last 10 meetings with Germany, averaging 2.2 goals per game.

17:15. Honours are even in the three subsequent meetings. The sides drew 1-1 in a friendly in 2004, Brazil won 3-2 in a Confederations Cup semi-final in 2005 and Germany recorded a 3-2 victory in a friendly in 2011. All those matches were on German soil.

17:10. Brazil and Germany have played more World Cup matches than any other side (102 and 104 respectively), but have only met once before at the tournament. That was the 2002 final, won 2-0 by the Brazilians.

17:00. The referee for tonight's semi-final between Brazil and Germany will be the Mexican Marco Rodríguez. He has already been in the limelight this tournament for missing Luis Suárez's bite on Giorgio Chiellini in the group stage - an act that resulted in a hefty punishment for the Uruguayan.

16:52. Brazil train ahead of tonight's clash:

16:47. The right to play one of these two teams at the Maracanã on July 13, will be fought out tomorrow night between Argentina and Holland, in the other semi-final. One things for sure: whichever of these four teams makes the final, we're sure to have a classic on our hands.

16:42. The venue for tonight's game will be the Estádio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte. It has a capacity of 58,170, and the vast majority of supporters inside will, of course, be behind Brazil. It is already a stadium that has seen its fair share of drama, and the Seleção know it well from their penalty shootout victory over Chile.

16:40. Brazil's probable starting XI:

16:40. Germany's probable starting XI:

16:35. Short on pre-game reading as you count down the hours to kick-off? Make sure you check out VAVEL's very own preview of the semi-final between Brazil and Germany, written by Gerry Johnston.

16:30. Germany, if they can see off the hosts Brazil, and are successful in the final on July 13, will join Italy as the winners of four World Cup tournaments. The last time they lifted the coveted trophy was at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

16:25. Yet today these players will allow to distractions in their quest to reach the final at the famous Maracanã Stadium - the very stadium where Brazil's hopes were dashed in the 1950 final against Uruguay. It is a moment that lives long in the memory of all Brazilians and one which sixty-four years later, they have a chance to put right. But first, they must see off an impressive German outfit.

16:20. Yesterday, the footballing world was rocked by the passing of Alfred Di Stefano - the man that changed football. Amongst the many tributes that flew in, were some words from Brazilian legend Pele: "He was a trailblazer, and most of all, he was a legend of the game. God rest his soul".

16:15. “This is the match that we will we be playing not only for ourselves but our country - everything we imagine and dream about - and for Neymar, and everything he has done for us. Amongst our group we are already focused on different things. This is how we must do it.” Scolari's words sound like a rallying call to battle, but perhaps that is what Brazil need. To forget what could have been for Neymar and to remember what can be for themselves, with a nation right behind them in their quest.

16:12. Neymar aside, it is clear that Scolari believes his side can cope without him, because of the other talent in the squad, and that the lure of the final with drive them on: “We will not have Neymar but we have another 22 players who have been hand-picked because they are special", he said. “I have a fantastic group of players. I’m sure that we are going to play for us, for Neymar, but also for the goal of reaching the final.”

16:10. With much of the hype and build up to this semi-final focusing on Neymar's absence, it is unsurprising to hear Scolari have strong words surronding the incident, and much in the same vein as Zico's comments: "Neymar has left a lot of himself with us, and he will have taken a lot of us with him," he said. "He has done his share, now it is time for us to so our share – myself, Thiago Silva, the players, all the Brazilian people".

16:05. Safe to say, then, that Löw believes his side have the talent and belief to go the distance, and he is ready to attack the hosts face on, with hard-hitting confidence: "This is a highlight now; it's something special and amazing. I'm looking forward to it so much, and everybody in the squad is too. I think all Germans are also, and one thing's for sure - we desperately want to play in the Maracanã in Rio again. On July 13. We're not done yet".

16:00. Löw, however, flipped this idea of choking on its head, suggesting that it showed his side can mix it on the biggest of stages: "We've been in at least the semi-finals of the last four World Cups and that just shows that we've been playing consistently at the very highest level", he said.

15:55. For Germany to reach the final, however, they will have to banish those semi-final demons. In consecutive tournaments they have exited at this stage - going out 1-0 to Spain in the 2010 World Cup and losing 2-1 to the Italians at Euro 2012.

15:50. Löw admitted that Brazil had breathed life into the tournament, but asserted that his team would have the credentials when it came to - what he expects will be - a close encounter: "What they've done is good for the whole tournament; it's good when the hosts go so far, but we're self-confident and we've gelled more as the tournament has progressed. We'll devise a good plan and give Brazil a real fight. The chances are even and it's going to come down to something really minor, who reaches the final".

15:45. Switching his attention to the threat ahead, however, he noted that Brazil have an abudence of talent and are a very strong side: "We all know how strong Brazil are," Löw said. "They were the big favourites right from the start and the players have mostly coped with this role outstandingly. They underlined at the Confederations Cup last year that the expectation levels lift them further and the pressure doesn't numb them".

15:40. Löw also offered his well wishes to Neymar: "I'm incredibly sorry for Neymar. He's an amazing footballer and it's really bitter and hugely unfortunate that he's going to miss out - for him, for his team and for the whole nation. I hope he recovers and is playing again as quickly as possible and that he can deal with this setback positively".

15:38. Joachim Löw too, perhaps surprisingly, regrets the fact that Neymar will not be playing, even though his presence may have made life a little harder for his team: "You always want to see the best players in action at a World Cup, and the players always want to measure themselves up to the very best," he said.

15:36. It goes without saying that Neymar's absence cannot be understated. As their leading goalscorer and national talisman, he has arguably gave them that added impetus that has carried his side this far already. Speaking on the situation, Brazilian legend Zico had strong words: "Above all, the Brazilian players have a chance to draw energy from Neymar’s sacrifice. He has been tremendous for them in the last four years and they owe him a performance full of heart and fight on Tuesday. They need to leave their souls on the pitch as a tribute for this kid whose dreams have been shattered because of one horrific tackle".

15.33. Luiz Filipe Scolari will be without suspended captain Thiago Silva after a naive challenge in the quarter-finals against Colombia, but will have a much-needed boost with the return of Luis Gustavo from suspension. Brazil will, of course, have to step forward in their biggest challenge yet, without their star man Neymar. Fans of the Seleção will hoping that his absence will merely cause sadness, and not be a 'catastrophe' (Scolari) that puts them out of this year's tournament.

15:30. Germany will have a full squad ready to face Brazil in Belo Horizonte tonight, with no fresh injuries and no suspensions either. Whether Joachim Löw will retain the same tactics that gave them victory over France - playing captain Philip Lahm in defence, rather than midfield - remains to be seen. One thing is for sure: he will have all his options to pick from, and we know he isn't afraid to mix things up in order to find the winning formula.

15:28. Undoubtedly, Brazil's biggest test of them all was the quarter-final match against a highly-fancied and impressive Colombia side, spearheaded by the wonderful James Rodríguez. Jorge Sampaoli's squad pushed them all the way - and arguably were unfortunate with some dodgy officiating - but in the end the hosts held them off. Goals from Thiago Silva and David Luiz booked their place in the final with a 2-1 win. It was a victory marred by the disappointment of losing their talisman Neymar, however - a huge loss for tonight's game.

15:25. Moving into the knockout stages, Luiz Felipe Scolari's side came up against a tough Chile side that had impressed in Group B. They were pushed all the way, but came out 4-3 winners in the penalty shootout in Belo Horizonte - the home of tonight's semi-final. It was both a celebration and warning: the Seleção would have to be on their game to continue their dreams of a sixth world title.

15:20. Brazil's route through to the semi-finals of the competition has been far from serene, and often dogged by controversial decisions, but the Seleção have made it this far. With the support of a nation behind them, they believe they can go the distance. In Group A, they swatted aside Croatia 3-1 in the opening fixture of the tournament, drew 0-0 in a tight encounter with Mexico, before finishing off in style with a 4-1 rout of Cameroon to make it through to the last 16.

15:15. With the quarter-finals around the corner, and an impressive, in-form France side waiting for them on the field, there was a sense that if Germany did not show a marked improvement, they would see their tournament come to a miserable end. Eventually, it wasn't sparkling, but it was vintage German efficiancy that saw them run out 1-0 victors courtesy of an early Mats Hummels header. Didier Deschamps' France were disappointing in the end, however, and Germany will be sure to face a bigger threat in hosts Brazil tonight - even without the injured Neymar.

15:10. In the round of 16, this added intensity - sadly for German fans - did not materialise, as they struggled against a tough Algerian side who pushed them to their limits. In the end, it took extra time to do it, but goals from André Schürrle and Mesut Özil eventually saw them run out 2-1 winners.

15:05. Joachim Löw's Germany side made light work of Group G at the start of this year's tournament: blowing Portugal out of the water with a rampant 4-0 victory; drawing 2-2 with Ghana; and finishing up with a 1-0 win over the United States. There, was, however, a feeling that there was another gear Löw's side could - and would soon - reach, as they moved into the knock-out stages.

15:00. Hi there, I'm Ben Johnson and I would like to welcome you to the VAVEL UK live coverage of this FIFA World Cup semi-final between hosts Brazil and their opponents, Germany. We're at the business end of the tournament now, and with each team just one step away from the final, it's all to play for at the Estádio Mineirão.