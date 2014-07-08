Brazil - Germany Live and Football Scores of FIFA World Cup 2014 Semi Final
Brazil take on Germany at the Estádio Mineirão.
22:51. I've been Ben Johnson and I'd like to thank you for following our live coverage tonight, for what has been one of the most incredible World Cup games in history. Look out for our match report, coming soon...

22:49. Now that, was outrageous. The hosts have been truly dismantled by an unbelievable Germany squad. They have been ruthless and clinical and deserve their place in the World Cup final. Now they await tomorrow's result between Argentina and Holland to see who they will play. For now, the celebrations. For Brazil, they sit and try, somehow, to comprehend what has happened tonight.

Full time: Brazil 7-1 Germany.

90'. Consolation from Brazil as a long ball finds Oscar and he puts it away. The Germans are absolutely furious as Neuer loses his clean sheet. Two minutes extra time.

90'. GOAL. Brazil 1-7 Germany (Oscar).

89'. Oscar finds himself in behind the defence but shoots from an impossible angle. Neuer stands tall and the shot is nowhere near threatening his goal. It's almost over for the hosts.

88'. Marcelo misses it completely and the ball breaks to Schurrle. Unselfishly he tries to pass, and the ball bounces out for a corner. Scolari looks depressed - and understandably so.

85'. Neat passing in and around the box from Brazil but Ramires takes the wrong option and shoots from distance. Neuer, of course, watched it all the way into his arms.

83'. Sublime passing and movement from the Germans as they move the ball around to a chorus of olés from the Brazilian fans. Yes, the Brazilian fas. Nothing surprises me tonight.

79'. What an unbelievable finish from Andre Schurrle as he lashes the ball into the back of the net. The remaining Brazilians in the stadium stand and applaud the finish and the team that has dismantled them tonight. That says it all.

79'. GOAL. Brazil 0-7 Germany (Schurrle)

77'. Khedira off and Julian Draxler on for the last thirteen minutes of tortue for the hosts.

76'. It's a training session for Germany, and arguably has been since the half an hour point of this game. They are moving the ball with ease, keeping it simple and effective.

73'. Brazil work the ball again nicely but Paulinho's shot is straight at Neuer who refuses to be beaten tonight.

72'. Brazil come forward again, as if this really isn't happening. Willian cuts inside on his right foot but his shot is wild and over the bar. A summary of Brazil's efforts in the final third, right there.

70'. Just when the game was threatening to go out with a whimper. Beautifully worked by the Germans once again. A neat touch inside to Lahm who then squares it for Schurrle who taps it home with ease. Brazil put Willian on for the anonymous Fred who leaves to a chorus of boos. He's been dreadful tonight.

70'. GOAL. Brazil 0-6 Germany (Schurrle)

68'. Dante booked for a cynical foul on Thomas Muller - the first card of the game.

67'. Fred goes for the spectacular effort with the bicycle kick, but he's given offside. Muller at the other end was storming forward and clear of the defence, but Cesar did well to rush at his feet and clear the danger.

65'. Germany break again but can't find Ozil or Schurrle in the middle. A slight touch off defender Dante just takes it into the goalkeeper's hands.

62. Maicon collects a lofted ball in the area and then dives straight over an outstretched leg. Cheating from the Brazilian there, as the referee rightly waves away the claims. He's lucky to not be booked there.

61'. Top passing from the Germans and Muller finds himself with a yard of space. He shifts it onto his left foot and fires one goalwards. Cesar with a fine save.

59'. A through-ball towards Ramires is cut out. It falls to Fred but his effort is weak. Should have passed to Bernard there. Neuer immediately looks to set the Germans out on the attack. Muller chases a through-ball but can't quite get there and Cesar dives at his feet and just puts it out for a corner.

58'. Record-breaking Klose exits the field for Andre Schurrle. He's done his job again, this time finally breaking Ronaldo's record.

57'. Muller storms into the area and somehow makes the byline. Luiz collects and calmly chests it back into the arms of his keeper, Cesar.

54'. CHANCE. Neuer with an unbelievable save. Paulinho finds himself one on one after a fine dinked ball over the top from Oscar. Neuer palms it right back into his path but then gets a strong palm to Paulinho's second effort. Fine goalkeeping from the Bayern Munich man.

52'. CHANCE. Oscar should score as he finds himself unmarked inside the penalty area, one on one with Neuer. The big German goalkeeper gets his body behind it, but Oscar should have done better with that.

51'. Some nice football results in Ramires getting to the byline. He tries to find Fred in the middle, but Neuer gets a safe hand to it and clears. He will want a clean sheet tonight.

49'. Maicon floats in a cross and Oscar goes down like there is a sniper somewhere in the crowd. Hardly any contact from Boateng there and certainly no penalty.

47'. Brazil come forward and Ramires wriggles around in the area as the ball comes to feet. He can't make anything happen and Germany clear their lines.

46'. Hulk and Fernandinho have been hauled off from Brazil to be replaced by Ramires and Paulinho.

46'. Brazil get us underway from right to left. Germany have brought on Mertesacker on and taken Hummels off - probably to have a rest.

21:57. The fans in Berlin cannot believe it. The scenes are absolutely incredible and they will be in seventh heaven there. Brazil, in their own back yard, are now simply playing for pride after forty-five minutes of a World Cup semi-final. In their worst nightmares they could not have imagined this scenario.

21:52. There was just 179 seconds between Germany's second goal and their fourth. That's just short of three minutes.

21:46. Yes, you're reading that scoreline correctly: Germany are leading the hosts 5-0 in their own back-yard. 5-0. It's been a complete mess from the Brazilians and ruthless Germany efficiency; they have been first to every challenge and have been clinical as well. It's a case of saving pride now for Scolari and his side.

Half time: Brazil 0-5 Germany.

45'. A long ball hit up the field from Brazil is aimless and runs through to Neuer. No creativity, no spark, shambolic defence. It's been truly awful. One minute of added time.

42'. Oscar finds himself with a chance to cut inside and shoot but his shot isn't troubling, and is well blocked by Boateng. You fear for Brazil every time Germany break forward - they look in ruthless form tonight.

40'. Klose has the ball on the edge of the area and he's hungry for another opportunity, snapping around the box. This time the Brazil defence get a challenge in and clear the ball.

38'. Germany have a costlesskick in shooting distance and Ozil blasts it over the wall, and miles over the cross bar. With the players forming a line to have a go he will not be allowed to take the next one.

35'. Germany break again and this time they make the wrong pass, trying to slot the ball through the middle. Thomas Muller was in acres of space on the right-hand side and he screams at his team-mate.

32'. Kroos volleys a shot from the edge of the area and the deflection could have gone anywhere. He thought, for a moment, that he had completed a first half hat-trick and added a sensational sixth goal. It deflects away for a corner.

29'. That's four goals in six minutes and this is truly incredible. Mesut Ozil finds himself in the area again after the ball breaks in midfield due to a poor, desperate lunge from Luiz, and he tees up Sami Khedira in the middle, who slots it home calmly. Awful again from Brazil and this is becoming an embarressment.

29'. GOAL. Brazil 0-5 Germany (Khedira).

26'. It's two goals in quick succession and that, as they say, could be curtains. A sublime volley from Kroos as the ball reached him on the edge of the area, after some more shoddy defending, and then almost from kick-off a lapse in defense from Fernandinho lets Sami Khedira in. He squares it to Kroos who puts this game beyond doubt for his second of the game, and 4-0. There are tears in the crowds as the Brazil fans realise that they have been well and truly taken apart tonight.

26'. GOAL Brazil 0-4 Germany (Kroos).

25'. GOAL. Brazil 0-3 Germany (Kroos).

23'. Some lovely passing football results in the record-breaking goal that Germans have been waiting for. Miroslav Klose nets at the second time of asking after Cesar saved the initial shot. It's a vintage Klose goal and he nets his 16th World Cup goal of all time.

23'. GOAL. Brazil 0-2 Germany (Klose)

20'. Brazil struggling for that final ball and are in danger of being caught on the break. Marcelo and Hulk are losing out on the left-hand side on the field too easily. This has been a fast, open, intense fixture so far. Germany are dangerous on the counter-attack.

17'. Marcelo bursts into the box and Lahm tackles him inch-perfectly. There's a few fisticuffs as the Germans complain that Marcelo went down a little too easily. Brazil corner.

17'. Brazil showing good promise, with Bernard pressing high and causing the Germans problems. Maicon breaks down the right but again he can't clear the first man with his cross.

14'. Brazil need to show what they're made of here, as they come forward with pace. Hulk can't find anyone in the area from the left wing, however, and the ball is cleared. Luiz bursts forward from the rebound but he too can't find a cross.

11'. The outswinging corner finds Thomas Muller completely unmarked in the Brazil area, and he finishes from six yards out. His fifth goal of the tournament gives Germany the lead, but that is terrible defending from the hosts.

11'. GOAL. Brazil 0-1 Germany (Muller)

10'. Khedira breaks down Germany's right, but the ball bounces off Marcelo and out for a corner.

9'. Germany move the ball out wide nicely but Muller is tackled by Marcelo on Brazil's left hand side. He then fouls the Brazilian man while trying to get the ball back.

8'. Germany work the ball well and the cross finds Khedira in the area. Luckily for Brazil his shot hits Kroos on the back and deflects clear. Brazil eventually win a costless-kick.

5'. Germany finally finding a rhythm, moving the ball side to side for the first time in this semi-final.

4'. Hulk gets the ball from a wonderful Luiz ball but he can't find Bernard in the middle and Neuer comes out to collect. Germany then break up the other side but Klose can't look up and find Muller on the wing. Brazil clear.

3'. Marcelo hits a left-footed shot from distance but it flashes harmlessly wide of Neuer's post. Early pressure from Brazil - Germany are yet to settle.

1'. Brazil have an early corner on this near side after a bright start. Oscar swings it in, but Boateng clears the danger.

1'. Germany get us underway from right to left.

20:52. The teams are coming out and we're ready to go. Fasten your seat belts. First, the incredible, passionate national anthems...

20:44. Brazil have scored in every one of their last 10 matches against Germany.

20:40. Brazil and Germany fans alike have been in good spirits ahead of tonight's semi-final:

20:35. We're twenty-five minutes away from kick-off here in the Estádio Mineirão, and the stage is set for what promises to be a spectacle. For the victors, it will be night the players never forget; for the losers, it will be the end of the journey. Will it be Brazil or Germany that make it to the Maracanã?

20:23. Brazil's changing room is a picture of yellow, even the wash basket dons the famous kit's colour:

20:01. Brazil starting XI: Júlio César; D.Luiz (c), Fernandinho, Marcelo, Hulk, Fred, Oscar, Dante, L.Gustavo, Bernard, Maicon.

20:01. Germany starting XI: Neuer; Hoewedes, Hummels, Khedira, Schweinsteiger, Ozil, Klose, Muller, Lahm (c), Kroos, Boateng.

19:46. The Brazil squad wore "Forca Neymar" hats upon their arrival at the stadium today:

19:26. Despite playing over 100 World Cup games each, Brazil and Germany have met once previously in the tournament.

19:04. The German populace breathed a collective sigh of relief ahead of their nation's last World Cup game. Loew opted to revert back to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Khedira coming into the midfield alongside Schweinsteiger. Due to these changes, Germany looked much more assured in their quarter final fixture, and won the midfield battle for arguably the first time in the tournament.

18:49. The PSG centre back's wonderful costless kick against Colombia was one of the best goals of the tournament so far: