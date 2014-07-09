Netherlands - Argentina Text Commentary and Soccer Football Scores of FIFA World Cup

I've been Sean Tansley (@FalseFantasista), I hope you've enjoyed coverage of this intense semi-final clash! That's all from myself and VAVEL UK, goodnight!

FT AET 0-0 (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties.)

Netherlands will have to make do with a 3rd place play-off against a distraught Brazil.

AND HE'S DONE IT! MAXI SCORES, AND ARGENTINA WILL BE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL AGAINST GERMANY!

Maxi has the chance to win it.

Excellent penalty, 3-2.

Dirk Kuyt has to score.

Squeezes it in! 3-1 Argentina!

Aguero.

Saved by Romero! 2-1 Argentina!

Sneijder.

Smashed home! 2-1 Argentina!

Garay next.

1-1.

Robben.

Messi scores! 1-0 Argentina!

Messi next.

Romero saves Vlaar's spot kick! 0-0!

Vlaar up first.

Chances for Romero and Cillessen to make themselves heroes in their home countries.

FT ET : Netherlands 0-0 Argentina. Penalties in Sao Paulo!

30' We look set for penalties.

29' Janmaat picks out Kuyt but his shot is blocked.

28' Mascherano with another well timed tackle on Robben.

27' Robben fouls Garay.

26' Maxi with a poor volley after a good run from Messi.

24' Chance! Palacio with a tame header straight into Cillessen's hands.

22' Vlaar with a good tackle on Aguero.

20' De Vrij cracks off a long range effort but it sails wide.

19' Netherlands controlling the extra time phase.

17' Kuyt and Zabaleta accidentally collide, the latter coming off worse.

16' Cillessen dummies around an Argentine attacker for the 2nd time tonight.

2nd half of ET underway!

HT ET : Netherlands 0-0 Argentina.

15' Great cross from Palacio, Aguero can't connect.

15' Messi's costless kick is cleared.

14' Huntelaar booked.

13' Netherlands doing all the attacking.

12' Robben caught outside the area but nothing given.

11' Janmaat deals with Aguero well.

10' Lavezzi OFF Maxi ON.

9' Vlaar intercepts Palacio's cross.

8' Robben cuts inside and fires but Romero makes a comfortable save.

6' Robben with some lovely skill, wins a corner.

5' van Persie OFF Huntelaar ON

4' The game hasn't picked up since extra time began.

3' Sneijder wins a costless kick.

1' van Persie adjudged to have fouled Zabaleta.

1' Klaas Jan Huntelaar being readied for Netherlands.

1' Extra time begins!

Dutch fans look on ^

Mascheranos' sensational late tackle ^

FT : Netherlands 0-0 Argentina. Extra time is needed.

92' Janmaat plays a 1-2 but is called offside, he's been good since he's been on.

92' Janmaat's cross is cleared by Garay.

91' 3 minutes added time.

91' Romero punches away 2 more crosses.

90' Great chance! Robben bursts through and delays his shot, great tackle from Mascherano!

89' De Vrij, who's also been excellent, steps in and intercepts.

88' 2 minutes to go.

86' Sneijder's corner headed away by Rojo.

85' Demichelis tackles Robben, corner.

85' Game beginning to become more stretched.

83' Rojo with a speculative effort, Cillessen catches.

82' Argentina looking to provide a fresh approach to their attack.

81' Higuain OFF Aguero ON

81' Perez OFF Palacio ON

80' Wijnaldum's pass almost falls for Robben but Rojo cleans up.

79' Both teams struggling to retain possession, doesn't look like either team will break the deadlock.

78' Just over 10 minutes to go in normal time - can either side salvage a winner before extra time?

77' Sneijder with another poor delivery.

77' Netherlands costless kick.

76' Blind plays a 1-2 with Robben but then takes a poor touch.

74' Chance! Higuain slides in to finish but hits the sidenet! Called offside after.

73' Janmaat whips in a cross, van Persie attempts an acrobatic finish but it's wide, and he's offside.

72' Messi desperately overhits his costless kick. Just over 15 minutes over normal time to go.

71' Vlaar has been solid at the back all game today.

70' Lavezzi's strike is well blocked by Vlaar.

68' Robben almost gets away, but Garay cleans up at the back.

67' Clasie fouls Messi.

66' Blind miscues, throw in Argentina.

65' Kuyt crosses from deep, Garay heads away well.

64' With de Jong off, there's considerably less protection for the Dutch back 3, which may give Messi space to roam.

63' The rain is drizzling down in Sao Paulo.

61' Biglia down hurt after a 50-50 challenge with Janmaat.

61' Clasie ON de Jong OFF.

60' Clasie is warming up for Netherlands.

59' Romero claims Kuyt's cross.

59' Sneijder attempts to play in van Persie but Garay intercepts.

58' Lavezzi with a great cross but De Vrij and Janmaat defend well.

57' Argentina trying to re assert themselves possession wise.

55' Excellent challenge again from Vlaar on Messi.

55' ICYMI Janmaat ON Martins Indi OFF at HT.

53' Robben gets into a pocket of space but Argentina crowd him out.

51' Biglia feeds Messi who's well tackled by Ron Vlaar.

51' Bright start to the second half here.

50' Messi just offside.

49' Sneijder's costless kick is over the crossbar, waste for Netherlands.

48' Robben wins a costless kick in a dangerous area - yellow card for Demichelis.

46' 2nd half is underway!

Neither major star has impressed so far ^

HT : Argentina 0-0 Netherlands.

46' Rojo just overhits his cross, and Higuain can't get on the end of it.

45' 2 minutes of added time here in Sao Paulo.

44' Messi's costless kick is well claimed by Cillessen.

43' Yellow card for Bruno Martins Indi.

43' Messi wins a costless kick after a nice run.

42' Sneijder's costless kick is poor, and cleared.

41' Messi fouls De Vrij, costless kick to Netherlands.

40' Mascherano excelling in his defensive midfield role.

39' Argentina are keeping the Dutch front three quiet so far.

Netherlands prioritising defense here ^

37' Sneijder and Messi down, the Dutchman needing treatment.

35' Argentina constantly attacking down their right hand side, Lavezzi's cross cleared by De Vrij.

34' Lavezzi with a burst and he passes to Higuain who's offside.

33' Messi called offside after a decent ball from Mascherano.

32' De Vrij tries an over the top ball but it's too long for Robben.

31' Romero punches away twice, before van Persie is called offside.

30' Robben wins a corner.

29' van Persie adjudged to have handled, costless kick Argentina.

The pre-game minutes applause ^

28' Mascherano is back on and wants to continue.

25' Clash of heads between Wijnaldum and Mascherano, and the little Argentine comes off worse.

24' de Jong tries to pick out van Persie but he's offside.

24' Cillessen tricks Higuain with a lovely dummy.

23' Chance! Garay gets his head on the corner, but it flies over!

23' Another corner for Argentina, they're asserting themselves on this game.

22' Lavezzi 's cross is cleared by Kuyt.

Messi and de Jong pre-match ^

20' van Persie heads away again.

20' Another corner for Argentina.

19' Messi's low corner is cleared away.

18' Zabaleta crosses and De Vrij intercepts, corner.

17' Wijnadum penalised, costless kick on Argentina's half way line.

16' Higuain alost found but the pass is too heavy for him.

15' Messi with a burst down the wing, he looks alert tonight.

14' Messi's smash is caught well by Cillessen.

13' Perez clipped on the edge of the Dutch area, costless kick.

12' Mascherano's poor clearance falls to Sneijder, who fires wide for the first attempt.

10' Costless kick headed clear by van Persie.

9' Lavezzi wins a costless kick after a late challenge from De Vrij.

8' Higuain and Messi take it in turns to burst through the defence but the latter is tackled and dispossessed.

8' Netherlands' turn to keep the ball.

7' No chances created as of yet.

6' Garay is beaten to a ball over the top by Robben, bu it's offside.

5' Great challenge from Zabaleta on Robben.

4' Argentina starting the brighter here, retaining the ball well.

2' Netherlands counter attack but Kuyt loses possession.

2' Edgy start to the game.

1' Argentina get the game underway!

21:00 Moments silence for Alfredo Di Stefano. Argentine players are wearing black armbands.

20:55 National anthems.

20:54 The players take to the pitch!

20:53 Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) will referee this evening's game.

20:51 @OutsideTheFoot on Twitter thinks Argentina will win 2-1.

20:50 Just 10 minutes to kick-off, in what should be an exceptional, exciting game!

20:45 Both sides warming up ^

20:43 Just over 15 minutes to kick-off, get your predictions and thoughts into the comments section!

20:37 Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul says his side will take a "winning mentality" into their World Cup semi-final against Argentina . Krul, whose dramatic penalty saves earned the Dutch victory in their quarter-final against Costa Rica , says manager Louis van Gaal is "the brain behind everything". The Newcastle United keeper also believes the wealth of World Cup experience amongst the Dutch players will prove to be their main "strength".

20:25 The performances of both defences will be crucial to determine the victor. Can Netherlands hold off Messi, Higuain and Lavezzi, and can Argentina hold off Robben and van Persie?

19:48 In 1998, Dutch attacker Dennis Bergkamp scored this wonderful goal - Argentina, coupled with some iconic commentary.

19:46 Image below courtesy of WhoScored.

19:43

19:41 Argentina - Romero, Zabaleta, Demichelis, Garay, Rojo, Enzo Pérez, Biglia, Mascherano, Lavezzi, Messi, Higuaín.

19:31 The official line-ups should be out soon enough, and as soon as they are you will be the first to know!

19:27 Mario Kempes celebrates scoring against Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final. Argentina won 3-1. ^

19:25 @BeardedGiggsy on Twitter thinks that Netherlands will win 2-1.

19:22 @FutbolTyron on Twitter thinks that Netherlands will win 2-0, with a goal & assist from Arjen Robben.

19:10 "I don't think there's a favourite," said the 62-year-old, who will take over as manager of English giants Manchester United after the tournament.



"In the semifinals, the countries are at the same level. The results have reflected that in the quarterfinals and the last 16, so I'd say it'll be a 50-50 match.



"We'll need a bit of luck. The coin has to fall your way."

19:08 “But they have not only Messi but also other prolific players like Aguero, Di Maria, Lavezzi, Palacio, so they are a very dangerous team. And when they are ahead they close the door, so it’s better that we score the first goal. “But we are also playing well. We got through the group stage against Spain, the world champions, unbeatable for two years; against Australia – we had never beaten Australia before; and a good Chile side. “They were all very good sides, so that has given the team a boost, confidence to the players. We are very difficult to beat.”

19:07 “I think it will be a balanced game.” Van Gaal told reporters at his official pre match press conference. “Perhaps the luckiest team will win.“Argentina are a very good, organised team. They are play very organised (football) when the opponent has the ball, and when they have the ball I think the tactics are adapted to the quality of Lionel Messi.

19:03 Quotes from Dutch boss Louis van Gaal:

18:50 We are a little over 2 hours from kick-off! Get your pre-match predictions in now via the comments section!

18:21 All stats brought to you courtesy of WhoScored.

18:20 Arjen Robben and Lionel Messi: Have created the joint most clear-cut chances (4 each) at the 2014 World Cup

18:15 Argentina: Are the only team who have not been in a losing position at any point at the 2014 World Cup

18:10 Lionel Messi: Has completed more successful dribbles (29) than any other player at the 2014 World Cup; Di María & Robben second (25 each)

18:00 Just 5 goals are needed in the final 3 games to match the overall record of 171 goals in one World Cup tournament.

17:30 Time for a few stats for this Argentina - Netherlands live match!

17:25 Netherlands - Cillesen; Kuyt, De Vrij, Vlaar, Indi, Depay; Wijnaldum, Sneijder, Blind; Robben, Van Persie.

17:23 Argentina - Romero; Zabaleta, F Fernández, Garay, Rojo; E Perez, Mascherano; Palacio, Messi, Lavezzi; Higuaín.

17:20 Predicted line-ups:

17:15 During the quarter final match between Netherlands & Costa Rica, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal orchestrated a piece of tactical ingenuity by replacing Jasper Cillessen with Tim Krul for the penalty shootout. The big Newcastle keeper saved 2 penalties, and saw Netherlands through. It is widely expected that Cillessen will retain his starting berth tonight.

17:10 Many feel that Lionel Messi will struggle to perform to the best of his capabilities tonight. A close friend of his has died tragically in the last few days.

RIP Alfredo Di Stefano.

17:00. Two days ago, the footballing world was rocked by the passing of Alfredo Di Stefano - the man that changed football. Amongst the many tributes that flew in, were some words from Brazilian legend Pele: "He was a trailblazer, and most of all, he was a legend of the game. God rest his soul".

16:57. Netherlands: Arjen Robben. Robben has stole the show for the Oranje and has been one of the players of the tournament. Robben has three goals and one assist in just under 500 minutes. He is a constant threat to defences with his electrifying pace and trickery.

16:52. Argentina: Lionel Messi. Messi as one of the worlds best has carried out what has been expected of him, Carrying his nation. Messi has played a somehow played a part whether it be big or small in most of Argentina's goals. He currently sits tied in second place in the scoring with four goals to his name. Messi is a game changer and one of the best in the world at his job, so you'd expect to see him play a huge role in the fixture.

Key players:

16:45. Alejandro Sabella ( Argentina coach ) : “It has been a long time since we were in the semi-finals, and we have to cross that Rubicon. But we have confidence we can progress. Judgments are made on results. If you win you are extraordinary, a phenomenon. If you lose, you’re useless. The one who finishes first did everything right, the one who finishes second did everything wrong. So far over here we’ve won four tight matches. We are looking for an improvement in terms of performance, yes, but these tournaments are harder than ever. Football is increasingly more even, more competitive. Teams are better prepared tactically and physically, with players who play all over the world. A lot of games in the round of 16 went to extra time, which shows how tight it all is.”

16:41. Patrick Kluivert ( Netherlands assistant ) : "The quality of Argentina is awesome. It will be very hard for us and for them," Kluivert is quoted as saying by AS. "Argentina have major individual players. Both teams have players who can decide a game."

16:40. The following are the pre-match thoughts from both camps:

16:38. The Netherlands have bragging rights with four wins to Argentina's two.

16:35. At the World Cup the sides have met four times previously, with The Netherlands coming out on top twice and Argentina just the once.

16:31. The sides last met in 2006 during the World Cup and played out a 0-0 draw.

16:27. The sides have met once before in the grand finale of the tournament way back in 1978. The Argentine's won the tie 3-1 and lifted the trophy on home soil.

16:23. The sides have met 8 times between 1974 and 2006 and this evening's meeting will be the ninth.

16:20. The winner of tonight's clash will face Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. Germany beat hosts and pre-tournament favourites Brazil by a whopping 7-1 scoreline. Goals from Thomas Muller, Miroslav Klose, Toni Kroos (x2), Sami Khedira and Andre Schurrle (x2), and a consolation for Brazil from Oscar show how tough a task it will be to dismantle die Mannschaft, who dominated proceedings throughout.

16:16. In case you missed last night's match, here's a review from VAVEL's Gerry Johnston -> https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/367471-brazil-1-7-germany-germans-in-seventh-heaven-as-they-crush-the-hosts.html

16:10. Both sides boast world class attackers. Argentina, blessed with the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain will look to outshine the deadly Dutch duo of Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie.

16:07. Netherlands striker Robin van Persie is reportedly unfit due to a stomach injury, but there is a chance he will still start. Other than Nigel de Jong, Netherlands squad also seems fit and raring to go.

16:04. With Argentina's squad fully fit bar Sergio Aguero, they don't look to have any fresh injury concerns going into this evening's clash. Rojo may return at left back in place of José Maria Basanta.

16:00. Netherlands were drawn in Group B alongside Spain, Australia and Chile. They secured victory in all 3 group games, with 5-1, 3-2 and 2-0 wins respectively. In the Round of 16, they faced Mexico, where it took two late strikes from Wesley Sneijder and Klaas Jan Huntelaar to seperate the sides. Pitted against surprise package Costa Rica in the quarter-finals, they huffed and puffed but could not beat Keylor Navas in Los Ticos' goal and it took penalties to progress, 4-3.

15:54. Argentina were drawn in Group F alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria. They scraped 3 wins from 3, with 2-1, 1-0 and 3-2 victories respectively. They were drawn against Switzerland in the Round of 16, where a 117th minute winner from Angel Di Maria was enough to see them progress to the quarter finals. Here, they met dark horses Belgium, and an early volley from Gonzalo Higuain was enough to cement their place in the semi final.

15:50. We will firstly examine each sides road to the semi-final stages.

15:42. You can read an excellent preview to this evening's clash from Cammy Anderson here -> https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/367366-world-cup-semi-final-preview-netherlands-vs-argentina.html

15:37. The knockout stages have been thoroughly entertaining so far, and this game promises more of the same - goals and drama galore!

15:30. Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match between Argentina vs Netherlands live game. We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will close the semi final stage of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!