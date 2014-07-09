Netherlands - Argentina Text Commentary and Soccer Football Scores of FIFA World Cup
I've been Sean Tansley (@FalseFantasista), I hope you've enjoyed coverage of this intense semi-final clash! That's all from myself and VAVEL UK, goodnight!

FT AET 0-0 (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties.)

Netherlands will have to make do with a 3rd place play-off against a distraught Brazil.

AND HE'S DONE IT! MAXI SCORES, AND ARGENTINA WILL BE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL AGAINST GERMANY!

Maxi has the chance to win it.

Excellent penalty, 3-2.

Dirk Kuyt has to score.

Squeezes it in! 3-1 Argentina!

Aguero.

Saved by Romero! 2-1 Argentina!

Sneijder.

Smashed home! 2-1 Argentina!

Garay next.

1-1.

Robben.

Messi scores! 1-0 Argentina!

Messi next.

Romero saves Vlaar's spot kick! 0-0!

Vlaar up first.

Chances for Romero and Cillessen to make themselves heroes in their home countries.

FT ET : Netherlands 0-0 Argentina. Penalties in Sao Paulo!

30' We look set for penalties.

29' Janmaat picks out Kuyt but his shot is blocked.

28' Mascherano with another well timed tackle on Robben.

27' Robben fouls Garay.

26' Maxi with a poor volley after a good run from Messi.

24' Chance! Palacio with a tame header straight into Cillessen's hands.

22' Vlaar with a good tackle on Aguero.

20' De Vrij cracks off a long range effort but it sails wide.

19' Netherlands controlling the extra time phase.

17' Kuyt and Zabaleta accidentally collide, the latter coming off worse.

16' Cillessen dummies around an Argentine attacker for the 2nd time tonight.

2nd half of ET underway!

HT ET : Netherlands 0-0 Argentina.

15' Great cross from Palacio, Aguero can't connect.

15' Messi's costless kick is cleared.

14' Huntelaar booked.

13' Netherlands doing all the attacking.

12' Robben caught outside the area but nothing given.

11' Janmaat deals with Aguero well.

10' Lavezzi OFF Maxi ON.

9' Vlaar intercepts Palacio's cross.

8' Robben cuts inside and fires but Romero makes a comfortable save.

6' Robben with some lovely skill, wins a corner.

5' van Persie OFF Huntelaar ON

4' The game hasn't picked up since extra time began.

3' Sneijder wins a costless kick.

1' van Persie adjudged to have fouled Zabaleta.

1' Klaas Jan Huntelaar being readied for Netherlands.

1' Extra time begins!

Dutch fans look on ^

Mascheranos' sensational late tackle ^

FT : Netherlands 0-0 Argentina. Extra time is needed.

92' Janmaat plays a 1-2 but is called offside, he's been good since he's been on.

92' Janmaat's cross is cleared by Garay.

91' 3 minutes added time.

91' Romero punches away 2 more crosses.

90' Great chance! Robben bursts through and delays his shot, great tackle from Mascherano!

89' De Vrij, who's also been excellent, steps in and intercepts.

88' 2 minutes to go.

86' Sneijder's corner headed away by Rojo.

85' Demichelis tackles Robben, corner.

85' Game beginning to become more stretched.

83' Rojo with a speculative effort, Cillessen catches.

82' Argentina looking to provide a fresh approach to their attack.

81' Higuain OFF Aguero ON

81' Perez OFF Palacio ON

80' Wijnaldum's pass almost falls for Robben but Rojo cleans up.

79' Both teams struggling to retain possession, doesn't look like either team will break the deadlock.

78' Just over 10 minutes to go in normal time - can either side salvage a winner before extra time?

77' Sneijder with another poor delivery.

77' Netherlands costless kick.

76' Blind plays a 1-2 with Robben but then takes a poor touch.

74' Chance! Higuain slides in to finish but hits the sidenet! Called offside after.

73' Janmaat whips in a cross, van Persie attempts an acrobatic finish but it's wide, and he's offside.

72' Messi desperately overhits his costless kick. Just over 15 minutes over normal time to go.

71' Vlaar has been solid at the back all game today.

70' Lavezzi's strike is well blocked by Vlaar.

68' Robben almost gets away, but Garay cleans up at the back.

67' Clasie fouls Messi.

66' Blind miscues, throw in Argentina.

65' Kuyt crosses from deep, Garay heads away well.

64' With de Jong off, there's considerably less protection for the Dutch back 3, which may give Messi space to roam.

63' The rain is drizzling down in Sao Paulo.

61' Biglia down hurt after a 50-50 challenge with Janmaat.

61' Clasie ON de Jong OFF.

60' Clasie is warming up for Netherlands.

59' Romero claims Kuyt's cross.

59' Sneijder attempts to play in van Persie but Garay intercepts.

58' Lavezzi with a great cross but De Vrij and Janmaat defend well.

57' Argentina trying to re assert themselves possession wise.

55' Excellent challenge again from Vlaar on Messi.

55' ICYMI Janmaat ON Martins Indi OFF at HT.

53' Robben gets into a pocket of space but Argentina crowd him out.

51' Biglia feeds Messi who's well tackled by Ron Vlaar.

51' Bright start to the second half here.

50' Messi just offside.

49' Sneijder's costless kick is over the crossbar, waste for Netherlands.

48' Robben wins a costless kick in a dangerous area - yellow card for Demichelis.

46' 2nd half is underway!

Neither major star has impressed so far ^

HT : Argentina 0-0 Netherlands.

46' Rojo just overhits his cross, and Higuain can't get on the end of it.

45' 2 minutes of added time here in Sao Paulo.

44' Messi's costless kick is well claimed by Cillessen.

43' Yellow card for Bruno Martins Indi.

43' Messi wins a costless kick after a nice run.

42' Sneijder's costless kick is poor, and cleared.

41' Messi fouls De Vrij, costless kick to Netherlands.

40' Mascherano excelling in his defensive midfield role.

39' Argentina are keeping the Dutch front three quiet so far.

Netherlands prioritising defense here ^

37' Sneijder and Messi down, the Dutchman needing treatment.

35' Argentina constantly attacking down their right hand side, Lavezzi's cross cleared by De Vrij.

34' Lavezzi with a burst and he passes to Higuain who's offside.

33' Messi called offside after a decent ball from Mascherano.

32' De Vrij tries an over the top ball but it's too long for Robben.

31' Romero punches away twice, before van Persie is called offside.

30' Robben wins a corner.

29' van Persie adjudged to have handled, costless kick Argentina.

The pre-game minutes applause ^

28' Mascherano is back on and wants to continue.

25' Clash of heads between Wijnaldum and Mascherano, and the little Argentine comes off worse.

24' de Jong tries to pick out van Persie but he's offside.

24' Cillessen tricks Higuain with a lovely dummy.

23' Chance! Garay gets his head on the corner, but it flies over!

23' Another corner for Argentina, they're asserting themselves on this game.

22' Lavezzi 's cross is cleared by Kuyt.

Messi and de Jong pre-match ^

20' van Persie heads away again.

20' Another corner for Argentina.

19' Messi's low corner is cleared away.

18' Zabaleta crosses and De Vrij intercepts, corner.

17' Wijnadum penalised, costless kick on Argentina's half way line.

16' Higuain alost found but the pass is too heavy for him.

15' Messi with a burst down the wing, he looks alert tonight.

14' Messi's smash is caught well by Cillessen.

13' Perez clipped on the edge of the Dutch area, costless kick.

12' Mascherano's poor clearance falls to Sneijder, who fires wide for the first attempt.

10' Costless kick headed clear by van Persie.

9' Lavezzi wins a costless kick after a late challenge from De Vrij.

8' Higuain and Messi take it in turns to burst through the defence but the latter is tackled and dispossessed.

8' Netherlands' turn to keep the ball.

7' No chances created as of yet.

6' Garay is beaten to a ball over the top by Robben, bu it's offside.

5' Great challenge from Zabaleta on Robben.

4' Argentina starting the brighter here, retaining the ball well.

2' Netherlands counter attack but Kuyt loses possession.

2' Edgy start to the game.

1' Argentina get the game underway!

21:00 Moments silence for Alfredo Di Stefano. Argentine players are wearing black armbands.

20:55 National anthems.

20:54 The players take to the pitch!

20:53 Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) will referee this evening's game.

20:51 @OutsideTheFoot on Twitter thinks Argentina will win 2-1.

20:50 Just 10 minutes to kick-off, in what should be an exceptional, exciting game!

20:45 Both sides warming up ^

20:43 Just over 15 minutes to kick-off, get your predictions and thoughts into the comments section!

20:37 Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul says his side will take a "winning mentality" into their World Cup semi-final against Argentina . Krul, whose dramatic penalty saves earned the Dutch victory in their quarter-final against Costa Rica , says manager Louis van Gaal is "the brain behind everything". The Newcastle United keeper also believes the wealth of World Cup experience amongst the Dutch players will prove to be their main "strength".

20:25 The performances of both defences will be crucial to determine the victor. Can Netherlands hold off Messi, Higuain and Lavezzi, and can Argentina hold off Robben and van Persie?

