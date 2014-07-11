Philipp Lahm: Can he lead Germany to World Cup glory?

From growing up in Munich, West Germany, Philipp Lahm's life revolves around football. Born in 1983, Lahm played his youth football at Gern München, before being signed up by Bayern Munich in 1995, where he has played his football ever since. It was Jan Pienta who scouted Lahm at a young age. Pienta, is a Bayern scout who was also recommended Thomas Müller, at the age of 11 to the Bayern youth system.

Lahm, now 30, won two Bundesliga youth titles. The second time as captain of that team, before being introduced to the B team at the age of 17, where he went on to flourish. He made his first team debut under Ottmar Hitzfeld coming on as a substitute in the 92nd minute against RC Lens in the Champions League group stages.

Handed his international debut by then German manager Rudi Völler on 18th February 2004, Lahm was awarded the man of the match by German magazine Kicker for his performance as the Germans ran out 2-1 winners against Croatia. As Lahm leads Die Manschaft out in Rio de Janeiro, he will be earning his 113th cap on Sunday.

Despite travelling with the squad to Portugal for Euro 2004, Germany were unable to progress through to the knockout stages, having played the full 90 minutes in all three games. A year later Lahm was struck down by injuries and missed a lot of football. Although once he recovered, Lahm returned straight in to the starting lineup.

World Cup 2006, Lahm scored the opening goal of the competition, and his first in competitive international football against Costa Rica. Germany were knocked out in the semi-finals against what would be the then world champions, Italy. Lahm was the only German player to complete 690 minutes, as well as featuring in the World Cup XI.

Ahead of the World Cup 2010 in South Africa, Michael Ballack pulled out of the tournament through injury, and so Joachim Löw announced Lahm as the captain for the opening game against Australia, and from there on, Lahm was the permanent captain of Die Mannschaft.

Previously playing at full-back, Löw started Lahm in midfield against Portugal where he had excelled at Bayern under Pep Guardiola. In the 4-0 win, Lahm completed 74 out of his 79 passes, creating one chance in the process. Playing in midfield, Lahm had more control over the game, instigating attacks, and defending well. With three interceptions and four clearances, Lahm gave another man of the match performance.

The following two group games, against Ghana and USA, Lahm remained in midfield before reverting to his natural position of right-back, following an injury to Shkodran Mustafi.

To reach the final, Germany beat hosts Brazil in a 7-1 mauling at the Estádio Mineirão. The 30-year old again started at right-back, making two assists whilst creating another goalscoring opportunity on top. Lahm also completed 75% of his tackles at the other end of the field.

Ahead of their showdown against Argentina on Sunday, Lahm remains positive about Germany's chances.

"I'm looking forward to the final. We want simply to become world champion."

"You never know how far you will go, but we've prepared well, worked as a team and now we're one step away.

A lot of our players have experience of playing in big finals with big clubs. That's an advantage for us."

Die Mannschaft were known as West Germany when Lothar Matthäus led them to their last World Cup glory at Italia '90. On Sunday we will find out if Lahm can lead Germany to another victory, 24 years on.