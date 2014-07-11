Benedikt Howedes: Scapegoat to be or solid once more?

Benedikt Howedes is possibly the only regular in Germany's World Cup side that isn't seen as a strength by the fans who have traveled to Brazil and those back home in Germany.

It's been 24 years since Germany victored in the World Cup, when 'West Germany' beat Argentina in the final in Italia '90 to claim their third World Cup. Now Germany face Argentina for the third time in a World Cup and Howedes is seen as the weak link in a side who has stormed past the best teams in the World.

The Schalke defender - usually a centre-half - has somehow managed to trump other German left backs to make his way into Joachim Low's side as a makeshift left back. The decision didn't go down too well back in Germany but no one seems to be arguing as of yet.

Howedes has played fantastically in Brazil so far despite former managers and coaches criticising the 26-year-old. He traveled with the German squad for the European Championships in 2012 but failed to make an appearance. Despite numerous appearances at Schalke and for Germany, his former boss at his club side, Felix Magath wrote in a newspaper column: "A weak point... remains Benedikt Howedes as a wing-back."

Howedes has responded to these comments defiantly, saying he does not try to pretend he is a wing-back on the left: "I am no Roberto Carlos, who was fantastic at putting in costless-kicks and crosses, so I know I am not like him," said Howedes.

"But there is only one more match where I need to be good, critics and former coaches can judge me to be the 'weak link', but that leaves me cold.

"I just worry about what the national coach thinks and the feedback he gives me, anything else I just shrug off.

"I just listened to Low's opinion, it took me a while to come back to elite football after injury last season, I just tried to offer as much as I could at the camps.

"But the fact that I have played the full 90 minutes of all the World Cup matches is fantastic.

"I can barely grasp it myself, but what is important now is to take the last step and crown our performances by winning the title."

Howedes and his fellow defensive players in the German side dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo perfectly when Germany gave Portugal an easy four nil thrashing and Howedes says they will attempt to do the same with Lionel Messi who is the name on everyone’s lips going into the final.

"Messi is one of the best players in the world, but just as I said before the Portugal game when we faced Ronaldo, we have to defend as a team," he said.

"We have to stifle his opportunities to score goal and create dangerous situations.”

There’s no doubting that facing Lionel Messi is one of the toughest challenges in anyone’s footballing career but Howedes has done brilliantly in an unnatural position and if he can continue in the final, Germany should win as expected.

"Many people are giving us slaps on the back and we love the compliments, but we can't make the mistake that it's already over, far off it.

"People are saying in Germany that the title is almost in our pocket, but the Argentinians will fight to take the title home.

"We'll have to do all we can to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We also know the time is ripe now, if we don't (win it), the semi-final victory will just be consigned to the archives of history."

A fourth World Cup would be greeted with by every single member of the German quad but even more so for Howedes who will surely be the scapegoat should the favourites lose on Sunday evening.