Brazil - Netherlands Text Commentary and Live Scores of FIFA Football World Cup

That's all from us here at VAVEL for this match, it hasn't been an incredible game but it wasn't the yawn-fest many expected. Brazil bow out of their own tournament without even a bronze medal to their name, and Scolari will be lucky to escape with his job intact. For now, I've been Sam France, and I hope you'll be back tomorrow for our live coverage of the big one, the World Cup Final with Argentina facing Germany in the Maracana! Until then, good night from me - this has been a cracking World Cup. Image via AS.

FULL TIME: This match splutters to a subdued conclusion, with the Dutch looking at best satisfied with their victory after claiming the bronze medal here. The Brazil fans can barely muster a boo, but to their credit those who do manage to keep it up for a good couple of minutes or so. It finishes 3-0.

90+4' Michel Vorm comes on as a late substitute, meaning every member of the Dutch squad have now had an appearance in this tournament. A nice touch from Van Gaal.

90+1' Janmaat appears to scuff his cross but it comes to Wijnaldum, who stretches out his right leg to squeeze the ball past Cesar at his near post. More boos (don't say we didn't tell you).

90+1' GOAL! The Netherlands have a third goal to cap a miserable night for Brazil, Wijnaldum with the goal!

90' Joel Veltman replaces Jordy Clasie.

88' Brazil are keeping the ball, but it is not enough for the home fans who boo the side for the second time this evening. Expect a third when the final whistle goes.

86' Janmaat puts in a low cross from the right but Maicon turns it away from Robben, before Hulk puts it out for a corner. Robben delivers and Cesar comes out to punch, and he is lucky to get it way with it as Kuyt's header deflects behind off his fist. A Brazil goal kick is wrongly given, but at this point neither team really cares.

85' Hulk delivers the ball from a costless kick on the right hand side but it is easily dealt with by Wijnaldum, who heads some distance clear.

82' Kuyt finds Robben with a sprayed ball forwards, and the winger brings the ball down before finding himself on the ground as well after a nudge from Fernandinho. He wants a penalty, but there's nothing doing after what was admittedly a 50:50 challenge.

79' Oscar makes some space for himself at the corner of the box following a corner, but he curls a right-footed shot high and wide. Brazil look tired, so a late third for the Dutch is far from out of the question.

75' Oscar finds Jo with a delicious turn and pass, and though he tees up Hulk there is no threat as the Zenit man fires wide from the left hand side of the penalty area.

74' Robben loses his balance under some pressure inside the penalty area, but there is no appeal for a penalty.

72' Wijnaldum breaks into the area with van Persie making a run to his left, but he and Robben get in each other's way and the move breaks down. Hulk replaces Ramires, to a mixed reaction from the crowd - Ramires has played well.

69' Blind's tournament is over as he is taken off, replaced by Daryl Janmaat, the right back who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent days.

68' Oscar is booked for simulation, trying to win a penalty for a collision with Blind. It looks a stonewall penalty but Oscar seems to be going down before contact is even made - meanwhile, Blind is still down on the turf and will be stretchered off.

67' Luiz delivers an ambitious cross from the left, halfway inside the Dutch half, but it flies some distance over the goal and out for a goal kick.

65' Brazil want a penalty for handball, but the ball seems to strike Vlaar on the chest from Maicon's delivery. It would have been harsh on the Dutch, who haven't seen much of the ball in the second half but haven't been overly threatened, either.

63. Luiz takes the kick and although there is power in his strike, it is straight into the arms of Cillessen.

62. Brazil are keeping possession well again but struggling to do anything with it until Maicon takes matters into his own hands, driving forwards and winning another costless kick at the edge of the area.

59' Vlaar's shot is saved by Cesar, but the defender was offside anyway. At the other end, Ramires turns well once more and breaks into the box, but he pulls his shot wide from just inside the area.

58' Hernanes is certainly making his mark on the game, and could have two yellow cards already for two fouls inside a minute. He comes away without a booking, but he looks to have been told to inject some fire into this Brazilian midfield.

56' Brazil are still attempting to come forward, and though Oscar has remained bright, they seem to be running out of willpower and running out of ideas. They can't wait for this World Cup to be over, and Hernanes replaces Paulinho.

54' Van Persie is upended just past the halfway line by a hefty challenge from Fernandinho, which sees the Manchester City midfielder booked.

51' Robben throws himself to the ground twice in the space of 60 seconds. He might have had the foul on either occasion, but his usual theatrics mean nothing is given and he springs miraculously back to his feet both times once he sees the unmoved referee. Unnecessary, but not unusual from Robben.

49' Ramires turns brilliantly in between two men just inside the Netherlands half, but his pass deflects out for a corner which eventually comes to nothing. The ball is cleared to Robben, who breaks forward but his shot is blocked, and Wijnaldum can't get to the ball early enough to head in the rebound.

45' We're back underway here, Brazil kicking us off. An unsurprisingly flat atmosphere surrounding the stadium, with plenty of seats still empty after the interval.

22:02. Fernandinho replaces Luiz Gustavo at half time. No changes for the Netherlands.

22:01. This is the penalty incident. Silva's contact certainly started outside the box, but whether it continued inside the penalty area is very much up for debate. Image via @TeleFootball.

21:58. Daley Blind has scored his first-ever international goal here tonight. Could it have come in a more crucial match? Probably. But his father Danny seems happy enough in the dugout. Picture via AS.

21:55. There is some debate at half-time over the Netherlands' first goal; some think it should have been a costless kick, but the vast majority seem to believe Silva should have been sent off. He was certainly the last man, and maybe on a more important occasion he would have been. Either way, van Persie's finish was emphatic.

21:51. This picture (via BBC) speaks a thousand words. Brazil have a mountain to climb in the second half and once again, David Luiz is largely responsible.

Half time. Boos ring out around the Estadio Nacional, and the two teams trudge off. Brazil look jaded but, fighting for third place, the Dutch don't look hugely thrilled either.

46' Clasie delivers a good cross towards van Persie from the left near the corner flag, but it eludes everyone in the area and goes out of play on the far touchline.

45' Two minutes of first half stoppage time to be added on.

44' Oscar curls the costless kick straight into the wall and though the ball falls to the left-back Maxwell, his shot flies harmlessly over the crossbar from 25 yards.

43' Ramires is felled by Vlaar at the edge of the area, and Brazil have a costless kick in a dangerous position.

41' Van Persie tries his luck from range, shooting low across goal from outside the area towards the bottom right corner, but Cesar saves.

39' More leniency from the referee, as Maxwell elbows Kuyt in the back of the head - the former Liverpool man is receiving some treatment on the touchline, and the game restarts despite three Brazilians still talking to Scolari on the other side of the pitch.

38' Brazil are inches away from a goal back from another corner, this one from the right. Gustavo's touch at the near post eventually takes the ball away from Luiz and Paulinho, one of whom would surely have had a tap-in.

36' Oscar tries to bring the ball forwards once more, but De Guzman makes a cynical foul to stop the attack and the referee quite rightly books him.

34' Oscar puts another delicious costless kick into the box, but no Brazilian head manages to get a touch and Martins Indi heads it behind for a corner, which is cleared. The Dutch briefly have a five-on-three couter attack, but Vlaar's pass is cut out.

33' Robben's costless kick from the right is knocked away by Jo but the ball comes back in from the other side courtesy of a van Persie cross, which is caught low down by Cesar.

The home fans don't seem too down-trodden, as a raucous Mexican wave makes its way around the stands. Don't expect them to remain so boisterous if the scoreline worsens - the atmosphere could turn sour very quickly.

30' Robben tees up De Guzman, wide open inside the D at the edge of the penalty area. His first touch is good, but he balloons his half-volley well over the crossbar. Poor defending once again from Brazil.

28' Martins Indi trips Oscar to the right hand side of the penalty area, but gets away without a booking. Oscar delivers the ball into the area, but Luiz' header is high and wide.

26' Already, Brazil are resorting to the long ball to try and get past the two banks of Dutch defenders. Luiz floats the ball forwards towards Jo, but it is over the striker's head and into the grateful arms of Cillessen.

24' De Guzman makes a good run forwards but isn't seen by Robben The Bayern Munich winger instead runs down the left and delivers a cross across the face of goal, but there is nobody in the area to meet it.

23' Oscar is found in some space in the area by Willian, but his first touch is heavy and Vlaar hammers it out of play. Maicon has a shot blocked by the same defender after a powerful run down the right flank.

22' Brazil's best performer so far Oscar shimmies past a couple of defenders and drives a low shot towards the bottom left corner from the edge of the penalty area, but Cillessen gets down to make a fairly simple save.

21' Brazil have been camped at the edge of the Dutch area for some minutes now, but with nine men back, they can't find a way through.

Understandably, Scolari is not a happy man. And as if you hadn't guessed, the tears are flowing in the stands once more.

16' David Luiz makes a hash of his clearance, heading the ball down away from van Persie but down to Blind on the penalty spot. The Ajax midfielder takes a touch before lifting the ball into the top corner, in the exact same spot as van Persie's penalty. It's happening again!

16' GOAL! The Netherlands score again! Daley Blind with an easy finish!

15' Oscar thinks he has a chance to run at Kuyt, but the referee brings play back as the Chelsea playmaker brought the ball down with his arm at the left-hand side of the area.

14' The Netherlands are looking good on the ball and try to play the ball forwards, but the referee blocks van Persie and Luiz is able to clean up, carrying the ball out of defence.

11' The Dutch look threatening on the break, and once again it is Robben who looks to be the dangerman. He tries to escape down the right, but Kuyt's through ball is overhit and dribbles harmlessly out for a goal kick.

10' Oscar fires in another cross from the left but Martins Indi does well to get in the way of Jo, who just misses the ball.

8' Jo does well to bring down a long pass sprayed forwards by Luiz, but the move breaks down at the edge of the area and the Dutch break. Robben fouls a defender at the other end, and cheerfully sees his name taken by the referee.

6' Brazil have their first chance of the game. Oscar races down the left after being released by Maxwell, but his cross is just out of reach for the outstretched Ramires.

4' Brazil's fans are refusing to be silenced, but they are clearly worried. After a good start with energised players pressing well, they have it all to do.

2' GOAL! Van Persie steps up and smashes the penalty into the top right corner with his left foot - disaster for Brazil, who should really be down to ten men.

2' Penalty! The Netherlands have a penalty less than 120 seconds in! Arjen Robben races through before Brazil can touch the ball, and Thiago Silva brings him down. The last man, he is lucky to get away with just a yellow card. Van Persie to take...

1' We're off! The referee blows his whistle, and the Netherlands get the match underway.

20:58. Two minutes to kickoff, both sides are taking their shape and the stadium is pretty much full, now; there is a better atmosphere than might have been expected. Stay tuned!

20:55. Brazil up next, for one final time in this competition. They're well received and go on well past the end of the music, but it is not as special as in previous games. It looks as if Jonathan De Guzman is in for the injured Sneijder.

20:54. The two teams are out, and the national anthems are being sung; Netherlands up first.

20:49. Neymar is in the stadium, to the delight of the home fans - he won't play any part, but at least he will come out of this harrowing campaign with his reputation intact.

20:44. Wesley Sneijder looks like he could withdraw from this match late on, having taken a knock in pre-match training. He's gone off the pitch clutching his hamstring, but there is no official confirmation of his replacement yet.

20:41. The Estadio Nacional in Brasilia is starting to fill up, but the atmosphere is nothing like what has been seen earlier in the tournament. Image via @maurozanatta on Twitter.

20:36. Pretty much the standard Netherlands line-up, no starts for Depay or Huntelaar, who are likely to feature at some point. It looks very much as if Van Gaal is out to win this, rounding off a miserable week for Scolari and Brazil.

20:32. Lots of changes for Brazil, with Jo replacing the much-maligned Fred up front ahead of Willian, who was widely expected to start against Germany. Silva and Luiz line up alongside each other once again, for the last time before they become PSG's new centre-half pairing.

19:59. Netherlands starting XI: Cillessen; De Vrij, Vlaar, Martins Indi; Blind, Wijnaldum, Clasie, Kuyt; Sneijder; Van Persie, Robben

19:57. The teams are out! Brazil starting XI: Cesar; Maicon, Silva, Luiz, Maxwell; Paulinho, Luiz Gustavo; Ramires, Oscar, Willian; Jo

18:00. With three hours to go until kickoff, that's it from us for now. We'll be back with team news as soon as it is out, so be sure to join us for the start of the penultimate match of a thrilling World Cup at 9pm. We'll see you there!

17:57. The referee for this encounter will be Djamel Haimoudi of Algeria. Taking charge of his fourth game of the finals following Australia v. Netherlands, Costa Rica v. England and Belgium v. USA in the Round of 16, he will become the first African referee to take charge of a World Cup thrid-place playoff.

17:54. Interestingly, this match will feature the two sides who have committed the most fouls in the tournament so far, with Brazil on 107 and the Netherlands one behind on 106. Given the reputation the Dutch picked up at the last World Cup Final, this could well be a feisty affair.

17:52. Barcelona's Dani Alves, usurped by Maicon in recent games for Brazil, has made clear his distaste at the thought of playing another game, saying, "the important thing is first place. Nothing else matters. We represent millions of people, so we have to digest this defeat and go out onto the field on Saturday. But, for me, every game is about being first".

17:40. Both nations have some experience of being in a thrid-place playoff before. The Netherlands lost their only previous playoff 2-1 to Croatia at France 98, whereas Brazil have been involved three times before; they won in 1938 and 1978, but suffered defeat to Poland in 1974.

17.35. This is likely to be the last match for both managers, with Louis Van Gaal already set to become the new Manchester United boss and Luiz Felipe Scolari unlikely to survive the media pressure after leading Brazil to potentially their worst ever moment in football. Although neither manager seems hugely excited by the prospect of third place, neither will want their international career to conclude with two defeats in a row. They may not show it, but both will have some determination to win this game.

17:33. Ones to look - Netherlands: Arjen Robben has been the undoubted star of the Dutch campaign so far, but teenage winger Memphis Depay has at times matched his teammate for flair and excitement. Depay has flickered, showing glimpses of his undoubted talent without being consistent enough to be considered one of the discoveries of the tournament. With the pressure off and nothing to lose, Depay could light up this game as fellow youngsters James Rodriguez and Joel Campbell already have in this tournament.

17:21. Ones to look - Brazil: With Neymar gone, Brazil have a host of attacking players who will be looking to make up for their lacklustre displays in the tournament so far such as Willian, Bernard and Hulk. However, the response of centre-back pairing Thiago Silva and David Luiz will be interesting, as both were arguably to blame for the German drubbing for different reasons. Silva's suspension left the Brazilian defence shorn of its leader and Luiz looked out of his depth and, for the most part, out of position. Scolari will need a good performance from his main men at the back if they are to take the bronze medal.

17:18. Neymar went on to issue another rallying cry to the Brazil side, emphasizing his desire to leave fans of the Selecão with good memories of a wonderful tournament, saying "Now we need to approach Saturday's game as if it were the final and finish the World Cup smiling, with a victory. It is not going to lessen the pain, but it is important".

17:06. Injured idol Neymar has expressed his shock at Brazil's failure to reach the final, saying of their embarrassing semi-final loss that, "It was unbelievable, inexplicable. We had the opportunity to write our names into history in a positive manner, and we failed," before admitting that "We haven't had a good campaign. We were consistent, which is why we reached the semi-finals, but we didn't play the kind of enchanting football associated with Brazil".

17:02. Progress so far - Netherlands: Again, many expected the Netherlands to make their second final in a row following a blistering tournament but went out in the lottery of their second penalty shoot-out in a row. They opened the tournament with an era-defining 5-1 drubbing of champions Spain, before overcoming a Tim Cahill-inspired Australia and an impressive Chile side to take maximum points from Group B. Two late goals saw them beat the unlucky Mexico in the last-16, but they seemed to run out of steam, needing Tim Krul's heroics to see them past the surprise package of the tournament Costa Rica on penalties. No goals in 240 minutes meant it was penalties again in the semi against Argentina, but Jasper Cillessen couldn't repeat Krul's trick and they fell at the final hurdle.

16:57. Progress so far - Brazil: Until their mauling at the hands of the Germans, Brazil had had a fairly solid progression through to the semi-finals, and seemed a decent bet to make history by winning the tournament. They took seven points from a group including Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon in part thanks to some contentious refereeing decisions, notably a penalty awarded to them in their opening victory over Croatia. They were perhaps lucky to come through a penalty shoot-out with Chile unscathed having had their bar struck in the final minute, but they saw off dark horses Colombia in the quarter-finals to cement their place amongst the favourites.

16:48. The Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha in Brasilia has a capacity of just under 70,000, and though tickets have sold out it is unlikely to have the party atmosphere which has accompanied the rest of Brazil's matches so far.

16:44. The Netherlands are also likely to switch their side around, with the impressive Memphis Depay and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar touted to start but Norwich's Leroy Fer is a major injury doubt. Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is the only member of the squad yet to have featured in the tournament, so he could be given some time ahead of Jasper Cillessen and Tim Krul.

16:31. Brazil are likely to make several changes to their starting line-up, but captain Thiago Silva will return from a one-match suspension to bring some stability to the centre of their defence. Neymar is still out with the back injury he suffered against Colombia, but Brazil do not have any other major injury doubts.

16:28. Meanwhile, Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal has taken a swipe at the advantage he perceives Brazil have been given by scheduling their semi-final for a day earlier, giving them an extra day to prepare. He said "The facts are that Brazil started first. We have one day less than Brazil. We have to get into shape in two-and-a-half days, which physically is hard". However, he does not seem overly enthusiastic about claiming third place, saying "There is only one award that counts and that is becoming world champions".

16:19. Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari is desperate to regain some pride following the semi-final which he described as "the worst day of my life". Scolari has done his best to rally his troops, admitting that, “I know my career will be marked by this defeat, but we have an obligation to move on and think about the next goal, which in this case is the match for third place in Brasilia”, adding “We have to honour the shirt of the national team”.

16:15. The two sides have a very even history across 11 previous meetings. Both Brazil and The Netherlands have recorded three victories each, leaving five goals - both teams have scored 15 goals in these games.

16:11. Last meeting: The last meeting between these sides came in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when two goals from Wesley Sneijder - likely to feature tonight - were enough to cancel out Robinho's early opener to see the Dutch through to the semi-finals. Brazil also had Felipe Melo sent off as defensive lapses saw their tournament implode at the quarter-final stage.

16:07. I'm sure you will need no reminding of two dramatic World Cup semi-finals, but these two sides went out in very different circumstances. The hosts capitulation in their 7-1 defeat by Germany left a nation in mourning, while the Oranje played out an unexpectedly drab goalless draw with Argentina before bowing out on penalties.

16:03. Meanwhile, The Netherlands hope to go through the tournament unbeaten as a final farewell to coach Louis Van Gaal, who will take the Manchester United hotseat after the tournament.

16:02. Following their humiliation at the hands of a ruthless Germany, Brazil will be looking to regain some of their dignity by claiming third place in front of the fans in their own capital city.

16:00. Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of Brazil vs Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup third place playoff in Brasilia here on VAVEL. I'm Sam France and I'll be guiding you through every minute of the action at the Estadio Nacional with kickoff scheduled for 9pm. Don't go away!