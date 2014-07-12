Jerome Boateng: Germany's Mr. Reliable

During the course of the 2014 World Cup Jerome Boateng has not been one of the German players to catch the headlines, but has still been a vital cog in Joachim Loew’s machine. Whether playing at right-back to enable Phillipp Lahm to play in a central midfield role or whether he has been needed to provide more mobility than Per Mertesacker Boateng has got on with his job with no troubles.

The half-brother of Ghanian star Kevin-Prince Boateng, Jerome, is one of the six German players to have graduated from their 2009 U21 European Championships winning team.

Since the 2009 triumph alongside Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Bendikt Howedes, Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil Boateng has made the step up to the full national side rather seamlessly, though he did get off to a shaky start.

On debut for the full German national side in October 2009 Boateng was sent off against Russia for two bookable offences though he came back stronger from his error to become a key part of the German backline.

Having played at left back during the World Cup in 2010 and at right-back during Euro 2012 it has been while in Brazil the Berlin-born defender has had a real chance to play at centre-half for his country on a big stage having played there throughout the knockout stage of the competition.

After impressing at left-back in South Africa Manchester City decided to take Boateng to the Etihad from Hamburg for a fee in excess of £10 million. He began to make a name for himself in the Bundesliga with first Hertha Berlin, the club at which he came through their youth ranks, as well as Hamburg who he reached back-to-back semi-finals of the Europa League with in 2009 and 2010.

However, after moving to England Boateng struggled for game time with Manchester City playing just 16 times in his sole season with the club, playing mainly as a right-back.

One season in Manchester was enough for the German who after being fed up at being forced to play in a wide defensive position as well as being aware of his place in the national side returned home to Bayern Munich.

It has been during his three years in Munich where the 25-year-old has developed into a high calibre defender being versatile yet effective in any of the positions across the defence he is needed to fill, though over the past two seasons he has struck up a solid partnership with Dante at the heart of the defence.

Since moving back to Germany to play for Bayern Boateng has won eight pieces of silverware in just three seasons as he has, along with a number of teammates developed into a fine player.

An international honour is all that is missing for the 6ft 4” defender, as well as an international goal during his 45 caps thus far.

Though with a number of his Euro U21 winning teammates from 2009 also having matured into some of the world’s finest players his wait may soon be over.