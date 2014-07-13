Score Germany - Argentina in World Cup 2014 Final (1-0)

23:08. That's all from us folks. I'd like to thank you for joining us tonight for what has been a tremendous final. In general, we hope you have joined our coverage throughout the tournament - it's been wonderful. Congratulations to Germany and Joachim Low and all we can say now is: roll on the next four years!

23:04. LAHM LIFTS THE TROPHY TO A BACKGROUND OF FIREWORKS. These celebrations will go long into the night.

23:02. This is fantastic as Germany collect their medals and their hugs. What a talented, young side and they have such a future ahead. Wonderful scenes.

22:59. The Argentina players collect their medals for finishing runners up, as they trudge along. They just want to get out of there, and who can blame them?

22:57. Manuel Neuer collects his Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, and a grim-faced Lionel Messi has to stand and collect his award for the best player of the tournament: the Golden Ball. Hard to take for the Barcelona man. Absolute farce from FIFA here as they make a mess of proceedings.

22:53. A touch of class here from the Germans as they form a guard-of-honour for Argentina. They have been a classy side all the way through this tournament.

22:52. A word on the runners up here. Argentina have done excellent to make the final and had their chances to run out winners. They have players in tears on the field tonight, but when the dust settles, they will be proud of themselves as well.

22:50. Mario Gotze is a man who looks truly astounded with what he has done here tonight. A winning goal for his side in the World Cup final. He looks a picture of perfect contentment, stood aside smiling into the distance. What a wonderful moment for one of the players of Germany's future.

22:44. Lionel Messi looks distraught, and you'll hear enough about 'what could have been' over the coming days, but this is not his night. This is about a young, wonderfully talented side that deserves their world title here tonight. This is far from the last we've seen of this Germany side.

22:38. Unbelievable scenes here, Germany have done it. Gotze wins it with a tremendous finish in extra time. And quite frankly, you can't say they don't deserve it. Joachim Low is grinning from ear to ear as the Germans hug each other in delight - they've won their fourth title, equal with Italy. There's nothing like these scenes right here. GERMANY ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS.

Full-time: Germany 1-0 Argentina (Gotze) (AET).

30'+2. (ET) Two minutes extra time and Messi has a costless-kick from a horrendous Schweinsteiger challenge. Now or never... and he lashes it miles over the bar. That, unceremoniously, is the end.

29'. (ET) Muller finds himself storming down the left and with tremendous skill works his way into the box. His cross is wayward. Mertesaker comes on for Ozil to kill the final few minutes.

26'. (ET) Bedlam here as Argentina push forward, throwing everything they can at Germany here. A chance in the middle for Palacio but the ball is scrambled clear. Argentina come again but Neuer fabulously plucks the ball out of the air. Sensational.

23'. (ET) It's the new guard that get the break through, and it's a huge goal from the youngster Mario Gotze. A splendid cross from Schurrle and a wonderful finish befitting a final. That goal might just have won his side the biggest tournament in the world.

23'. (ET) GOAL. Germany 1-0 Argentina (Gotze)

19'. (ET) And Aguero elbows Schweinsteiger and he too is a lucky boy. He's already been booked and the blood is inline from Schweinsteiger's head. That's a straight red in normal circumstances, let alone when he's already been booked.

17'. (ET) Schweinsteiger caught and Mascherano is lucky here. He's already been booked and that should arguably be a sending off. Costless-kick comes to nothing.

15'. (ET) Argentina get us underway.

22:15. The players loose themselves and stretch. Fifteen more until we have penalties. Late drama on the cards?

Half-time: Germany 0-0 Argentina (ET).

13'. (ET) Argentina can't get going in the final third, as Aguero tries to dart in absurdly, despite his obvious skill. He trips himself up in an effort to find Messi.

12'. (ET) Mascherano catches Schweinsteiger on his in-step and causes him a bit of pain. Seemed a bit over-the-top for a reaction and certainly didn't warrant a card (which would have been a red, incidentally).

11'. (ET) Germany look the more likely here, doing all the pressing, but you just never know.

7'. (ET) CHANCE. Paclacio finds himself one-on-one with the keeper after a splendid ball over the top of the German defence from Rojo, but tries to lift it over the German keeper. Neuer narrowed the angle well.

5'. (ET) Back to patient, probing football. It feels like one moment of magic could settle what is the biggest prize in football.

3'. (ET) Argentina inline forward and they find themselves in behind the defence with Aguero but the cross-cum-shot is harmless as nobody is in the middle.

1'. (ET) Explosive start here as the Germans rush forward. Schurrle finds himself with a chance in the area but the keeper saves. Argentina break but Hummels gets a challenge in.

1'. (ET) Germany get us underway right to left.

21:55. We're going for an extra thirty minutes here. Who will take their chances?

Full-time: Germany 0-0 Argentina.

90+2'. Germany come forward and pass it well, working an opportunity to find Muller. His pass comes to nothing however. Argentina break away again but Hummels gets a solid challenge in and that's that. We're heading for extra time.

90+1'. Messi runs through the middle and tries to slot Aguero in. Neuer deals with it, rushing out.

90+1'. The ball won't fall for Gotze as he hits a less shot at the keeper. We're drifting towards extra time here.

90'. Three minutes added time.

88'. Klose off in what will be his last ever World Cup appearance. He's replaced by Gotze.

86'. Perez off for Gago. Argentina have made their final substitution.

85'. Messi tries to slot in Aguero but can't find him as he loses his footing.

83'. Germany pressure building here. Will the fact that they have had an extra day's rest and seem more refreshed count for anything? We have a slight delay here as there's an intruder on the field.

82'. Lahm sends Ozil down the right. His cross finds Kroos on the edge of the box but he passes it awfully wide instead of lashing into the bottom right corner.

80'. Germany come forward and there's a coming together in the area. Nothing doing, however. Ten minutes left in this before we go to extra time.

77'. Messi darts through the middle, going past defenders, but can't find the final ball. Neuer immediately distributes towards Muller and this is really coming alive.

77'. Higuain coming off for Palacio.

75'. Messi finally wakes up. He jinks around what seems like the whole Germany defence before unleashing a shot from the edge of the area. Harmless, but there was a glipse of Messi's skills and shades of the Iran finish there.

71'. Germany triangulate beautifully down the inside-right channel, Muller, Ozil and Schurrle all involved. Muller then slides a ball into the area for Muller, who breaks clear with only Romero to beat, but lets the ball clank off his shin and towards the keeper.

70'. A wonderful passing move from Germany down the left but Howedes' cross is so wide of the mark it goes out for a throwing. That wasn't pretty. This game is really opening up, but we've not had much 'pretty' football as such. It's all tense and edgy.

67'. Argentina win a costless-kick but it's taken too quickly and Neuer collects. He then quickly chucks it wide to Muller who tries a long ball to Schurrle. The defender calmly heads back to his goalkeeper.

64'. Mascherano loses the ball and then gets booked for a cynical challenge on Klose that he knew he was getting. Moments later Aguero is booked too for a challenge on Schweinsteiger. This is a very testy, intriguing affair.

63'. Aguero breaks forward and fights off three players to win a corner. Strong there, and he looks very up for it tonight.

62'. Germany really pressing here. Some nice passing gets Lahm on the edge of the area but his through ball can't find Muller. Subsequently, the Germans come forward again down the left. Schurrle's cross hits the forward, Ozil and goes out for a goal kick.

59'. Patient build up from Germany and eventually they work the ball to Muller on the right. He crouches and crosses, and Klose gets his head to it. It's simple for the goalkeeper, however.

57'. Another example of Neuer and his sweeper-keeping, as he storms out and has a chase with Higuain. The referee gives a foul in favour of the keeper, and the Argentine is a bit incredulous here. He's a bit dizzy from the challenge, too.

54'. Germany dart through and Schurrle is flattened on the edge of the box. Referee plays the advantage but Germany can't make the most of it. They win a corner but Muller is penalised for shirt-pulling. If anything, it was Garay doing it to him.

51'. A ball flipped into the area from the Argentinian left gives Higuain a half-chance to batter a shot from the edge of the area. But he swings and misses. Then Messi is sent into space down the right, but can't find a way to thread a killer pass inside.

50'. Bright start from Argentina here and they look a threat going forward.

47'. CHANCE. And it's Lionel Messi who has flashed a shot wide of the post from inside the area, after being released with a lovely through ball by Biglia. You just expected him to put it away.

46'. Mascherano finds Higuain behind the defence but he's flagged offside.

46'. Argentina get us underway as Lavezzi makes way for Sergio Aguero.

20:58. Who has your goal of the tournament? This writer feels like it should be given to James Rodriguez or Tim Cahill, but we really have been spoiled in this year's World Cup.

20:54. Germany have been excellent down this right side, Muller in particular. They have just failed to be incisive with that find ball. Arguably they have been the better team in the opening forty-five, but Argentina look dangerous on the break, and this final is finely balanced.

20:50. It's been a lively first half here at the Estádio Maracanã. No goals so far but each team should have had one: Higuain missing a sitter and Howedes going close at the end with a header. Both should of scored. Enthralling action - stay with us for the second period.

Half-time: Germany 0-0 Argentina.

45+2'. CHANCE. Kroos finds Höwedes in the middle from a second successive corner, and his header shatters against the post. Muller is offside from the rebound. Should have scored. Unbelievable that this remains 0-0 as the players walk down the tunnel.

45'. Muller again wonderfully darts away down the right and puts a cross into the area and Klose just can't quite reach it. The ball runs out. Two minutes added time.

43'. Muller shuffles down the right again and finds Ozil on the edge of the box. Some nice footwork shuffles it out to Schurrle who is beaten to the ball. In the end it's a back pass but the referee misses it.

42'. Schweinsteiger, Muller and Lahm connect with a nice move, and Rojo loses the ball when he tries to be too clever. Muller overhits the cross.

40'. Messi gets himself into the box and for a moment looks like he'll bundle it in. Germany just about deal with it.

37'. CHANCE. Muller finds Schurrle after a nice run down the left. His shot is on target but Romero saves. Ozil was in the way of the shot and it's given offside.

35'. Lavezzi storms at the Germany defence and drops it off to Messi. His pass is deflected out for a corner by . Neuer collects - as he so often does.

32'. Höwedes brings down Zabaleta and gets a yellow card for a naughty foul. He might not have had any complaints if that was a red.

31'. Kramer off and Schurrle on for Germany.

30'. Disallowed goal. Higuain has the ball in the net after finisihing well from a lovely curling Lavezzi cross but he's definitely offside. He spins away but it won't count.

28'. A chipped ball in almost finds Muller but he's given offside. Argentina break up the other end and Scheweinsteiger gets the first yellow card of the final.

27'. Germany are soon coming back at Argentina, Lahm curling a cross-cum-shot in from the right. Muller misses it with his outstretched leg. Romero, the ball going in the bottom left, palms away. Klose heads towards the loose ball, but he's offside.

26'. Germany settling into their typical passing rhythm but aren't causing any damage so far. Schweinsteiger seeing a lot of the ball and dictating play.

23'. Some nice football sees Lahm hit a cross towards Klose. He tries to bring the ball down in the area and slot it through but Zabaleta gets a foot in and clears.

21'. CHANCE. Hummels lets a ball fly over his shoulder after Kroos headed it back aimlessly. The ball finds Higuain and he should score. Instead he lashes it wide. Awful. Mascherano has his head in his hands.

20'. A fascinating opening twenty minutes here in Rio with no clear favourite so far. Both teams settling into their stride.

17'. Kramer takes a hefty hit to the face and requires treatment. Germany reluctantly put the ball out of play after Argentina players suggest they need to.

15'. Germany costless-kick comes to nothing, as an inswinging cross is headed clear. A subsequent corner has no height and is dealt with comfortably.

13'. Muller swings a ball into the area but the Argentina defence just about deals with it once again.

12'. Both teams playing well in possession here, and the defences are just about staying on top of things.

10'. Argentina find some space on the right again and some nice football sets Higuain away in the box. His threaded ball dissects the German defence but the pressure is building here. Biglia's long shot is deflected out for a corner.

9'. Messi leaves Hummels for dust down the Argentine right, cutting to the byline. His cross doesn't find anyone in the middle, however.

7'. Lahm finds Muller again on the right and his cross goes straight into the goalkeeper's arms.

6'. Ozil breaks down the right but can't find Muller in the middle. The ball is cleared and Messi tries to break down the right, providing the crowd with a nifty bit of skill.

4'. Argentina break from the costless-kick with Higuain down the right side. He scurries a shot across Neuer's but doesn't cause too many problems.

3'. Rojo fouls Muller and Germany have a costless-kick. An elaborate training ground move comes to well, nothing.

2'. Bit of early nerves and a shapeless start really here. Both teams giving away the ball easily.

1'. Germany get us underway from left to right.

19:55. It's time for the national anthems. What a moment for these players.

19:53. The players are in the tunnel as they laugh and joke. They must be a bundle of nerves beneath the calm exterior. Lionel Messi remains stony faced. Will this be his time? Here we go.

19:51. This will be the eighth time Germany or West Germany have appeared in a World Cup final - a new record. They have won three and lost four of the previous seven finals. A fourth victory would see them match Italy's tally - only five-time champions Brazil have a better record.

19:45. The Germans have lost more finals (four) than anyone else. That includes three defeats in their last four final appearances, but they are unbeaten in their last 17 internationals (W12, D5). Their last defeat was a 4-3 loss to the United States in a friendly in June 2013.

19:41. In Thomas Muller's 12 World Cup appearances he has scored 10 goals and assisted six more.

19:35. Argentina's overall World Cup record against Germany or West Germany is W1, D2, L3, although one of those draws was a quarter-final in 2006 which the Germans then won on penalties.

19:31. Victory in 1986 is Argentina's only previous World Cup win in six matches against the Germans, and they were eliminated by them at both the 2006 and 2010 tournaments.

19:26. We've just got over thirty minutes. Need some pre-match reading? Check out our preview for tonight's game.

19:20. The BBC are having a lively debate on the Copacabana beach about their tournament XIs. Who would you have in? (tweet yours at @driftedoffside). It makes for an interesting discussion.

19:15. Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has spoken of the importance of being level headed: "There is huge anticipation here and in Germany. We have no pressure. We know how to handle things. We just have to concentrate on our jobs and what makes us strong. We have to be calm and have clear heads focused on the football".

19:06. Inside the Argentina dressing room with that famous number 10 shirt hanging, waiting... we're less than an hour away from kick-off.

19:00. Germany XI: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Boateng, Höwedes; Schweinsteiger, Khedira; Müller, Kroos, Özil; Klose.

19:00. Argentina XI: Romero; Zabaleta, Demichelis, Garay, Rojo; Biglia, Mascherano, Perez; Lavezzi, Messi, Higuaín.

18:51. He continued: 'We will remember what the champions of 1978 and 1986 achieved but we will also try to achieve glory by the fight and heart of this team. Maybe for many people it is not the dream final because they wanted to play Brazil, but it will be a fantastic game'.

18:50. Romero has spoken on his side's World Cup history, and the importance of the country showing themselves in the best light with the eyes of the world watching: 'The most important thing is that our team and our country provide the best image in the eyes of the world, that the world will speak well of Argentina'.

18:35. For all the goals we've had in this tournament, the defenders and goalkeepers have made lots of headlines. From Costa Rica's Kaylor Navas and Tim Howard of the United States, there has been save after save to admire. For the goalkeepers tonight, it has been no exception: Germany's Manuel Neuer has made some wonderful stops to arguably cement his position as the best goalkeeper in the world, and Sergio Romero of Argentina was the hero of his side's penalty shootout win over Holland in the semi-finals. With the amount of attacking talent on display tonight, both goalkeepers will have to be in top form.

18:05. We're just under two hours away from kick-off and the Estádio Maracanã, where these two great teams will battle it out, waits patiently, bathed in sunshine:

17:55. Rio de Janeiro has prepared what local authorities claim to be the "largest security operation in the city's history", with more than 25,000 people involved, including local agents, military police, civil police, firefighters, the armed forces and intelligence agents. The authorities have said that terrorism, clashes between fans, the presence of at least 15 members of foreign governments and the security of Brazil President Dilma Rousseff are the main areas of concern.

17:42. Germany would be the first European team to win the tournament in South America if they take the title for the first time since 1990. If Argentina triumph, it would end a 28-year wait for World Cup glory since they beat West Germany in 1986. Low's side are searching for that fourth golden star to sit above their crest, whereas Argentina are looking to lift the trophy for the third occassion.

17.27. In other news, this is phenomenal work from @BeardedGenius on Twitter, as he plays on a certain famous hip hop track:

17:20. On the issue of the Golden Boot award, it seems to be down to a two-horse race as we reach the final. Colombia's highly impressed James Rodriguez still tops the chart on 6 goals, but Thomas Muller of Germany is breathing down his neck, just one behind. There is an outside shot of Argentina's Lionel Messi still winning it, of course, but he would have to score a hat-trick to win it outright - a tough ask even by his considerable talents.

17:01. In sharp contrast to Argentina's incredible one-man campaign, Joachim Low's Germany have looked like a tight, well-marshalled unit, with a depth of talent to boot. Thomas Muller is their leading goalscorer - and is threatening to win a second Golden Boot in a row - but Die Mannschaft have had seven other goalscorers, and any of Miroslav Klose, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Andre Schurrle could easily prove the difference.

16:46. So far in Brazil, this is an Argentina side that has struggled to show the attacking talent that we all know they have in abundance. Instead, it has for the most part been a one-man show, with Lionel Messi dragging his side along in his quest for greatness. Can he collect the one piece of silverware that is messing from his trophy cabinet? Perhaps so, but against this Germany side, he is going to need some help.

16:24. When these two teams walk out onto the pitch this evening, it will be a record-breaking third time that they have met in a World Cup final (including West Germany). Argentina, inspired by Diego Maradona, won the first 3-2 in 1986, but were defeated 1-0 at the 1990 tournament. Both teams will draw on the spirit of their famous rivalry to get them over the line tonight.

16:00. The referee for tonight's final Germany - Argentina will be Nicola Rizzoli. He will have to have his wits about him in a competition that has already been rife with officiating controversy.

15:55. The venue for tonight's Argentina v Germany game will be the famous Estádio Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro - a stadium that has already been home to games for both of these teams during this tournament. Argentina were 2-1 winners here against Bosnia-Herzegovnia in the group stages, and Germany came out 1-0 winners here against France in the quarter-finals. Only one team can lift that famous trophy aloft tonight, however, and they will do in front of a 79,000 capacity sellout crowd.

15:50. Germany probable starting XI: Neuer; Lahm, Boateng, Hummels, Höwedes; Schweinsteiger, Khedira, Kroos; Müller, Klose, Özil.

15:45. Argentina probable starting XI: Romero; Zabaleta, Demichelis, Garay, Rojo; Biglia, Mascherano; Pérez, Messi, Di María; Higuaín.

15:40. Short of World Cup reading in the lead up to kick-off at 20:00 tonight? Check out our preview for tonight's final between Germany and Argentina.

15:35. Germany, if they can see off the Argentines, will join Italy as the winners of four World Cup tournaments. The last time they lifted the coveted trophy was at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

15:30. Argentina are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986. That competition will live long in the memory of football fans, as Diego Maradona scored the infamous 'Hand of God' goal, and another voted 'Goal of the Century', in the same quarter-final against England. If they manage it, they will win the coveted trophy for a third time.

15:25. In addition, he proved wary of the difficulties his side faced in tonight's final, while still drawing attention to the scheduling conflicts: 'Germany is always a very difficult hurdle to overcome. We'll see if it's a minor issue, the fact we played after and the Germany game was decided in the first 45 minutes, so they could ease off in the second half, whereas we had to spend all the effort, and every last drop of sweat to reach the World Cup final'.

15:20. He seemed to place a large emphasis on the fact that his side hadn't had the extra preparation time that Germany had: 'Germany throughout their entire history have always shown physical might, tactical, mental prowess, and have always had players with a certain South American touch. The match is extremely difficult and I repeat the fact they haven't played extra time and we've played two, and played one day after Germany.'

15:15. Argentine coach Alejandro Sabella told reporters a similar story in regards to who are 'favourites' for the final, emphasising the fact Germany had an extra day of rest and didn't have to play a match as physically demanding as Argentina did in the semi-finals: 'Some of our players are sore, beaten, tired - the results of a war, so to speak. We have a final to play, with one day less to prepare and against a team like Germany, but with work, humility and seriousness, we'll do all we can to make it all the way to the top'.

15:10. Furthermore, he noted the importance of retaining possession but also being cautious with it, too: 'We want to have control of the ball, but we know that Germany is a great team that know each other off by heart having played together for many years. It is clear that Argentina always go out to win, but sometimes during the game you have to be cautious. We are all aware of what the objective is and we will leave everything on the field to achieve it'.

15:07. Argentina's Sergio Aguero has also commented on the fact that Germany are the favourites going into the final, but also mentioned that his team are looking forward to playing the match as underdogs: 'Germany were always the favorites, along with Brazil, to win the World Cup. They continue to be so now. We need to play our own game and it suits us that all the pressure is on them. We are in the final and we have to play it and win it in whatever way possible'.

15:05. Thomas Muller discussed how it's important to keep up with Lionel Messi, but reminded everyone that his record against the Barcelona star is practically flawless: 'It'll be very important to push ourselves to the limit, especially defensively. You need to be quick to keep up with Messi. We've played against Messi a few times. I've never lost a competitive game against him'.

15:00. He furthermore went on to discuss the idea of being 'favourite' and how, regardless, the final will play itself out: 'We know plenty about Argentina, Germany has to accept the role of favourites, but the final will write its own script'.

14:55. Germany's assistant coach Hansi Flick has said that his team will look at how the Netherlands neutralised the Argentine threat in the semi-finals, and that Die Mannschaft have a plan to stop Lionel Messi: 'We saw how the Dutch managed to keep Messi out, but we too have a special plan for him, although I won't give that away. We're looking forward to meeting a compact, organised team and in Messi, they have one of the outstanding players of the tournament'.

14:50. As Oliver Kay has noted in his column for The Times, the depth of talent that will be on display tonight, is remarkable. It's sure to be a star-studded affair: 'There will be Champions League winners galore at the Maracana. Germany have Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mulller from Bayern Munich as well as Sami Khedira, of Real Madrid, while Argentina boast Javier Mascherano, Angel di Maria, and of course Messi.

14:45. Germany centre-back Mats Hummels missed the second half against Brazil as a precaution because of tendonitis, but is expected to be available. Other than that, the Germans have a fully fit squad and could start the same squad that dismantled the hosts 7-1 in Belo Horizonte.

14:40. Argentina's Angel Di Maria has returned to light training after a thigh injury, but is unlikely to be fit to start. Striker Sergio Aguero is fully recovered from a similar problem and could replace either Ezequiel Lavezzi or Gonzalo Higuain. Left-back Marcos Rojo failed to complete a training session on Friday because of a sore ankle but the problem is not thought to be serious - so he will be available.

14:35. With all the added hype for the semi-finals, it was expected to be a tight, well contested affair. Sadly for the Seleção it was far from it: a rampant, explosive German side ran out 7-1 - yes, 7-1 - winners in one of the most incredible games in World Cup history. The hosts exited, but Löw's side marched onwards serenely to the final.

14:30. With the quarter-finals around the corner, and an impressive, in-form France side waiting for them on the field, there was a sense that if Germany did not show a marked improvement, they would see their tournament come to a miserable end. Eventually, it wasn't sparkling, but it was vintage German efficiency that saw them run out 1-0 victors courtesy of an early Mats Hummels header. Didier Deschamps' France were disappointing in the end, however, and Germany were expected to face a bigger threat in hosts Brazil in semi-finals.

14:25. In the round of 16, this added intensity - sadly for German fans - did not materialise, as they struggled against a tough Algerian side who pushed them to their limits. In the end, it took extra time to do it, but goals from André Schürrle and Mesut Özil eventually saw them run out 2-1 winners.

14:20. Joachim Löw's Germany side made light work of Group G at the start of this year's tournament: blowing Portugal out of the water with a rampant 4-0 victory; drawing 2-2 with Ghana; and finishing up with a 1-0 win over the United States. There, was, however, a feeling that there was another gear Löw's side could - and would soon - reach, as they moved into the knock-out stages.

14:15. The semi-finals, then, and after the explosive semi-final between Brazil and Germany (finishing 7-1 in favour of the latter), the crowds expected more than the somewhat drab 0-0 affair on offer from Argentina and the Netherlands. In the end, it took penalties to separate the two teams, with Argentina progressing after a 4-2 shootout over Louis van Gaal's side, and booking their place in the final at the Estádio Maracanã.

14.13. Time for the quarter-final and this was perhaps their most convincing performance yet - even if it came without a flood of goals. A 1-0 win over Belgium was enough to book their place in the semi-final against Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side, courtesy of a Gonzalo Higuain goal. It didn't matter how convincing the win was: Argentina were in the last four for the first time since 1990.

14:10. On to the last 16 and a chance for La Albiceleste to really show their threat in this tournament against Switzerland. Sadly for their fans, it proved a far from convincing display, and it took a goal late in extra time from Angel Di Maria, to make the difference and give Argentina a 1-0 victory.

14:07. In their second game of the tournament, they once more struggled to show attacking impetus and for all the world looked to be heading for a draw with Iran, before the latest of late strikes from Messi - and a beautiful finish at that - gave them an edgy 1-0 victory. Finally, Argentina cemented their position at the top of Group F with a topsy-turvy 3-2 win over Nigeria. A Messi brace and a Marcos Rojo winner was enough despite their obvious defensive deficiences.

14:05. Alejandro Sabella's Argentina have been far from ruthless in this year's competition, but they have got this far, and in no small part due to their star man and talisman Lionel Messi. In Group F, they progressed with three wins and nine points, but without ever reaching second gear. In their opening fixture against Bosnia-Hercegovina a superb goal from Messi was enough for them to hold on 2-1.

14:00. Hi there, I'm Ben Johnson and I would like to welcome you to the VAVEL UK live coverage of tonight's FIFA World Cup final between Germany - Argentina. This is it, the one they've been playing for: the chance to make history on the most famous of stages - this time in the Estádio Maracanã. Buckle yourselves in for the final game of the biggest tournament in world football - there will be fireworks.