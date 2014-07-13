Mario Götze - the poster boy of the new German era.

Helmut Rahn, Gerd Müller, Andy Brehme and now Mario Götze. The 22-year-old whizzkid joined a very exclusive list on Sunday night, when his tremendously skilful finish meant he became one of four German World Cup winning goalscorers. Not only that, he is now the youngest ever World Cup final goalscorer.

After coming on in the 88th minute, it took him just 15 minutes - stretching into extra-time - to reward his boss Joachim Löw when he superbly brought the ball down on his chest and volleyed past Sergio Romero, all from close range.

That was the goal not only to secure that final fourth star above the Die Mannschaft crest, but also to confirm that the Germans are enjoying a new era of dominance, one which Mario Götze is the poster boy for.

"The miracle boy wonder," proclaimed Götze's manager Joachim Löw, after his substitute proved his worth and no wonder. Götze is a figurehead for the change of the guard. The previous golden generation of Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger is growing old, and the 22-year-old is the face of the upcoming years of success, not only for Germany but also for his club, Bayern Munich.

So where did it all start?

From the outset Mario made it very apparent with his performances in 2010-2011, his first full season, that he was one of the brightest young talents in Europe. Becoming referred to as 'the German Messi', the attacking playmaker went from strength to strength during Borussia Dortmund's return to prominence.

He made his debut in 2009, aged 17, and made his mark almost instantly. Either on the flanks or through the centre, Götze’s creative talent quickly made him the star of the Dortmund side, and he finished with 11 assists and six goals in 33 appearances in 2010-11, a remarkable start considering he was only 18 years old. Vision, technique, pace, flair, awareness and the overall raw talent he possessed made it known he would always go on to big things, but his next season threatened to halt his progress.

The 2011-12 season brought another Bundesliga title and a DFB Pokal, but individually it was a season to forget because the German was plagued by injuries. He only made 17 appearances, with 14 of them coming from the bench, and questions were posed over his future as a result. Everyone began to doubt him except one man, his manager Jürgen Klopp. He proudly proclaimed that Götze would one day be the best midfielder the world had ever seen and motivated by his manager's confidence in him, he produced his best yet in 2012-13.

The youngster was supported by fellow German Marco Reus and in-form Polish forward Robert Lewandoski, who helped share the load. Even though they failed to win the Bundesliga for the third time in a row, Götze was magnificent, contributing 12 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances.

After one particular inspirational performance, Franz Beckenbaeur said: "It is not possible to stop Mario Götze." That's outstanding praise from one of the sport's best-ever players. His form prompted Dortmund's arch-rivals Bayern Munich, managed by Pep Guardiola, to spend £31.5 million on Klopp's prodigal son. It was a hefty fee, but he's definitely got the goods to help pay it off.

In 2013-14, the 22-year-old made just 27 appearances, yet still contributed 10 goals and eight assists and played an important role in the title-winning Bavarian side. It was a breakout year for the player, confirming himself as one of the key talents for club and country.

He went to the World Cup with expectation weighing heavy on his shoulders. It was his first World Cup, and it will forever be unforgettable for him and his country. In Germany's second group game against Ghana, he scored the opening goal of a 2-2 draw, but his form was inconsistent. Consequently, the playmaker played just 14 minutes against the United States, half of the Algeria game and seven minutes against France as Jogi Löw clearly identified that Götze wasn't quite ready yet.

Still, in the World Cup final against Germany, Löw showed his faith in the star. Replacing him for the best goalscorer in the competition's history, Miroslav Klose, he challenged him to prove himself and to decide the World Cup. Specifically, he told him to show he was better than Lionel Messi and it clearly motivated him, because he changed the game with just two touches in the 113th minute. He can decide matches, and he can do it on the biggest of stages, and Götze couldn't have proved that better against Argentina.

His rise has been somewhat manufactured. He is part of a German generation affected by a complete restructuring of youth football in their country. Since the embarrassment of Euro 2002 and the miserable failure of that campaign, all German clubs have been required to run centrally controlled youth academies.

Jürgen Klinsmann and Löw are largely to thank for the success of it. An exciting brand of football and the emergence of young talent, German football began to blossom. Ever since, Die Nationalmannschaft has been restored to its former glories, and with young talents such as Götze, that glory could last a while.

Individually, Götze has the potential to become one of the best German footballers ever. He has the full palette: pin-point passing, turn of pace, fantastic ball control, clinical passing and an eye for goal. Technically gifted would be an understatement, Götze has all the qualities necessary to succeed and after previous setbacks, a World Cup-winning goal may just be the career-defining moment he needed.

Sure he has a while to go until he fulfils his potential but at the age of just 22, Götze has already achieved a lot and there's still so much more to come.