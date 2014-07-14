Germany 1-0 Argentina: Player Ratings

In what turned out to be an enthralling World Cup final, it went right to end, both teams pushed each other right to the brink until Mario Götze chested down and finished a great move to seal the World Cup with eight minutes to go of extra time and complete the transformation period which took ‘Jogi’ Löw almost ten years to perfect, finally getting that fourth star above the German badge.

Germany player ratings:

Manuel Neuer- 8/10- The Bayern ‘keeper didn’t have much to do in the game but he made some crucial saves and interceptions especially one of Higuain in the second half which he cleaned out Gonzalo Higuain in winning the ball.

Philipp Lahm 8/10- the captain led from the back winning all aerial duels he was involved in. As the captain of the he played a pivotal role in the win he kept possession well in his our half, added width, and attacking threat on the wing.

Jerome Boateng 8/10- Slightly wayward with his positioning but overall he marked whoever was put in his path well making a brilliant clearance off the line the in the second half, in the match he won 75% of his tackles in the game, clearing seven times.

Mats Hummels 8/10- Despite being out of position on a couple of occasions, Hummels nullified the threat of four time ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, he gave Messi little room to find an opponent which could put Germany under pressure.

Benedikt Höwedes 7/10- He played in an unflavoured position and was caught out of position on numerous occasions but posed a threat down the wing and created good scoring chances. The closest he came was on the stroke of half time where his header smashed against the post.

Bastian Schweinsteiger 10/10- Schweinsteiger played like a man possessed, as he has throughout the World Cup he tracked back and cleared dangerous attacks, he made tackles all over the pitched which proved vital and he got a cut below the eye for his troubles.

Christoph Kramer 5/10- Had an average game for the time he played, retained possession well, closed down and tackled well before suffering a chilling blow forcing an early exit after half an hour.

Toni Kroos 8/10- After an early mistake that gave Higuain a golden chance to take the lead. After the mistake he helped Schweinsteiger dictate the play, completing 87% of tackles, he also got into good areas of the field to get three shots off and crossed six time

Mesut Özil 7/10- Very ordinary game from Özil, couldn’t get quite into the rhythm of the game. In the game he created two chances but couldn’t make an impact and was subbed for Mertesacker in the 120th minute.

Andre Schürrle 8/10- Came on as a replacement for the injured Christoph Kramer, the Chelsea attacker played a role in assisting the winner scored by Mario Götze. He gave the Argentinian full backs hassle running down the left but that’s not where he made the difference, he played a good role supporting Höwedes, doubling up on the attacker on the left by getting back and helping his full back defend against Messi, Lavezzi and Agüero.

Thomas Müller 8/10- Not up to the high standards he has set in previous World Cup games but Müller got down his right flank and delivered six crosses, completing one take on but he also played a defensive role by winning 50% of aerial duels and 50% of tackles and two interceptions.

Mario Gotze 9/10- The little maestro took his goal superbly, chesting down from Schürrle’s cross and slotting the left footed volley from an acute angle. The Bayern superstar came on after eighty-eight minutes replacing Klose.

Miroslav Klose 8/10- After breaking the goalscoring record in the last game, Klose looked to find his form once more but in this game his defensive side outshone the attacking side, playing in Löw’s favoured ‘False 9’. His best chance came on fifty-three minutes but his shot was at a comfortable height for Romero. Klose won 60% of his tackles in the middle of the pitch helping out his German teammates.

Argentina player ratings:

Sergio Romero 7/10- He made good saves which kept the team in it, he commanded his area well but he had no chance with Götze’s goal.

Rojo 5/10- Very poor from someone who had a great tournament prior to the game, he misplaced too many passes in good attacking areas but also misplaced passes in dangerous defensive areas.

Garay 7/10- The Zenit Saint Petersburg player won all his aerial duels and intercepted three times. Was steady throughout the game unlucky with the goal.

Martin Demichellis 7/10- Demichellis was called into action on numerous occasions being forced to intercept passes and tackle in dangerous areas, his tackle and aerial duel percentages were 50% and throughout the game made four interceptions.

Pablo Zabaleta 7/10- After facing numerous attacks down the right side from Schurrle and Höwedes, Zabaleta coped well with the threat until he got dragged away by Götze for the goal. Throughout the game he was hard tackling and showed the desire to win the ball his 6/8-tackle success rate in the middle and his goalside showed this.

Javier Mascherano 5/10- Mascherano was put up against a formidable midfield attack that posed threats in each aspect of the game. Despite the attack against him, he still could get into the swing of the game and couldn’t cover the distance and make an inpact, which he has done, in previous World Cup games.

Enzo Pérez 6/10- Pérez could only play more of a defensive role in the game after having to withstand heavy German pressure, for what he had to do he done well, winning 100% of tackles and making two interceptions and clearances. Attacking wise he helped put Germany under slight pressure and create one chance but his attacking play couldn’t help Argentina get over the line.

Lucas Biglia 6/10- Defensively in the game Biglia couldn’t track back and support the time by winning tackles, in the match, Biglia didn’t win a single tackle but he committed two fouls which may be seen as cynical. However, going forward Biglia possessed a problem for Germany, he created one chance but also won three fouls, one at the edge of Germany’s box.

Fernando Gago 5/10- Gago came on late in the second half but couldn’t dictate the play nor could he defensively organise the team, which resulted in the lack of organisation leading to the winning goal.

Lionel Messi 8/10- Messi had a promising first half, giving the Germany defence, mostly Höwedes and Hummels problems but his efforts came to no avail as Germany defended well and Argentina didn’t have enough men in the box. In the game he had nine successful take ons, three at the edge of Germanys box. But in this game, arguably the Best Player in the World couldn’t make an impact only creating two chances and only having three shots on goal that were off target.

Ezequiel Lavezzi 7/10- Lavezzi had a strong first half, exposing the gaps left, by left back Höwedes, the key point of the first half which was his cross for Higuain, which the striker converted but the goal was judged offside. Lavezzi lacked the final product in the final third and couldn’t support frontmen Higuain and Messi.

Gonzalo Higuian 5/10- Higuain’s performance was a matter of poor finishing, he had a golden opportunity in the first half from a Kroos mistake but failed to capitalise and snatched at his shot. He had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled offside. Higuain got himself into good areas of the pitch but he saw them too late and he couldn’t show his strikers instinct. He created good scoring opportunities in the opportunities from his crosses but Germany defended them well.

Sergio Agüero 5/10- Aguero’s performance was lacklustre, early stages he shown sharpness but couldn’t put the opposition under any danger. In his time on the pitch he failed to make an impact having one shot and failed to create chances in over an hour on the pitch.

Rodrigo Palacio 5/10- Palacio had the best chance of extra time for Argentina when he came one-on-one with Neuer he could only chip him and he saw the ball trickle wide, also he could only complete one take on but for the rest of his time on the pitch he failed to link up with other players and exploit key areas.

VAVELS Man of the Match- Bastian Schweinsteiger- A true warrior throughout the game, wore his heart on his sleeve throughout the game. Completing 90% of his passes, winning three tackles, two clearances and one block in his penalty area.