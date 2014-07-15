Bernhard Peters looks to end Hamburg's turmoil season

Sporting director Oliver Kreuzer has been relieved of his duties by Hamburg's new Chief Executive, Dietmar Beiersdorfer. Under-contract until 2016, Kreuzer will now have to look for work elsewhere after been at the club for just one-year.

Bernhard Peters has left his role at TSG Hoffenheim to work with Beiersdorfer as HSV go through a time of transition. Peters, 54, arrives after spending eight-years as sporting director of Hoffenheim, as well as youth development.

"This step is also for my family and a tremendous opportunity, a new phase of life to start me in an already familiar environment." - Bernhard Peters

Peters, who will start his new role on August 1, said: "Now it's my goal to get together with Dietmar Beiersdorfer and our employees, and give HSV their own footballing identity. A philosophy that is child-on developed from the youth to the professional area.

Beiersdorfer told the clubs website: "We are very happy that we managed to attract Bernhard Peters, one of the most recognised national and international experts in the topics of sports structure, concept and talent development."

Hamburg have had a season of turmoil, after been nearly relegated from the Bundesliga for their first time ever after a 51-year stay in the top division. A relegation/promotion play-off against Greuther Furth secured their fate.

An away goal by Pierre-Michel Lasogga was enough to keep the Bundesliga club in the top flight. Lasogga, 22, has now signed a permanent deal with the club after Hamburg secured his €8.5 million signing after spending the season on loan from Hertha Berlin.

The North Germany club's turmoil continues as Hamburg's ultras, 'Chosen Few Hamburg (CFHH)' will not support the professional department of HSV in the coming season.

CFHH has critised the board of HSV for lack of support in connection with the controversial police operation in block 22c at the home game against Bayern Munich last season. CFHH have also stated that they will not attend home or away games, as well as volunteer work.

Their statement read: The past few weeks and months have been marked by grave struggles within the HSV. While we have successfully fought together with many other HSVern for the league, the spin-off of the professional football team in a corporation and thus the abolition of the members rights and the sale of parts of HSV to investors was driven by others with the help of the Boulevard. Many fans have initially happy about it, because they have been promised that everything will be much more professional by the carve-out and HSV again soon overtaken title."

Hoffenheim shareholder, Dietmar Hopp, was full of praise: "Bernhard Peters has gained tremendous achievements at Hoffenheim. His name is closely associated with us all. He deserves our respect and sincere thanks."