Bulgaria U19 - Germany U19 - U19 European Championship Preview

Just six days after Germany were crowned World Championships, the under 19 side of the prestigious footballing country will try to acomplish the same level of achievement on the European stage.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's young side who have a slightly less successful enior side to look upto but will be hoping to make a name for themselves over a well-known German under 19 side.

Starring for Germany at the back will be Kevin Akpoguma, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Anthony Syhre and Fabian Holthaus. Two out of the four have been awarded a Fritz-Walter award, like others in the side, and can easily respond to the senior German defence's excellent performance in Brazil with an equally good European Championships performance. They play in front of goalkeeper Oliver Schnitzler.

Kevin Akpoguma won the Fritz-Walter U18 medal last year and made an impressive 26 appearances for Hoffenheim II last year, the right-back even making the bench for the first team on one occasion. The left-back spot is Fabian Holthaus' and he was one of the scorers in the qualifier against Lithuania in May, which ended 2-0.

In the centre-half position lies Marc-Oliver Kempf, who has a knack for a goal or two and that along with some impressive performances during his three first team appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt has earned him a move to Freiburg. Anthony Syhre partners Kempf at the back, he was the man who was awarded the bronze medal in the same category as Akpoguma. Syhre made 21 appearances for Berlin's second string side while making the bench for the capital club first team on one occasion. Pascal Itter and Marvin Friedrich are two very able defenders and it would not be right to call them understudies. The Schalke pair may even start against Bulgaria, in one of the easier games of the tournament.

In deep midfield for the favourites is Joshua Kimmich, who was awarded silver in the Fritz-Walter award for U18's. He pulls all the strings for the strong German midfield who are likely to massively overpower Bulgaria in every department on Saturday night. Levin Öztunalı can feature anywhere in midfield and has wonderful technique. He made nine first team appearances for Bayer Levurkusen last year, a staggering amount for an eighteen year old. For strength in midfield, Germany have the most senior player in the side, Niklas Stark. Stark played 21 first team games last season for relegated Nurnberg. The nineteen year old is a massive presence and more than makes up for Kimmich's slighter frame at six foot two inches. Hany Mukhtar is the more attacking of the midfield options, scoring seen goals for the under 19 side so far. Marc Stendera hasn't played competitively since February with an injury but has three goals in ten games for the under nineteen side and should he feature on Saturday, will be one of the bigger worries for Bulgaria.

The star of the side, Julian Brandt is a certain to play in Germany's opening game. Not only should he be Germany's star but also the star in Hungary's tournament. He has two assists and two goals in six games so far, a brilliant record for a player who can play anywhere across the attacking part of the field.

Up front for Germany, hoping to emulate Thomas Muller and Miroslav Klose are Felix Lohkemper and Davie Selke who are the two options up top. Selke is a huge man at six foot four inches and is a traditional striker. He doesn't fit in the current German style of play as much as he would want, as they look to play more attractive football, but he will be certain to get a start at some point, whether that is one Saturday, it is unknown.

For Bulgaria, Aleksandar Lyubenov is sure to start in goal. He has made six appearances for Bulgaria U-19's in his career, starting each game.

Vasil Popov, Preslav Petrov, Plamen Galabov and Diyan Ivanov are the four defenders for the Bulgarians. The latter has no appearances for the U19 side as of yet so could earn his first cap against Germany on Saturday. The other three have a combined total of fifteen appearances for the U19's between them. Popv is the more experienced of the four, making seven appearances, including three pre-qualification.

Bulgaria's midfield is the strongest part of the first side to reach the finals of this tournament since 2008. Antonio Vutov of Udinise is one the key men in Aleksandar Dimitrov's side. Alongside him in midfield will be Radoslav Tsonev and Nikola Kolev who bring some creativity into a weak side. Reyan Daskalov is Bulgaria's top scorer in qualification with two goals in six games and could be one of the players that will really impact Saturday night's result.

17 year old Kiril Despodov impressed in the qualifiers for Bulgaria, scoring twice in five matches. He has eleven appearances all time for the under nineteen side which is quite incredible for a 17 year old. Stanislav Dryanov was the only other striker to score in qualification, with most goals coming from midfield but Aleksandar Vasilev is also a contender for the most attacking role, making six appearances in qualification.

Germany should easily wipe the floor with Bulgaria but the eastern Europeans are looking to grind out results according to Dimitrov: "We must approach every game with one aim: giving our best and trying to grind out a result. Every single point will be important for our targets."

A parking the bus Bulgarian team should still be overcome by a quality German side that will be lead by starlet Julian Brandt. Germany surprised us all when they eclipsed Brazil 7-1. The younger side don't face quite the same opposition but Dimitrov will know that one slip from his unexperienced side will result in Germany victory.