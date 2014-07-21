New arrivals at Elche

Elche are expected to see a number of new arrivals this week in an attempt to bolster & strengthen their squad for the coming season, with pre-season just underway for the club.

As recently as yesterday, Elche confirmed the signing of 24 year-old attacking midfielder Francisco Portillo for 1.5m euros from Malaga. The forward, who has played a key part down at La Rosaleda over the last two seasons struggled to regain such form last campaign under Bernt Schuster and was thought to be surplus to requirements. A good signing that will bring much needed La Liga experience as the club look to consolidate from last season.

Another arrival is promising 19 year-old Mario Pasalic on a season long loan deal from Chelsea. Elche president yesterday confirmed that a deal was in place and earlier this morning this was finalized by the club who will have the services of the Croatian U21 international midfielder over the coming La Liga season. Seemingly pleased by the news Mario was quoted saying; "I like this option from Elche, I always dreamed that I would play in La Liga once." More dealings between both Chelsea & Elche could be on the way as Elche have recently been linked with Cristian Atsu, Lucas Piazon & Gael Kakuta on similar loan deals.

Elche club president Jose Sepulcre has also confirmed in a recent press conference that other deals are likely to be tied up this week. Sporting director Victor Orta has today been in Chile to try to complete the signing of 25 year-old Chilean international Enzo Andia from Uni Catolica. He has also been in Brazil to persuade Brazilian forward Jonathas (formerly of Pescara) to join the club, a key area they need to address after struggling to score goals towards the back end of the season.

The club trying to get the business done early, a considerable tonic for manager Fran Escriba who will look to integrate these new signings into Elche's pre-season as soon as possible.