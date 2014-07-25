Di Natale: I'm convinced that Pereyra will be great at Juventus

Di Natale has gone to the media, and publicly announced that his former Udinese team-mate Roberto Pereyra will be a success at his new club, Juventus. The 23-year-old Argentinian winger is set to be unveiled in-front of his new supporters in the coming days, after the club confirmed that he was having a medical last week.

Di Natale, who chose to suspend his retirement from competitive club football for another year had this to say to the media: "I wish Pereyra all the best for his new adventure - trust me, he will impose himself as Asamoah (joined Juve from Udinese) did. Roberto is a great player and his features are rare because he's able to play as a midfielder, attacking midfielder and winger.

He's a star, I'm convinced that he will be great at Juventus - just like what happened to (former Udinese forward) Alexis Sanchez at Barcelona, he will not suffer from the big jump. He defends like Vidal, but compared to the Chilean he has greater mobility."

Pereyra leaves Udinese with a depth of experience, despite being only 23. He made 84 official appearances for the club in the past 3 seasons, scoring 8 goals in that time.

Juventus look set to defend their Serie A title as best as they can, as they hope to win their 4th successive trophy in the 2014-15 season. Pereyra will add pace to the side, with Giovinco and new signing Morata among those eager to score goals