Will Gladbach's summer signings push them towards Champions League football?

Before Lucien Favre arrived, Moenchengladbach were struggling to keep their Bundesliga status in the 2010/11 campaign, rooted to the bottom of the table under then manager Michael Frontzeck. Thankfully, Favre was brought in that February and introduced young Marc Andre ter Stegen. From then on, they triumphed in the relegation play off over VfL Bochum. Despite the amazing achievement of fourth place in 2011/12, it was not expected the team could seriously challenge for a place in Europe in the coming seasons. Despite the losses of numerous key players such as Dante, Marco Reus and most recently ter Stegen, the Swiss tactician has found a way to fill the hole left by their losses and reach the Europa League through a fifth placed finish in 2013/14. Working with sporting director Max Eberl, the club has signed five new faces, but who are they?

1) Yann Sommer, FC Basel





The Swiss international, 25, is the man delegated with the task of replacing Barcelona-bound ter Stegen, joining from Basel for a reported €6m fee. Eberl was pleased: "He is an excellent goalkeeper who has already gained a lot of international experience at 25 years old" whilst the man himself was excited at his opportunity to impress in a better league.

“For me it is a big challenge.” Sommer told Gladbach’s official website. “It is a big step up from Switzerland to the Bundesliga. That is clear. I just want to have a good time at Borussia and help the team. Replacing a very good goalkeeper like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, I want to copy him and try to play as well as he does. Then I’d be happy. In Switzerland, most follow the Bundesliga quite intensively,” Sommer said. “Borussia’s development is great if you think how close they came to relegation a few years ago and recovered to compete in last season’s Europa League. The development is great, and I hope it continues.

“Borussia is a club with tradition, a very big club in the Bundesliga,” the Swiss keeper said. “But the conversations I had with the officials were very friendly and very genuine. That convinced me. But there wasn’t much persuasion necessary anyway.”

Having already competed in both the Champions League (group stage) and Europa League with his now former team, as well as travelling to the recent World Cup in Brazil, his experience at the very top is already at a respectable level and despite the stature of the Swiss league, Sommer has faced various high quality teams and players and is a suitable replacement for MAtS both in the Bundesliga and Europa League.

2) Andre Hahn, FC Augsburg

The rise of 23 year old Hahn has been incredible. Plying his trade in January 2013 for Liga 1 outfit Kickens Offenbach, Markus Weinzierl snapped him up for a mere €250,000, the 2013/14 season being his first full one as a Bundesliga player which he took by storm. Leading the charge of his team’s surprise challenge for a Europa League spot, which they narrowly missed out on, his twelve goals and eight assists from the right hand side of the pitch had a couple of other big clubs in contention for his signing, Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, but it was ‘Gladbach and Lucien Favre who persuaded him to join the renaissance at Borussia Park, again for a disgustingly cheap fee of €2.5m. His venomous strike could allow him to play as a forward if neccessary, and Max Kruse’s ability to play as an attacking midfielder as displayed during his time at SC Freiburg gives the manager a lot of alternating options. Get the combination, and Die Fohlen’s attack could be devastatingly lethal. Officially last season’s quickest player too. A clever, clever signing.

3) Fabian Johnson, Hoffenheim

Despite his hard working performances at Hoffenheim throughout the season, Fabian Johnson wasn’t really talked about until he appeared in Brazil for the World Cup. Fans and commentators alike (minus Mark Lawrenson, of course) overjoyed at seeing the full back darting down the wing at the opposition time and time again, showing remarkable stamina as well as being a competent defender when needed. He is a better attacker than defender, admitting to playing on the wing when he was younger but is a wonderful addition and was a signing that was required to add to strength in depth in defence. He joins on a costless transfer and is another astute move.

4) Ibrahima Traore, VfB Stuttgart

This is a risk costless transfer. He’s only 26, again, another costless and is has been signed to cope with the demands of Europa League football and the punishing schedule it hands out. With players such as Hahn, Herrmann and Raffael occupying the attacking section of the midfield, Traore will more than likely be used as an impact sub and largely in the Europa League to keep other stars fresh. Traore has got a wicked finish is his boot when he can produce it so if Kruse tires or simply a different player is needed Traore could certainly boost the attack. If it doesn’t work out and he under performs, there are plenty of players in the team who are capable enough of doing his job, and if exceeds expectations, it’s great news for the player and the club.

5) Thorgan Hazard, Chelsea (loan)

When Thorgan Hazard arrived at Chelsea in July 2012 from Lens, the rival team of Lille, the club from which Chelsea signed his brother, Eden, it as assumed the Belgian had arrived at Stamford Bridge to help his brother settle in London, but after Chelsea sent him on loan to Zulte Waregem for a season, he excelled beyond expectations. It was renewed for a further campaign, but there was controversy during his time at the club. At the start of his second spell, Zulte announced they were stripping the fans favourite Davy de Fauw of the captaincy and handing it to Hazard, much to the fans fury. Thankfully, Hazard realised this and returned the captaincy less than 24 hours later! His agent tried to push through a move to Anderlecht in January but nothing materialised and he stayed, earning the fans player of the season. His best position seems to be behind the striker, where he can attack the defence and unlock the perfect pass. He’s quick, eager and happy with his new club amidst rumoured interest from Wolfsburg and Schalke.

“There was interest from Spain and Germany, but I had the best feeling with Gladbach. They play attacking football, with lots of movement, and they will be in the Europa League. Did you see how Germany became world champions? That was a machine. I have to become a machine in Germany before I can move to the Premier League. I don’t have the same character as my brother but I will try to achieve his level. He didn’t help me in choosing a new team. It’s still our dream to play together at Chelsea, but I don’t know if that will ever happen. That Gladbach have taken me without an option to buy proves that they believe in me. If they want to loan me for an extra season, I’ll take that.”

All connected to the club were hopeful a move to SSC Napoli wouldn’t come to fruition for loanee Christoph Kramer, Italian media outlet Di Marzio breaking the news Rafa Benitez was keen and was willing to pay €13m to Leverkusen for the World Cup winner and a “fine” to the Foals for terminating the loan, but Rudi Voller was adamant the club would honour their agreement with Borussia and see Kramer return to the BayArena in 2015. The defensive midfielder, 23 was a massive part of the team’s success last season and the news that he is seemingly staying at least for another year as another positive sign of a good season to come for the club. The question is though, are these additions enough to reach a Champions League berth in 2014/15?

The rivals

VfL Wolfsburg: Strong, very strong. A fifth placed finish under the guidance of Dieter Hecking gave hope to the fans of the Volkswagen owned club that the good times would return soon after a Bundesliga title in 2009, and their additions of Sebastian Jung of Eintracht Frankfurt and Aaron Hunt on a costless transfer from Werder Bremen added further to their immense pool of talent. Centre back Naldo is among the finest in the league, and Luiz Gustavo will be hoping to have a better campaign after a better World Cup than league performance last season. Young Junior Malanda broke through towards the end of last season and could form a iron partnership with Gustavo, whilst young Maxi Arnold’s development over the last two seasons has been worth noting and usually causes team’s trouble. Vierinha also returned from a nasty knee injury after missing a large portion of the season and should be raring to go. Ivica Olic was persuaded not to move to Stoke and Ricardo Rodriguez has stayed loyal to the club, so in my eyes the Wolves are Gladbach’s real challenge for that elusive fourth spot.

Schalke 04: The English media wouldn’t stop talking about Julian Draxler for a number of months but for those watching in Germany It was the youngsters of the team that caught the eye. Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka, aged 18 and 19, both excelled in their first season in the German top flight and will remain at the club, as well as Draxler, for now. Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann was my goalkeeper of the Hinrunde and Jens Keller can thank him that he remained in his job after Timo Hildebrand’s interesting performances cost him his place and gave Fahrmann his opportunity. They have a World Cup winner in Benedikt Howedes who did well to adapt in an unfamiliar position in Brazil, and the signing of Sidney Sam (2.5m) and Eric Maxim Choupo Mouting (costless) adds to a strong Schalke midfield, though Jefferson Farfan had a strong campaign so it will be interesting to see how Schalke accomodate the two into the team, if at all, the most likely circumstance being one or the other in the first XI. They are a good team but I feel a better coach would lead them to better things.

Prediction: Lucien Favre has assembled a very talented team but the Champions League may be another season away. Fifth place, but they’ll push Wolfsburg all the way for that fourth spot, which I believe Hecking’s team will get. Consistency is the key, a disastrous start to the Hinrunde is what Moenchengladbach need to avoid.