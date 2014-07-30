Allegri insists Vidal is not leaving Juventus

Vidal has been heavily linked with a summer transfer move to English side Manchester United in recent weeks, and his market value has certainly increased due to his consistent and somewhat powerful performances alongside the rest of his team-mates for Chile at this year's World Cup as well as his impressive season in the Serie A.

In the 2013-14 campaign, he scored 11 goals and made 5 assists as well as completing 1,211 passes creating 47 chances throughout the 32 games he played.

So what does the future hold for Vidal? According to some reports, United are ready to make an offer for the defensive midfielder, between £35 and £50million pounds - but the question remains as to whether or not Juve will let him go. The answer to that would have to be no, unless he personally hands in a transfer request to the club.

Manager Allegri has already confirmed that Vidal is going nowhere, but if the Chilean decides that he wants to go the club are not going to stand in his way.

Should he stay or go?

Vidal shouldn't leave Juve because:

Successful where he is - Juve won the Serie A in style last season, United struggled and managed a 7th place finish which means that they are without Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years. That's not to say that United cannot win trophies, but it will take some time to re-build as a unit under van Gaal, which takes patience.

He's settled - He has formed a solid midfield role for Juventus in his few years at the club, which is unsurprising for a player of his quality to get used to. He plays alongside the likes of Pirlo, Marchisio and Pogba in a world-class midfield, why would you leave that?

Champions League football - Every world-class player wants to play in the biggest competitions in the world, right? United are still able to attract the best players based on their reputation around the world, but Juve can offer him CL football and United cannot.

Juventus are one of the best teams in the world, and need to keep their key players if they are to perform well in the Champions League once again. Players such as Pogba, Vidal, Tevez and more - if they are to succeed they need to keep them all no matter how hard it may appear to be.