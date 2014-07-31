Borussia Mönchengladbach 2014/15 season preview
Oscar Wendt and Raffael at the home kit unveiling

Gladbach finished the 2013/14 season sandwiched between fifth placed Wolfsburg and seventh place Mainz with a grand total of fifty five points. They went into the second half of the season in third place but a sticky patch in form, a patch that saw them not win in seven games ultimately lead to their sixth placing.

It was a season of farewells for some of Borussia's much loved talent. Marc Andre Ter Stegen called the curtain on his 18 year stay at his boyhood club in favour of a move to Barcelona. A move in which Borussia picked up a tidy double figure fee believed to be in the €12 million region. Another fan favourite in Venezuelan midfielder Juan Arango left the club for Tijuana in the Mexican top flight on a costless. The ageing midfielder at the opposite end of his career from the aforementioned Ter Stegen will be fondly remembered by fans for his long shot taking and his costless kick expertise.

Ter Stegen says goodbye to fans at his final home game: