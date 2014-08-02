DONE DEAL: Malaga sign Mexico keeper Ochoa

DONE DEAL: Malaga have completed the costless transfer signing of Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who has joined the Spanish side on a three-year contract deal after his contract expired with AJ Ajaccio earlier this summer.

This transfer done deal comes a few weeks after Manchester City confirmed that they had signed Malaga 'keeper Willy Caballero, as competition for Joe Hart's number one spot at the club.

He spent three seasons with Ajaccio before being chosen as Mexico's first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup, where he did not disappoint. He was an outstanding performer for his country, making many acrobatic saves to deny Brazil in the group stages as well as performing well against Cameroon, Croatia and Holland.

Malaga will be happy to have acquired his services, as he is a talented goalkeeper who has proven himself at the best level and was reportedly wanted by many other clubs in Europe - hopefully Malaga can qualify for the Champions League next season if they continue with their shrewd business in the market .