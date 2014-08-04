Leverkusen's Youthful Combination

Leverkusen's 2013/14 Bundesliga campaign had two very different halves. The first was filled with success and togetherness, epitomised with victory at Dortmund; they were seemingly the only side who could stop the runaway juggernaut that was Bayern Munich. The second couldn't have been any more different. Complacency and a big dip in form and results not only led to the departure of Sami Hyypia, but supporters were begin to sweat about not finishing in the Champions League places. A final day win over Bremen saw B04 hold off the challenge of Wolfsburg and Gladbach for fourth. They had achieved their aim of a top-four finish, but one couldn't help feel that Leverkusen's campaign was one which left more questions than answers. The 'ifs', 'buts' and 'maybes' would have been floating around for Leverkusen fans all summer, yet a new dawn is on the horizon, one which looks extremely good not just for now, but for a long time to come.

The manager's position has been taken by Roger Schmidt, who guided Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian double. Salzburg won the Austrian Bundesliga by 18 points from nearest challengers Rapid Vienna. The Austrian Bundesliga isn't one of Europe's most popular leagues, but many would have taken notice of Salzburg's destruction of Ajax in the Europa League last-32, breezing past the Eredivisie champions 3-0 at the Amsterdam ArenA, before winning 3-1 on home soil. Despite being knocked out by Basel in the next round, those two performances against Ajax epitomised Schmidt's managerial side of getting the most out of his star players; the likes of Jonathan Soriano and Kevin Kampl. European football fanatics are certainly looking forward to what Schmidt can do in not just the Bundesliga, but also the Champions League, with Rudi Voller and the Leverkusen board opting to bring the 47-year old to a big job in Germany.

Leverkusen's transfer policy this summer has to think not just for the present, but also for the future. In have come Hakan Calhanoglu from Hamburg and Nuremberg's Josip Drmic on permanent deals, both off whom had been attracting interest from some of Europe's big suitors. Brazilian full-back Wendell and Vladlen Yurchenko have also been acquired, with Tin Jedvaj and Kyriakos Papadopoulos arriving on loan. Karim Bellarabi provides another option in midfield, following his arrival from relegated Braunschweig. B04 have filled positions right through their squad, yet the standout link between these summer signings is the young nature of these players. All are under 25, meaning there is still plenty to be learnt from the more experienced members of the Leverkusen squad, yet the eye for signing youthful, talented players will only be of benefit for Schmidt at his new club.

Schmidt's aim is to get these new players to gel together as a unit and to help them find consistency as an individual, something which can sometimes be difficult to achieve at a young age. But if this consistency can be found, then that will also be shown in Leverkusen's performances and results, which were clearly lacking last campaign, especially in the second half of the season. Their Champions League campaign saw them reach the last-16 of the competition, but heavy defeats at home to Man United and PSG will be most remembered by the Leverkusen fans. It's clear there is still an awful lot of work and effort to be completed just to be associated with those sorts of names, yet Schmidt has the assets at his disposal to do so in the coming years.

So what of this season? It will pretty much be similar to last. The aim in the Bundesliga will be to finish in the Champions League places. Bayern and Dortmund should again be the top-two, and Leverkusen will be hoping to complete the podium, although they'll face competition most likely again from Schalke, Wolfsburg and Gladbach. In the Champions League, getting out of the group stages will be deemed successful, whilst a decent Pokal run will also be welcomed with open arms (they haven't won the Cup in 21 years). In some ways, this season could be one of transition for Leverkusen, what with the arrival of Schmidt and new, exciting youngsters. It may well be fairly similar to last. But what can be said is that promising times await for Bayer Leverkusen.