German 3. Liga Matchday 2 Round Up: Arminia Bielefeld left shaken after being hit for five at home

This week in the German 3. Liga was exciting and provided some shocks along the way, there wasn’t a single goalless draw and thirty seven goals in this match day, the highest scoring match being 1-5 win for Hallescher FC, making it the highest win of the season so far surpassing the last match day’s highest score of 3-0 win for Chemnitzer FC.

Stuttgart II 0-3 Preußen Münster

The deadlock was broken on half time, Hoffmann scored a right footed shot beating Odisseas Vlachodimos assisted by Reichwein to make it 1-0 on half time. Four minutes after the break Hoffmann turned provider and assisted Mehmet Kara who finished right footed to make it 2-0 and finally four minutes later, Thu Schmidt rounded off the game and finished off Stuttgart II. The win for Preußen Münster means that they move up to seventh in the table, as for Stuttgart II they drop to bottom of the table on -4 Goal difference.

Stuttgart II next three games:

Rot-Weiß Erfurt (A)

Holstein Kiel (H)

Wehen Wiesbaden (A)

Preußen Münster next three games:

Energie Cottbus (H)

Dynamo Dresden (A)

Bayern München- DFB Pokal (H)

Hansa Rostock 1-1 Rot-Weiß Erfurt

Rostock were involved in a cracker on Match day 1, although it is safe to say this week that their grudge match against Rot-Weiß Erfurt was far from a cracker. Rot-Weiß Erfurt opened the scoring on seventy-seven minutes through Brandstetter’s header. His header was cancelled out with two minutes of normal time to play when Kleineheismann put the ball into his own net.

Hansa Rostock next three games:

Holstein Kiel (A)

Wehen Wiesbaden (H)

Jahn Regensburg (A)

Rot-Weiß Erfurt next three games:

Stuttgart II (H)

Energie Cottbus (A)

Dynamo Dresden (H)

Borussia Dortmund II 2-2 Holstein Kiel

It took three minutes for the dead lock to be broken when Borussia Dortmund II were awarded a penalty and David Solga slotted it home to make it 1-0. Four minutes later, their lead doubled Oguzhan Kefkir. On twenty-two minutes, Kiel pulled one back through Breitkreuz. On fifty-two minutes the comeback was complete when striker Marc Heider rounded off a lovely attacking move

Borussia Dortmund II next three games:

Wehen Wiesbaden (A)

Jahn Regensburg (H)

Sonnenhof Großaspach (A)

Holstein Kiel next three games:

Hansa Rostock (H)

Stuttgart II (A)

1860 München (H)

Unterhaching 3-3 Wehen Wiesbaden

It only took Unterhaching nineteen minutes to get the breakthrough it came from defender Mario Erb headed goal. They added the second on thirty-six minutes from Vogi Sammer on his right foot. Two minutes after the restart Wehen Wiesbaden pulled a goal back from Riemann and they soon equalized and took the lead Vunguidica on seventy-one minutes then six minutes later Schnellbacher finished right footed. Unterhaching shared the spoils three minutes from time, Schwarz scoring a costless kick over the wall.

Unterhaching next three fixtures:

Jahn Regensburg (A)

SG Sonnenhof Großaspach (H)

1 FSV Mainz 05 II (A)

Wehen Wiesbaden next three fixtures:

Borussia Dortmund II (H)

Hansa Rostock (A)

1 FC Kaiserslautern-DFB Pokal (H)

Stuttgarter Kickers 3-1 Jahn Regensburg

The away team took the lead after nine minutes through Aosman’s left footed strike but Marc Stein soon canceled out the lead in the twenty-fifth minute when his right footed shot beat keeper Loboue, the tied game lasted just under three minutes when Badiane rounded off a brilliant football move, Halimi with the assist. Braun finally put the game to bed with nine minutes left to play.

Stuttgarter Kickers next three fixtures:

SG Sonnenhof Großaspach (A)

1 FSV Mainz 05 II (H)

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Jahn Regensburg next three fixtures:

SpVgg Unterhaching ((H)

Borussia Dortmund II (A)

Hansa Rostock (H)

MSV Duisburg 1-1 SG Sonnenhof Großaspach

It only took two minutes for Duisburg to open the scoring, left footed Grote fired the home side ahead with the assist from St. Bohl but that lead only lasted nine minutes as Senesie leveled and that’s how it ended but the excitement didn’t end there, Landeka was sent for an early bath in the sixty third minute for Sonnenhof Großaspach.

MSV Duisburg next three fixtures

1 FSV Mainz 05 II (A)

Hallescher FC (H)

1 FC Nuremberg-DFB Pokal (H)

SG Sonnenhof Großaspach next three fixtures:

Stuttgarter Kickers (H)

SpVgg Unterhaching (A)

Borussia Dortmund II (H)

Fortuna Köln 2-2 Mainz 05 II

Both sides coming into the game on the back of defeats and looking for a win to give them some stability during the early stages of the season. It was the home side that got the scoring underway through Turkish defender Ercan Aydogmus’ header after twelve minutes of play. But that only lasted thirteen minutes when former Nürnberg striker and new signing Sebastian Gärtner opened his account for the club. Shortly after the restart, Michael Kessel bagged his first goal of the season with a lovely right-footed shot. However, nine minutes from time Mainz’s lapse in concentration resulted in Felix Müller giving away a penalty and giving Weil a golden chance to go back to the Rhineland with a point and he delivered right footed, bagging Mainz a point.

Fortuna Köln next three fixtures:

Hallescher FC (A)

Chemnitz FC (H)

Arminia Bielefeld (A)

Mainz 05 II next three fixtures

MSV Duisburg (H)

Stuttgarter Kickers (A)

SpVgg Unterhaching (H)

Arminia Bielefeld 1-5 Hallescher FC

The shock of the week came from Arminia Bielefeld vs. Hallescher FC. The home side came into this game on the back of a 2-0 away win against Mainz II, on the other hand, Hallescher came off the back of a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Chemnitzer FC. It took the home side just over a quarter of an hour to open the scoring, a quick costless kick from the half way line was taken quickly and was delivered diagonally to Hemlein who was quick on his feet, outwitting his marker met the pass and cheekily headed over the Hallescher goalkeeper. On the stroke of half time, the away fans had something to cheer about, Sascha Pfeffer brilliantly controlled a deflected pass, cut in side onto his left foot and brilliantly curled his shot in a tiny gap when at least five defenders and the goalkeeper were in front of him, a poor defensive showing for the goal, his left footed shot leveled the game. Bielefeld had chances to take the lead when the game was at 1-1, striker Fabian Klos’ left footed half-volley smashed against the inside of the far post and bounced away from danger. After sixty minutes, the away team had the lead, an in swinging left footed corner made its way into the fragile area also known as the Bielefeld defence, after a missed shot from an Hallescher attacker it smacked defender Börner in the face and trickled into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 to the away side. Hallescher’s third goal came from another corner and it was poor marking and defending from Bielefeld that caused the goal, Marcel Franke met Bertram’s left footed out swinging corner on sixty minutes. For Hallescher’s fourth it was from Bielefeld’s collapse, Stephan Salger’s pass was poor and it landed straight at the feet of Max Jansen who cut open the defence with his through ball and Osayamen Osawe bared down on goal one on one and calmly slotted it through the legs of the keeper. To finish off he rout it was Osawe again, Aydemir with a fantastic outside of the foot pass to Osawe who beat the on coming keeper to the ball and only had the task of rolling the ball into an open net to finish off the embarrassing all round performance of Arminia Bielefeld.

Arminia Bielefeld next three fixtures:

Chemnitz FC (A)

VfL Osnabrück (H)

SV Sandhausen -DFB Pokal (H)

Hallescher FC next three fixtures:

Fortuna Köln (H)

MSV Duisburg (A)

Stuttgarter Kickers (H)

Chemnitzer FC 2-0 Osnabrück

There were no goals in the first half of this match but there was a red card for Osnabrück midfielder Massimo Ornatelli for serious foul play, making their away game that little bit harder of getting a result from. Fifth-teen minutes after the break, the dead-lock was broken, Philip Türpitz finished off right footed from a Fabian Stenzel pass and five minutes from time, Chemnitzer were awarded a penalty to seal all three points and Fabian Stenzel slotted the penalty to get all three points.

Chemnitzer FC next three games:

Arminia Bielefeld (H)

Fortuna Köln (A)

1 FSV Mainz 05 -DFB Pokal (H)

Osnabrück next three fixtures:

Dynamo Dresden (H)

Arminia Bielefeld (A)

Preußen Münster (H)

Energie Cottbus 1-3 Dynamo Dresden

All three of Dresden’s goals came in the first half of play. The first goal came after six minutes, defender Dennis Erdmann rose above his marker to meet a Marvin Stefaniak corner. SGD doubled their lead; this time the scorer was Justin Eilers who also netted with his head. Dresden’s third goal of the half came six minutes before the break, Sylvano Comvalius rounded off a hat trick of headers for the away side. Cottbus pulled a goal back with under twenty minutes to go Leonhard Kaufmann’s left footed shot beating Benjamin Kirsten and giving him a goal on his debut following his costless transfer from Sturm Graz.

Energie Cottbus next three fixtures:

Preußen Münster (A)

Rot-Weiß Erfurt (H)

Hamburger SV -DFB Pokal (H)

Dynamo Dresden next three fixtures:

VfL Osnabrück (A)

Preußen Münster (H)

FC Schalke 04-DFB Pokal (H)