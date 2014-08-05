Sardar Azmoun: Boy Wonder?

The 19 year old striker was thrust into the thoughts of mainfootball fans, having been linked with a move to the big leagues of Europe, with Arsenal, Barcelona and AC Milan amongst clubs rumoured to be interested. But to the fans of these clubs, he’s a relative unknown quantity. That’s unless they’re an avid watcher of Russian football of course, like me, a joint Arsenal and Rubin fan who has seen every senior club game he’s ever played.

Plying his trade for Rubin Kazan in the Russian top flight, the Iranian was buzzing after a breakthrough season, in which he made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring 5 times and assisting 3. While this may not seem a hugely impressive record, 7 of those were sub appearances, and in a team which lacked creativity and struggled for goals, that was a great output, making him top scorer of the players who remained at Rubin for the entire season, with only Winter departure Salomon Rondon scoring more.

Still a teenager, he has been dubbed the “Iranian Messi” by the media – which is very inaccurate compared to his play style, more a nod to the potential he possesses. Although quite raw still, he certainly has some qualities which could help him to become a top European goal scorer if he applies himself. Considering his 5’11 frame and slender figure, his aerial ability is quite extraordinary. An excellent jumper and header, he’s able to propel himself well enough to connect to crosses, and then his heading ability means that he could have a good chance of getting it on target – see this example - Krylia Sovetov (2:30) last season:

As well as this, he is capable of a lightning turn of pace and acceleration, coupled with an ability to pick a pass or cross (below), meaning he is able to play behind the striker or on either wing. His finishing is still up and down, he’s bagged fine goals - Rostov and Anzhi, poachers finishes - Zenit, and then some clear cut misses – the most recent a 1v1 against Spartak, with the game finely poised a 1-0 to Spartak. If Azmoun buries his chance, the balance of the game changes completely, but he puts it at the keepers legs, and Spartak go 2-0 up minutes later, before romping home as 4-0 winners.

His fine form last season was rewarded with a call up to Iran’s preliminary World Cup squad, with many Team Melli fans wanting him included as an impact sub from the bench, but after two caps in warm up games, Carlos Queiroz decided to go with a defensive squad, and he was harshly dropped.

With Rubin employing a 4-2-3-1, and the manager favouring him over experienced Ukrainian Marko Devic for the season opener against Spartak, Azmoun should be set for his first whole season, injury permitting, and should he kick on from last season, he has a real chance to catch the eye of Europeans big guns once more (Arsenal were confirmed to have watched and talked to Azmoun in February during a training camp). Will he fulfil the potential he clearly has, or will his off the pitch attitude – poor social network skills have been criticized by his Persian speaking followers – stall his progress? Only time will tell, but he certainly has the work rate and determination to make it big, if not in Russia, but in one of the big five leagues for sure.