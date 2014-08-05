Sardar Azmoun: Boy Wonder?
Azmoun celebrates scoring against Rostov last season [http://ilnartuhbatov.livejournal.com/].

The 19 year old striker was thrust into the thoughts of mainfootball fans, having been linked with a move to the big leagues of Europe, with Arsenal, Barcelona and AC Milan amongst clubs rumoured to be interested. But to the fans of these clubs, he’s a relative unknown quantity. That’s unless they’re an avid watcher of Russian football of course, like me, a joint Arsenal and Rubin fan who has seen every senior club game he’s ever played.

Plying his trade for Rubin Kazan in the Russian top flight, the Iranian was buzzing after a breakthrough season, in which he made 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring 5 times and assisting 3. While this may not seem a hugely impressive record, 7 of those were sub appearances, and in a team which lacked creativity and struggled for goals, that was a great output, making him top scorer of the players who remained at Rubin for the entire season, with only Winter departure Salomon Rondon scoring more.

Still a teenager, he has been dubbed the “Iranian Messi” by the media – which is very inaccurate compared to his play style, more a nod to the potential he possesses. Although quite raw still, he certainly has some qualities which could help him to become a top European goal scorer if he applies himself.  Considering his 5’11 frame and slender figure, his aerial ability is quite extraordinary. An excellent jumper and header, he’s able to propel himself well enough to connect to crosses, and then his heading ability means that he could have a good chance of getting it on target – see this example - Krylia Sovetov (2:30) last season: