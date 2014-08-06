3 Liga Matchday 3 review: Dresden's drive to the top haulted

Chemnitzer 0-0 Arminia Bielefeld

These sides game into the game with vastly contrasting fortunes. Chemnitzer led the table with two wins from their first two games and yet to concede a goal, they were favourites ahead of Arminia Bielefeld's visit. The visitors had started well; a 2-1 win against Mainz II gave the Westphalia club a solid start to their promotion campaign. However, they were brought down to earth with a huge bump. A 1-5 drubbing at home to Halle, thanks to some school-boy defending, shocked everyone. Die Arminen were keen to avenge the humbling defeat and had the first chance of the game; Jonas Strifler found Fabian Klos, he flicked in his striking-partner Christoph Hemlein and he crossed for the on-rushing Bielefeld players. Unfortunately for the away side, Dennis Mast just couldn't stretch his legs enough to get a tap-in and get his first goal for his new club.

The hosts fired a quick response; Kevin Conrad's bullish work in midfield allow him to slip in Reagy Ofosu. The midfielder burst clear of his markers, but Alexander Schwolow was out quickly to make a vital save. The game was a tight and tense affair and the last thing Bielefeld needed was for a man to be sent off. Veteran midfielder Peer Kluge went in late on Ofosu and that saw him pick-up his second yellow card of the game. A flurry of bookings followed, but that sequence was broken with the best chance of the game. Anton Fink whipped in a costless-kick from the right; the impressive Nils Röseler flung himself at the ball, but he could only find the side netting. The Bielefeld bench shared a collective sigh of relief, as they were spared a point after the disastrous performance at the weekend.

Both sides had chances to win the game, but Chemnitzer will feel slightly disappointed after they failed to take advantage of Kluge's sending off. Fortuna Köln are up next for the sky blue's; while Arminia will play host to VfL Osnbarück, desperate to put on an improved showing for their fans.

Rot-Weiß Erfurt 3 - 1 Stuttgart II

Stuttgart II were yet to taste victory, or obtain a single point this year, in the 3.Liga. Two defeats in their opening two games meant they sat in last place. Erfurt were only one point better off, thanks to a draw away in Rostock. It was an even start, with both sides having half chances to open the scoring; Felix Lohkemper and Sascha Eichmeier sent their shots wide, from distance, as both teams struggled to create a clear-cut chance. However, it was the hosts who took the lead. Andreas Wiegel spotted the dangerous Eichner in space, the latter's cross found Haris Bukva; his knock down fell to the feet of captain Kevin Möhwald and he made no mistake in hammering home from the edge of the box.

It was soon to get much worse for the away side. As just two minutes later, they found themselves 2-0 down. Philipp Mwene was adjudged to have handled in the box, despite furious Swabian protests, Rafael Czichos made no mistake from the penalty spot. Two changes after the break seemed to spark Stuttgart into some life. Some lovely passing play down the left-hand side allowed Stuttgart II captain Tobias Rathgeb the time to pick out an unmarked Marco Grüttner, his diving header gave the away side something to cling on to. Kevin Möhwald then had to be taken off, with a bloody head, he was replaced by Simon Brandstetter.

That decision was a good one, as the substitute met Christian Falk's header to fire past Odisseas Vlachodimos on the angle. That sealed the game and the hosts first win of the campaign. Unfortunately for Stuttgart II, it looks like another battle against relegation is on the horizon; after narrowly avoiding it last year, they'll be hoping to kick-start their campaign against Holstein Kiel. Erfurt travel to Cottbus, with both sides keen to get another win on the board.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden 1-0 Borussia Dortmund II

Both these sides had four points from their opening two games, a steady start. Wehen had beaten Stuttgarter Kickers 2-1 in the opening game, coming from a goal down; a similar pattern unfolded against Unterhaching. After going 2-0 down, a fantastic comeback insued to take them 3-2, before conceding late on to draw the game. BVB beat Erfurt by two goals to one in their opener and were 2-0 up against Kiel; unfortunately they couldn't hold on and were pegged back to a draw.

A first half full of attacking football, Wehen had the lionshare of any chances; however, they were lucky that Markus Kolke was on hand to clear Joesph-Claude Gyau's shot off of the line. Each team then hit the woodwork, before Wehen struck the killer blow with nearly the last kick of the game. The extremely dangerous José Vunguidica produced a fantastic piece of play to set up Markus Kleinsorge, leaving the substitute to finish and win the game for the hosts.

The win moved Marc Kienle's side level with Chemnitzer on seven points towards the head of the table. It's a great start for last season's fourth placed side; as they aim to go one better than last term, with Hansa Rostock waiting in the wings. Dortmund's start should set them up for a more positive finish than last season and the home game against Regensburg should provide them with an opportunity to get another three points on the board.

Sonnenhof Großaspach 1 - 1 Stuttgarter Kickers

Newly promoted Großaspach had gotten off to an excellent start; with an impressive win against Fortuna Köln and a hard-fought draw against Duisburg, sent a message to everyone that they would be no pushovers. The Kickers bounced back from a 2-1 defeat to Wehen, by putting three goals past Regensburg. This game was a local debry, so bragging rights were on the line in Baden-Württemberg.

A passionate game insued, with both goals coming late in the first half. The hosts opened the scoring, with Elia Soriano the goal-getter. The striker had acres of space in the visitors box to pick his spot and calmly finish into the bottom corner. It was in first half stoppage time that the away team earned a costless-kick on the edge of the box. Michele Rizzi stepped up; sending the ball over the wall and out of Kevin Kunz' reach. A very tight second-half followed, with neither side able to assert themselves enough to grab a winning goal.

The draw was probably a fair result, all said and done. Großaspach moved onto five points; an impressive total for the newly-promoted side and can add to that impressive start when they face Unterhaching, who also have five points. Kickers lie just a point behind their rivals, but will look to kick on against an out of sorts Mainz II team on Saturday.

Regensburg 0-2 Unterhaching

Despite a positive start against Duisburg, a 3-1 win, Regensburg themselves fell to a 3-1 defeat against Stuttgarter Kickers. The young Unterhaching side had a solid start, with two draws in their opening two league games. Two contrasting games, too; a 0-0 stalemate with Holstein Kiel was followed by a crazy 3-3 draw with Wehen.

Yannick Thiel opened the scoring after just 15 minutes, the former Köln midfielder left Stephan Loboué with no chance, putting Unterhaching into a deserved lead. An incredible tight game, with plenty of bookings, meant that both teams failed to get any rhythm or flow going. A dubious second yellow card for Gino Windmüller, meant that Regensburg were facing a massive uphill task. Despite their best efforts, a way back into the game wasn't found and Dominik Widemann killed off any hopes with a late second goal.

The victors move onto five points and could get to eight, continuing their rise up the 3.Liga table, with a win against new-boys Großaspach. Things don't get any easier for Regensburg, however. A tough task awaits as they make the trip to Dortmund to face BVB II.

VfL Osnabrück 2-2 Dynamo Dresden

Dynamo Dresden have embarked on their mission to retain 2.Bundesliga status in fine fashion. Wins against Stuttgart II (2-1) and Energie Cottbus (3-1), meant that they sat top of the table going into matchday three. Osnabrück, on the other hand, had lost both of their opening fixtures. Chemnizter and Cottbus had got the upper hand over the hosts, meaning they were desperate to turn things around.

Dresden took their first chance of the game; Luca Dürholtz found Marvin Stefaniak, he put Sylvano Comvalius through on goal and the striker made no mistake in giving the away side the lead. A quick second came along, with Dresden at their efficient best, Michael Hefele scored to give the promotion chasers a comfortable lead. Despite the two-goal cushion, Osnabrück came out a rejuvenated side after the break. Milad Salem gave the lower Saxony team hope; his thunderous strike into the top corner. Addy Menga went past three defenders, slotted past Benjamin Kristen and the hosts had all the momentum.

Chances fell the way of both sides; Kristen was forced into some strong saves and Comvalius wasted a great chance to send Dresden back in front. The East German team were the final side with a 100% record and that chance to extend it was gone after blowing a two goal lead. They play host to Preußen Münster and will be aiming for a return to winning ways. Osnabrück travel to an out of sorts Bielefeld and will look to build on the remarkable comeback.

Preußen Münster 0-0 Energie Cottbus

Energie Cottbus, like Dresden, were keen to make a swift return to the German second division. Cottbus were involved in two 3-1 scorelines to start the season. A win against Osnabrück and a loss against Dresden, meant that they'd got off to an average start. Preußen had scored three goals in both their games, but with contrasting defensive records. A 3-4 defeat to Hansa Rostock was hard to stomach, but a fine 3-0 victory in Stuttgart soon changed the teams' fortunes.

In a game that lacked a cutting edge; when Marcus Piossek hit the post that was the closest either side came to winning the game. Cottbus failed to offer anything, other than a tough game and will be the happier of the two sides considering they didn't lose. The former 2.Bundesliga side play host to RW-Erfurt on Saturday and Münster take on the dangerous Dresden side.

Holstein Kiel 2-0 Hansa Rostock

With two draws in two games, Holstein Kiel's start may look unimpressive. However, a comeback from 2-0 down against BVB II says otherwise. Hansa are desperate to play further up the German footballing pyramid, having been in the Bundesliga just seven years ago. A draw and win in their opening two games meant that they were climbing up the 3.Liga table and were keen to continue the upward trend.

Kiel were well worth their win, in a game which Rostock failed to turn up to. A first half of dominance wasn't rewarded; but an energetic start to the second and the arrival of Patrick Breitkreuz. He scored the first, just two minutes after coming on, then set-up Saliou Sané for the goal that killed any Rostock comeback hopes.

1. FSV Mainz 05 II 3-4 MSV Duisburg

Mainz II were looking shakey after a rough start to their 3.Liga campaign. A loss to Bielefeld and defeat to Fortuna Köln left them languishing at the bottom of the table. Duisburg had the exact same record as Mainz coming into the game, but performed better than the results showed. Despite a disappointing defeat to Regensburg and a hard fought draw with Großaspach, they were keen to get things back on tack.

Nico Klotz and Zlatko Janjić combined within just three minutes to open the scoring, with Klotz finishing of the Bosnian's teasing cross. Just two minutes later he too was in on the scoring; Bernhard Heidel could only parry Kingsley Onuegbu's shot to Janjić and he made no mistake in sending the Duisburg fans into dreamland. Erik Willie, the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt man, then added a third at the start of the second half. Richard Weil gave Mainz II something to cling onto, with a fine finish from around the penalty spot. That hope was quickly quashed, as Dennis Grote gave Duisburg a three goal cushion again. Late in the game, with just a few minutes to go, Mainz mounted a comeback. Philipp Klement fired home Lucas Höler squeezed in from close range, but the hosts couldn't snatch a dramatic equaliser as Duisburg, just about, prevailed.

Duisburg, fresh from their win, will host Halle in a game and they'll be confident of getting something from that game. While Mainz, who are struggling, travel to Stuttgarter Kickers in the hope they can 'kick'-start their season.

Hallescher FC 0-2 Fortuna Köln

Halle had a vastly contrasting opening two games. A 3-0 loss to Chemnitzer had fans and players alike in the dumps, but a marvelous turnaround occured against Arminia. After going 1-0 down, they scored 5 goals to win 5-1 and shock the whole of the league. Fortuna were less fortunate, a draw and a loss were all they could muster, so a win would be vital to get their season going.

The hosts started off the game in a more impressive fashion; but after Halle wasted a good opportunity, they paid the price. Tobias Fink was left unmarked in the box and finished off the simple chance against the run of play. Johannes Rahn then rounded off a flowing counter-attack to make the game save before half-time. A second half that lacked any sort of spark saw Fortuna sit back and prey on the counter to close the game out; getting them their first win of the season.

Halle will re-group and travel to Duisburg, a team full of goals. While Fortuna host Chemnitzer on Sunday, a game that should be an interesting look.

