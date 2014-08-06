Follow Our Lead – Rummenigge
Image via www.realtotal.de

With the USA tour coming close to an end, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has provided some insight towards activities going on behind the scenes. All eyes seem to be on the big clash between the MLS All Stars and the Bundesliga champions, but the Bayern backroom staff have been busy working on the clubs long-term goals. The main issue is addressing the financial disparity between the other top clubs in the European leagues. Rummenigge mentions that what the Bundesliga clubs lack in gate receipt, season ticket and TV revenue, they can make up for in international marketing, specifically the brand of the club.

“The English Premier League, for example, earns €800m per year through their TV marketing overseas. If we want to compete and survive this competition then we need to get out there.” – Rummenigge

While the Bundesliga recently signed a new TV deal and are benefitting from new fans, thanks to the success of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, it simply is not enough to compete financially with the European giants. It is well known that Bundesliga clubs have far lower ticket prices than that of other leagues, especially compared to the English Premier League. Despite very high average attendances, the Bundesliga clubs continue to remain resolute to not pillage the pockets of their fan base. With lower income coming from gate receipts, season tickets and the TV income less than the other leagues, a focus needs to be on marketing of the brand of the club. Something Bayern Munich has been trying to do for a while now.