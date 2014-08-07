Villarreal 2014/15 Season Preview
Image via uefa.com

Following a disastrous couple of seasons in which the Yellow Submarine appeared for all the world to be sinking without trace, 2013/14 was the year in which Villarreal surprised everybody by coming victoriously back up for air. After a sobering season in the Segunda División, manager Marcelino García Toral led Villarreal back into the Europa League with a sixth place finish, though the gap between the title challengers and 'the rest' remained painfully evident as they finished 28 points behind the top three. It was a season not without its low points - a fine for a tear gas canister being thrown onto the pitch mid-game and the Dani Alves banana-throwing incident come to mind - but overall, it was a year with plenty of promise ahead of the new season.

Villarreal have had a fairly productive transfer window so far, having added a mixture of youth and experience to their ranks ahead of a long campaign. Last season's no.1 Sergio Asenjo has joined permanently from Atlético Madrid as he looks to make good on his early potential, when he was touted by many as the next Iker Casillas. The 25-year-old was on good form last season, keeping nine clean sheets as his side finished with the second-best defensive record outside the top four. However, this solidity at the back could be put down in part to the defensive work of Mateo Musacchio, the young Argentina defender who is rumoured to be in talks with Tottenham Hotspur. Despite a rumoured transfer fee of around £18million, he would be a difficult man to replace with the new season only two weeks away.

Another exciting foray into the transfer market has been the capture of Musacchio's compatriot Luciano Vietto, a young forward who has been likened to Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero since being given his professional debut by Diego Simeone three years ago. Despite being played out of position by a succession of failing managers at the troubled Racing Club, Vietto has flourished recently and can score with both feet as well as his head. With Giovani dos Santos and last season's top scorer Ikechukwu Uche, Vietto can fill the shoes of departed French forward Jérémy Perbet in a dynamic forward line. Serbian full back Antonio Rukavina will add some experience to the back line, while Jonathan dos Santos and Javi Espinosa are both full of potential in the centre of the park. Though Jonathan Pereira and Javier Aquino, who both featured heavily in the first team last season, have gone out on loan to Rayo Vallecano, Perbet is the only first team player to have been lost permanently so far this summer.

Heading the assist charts with eight in the league and a further eleven goals, former Tottenham man dos Santos grabbed the headlines for Villarreal last season, and rightly so. The Mexico international was electric all season, creating around one and a half chances for teammates in each appearance despite playing the entire 90 minutes in less than half of his appearances.