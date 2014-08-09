Kostic completes Stuttgart move

VfB Stuttgart have completed a deal to bring Serbian U-21 midfielder Filip Kostic to the club for a fee in the region of €5 million. He arrived at the club today, and signed a five year deal.

The Bundesliga club were in the market for a wide-man after Ibrahima Traore opted to join Borussia Monchengladbach on a four-year deal when his contract expired at the end of last season. Kostic made 43 appearances last season for FC Groningen, of the Eredivisie, scoring 11 times in the process.

He has represented the Serbian U19 and U21 squads, and reportedly attracted the attention of a host of top European clubs. He will look to be the catalyst to help Stuttgart improve upon their 15th place finish in the Bundesliga last campaign.

He commented on his move: "I had a good time in Groningen, but I now wanted absolutely to join VfB Stuttgart. Those responsible have put a lot of effort into me, we had productive discussions, and I'm glad now an agreement has been reached. Now I am happy with the new task, with Stuttgart and in the Bundesliga. "

Armin Veh, the Stuttgart boss, also commented on the move : "I am delighted that we have managed to commit Filip Kostic, because to him, some teams have tried. Besides his qualities on the pitch I had, in the first personal meeting, a very good impression of him. He fits as a type in our team, and will impress through his football skills on the pitch. "

Below is a compilation of Filip Kostic's 2013/14 season. He promises to be another exciting edition to the Bundesliga in the coming season.