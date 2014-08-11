Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: UEFA Super Cup preview

Real Madrid and Sevilla face off in the UEFA Super Cup final on Tuesday night. The all-Spanish tie is the first in the competition since 2006, where Sevilla ran out 3-0 winners against Barcelona, who had won the Champions League that year.

Sevilla have featured in just two Super Cup finals since the tournament was founded in 1972, having won the trophy in 2006. They were comfortably beaten by AC Milan the next season however, as the Italian side came from a goal down to win 3-1. This season's Super Cup is also Real Madrid's first Super Cup final since winning their ninth Champions League trophy in 2002. Real have played in three finals previously, although the 2002 final was their first Super Cup victory.

Previous Five Meetings



Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 7-3 Sevilla

Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla

Sevilla 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla



Games between Real Madrid and Sevilla have seen plenty of goals in recent times. The last seven league meetings between the sides have seen a total of 38 goals scored, with one of the two matches last season seeing ten goals shared, with Real Madrid running out as 7-3 winners after a hectic game at the Bernebau. In the last five games, there has been no clear favourite as to who would win, with Sevilla winning two of the last five games, whilst Real Madrid have won three. There also hasn't been a draw between the two sides since the 2005/06 La Liga season, when a late Julio Baptista goal secured a 2-2 draw for Los Rojiblancos.

How Real Madrid reached the Super Cup

Real Madrid finally achieved La Decima last season, winning their tenth Champions League trophy and becoming the first team to win ten European trophies. Their road to the final, as well as the final itself, was not an easy ride on paper, but on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. made it look simple. Los Blancos put 41 goals past their opponents on the way to winning the cup, including a memorable 4-0 victory at the Allianz Arena to dump the current holders Bayern Munich out of the competition in the semi-final.

Real only lost one game en route to the Estádio da Luz, where the final was played. Borussia Dortmund staged a spirited comeback in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, but were unable to topple Real Madrid on aggregate, having lost 3-0 in the first leg. 20 of Real Madrid's 41 goals were scored in the group stage, and they put 17 in total past the three German sides they faced before reaching the final, scoring nine against Schalke, three against Dortmund and five against Bayern Munich. Below is a list of their results in the Champions League last season:

Galatasaray 1-6 Real Madrid (Group Stage)

Real Madrid 4-0 Copenhagen (Group Stage)

Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus (Group Stage)

Juventus 2-2 Real Madrid (Group Stage)

Real Madrid 4-0 Galatasaray (Group Stage)

Copenhagen 0-2 Real Madrid (Group Stage)



Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke [won 1-6 away, won 3-1 home] (Round of 16)

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund [won 3-0 home, lost 2-0 away] (Quarter Final)

Real Madrid 5-0 Bayern Munich [won 1-0 home, 4-0 away] (Semi Final)

Real Madrid 4-1 Atletíco Madrid [after extra time] (FINAL)



How Sevilla reached the Super Cup

Sevilla's European journey began a lot earlier than their opponents Real Madrid last season. Whilst Real started off their season in the Champions League group stage after finishing as runners-up in La Liga last season, Sevilla entered the Europa League at the third qualifying round. Despite finishing in ninth place in the 2012-13 season, they made the Europa League by virtue of reaching the Copa del Rey semi-finals. As Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid both qualified for the Champions League, the teams originally in fifth, sixth and seventh place were awarded Europa League spots. As Málaga were banned from European competition and Rayo Vallecano didn't get a licence to play in Europe, Sevilla were given the opportunity.

After sailing through the third qualifying round and play-off round with 18 goals across the four games, Sevilla were drawn in a fairly tough Europa League group, with Freiburg, Estoril and Slovan Liberec all having to play one another. Sevilla eventually won the group with ease, securing three wins and three draws in their six games.

Sevilla narrowly qualified in each of the knockout rounds, needing penalties to knock out fellow La Liga side Real Betis and scraping past both Maribor and FC Porto. Away goals helped them reach the final at the expense of Valencia, a 94th minute goal from Stephane M'Bia in the second leg enough to secure a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Sevilla needed penalties again to win the cup itself, after 120 minutes of football against Benfica ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Kevin Gamiero hit the winning penalty as Benfica succumbed to a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat.

Sevilla 9-1 Mladost Podgorica [won 3-0 home, 6-1 away] (Third qualifying round)

Sevilla 9-1 Śląsk Wrocław [won 4-0 home, 5-0 away] (Play-off round)



Estoril 1-2 Sevilla (Group Stage)

Sevilla 2-0 Freiburg (Group Stage)

Slovan Liberec 1-1 Sevilla (Group Stage)

Sevilla 1-1 Slovan Liberec (Group Stage)

Sevilla 1-1 Estoril (Group Stage)

Freiburg 0-1 Sevilla (Group Stage)



Sevilla 4-3 Maribor [won 2-1 home, drew 2-2 away] (Round of 32)

Sevilla 2-2 Real Betis - 4-3 on pens [lost 2-0 home, won 2-0 away] (Round of 16)

Sevilla 4-2 Porto [won 4-1 home, lost 1-0 away] (Quarter Final)

Sevilla 3-3 Valencia - won on away goals [drew 1-1 home, drew 2-2 away] (Semi Final)

Sevilla 0-0 Benfica - won 4-2 on pens (FINAL)

Team News (Real Madrid)

The main issues for Real Madrid revolve around Xabi Alonso and Cristiano Ronaldo. Xabi Alonso was given a one-match European suspension after his celebrations towards the end of the Champions League final, running down the pitch from the stands to celebrate with his team-mates. Despite Real appealing against the punishment, UEFA rejected the appeal, meaning that Alonso will sit out the final as he did the Champions League.

The game could be an opportunity for Real Madrid to showcase their new signings. Manager Carlo Ancelotti announced a 22-man squad for the final, with Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez both being put into the squad. Kroos joined from Bayern Munich last month for a fee of around €24million, whilst James Rodriguez left Monaco after one season, with Real paying over €70million for the winner of the World Cup Golden Boot. Keylor Navas, who was signed from La Liga side Levante, was also called up to the squad.

The game means a return to his home nation for Gareth Bale. After his world record move to Real Madrid, Bale had an exceptional first season for Los Blancos. Despite missing several games with injury, Bale finished the season with 22 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, including the winner in the Copa del Rey final. Despite this, the star man of last season was Cristiano Ronaldo, and despite being named in the 22-man squad as one of just two forwards, growing concerns over his knee mean that he may not start the final.

Team News (Sevilla)

Sevilla will play the final without last season's captain and key player Ivan Rakitić, who left at the beginning of July to FC Barcelona, who paid around €20million to sign the Croatian midfielder. The deal saw Barça midfielder Denis Suárez move to Unai Emery's side on a two-year loan deal. Iago Aspas also makes his return to La Liga on a one-year loan deal, and could start up front.

Other new signings that may play some part in Tuesday's game include Grzegorz Krychowiak and Mariano Barbosa. Krychowiak signed from French side Stade de Reims for an undisclosed fee to replace Stéphane M'Bia, whose loan deal ended at the end of last season, whilst Barbosa was brought in from Las Palmas on a costless transfer. He is not expected to start, however, with Portuguese goalkeeper Beto still considered to be the number one goalkeeper for Sevilla.

Daniel Carriço is another new face that may play his first competitive game for Sevilla. The centre-back left Reading after a disappointing 18 months, the last year of which was spent at Sevilla on loan. The club made his deal permanent after a successful loan spell, where he made 31 appearances and scored three goals. Kevin Gamiero will definitely be missing from the Sevilla side, having picked up an injury several weeks ago. Carlos Bacca is also a doubt after getting a thigh injury in the World Cup, though he his expected to play some part in the final.

Key players (Real Madrid)

Should he start the game, Cristiano Ronaldo is inevitably Real Madrid's strongest player. With an incredible 252 goals to his name in 246 Real Madrid appearances, Ronaldo is a player that any defence fears coming up against. His electric pace, his control on the ball and his mesmerising skills dazzle opponents. He was Real's top goalscorer last season, with 51 goals from 47 appearances, making him the highest goalscorer in Europe, equalling Luis Suárez' 31 league goals, with Ronaldo's 17 Champions League goals and three Copa del Rey goals helping him eclipse the half-century mark.

New signing James Rodriguez can also provide some spark in the Real midfield. The attacking midfielder, who scored six goals at the World Cup and became the first to score in six consecutive World Cup finals matches, joined from AS Monaco last month and is expected to make his competitive debut tomorrow. In an already packed midfield at the club, Rodriguez can easily slot in behind the striker or play as a second striker. The Colombian proved his ability on the biggest stage in world football, showing off his passing effectiveness, as well as lining up as a possible costless-kick taker at his new club. He also showed that assisting team-mates is also in his game, as he set up two more goals at the World Cup, and 12 goals for Monaco last season.

Karim Benzema is another player who can be a threat in attack for Real Madrid. Usually playing as a lone striker, it has never been much of a challenge for Benzema to find the back of the net, scoring 22 goals for the side last season, as well as scoring three for his nation at the World Cup. Benzema is a proven finisher, but like Rodriguez, can also set up team-mates and create chances when necessary. His height also gives him an aerial advantage against most defenders, with the player standing at 6ft2.

Key players (Sevilla)

With only one fit striker for the game, Iago Aspas will have to be at his best against Real Madrid, with the possibility of cementing a place in the first team ahead of Kevin Gamiero, who returns from injury next week. After a disappointing season at Liverpool, where he failed to score a league goal, Aspas will be looking to replicate his form at Celta Vigo this season. He can play as an attacking midfielder, slotting just behind the striker, or can play up front on his own. Aspas can assist as well as score, as he was involved in 20 Celta Vigo goals in his final season there. With something to prove to Sevilla manager Unai Emery, Aspas could be a serious threat for Real Madrid to look out for.

Another loan signing in Denis Suárez could be pivotal to the result of Tuesday's final. Suárez was in hot form for Barcelona's B team last season, scoring seven goals in just under 40 games as a midfielder in the Liga Adelante. With Ivan Rakitić moving in the other direction, this game will be the best chance for Suárez to prove his worth at Sevilla in his first competitive game for the club. Suárez is already a player touted for big things. At 20 years old, he has already been at two major European clubs, with Manchester City letting the player go to Barcelona in the 2013 summer transfer window.

Pre-match comments

Former Real Madrid and Sevilla player Julio Baptista believes that Real will come out on top in Cardiff, saying that they are 'just too strong' for Sevilla:

"Sevilla have never made it easy for Madrid, I think that for Madrid it's one of the worse teams to face because Sevilla are a very uncomfortable opponent. They always fight. A final is a final. You need to see how the teams are after pre-season, you need to see who has had the better pre-season and how the players are," he said."

"There are a series of factors, but Madrid have a very strong squad and are favourites, even though Sevilla have had a spectacular year. Sevilla have to have a perfect game, without mistakes. They need to have an impressive game to win."

The Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that the Super Cup is a very important match, and that it carries significance:

"It is an important match, because it is the final of an international competition, one which already has importance in itself. That is what we are here for. Playing in the final is something that you prepare for in order to win so you can give your best."

Sevilla manager Unai Emery, on the other hand, says that the trophy combines the hard work with the celebration of winning a trophy:

"Success is something in football that you enjoy as you go. Winning a trophy is something that signifies the culmination and joy from a long journey of hard work. Titles bring success to the clubs, coaches and the players."

"Winning the final would be another medal, which is difficult to obtain, but aside from that, I think it is the culmination of our Europa League campaign from last season."