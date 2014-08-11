Musacchio close to signing for Spurs

Tottenham are set to announce the signing of Villarreal's centre-back Mateo Musacchio, who is looking more and more likely to join the club after the Spanish side found a possible replacement - Victor Ruiz on a loan deal (with an option for a permanent deal) from Valencia, earlier today.

The Argentine defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past few weeks, and it appears that Spurs are ready to offer Villarreal up to £20million pounds for the 23-year-old centre-back.

Villarreal's manager Marcelino Garcia admitted last week that Musacchio was set to sign for Tottenham, and was consequently left out of the squad's team travelling to Wales on the weekend in their 3-0 win against Swansea in a pre-season friendly.

However, the deal is being held up currently because Villarreal do not own full rights to the player himself. They own 35% of his playing rights, with 35% belonging to former club River Plate and the remaining 30% to the defender's representatives.